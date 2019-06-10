Denver has a delicious itinerary this week. From Denver BBQ Festival 2019 to Pride celebrations to Father’s Day there is an event for everyone. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a peek at this list of food and drink events in Denver.

Monday, June 10

Champagne and Sparkling Wine Tasting

When: Monday, June 10 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Populist, 3163 Larimer Street, Denver

Cost: $55 register here

The Lowdown: Proof Wine & Spirits is coming to The Populist for a Champagne and Sparkling Wine Tasting. Guests will learn all about the vocabulary and methods of production for sparkling wine and enjoy six wines and heavy apps. Tickets are $55 and seating is limited so go here to reserve your seat.

Tuesday, June 11

“Cultivate” 3-Course Vegan Experience

When: Starts Tuesday, June 11 7 p.m.

Where: Mirus Gallery Denver, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Plates and Tables present “Cultivate” a Three-Course Vegan Experience at Mirus Gallery Denver. This is one of Plates and Tables all vegan dinners and feature dishes like the miso risotto with rice, celery root, daikon, beets, pea shoots and pink oyster salt. For $50 guests will enjoy a three-course meal with cocktail pairings with an audio journey spun by DJ J’Adore.

Solar Celebration at Denver Beer Company

When: Tuesday, June 11 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co, 1695 Platte Street, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co is throwing a Solar Celebration with Solar United Neighbors. Guests can partake in games, enjoy food and beer and learn more about Denver Beer Co’s commitment to be the best solar-powered beer in the country. You can end your Tuesday with your favorite brew and learn more about this 100% solar powered brewery.

Cider & Cheese Pairing with Truffle Cheese Shop

When: Tuesday, June 11 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut Street, Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: This month Stem Ciders is partnering with Truffle Cheese Shop to present a Cider & Cheese Pairing. For $20 guests will receive four cheese tastes that are expertly paired with four ciders. You can sip on your favorite Stem Cider and snack on Truffle Shop delicacies.

Disney Movie Trivia at Growler USA Highlands Pub

When: Tuesday, June 11 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Growler USA Highlands Pub, 4433 West 29th Avenue, #102, Denver

Cost: Free admission, register here

The Lowdown: Flex your Disney knowledge this Tuesday at Disney Movie Trivia at Growler USA Highlands Pub. Questions will cover movies from 1937’s Snow White to the much more recently made Coco to span the ages of Disney’s classic animated films. Admission is free, but teams are encouraged to register here.

Wednesday, June 12

Brewniversary 3: Smells Like Leather

When: Starts Wednesday, June 12 at 11 a.m.

Where: Rackhouse Pub, 2875 Blake Street, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bierstadt Lagerhaus is celebrating its anniversary this Wednesday at Rackhouse Pub. Guests can enjoy liters of Slow Pour Pils and food specials from Rackhouse Pub. You can imbibe while playing giant beer pong or Connect 4.

WolfHawk Comedy Show

When: Wednesday, June 12 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer Street, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: WolfHawk Comedy Show returns to Ratio Beerworks. The lineup will feature local stand-ups and your hosts Mike Hawkburns and Elliot Broder. Guests can enjoy their favorite Ratio beer and discover new comedians.

Drink Good – Do Good

When: Starts Wednesday, June 12 at 6 p.m.

Where: Woods Boss Brewing, 2210 California Street, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Woods Boss Brewing is hosting a fundraiser for Belief Home, a future children’s home for orphans in Ghana. One dollar of every beer goes to Belief Home and you can buy shirts to also support the cause. There will also be live music by Keith Hicks and a taco bar. Admission is free and the taco bar is $10 pre-sale and $15 at the door. You can get your food bar tickets here.

Rivetto Wine Dinner

When: Wednesday, June 12 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Barolo Grill, 3030 East 6th Avenue, Denver

Cost: $165 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Barolo Grill is hosting Enrico Rivetto for Rivetto Wine Dinner. Rivetto will expertly pair wines from his family’s winery with dishes from Barolo Grill. You can dine on delicious food while learning about Rivetto, a dynamic winery from northern Italy.

Thursday, June 13

Study Workshop: National Bourbon Day Bourbon Tasting

When: Thursday, June 13 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Hotel Teatro, 1100 14th Street, Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: 291 Distillery is coming to The Study at Hotel Teatro for bourbon tasting for National Bourbon Day. For $40 guests will taste four different whiskey varieties, charcuterie and one complimentary cocktail from The Nickel. You can celebrate National Bourbon Day at Hotel Teatro and learn more about this American whiskey.

Rocky Mountain Alliance Summer Soirée

When: Thursday, June 13 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Moxy Denver Cherry Creek, 240 Josephine St., Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Rocky Mountain Alliance Children’s Foundation is hosting Summer Soirée at Moxy Denver Cherry Creek’s rooftop bar. Tickets include two drinks and light appetizers with proceeds benefitting local non-profit programs that focus on bettering the lives of Denver youth. You can start the weekend early for a good cause at RMA Summer Soirée.

Antiquum Farm Wine Tasting

When: Thursday, June 13 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Narrative, 222 Milwaukee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission, make reservations here

The Lowdown: Narrative welcomes Andrew Bandy-Smith from Antiquum Farm for a wine tasting this Thursday. Bandy-Smith will be pouring three Antiquum Farm wines tableside as a glass, flight or bottle. Antiquum Farm is an Oregon-based vintner that focuses on sustainable practices. You can learn more about the farm’s sustainable programs while dining on Narrative dishes.

PFLAG Pint Night + Pride Kickoff Party

When: Thursday, June 13 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Cerebral Brewing, 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cerebral Brewing presents PFLAG Pint Night + Pride Kickoff Party. One dollar of every pint purchased will go directly to PFLAG Denver, a nonprofit that awards scholarships to Colorado LGBTQ+ students and their allies. You can sip on your favorite Cerebral brew for a good cause and kick off Pride early.

Friday, June 14

Denver BBQ Festival 2019

When: Starting Friday, June 14 5 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Broncos Stadium At Mile High, 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver BBQ Festival is back at the Broncos Stadium at Mile High. This event features some of the world’s best pitmasters serving their famous BBQ and more. With over 18,000 pounds of meat being smoked for this weekend your stomach is sure to be satiated. There will also be beer and other beverages available for purchase.

Notorious Juicy NEIPA Release – Spangalang Collab

When: Friday, June 14 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Craft Alley, 1455 South Pearl, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Craft Alley and Spangalang Brewery joined together to produce Notorious Juicy NEIPA, a hazy IPA. The hazy IPA is brewed with mosaic, zythos and galaxy hops. You can taste the Craft Alley and Spangalang Brewery collaboration in the Beer Garden while enjoying the return of summer nights.

Rare Bourbon Tasting and Whiskey Wheel Event

When: Friday, June 14 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Argonaut Wine & Liquor, 760 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Argonaut Wine & Liquor hosts its annual Father’s Day weekend Rare Bourbon Tasting and Whiskey Wheel event. Patrons can taste samples of private barrels of Weller Special Reserve, Weller Antique 107, Van Winkle 12 Year and George T Stagg. Participants can also spin the Whiskey Wheel to win a free bottle of whiskey or the opportunity to purchase a rare bottle.

Acid Jazz Bottle Release

When: Friday, June 14 3 – 7 p.m.

Where: The Cultural Center, 6381 Beach St. #A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The people at Westbound & Down Brewing Company and Goed Zuur partnered this year to make a blend specifically for Five Points Jazz Fest. The bottle release will be at The Cultural Center where draft pours will be available.

Needle Pig Gin Release

When: Friday, June 14 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mythology Distillery, 3622 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mythology Distillery is releasing its first ever gin this weekend. Needle Pig Gin is a modern dry gin distilled with Italian juniper, coriander seed, sage, orris root, grapefruit peel and star anise. You can stop by to sample the gin, order a new gin tailored cocktail or build your own gin and tonic.

Saturday, June 15

Brewer’s Light Pride Parade & Rumpus

When: Saturday, June 15 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Call to Arms Brewing and several local craft breweries are hosting Brewer’s Light Pride Parade & Rumpus. The parade will start at 3 p.m. at The Grateful Gnome where it will continue up Tennyson, turn around at The Emporium Brewing Company and finish at Call to Arms. There will also be a special beer release and music from DJ DSRE. A portion of beer proceeds will go toward The Trevor Project, a nonprofit providing crisis intervention to LGBTQ youth.

RiNo Beer Fest

When: Saturday, June 15 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: RiNo Beer Garden, 3800 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $33 – $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Gum Pop Presents RiNo Beer Fest. Guests will receive unlimited beer and cider samples from over 20 local breweries. The event will also have a DJ and a Rocky Mountain Slices food truck. You can drink your favorite brew and dance the afternoon away.

MCA Ratio Beer Dinner Society with Dana Rodriguez of Super Mega Bien

When: Saturday, June 15 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $125 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Museum of Contemporary Art is bringing back its Dinner Society this Saturday. Chef Dana Rodriguez of Super Mega Bien and Work & Class will serve a four-course meal with expertly chosen beer pairings from Ratio Beerworks. The Dinner Society is a pop-up rooftop dinner that combines artistic cuisine with visual arts to provide a magical experience.

Guava IPA Release Benefiting One Colorado

When: Saturday, June 15 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Goldspot Brewing Company, 4970 Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Goldspot Brewing Company Guava IPA is back this weekend. One dollar per pour will go towards One Colorado, an advocacy organization dedicated to advancing equality for LGBTQ Coloradans.

Drag Queen Karaoke & Drag Competition at Fiction Beer Company

When: Saturday, June 15 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 East Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fiction Beer Company presents its first-ever Drag Queen Karaoke & Drag Competition. Guests are encouraged to swirl, twirl, twerk and swerve as there will be 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes awarded to the best drag queen. There will also be glitter beer and El Taco Disco food truck to complete the celebration.

Made in Mexico City Launch Party

When: Saturday, June 15 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Zeppelin Station continues its ‘Made in a City’ series with Made in Mexico City this Saturday. The first 75 guests will be greeted with a complimentary cocktail they can sip on while they peruse the 20 featured brands from Mexico City. Throughout the night guests can enjoy a mezcal, tequila and beer tasting or check out the live painting from Mexico City-based Smithe.

RiNo Fresh Market

When: Saturday, June 15 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Boxyard Park, 2502 North Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The RiNo Fresh Market is coming to Boxyard Park this Saturday. The market features an award-winning collection of fresh flower, local produce and gourmet product vendors. When not shopping in the open air market you can visit a tasty food truck or listen to music in the summer sun.

An IPA Summer Party Vo. 1

When: Saturday, June 15 1 – 10 p.m.

Where: Alpine Dog Brewing Company, 1505 Ogden St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Alpine Dog Brewing Company presents An IPA Summer Party Vol. 1. The brewery will be releasing a new Hazy New England IPA as well as a West Coast IPA and will have attendees vote on their favorite. Guests can cast their vote by purchasing a sample of each or a pint. Voting will also enter guests into a raffle to win prizes which include a crowler of your favorite beer.

Sunday, June 16

Dad Bod Competition at Station 26 Brewing Co.

When: Sunday, June 16 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 East 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. is hosting a Dad Bod Competition to benefit Pints and Prostates, an organization dedicated to spreading awareness about prostate cancer. The competition includes an obstacle course to determine the top pops. Obstacles include carrying full grocery bags in one trip, turning off lamps and washing a car. To become a contestant email [email protected] or head to Station 26 Brewing Co. and ask a bartender to write down your name.

Glitterita! Pride Release with TFF & Lady Justice Brewing

When: Sunday, June 16 12 – 7 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse & Lady Justice Brewing, 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Lady Justice Brewing is releasing its latest glitter beer to benefit Transformative Freedom Fund, a local nonprofit that helps remove financial barriers for transition-related healthcare. Laziz Ya Lebanese food truck will also be serving delicious bites to help compliment the strawberry lime poblano glitter Gose.

3rd Annual Father’s Day Boil at Seedstock Brewing

When: Sunday, June 16 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Seedstock Brewery, 3610 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 – $13 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Seedstock Brewery is welcoming Mile High Cajun for its third Annual Father’s Day Boil. You can enjoy a pound of crawfish and sip a brew all in the name of celebrating Father’s Day.

Father’s Day Brunch at Safta’s

When: Sunday, June 16 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Safta Restaurant, 3330 Brighton Blvd. #201, Denver

Cost: $20 – $45, make your reservation here

The Lowdown: Safta is celebrating Father’s Day with an Israeli buffet brunch. The spread will feature an array of smoked and cured fish, wood-fired bread and bagels, shakshouka and a roving spritz cart.

