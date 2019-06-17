Denver has some art-filled events lined up this week. Start it off by having some wild fun during Gay Day at Elitch Gardens and end it by kicking back and relaxing with a Film on the Rocks. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, June 17

Gay Day at Elitch

When: June 17, 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Cir., Denver

Cost: $39.99 general admission here

The Lowdown: Continue Denver Pride during Gay Day at Elitch. The event features a day to enjoy the summer sun with coaster rides, a cool dip in the water park and more. You can grab a glass of cold beer within the gardens bar area to refresh while you explore the amusements.

When: June 17 – 21

Where: Lighthouse Writers Workshop, 1515 Race St., Denver

Cost: Free admission with festival passes prices here

The Lowdown: Lighthouse Writers Workshop teams up with Hey Hue to present Text Me. The event features an art show as part of Lit Fest showcasing text-based art pieces placed throughout the historic Milheim House. You can peruse from art created by artists such as Cory Feder, Chloé Besson, Roberta Payne and Joshua Ware.

Tuesday, June 18

Terror Tuesday

When: June 18, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver‎, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse Denver‎ hosts Terror Tuesday. The event features a screening of Dolls – a dark 1980s film produced by Charles Band and directed by Stuart Gordon that shows toys coming to life to wreak havoc on their owners.

SCFD Free Day

When: June 18, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission here

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum partners with the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) to present an SCFD Free Day. The event features a chance to explore the galleries free of cost. At 2 p.m. you can even take a guided tour and learn more about the artworks that are held within the museum.

Timbuk2 Turns 30

When: June 18, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Timbuk2, 1411 Larimer St. Ste 101, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate 30 years of achievements during Timbuk2 Turns 30. The event features a party with music, coffee from High Brew Coffee, beer from Great Divide Brewing Co. and more. You can also participate in a raffle and win killer prizes throughout the evening.

Summer Movie Series

When: June 18, 9 – 11 p.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery‎, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery teams up with Alamo Drafthouse Denver to host a Summer Movie Series. The series starts with a screening of Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery – the classic hilarious comedy that started the Austin Powers series.

Wednesday, June 19

Life of Pie Film Premiere

When: June 19, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Patagonia Denver, 1431 15th St., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Patagonia Denver presents the Life of Pie Film Premiere. The event features a screening of Life of Pie – a documentary film about riding mountain bikes, having a community and loving pizza. After the screening, you can watch a presentation from mountain bike rider Leilani Bruntz and delight in refreshments and snacks.

Cherry Blossom Painting Class

When: June 19, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $28 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space hosts a Cherry Blossom Painting Class. The event features a guided instructional class with artist Kayla Lees. You can learn how to paint cherry blossoms on a black or white silk fan and watercolor paper during the workshop. The ticket price includes light refreshments, coffee or tea and all of the materials needed to create your beautiful cherry blossom masterpiece.

Climb for the Climate

When: June 19, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Spot Denver, 1235 Delaware St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: True Communications presents Climb for the Climate. The event features a day of climbing to support the Earth with live music from a DJ, drinks flowing from Avery Brewing Company and more. You can try your hand at bouldering at the new space The Spot Denver and have a chance to win awesome gear during a raffle. Make sure to wear climbing shoes and bring a chalk bag to get your climbing on.

Temple Tattle

When: June 19, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: PlatteForum, 2400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to public

The Lowdown: Be ready to hear some secrets at Temple Tattle. The event features a night to hear from senior events manager of Two Parts, Tobias Krause as he talks about the difficulties that creatives often face. Vic Vela of Colorado Public Radio will also share his story of producing a podcast that highlights recovery stories.

Faces of Senior Support

When: June 19, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Senior Support Services- Denver, 846 E. 18th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Senior Support Services Denver presents Faces of Senior Support. The event features a showcasing of portraits displayed against the building. The portraits are drawn by George, a volunteer who has taken care to capture the essence of the community members within the service’s care.

Thursday, June 20

Science Lounge: Science is a Drag

When: June 20, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science teams up with The Center on Colfax to host Science Lounge: Science is a Drag. The event features a night exploring the physics of flight with the help of drag queens. You can learn about flying and watch a special performance from Dixie Krystals.

Colorado Mograph Meetup

When: June 20, 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks presents a Colorado Mograph Meetup. The event features a chance to hear from Denver-based musician, independent creative coder and multimedia artist Justin Gitlin a.k.a. Cacheflowe. Gitlin has created interactive installations, video games and more for clients such as Google, Nike and the local Denver Art Museum.

Hollywood Favorite

When: June 20 – 22

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver ‎

Cost: $9.95 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science hosts Hollywood Favorite. The event features a screening of Bohemian Rhapsody – the film that follows the journey of Freddie Mercury and Queen as they become one of the most popular bands around the world, not without their struggles of course.

NPR’s Museum Confidential Podcast Taping

When: June 20, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents NPR’s Museum Confidential Podcast Taping. The event features a live podcast taping. Museum Confidential was created by Jeff Martin of the Philbrook Museum of Art and produced by Scott Gregory of Public Radio Tulsa. The podcast gives a behind the scenes perspective of different museums. This Thursday you can listen to an interview with museum director Adam Lerner.

Story Lines

When: June 20, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Art Gym Denver, 1460 Leyden St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Art Gym Denver hosts Story Lines. The event features a group exhibition with works from seven Art Gym members including Valeri Clarke, Marisa Morales and Kim Roberts. Each member will use narrative elements in their pieces to create different lines, whether they be metaphorical or physical.

5Point Adventure Film Festival

When: June 20, 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $20 – $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Paramount Theatre hosts the 5Point Adventure Film Festival. The event features screenings of adventure films dedicated to exploring the wilderness, soaking in adrenaline and taking it all to a whole new level. Following the screenings, you can jam out to beats from DJ Cavem at an after party.

Friday, June 21

International Day of Yoga

When: June 21, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: City Park, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Flow into downward dog for International Day of Yoga. The event features a free yoga session with instructor Leslie Kleiman in City Park. All levels are welcome to join the class. Make sure to bring a mat to practice on as well as water to keep hydrated. Donations are also welcome to keep the classes going.

Exhibit Opening

When: June 21, 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Art Students League of Denver presents an Exhibit Opening. The event features the opening of Summer of Play – an interactive art installation created with pom poms, streamers and more that invoke bright feelings to encourage play. The exhibit is complemented with a commissioned piece by Ladies Fancy Work Society and on the second floor, you can explore The Odyssey of the Butterfly exhibition created by artist Adriana Rondón-Rivero.

Fortune Feimster

When: June 21 – 22

Where: Comedy Works, 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Comedy Works hosts Fortune Feimster. The event features a chance to laugh all night to stand up comedian Fortune Feimster who has starred on the hit Hulu program The Mindy Project, the NBCS series Champions, performed on Comedy Central and more.

Thou Art On High

When: June 21, 6 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: 1445 N. High St., Denver

Cost: Free – $1 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Help raise funds for the ACLU during Thou Art On High. The event features an evening showcase with art from artists such as Salena Salinas, Caiti Beckwith and Meg Boyles, food, live music and more. You can also watch sets from local female comedians including Laura Thompson, Kate Strobel and Gabby Gutierrez-Reed.

Fetch Summer Market

When: June 21 – 23

Where: Fetch Market, 2635 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $30 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Fetch Markets presents a Fetch Summer Market. The event features a three-day market filled with more than 100 vendors to shop from. You can snack on food, sip on cool drinks and more while perusing the funky market place.

Denver Greek Festival

When: June 21 – 23

Where: Denver Greek Festival, 2610 E Alameda Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Denver Greek Festival is back for the 54th year in a row. Celebrate Greek culture with homemade food, sweets and more. You can also jam out to Greek music, watch performances from dancers and have a chance to win prizes, such as tickets for a trip to Greece.

The Jefferson Park Summer Solstice

When: June 21, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Jefferson Park Farm & Flea, 2500 Federal Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Jefferson Park Farm & Flea hosts The Jefferson Park Summer Solstice. The event features an Urban Carnivale themed market that celebrates the official first day of summer. You can jam out to live music, play carnival games, sip on local brews and more to cool off from the summer sun.

In Bed By Ten: Plantasia

When: June 21, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Leon, 1112 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free, donations are encouraged

The Lowdown: Leon teams up with Secret Love Collective and Rose House to host In Bed By Ten: Plantasia. The event features a sober dance party with bangin’ beats from DJ Demisassypants. You can dance till your feet are sore and keep dancing some more. Costumes are welcome and encouraged, so let your freak flag fly.

Saturday, June 22

47th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival

When: June 22 – 23



Where: Sakura Square, 1905 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The 47th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival returns to Denver. You can celebrate Japanese culture with live performances, food, demonstrations and more. You can also peruse vendors to find Japanese products and of course, cherry blossomed themed goods.

TEDxMileHigh: Humankind

When: June 22, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre, 950 13th St., Denver

Cost: $83 – $250 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre hosts TEDxMileHigh: Humankind. The event features an exploration of the human aspect behind every innovation from technology to business to the arts. You can dive deeper into how we can connect with humanity and embrace our human-ness.

Doodle Fights

When: June 22, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks presents Doodle Fights. The event features a competition between local cartoonist and comics. You can watch as the contestants take prompts from the audience and battle it out to create works of art in forms of comic excerpts with only the use of sharpies to be voted on by the crowd.

Concert on The Green

When: June 22, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Founders Green, 7601 E. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stapleton MCA hosts a Concert on the Green. The event is part of an ongoing series of open-air concerts. You can listen to a live performance from Soul School – a band that vibes with blues, beach and smooth jazz. You can grab bites from food truck such as Beef Kings, Em’s Ice Cream and Bombo’s Rocky Mountain Shave Ice to munch on while you jam out.

Sunday, June 23

Denver Zine Fest

When: June 23, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Find the best and rarest zines in Denver at the Denver Zine Fest. You can peruse from tons of zinesters, comic artists and more. You can also listen to a Warm Cookies of the Revolution presentation themed The People vs. The Media while you add to your zine collections.

PurpleStride Colorado

When: June 23, 8:10 a.m. -2:10 p.m.

Where: Washington Park, 1000 S Downing St., Denver

Cost: $35 – $40 register here

The Lowdown: Raise funds for pancreatic cancer by breaking a sweat in PurpleStride Colorado. The event features a timed and untimed race that you can participate in to benefit the research of pancreatic cancer and the survivors and families that have been affected by it.

Yoga Rocks the Park

When: June 23, 8 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Sunken Gardens Park, 401 W 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and decompress from your weekly stresses at Yoga Rocks the Park. The event features a guided meditation to calm your thoughts with help from an instructor of the Mayu Sanctuary followed by a yoga flow guided by Stacy Devanney. After the yoga session, you can explore a vendor village and raise funds for Big Green.

Film on the Rocks

When: June 23, 7 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre‎, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy, Morrison

Cost: $16 – $32 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre presents Film on the Rocks. The event features a series of film screenings projected within the amphitheater. This Sunday you can watch a screening of the hit film Mean Girls – which follows the story of Cady, a teenager who has moved from Africa and must now assimilate to suburban high school life.

Mark Your Calendar

Bike to Work Day

When: June 26, 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Multiple locations, Denver check here

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Denver Pancakes & Booze Art Show

When: June 27, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Temple Denver, 1136 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

Colorcon 2019

When: June 28, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Colorcon, 1112 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

Untitled Final Friday at DAM

When: June 28, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission here