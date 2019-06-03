Ladies and gentlemen, concert-goers, music lovers, Denver citizens – welcome to June. We’ve officially reached the halfway point of 2019 and we’re bringing you over 500 concerts to check out during the next 30 days. There is so much to check out this month in the Denver concert scene and we’ve broken it down for you below. Plan your month and start summer off in the right way with this month in concerts.

Week 1: June 3 – June 9

Recommended: Billie Eilish w/ Denzel Curry @ Red Rocks – June 5

To kick things off this month, the one and only Billie Eilish is headed to Red Rocks as a stop on her highly coveted “When We All Fall Asleep World Tour” on June 5. Over the last year, Eilish has become one of the most talked about names in the industry and for good reason. Her debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? which dropped earlier this year is one of the more unique albums to hit the scene over the last few years. Her show Red Rocks show with fellow artist Denzel Curry is sold-out, however, if you can find tickets, you won’t regret it.

*sold out.

Also see…

6/3 – Great Good Fine Ok w/ Vesperteen @ The Bluebird Theater

6/3 – Ken Mode w/ Abrams, BleakHeart, Ten Foot Beast @ Hi-Dive

6/3 – The Ape Tones w/ Fast Eddy, Caustic Soda @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

6/3 – God Jammit ft. Members of Phour.0, Whitewater Ramble, Octopus Nebula @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

6/4 – Johnnyswim @ The Ogden Theatre

6/4 – Quinn DeVeaux w/ Paul DeHaven, The Guestlist @ Hi-Dive

6/4 – Dart Echo (The Talking Heads Tribute) @ Nocturne Jazz

6/4 – The Lonesome Heroes,w/ Brianna Straut @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/4 – Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

6/4 – Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

6/5 – The Specials w/ L.A. Salami @ The Ogden Theatre

6/5 – Rich the Kid w/ Yung Bino, 83 Babies @ Summit Music Hall

6/5 – RE:Search ft. C.H.A.Y. (Dirtybird / Mau5trap), Kyle Walker (Bite This! / Insomniac) w/ Andy Immerman, Jordan Polovina, Sera Tonin @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/5 – Ludoesmusic w/ Fisherman Matador, Satellite Pilot, Team Nonexistent @ Lost Lake

6/5 – Jacky @ Bar Standard

6/5 – Ed Battle Quintet @ Dazzle Jazz

6/5 – Media Noche Honrado @ Nocturne Jazz

6/5 – Joey Porter Trio w/ The Echo System @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/5 – Waking the Cadaver w/ Kraanium, Cognitive, Alukah @ The Roxy Theatre

6/5 – Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair

6/5 – Weird Wednesday w/ Little Fyodor, Gothsta, Snails and Oysters @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/5 – DJ Em Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern

6/5 – Eternal (Wu Tang Killa Beez) w/ La Chisha Lena, Michele, Right-Just Kamp, Freddy Ruger, Table Tony, Mally MC @ Herman’s Hideaway

6/5 – Collective Wednesdays Mean Mug Takeover @ Your Mom’s House Denver

6/5 – Clay Kirkland w/ Al Chesis, The Delta Sonics @ Four Mile Historic Park

6/6 – Smallpools w/ Royal Teeth @ The Bluebird Theater

6/6 – Haymakers for Hope @ The Fillmore

6/6 – Circus No. 9 + Fireside Collective w/ Bunch Of Strangers – Official Brewgrass Music & Beer Festival Pre-Party @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/6 – Tsuruda + Esseks w/ GrymeTyme, Kavsko @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

6/6 – Subdocta w/ Contra Scandal, VVIERD, Sektah @ Larimer Lounge

6/6 – Reverend Deadeye w/ Vic N’ the Narwhals, DJ Rett Rogers @ Hi-Dive

6/6 – The Patient Zeros w/ Kinesics, Bad Britton, Over The Owl @ Lost Lake

6/6 – Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

6/6 – Joey DeFrancesco Trio w/ Billy Hart & Troy Roberts (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

6/6 – Paul Mulliken’s Orchestral Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

6/6 – Paa Kow and his Afro-Fusion Orchestra w/ Matt G @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/6 – Shad Buxman & the Graveyard Shift w/ White Rose Motor Oil, Switchblade Johnny @ Globe Hall

6/6 – Hip-Hop Hippies Showcase @ The Walnut Room

6/6 – Cyrille Aimee @ Soiled Dove Underground

6/6 – Brit Floyd (Pink Floyd Tribute) @ Red Rocks

6/6 – Phamaly @ Levitt Pavilion

6/6 – Moon Pussy w/ Honduh Daze, Demon Cassette Cult, Junior Deer @ Lion’s Lair

6/6 – Origami Angel w/ Stars Hollow @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/6 – Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

6/6 – Supa Nova w/ 5280 The Collective, Alana K., Domthedestroyer, Six O’Clock, RIAGA, Brittany Williams, DZB, MC Big House @ Herman’s Hideaway

6/6 – Unofficial Freestyle Pre-Party @ Your Mom’s House Denver

6/6 – JD Souther @ First Baptist Church

6/7 – Through The Roots w/ Lola Rising, For Peace Band, Roots of a Rebellion @ The Bluebird Theater

6/7 – New Kids On The Block @ The Pepsi Center

6/7 – Amoramora + Pickin’ On Hippies w/ Ruby Hill, Shovelin Stone @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/7 – Heavy Diamond Ring w/ Boot Gun, Clayton Dexter Norman @ Larimer Lounge

6/7 – Guilty Pleasures @ Hi-Dive

6/7 – REVERIE w/ Leomar Mendez, Koo Qua, Mr. Grigsby @ Lost Lake

6/7 – Pete Tong @ Bar Standard

6/7 – Rave of Thrones: Kristian Nairn @ The Church

6/7 – Little Feat @ The Paramount Theatre

6/7 – Joey DeFrancesco Trio w/ Billy Hart & Troy Roberts @ Dazzle Jazz

6/7 – Neo-Soul Unplugged (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

6/7 – Gabriel Mervine Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

6/7 – Kyle Park @ The Grizzly Rose

6/7 – Retro Rocket Brunch: 1970s Edition w/ DJ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/7 – Ivory Circle + String Quartet w/ Tyto Alba, DJ Alf, bluebook (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/7 – Tiger Party ft. Members of Analog Son w/ Other Worlds, The Malah, What Young Men Do, Digital Beat Down, Boulder Sound Lab @ Globe Hall

6/7 – Jeffrey Dallet w/ Shanna In A Dress, Chris Andreucci @ The Walnut Room

6/7 – Boney James (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

6/7 – Bassnectar w/ Joker, Reso, Pushloop @ 1st Bank Center

6/7 – Yoga Jam Session ft. Michael Franti (Day Set) @ Red Rocks

6/7 – Michael Franti & Spearhead w/ Snarky Puppy, Victoria Canal @ Red Rocks

6/7 – Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra w/ The Dendrites, Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Levitt Pavilion

6/7 – Blank Earth w/ Apsis, Under Sanction @ Lion’s Lair

6/7 – Luna Sol w/ Stone Deaf, Messiahvore, Landgrabber @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/7 – Amygdala w/ Malevich, Caffeine, Herse, Sore Eyes @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

6/7 – The Kick Back – Hip-Hop/Grooves/Randomness @ Goosetown Tavern

6/7 – Melvin Seals + JGB @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

6/7 – NeoRomantics w/ Tolstoy, Big Paleo, Blue Mesa, Narcissa @ Herman’s Hideaway

6/7 – Old Fashioned Hootenanny @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

6/8 – Garth Brooks @ Broncos Stadium @ Mile High (rescheduled)

6/8 – Downlink w/ ConRank @ The Bluebird Theater

6/8 – Dirtybird BBQ w/ Claude VonStroke, Christian Martin, J. Phlip, ZDS, VNSSA @ The Fillmore

6/8 – Citizen + Knuckle Puck w/ Hunny, Oso Oso @ The Gothic Theatre

6/8 – The Crystal Method w/ Mikey Thunder, Avry @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

6/8 – Ghost Revue w/ Evil Dave ft. Shawn Eckels (Andy Frasco & The UN), Todd Smallie, Shaun Gilmour (JJ Grey & Mofro), Groovement, Last Humans @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/8 – “Evanoff’s Electronic Orchestra ft. Members of Eminence Ensemble, Cycles, Spectacle, YaSi, The Party People, and Garden Party w/ Xoa

6/8 – Xoa, Snubluck @ Larimer Lounge”

6/8 – Gun Street Ghost (Album Release) w/ Jeff Cramer, New Mexican @ Hi-Dive

6/8 – Bodies We’ve Buried w/ Conquer Everest, Thoughtpilot, It’s Always Sunny In Tijuana @ Lost Lake

6/8 – BASS OPS: Protohype @ Club Vinyl

6/8 – JoFoKe aNem @ Dazzle Jazz

6/8 – Peter Sommer Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

6/8 – Teague Bechtel + Steve Kovalcheck (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

6/8 – Tyler T and the Common Clay (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/8 – Disco Ball ’70s Disco + Funk Party w/ DJ Jason Heller (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/8 – Grant Farm (Album Release) + Andy Sydow Band w/ Megan Rose Ellsworth @ Globe Hall

6/8 – Boney James (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

6/8 – Bassnectar w/ J:Kenzo, The Librarian, Danny Corn @ 1st Bank Center

6/8 – Big Head Todd and the Monsters w/ Toad The Wet Sprocket, Colin Hay @ Red Rocks

6/8 – The Fab Four w/ Rocks Off (The Rolling Stones Tribute) @ Levitt Pavilion

6/8 – Z-RO @ The Roxy Theatre

6/8 – Rocky Horror Picture Show w/ Colorado’s Exclusive Ingredient @ The Oriental Theater

6/8 – Nomenclature w/ Flux Amuck, Takipnik @ Lion’s Lair

6/8 – Electrohawk @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/8 – Shoegaze w/ Unwed Sailor, We Can’t Help You, Mute Forest @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

6/8 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern

6/8 – Melvin Seals + JGB @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

6/8 – Bravo Delta w/ Flahoola, Polaroid Antarctica, Heaven N Hell @ Herman’s Hideaway

6/8 – Brewgrass @ S. Pearl Street

6/9 – Alyssa Edwards @ The Fillmore

6/9 – A R I Z O N A w/ MORGXN @ Summit Music Hall

6/9 – J.I.D w/ Saba, Mereba, Deante Hitchcock @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

6/9 – Ekonovah w/ Sergio Santana, Eric Lake, Tropical Waffle @ Larimer Lounge

6/9 – Bellhoss (EP Release) w/ Corsicana, Two Tone Wolf Pack @ Lost Lake

6/9 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

6/9 – Still Stompers – Post Modern Bluegrass (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/9 – The Toothfairy Presents: A Benefit for Wesley Watkins ft. The Other Black w/ Izcalli, Ramakhandra @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/9 – Making Movies @ Soiled Dove Underground

6/9 – Bassnectar w/ Shades, Phutureprimitive, Thelem @ 1st Bank Center

6/9 – Dispatch w/ The Record Company @ Red Rocks

6/9 – Gloryhammer w/ Aether Realm @ The Oriental Theater

6/9 – Skull Full Of Blues w/ Hard Blue, Horns @ Lion’s Lair

6/9 – Tapes N Scrapes @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/9 – Slugger w/ Possum, After The Carnival @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

6/9 – The Kids Are Alright (Day Set) @ Goosetown Tavern

6/9 – Johnny Mad Cap and the Distractions (Night Set) @ Goosetown Tavern

6/9 – Melvin Seals + JGB @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

6/9 – Food For Syria Benefit w/ Journey Girls, The Apostled Knash, Stay Gypsy, Hugh Manatee, Guilty as Charged @ Herman’s Hideaway

Week 2: June 10 – June 16

Recommended: LANY w/ Sasha Sloan @ The Fillmore – June 10

On June 10, LANY is bringing their electro-pop sounds to Denver at The Fillmore. LANY is known for the mixture of catchy pop hooks and EDM production that come together to form their sound. If you’re looking for some recommended listening, you can’t go wrong with their 2018 album Malibu Nights. Fellow artist Sasha Sloan is on the bill for June 10 as well and tickets are still available.

Also see…

6/10 – The Strumbellas w/ The Moth & The Flame @ The Ogden Theatre

6/10 – LANY w/ Sasha Sloan @ The Fillmore

6/10 – MXMS w/ The Guidance @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

6/10 – Can’t Be Satisfied: Blues Night @ Hi-Dive

6/10 – Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/10 – Sublime With Rome w/ Soja, Common Kings, Seranation @ Red Rocks

6/10 – Rob Thomas w/ Abby Anderson @ Levitt Pavilion

6/10 – God Jammit ft. Members of Phour.0, Whitewater Ramble, Octopus Nebula @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

6/11 – Betty Who w/ Loote @ Summit Music Hall

6/11 – Dart Echo (The Talking Heads Tribute) @ Nocturne Jazz

6/11 – Tara Rose and The Real Deal w/ Shannon Ogden @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/11 – Rainbow Kitten Surprise w/ Caamp @ Red Rocks

6/11 – Trick Punch w/ The Jasons, Filthy Hearts @ Lion’s Lair

6/11 – Donovan Keith w/ The Fabulous Boogienaughts @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/11 – Chamber Folk w/ The Wedding Funeral, The Body of Ray Brower, Fables Of The Fall @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

6/11 – Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

6/11 – Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

6/12 – Dennis Lloyd w/ Morgan Saint @ The Gothic Theatre

6/12 – RE:Search ft. Borahm Lee (Pretty Lights Live Band / Break Science), Tycoon, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/12 – Funk Hunk w/ Atonal Stimulant @ Larimer Lounge

6/12 – JackLNDN @ Bar Standard

6/12 – Enanitos Verdes & Hombres G @ The Paramount Theatre

6/12 – Howe Gelb @ Dazzle Jazz

6/12 – Media Noche Honrado @ Nocturne Jazz

6/12 – Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/12 – Shamarr Allen w/ What Young Men Do @ Globe Hall

6/12 – Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs w/ Do Depeña @ The Walnut Room

6/12 – Young The Giant + Fitz and the Tantrums w/ Coin @ Red Rocks

6/12 – Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair

6/12 – Lillian Soderman w/ Colin Gilmore, Nicolette Good @ Goosetown Tavern

6/12 – Colorado Solo Artist Awards + miniFEST @ Herman’s Hideaway

6/12 – Boz Scaggs @ Denver Botanic Gardens

6/12 – Joe Johnson + Grant Sabin @ Four Mile Historic Park

6/13 – The Lonesome Days w/ Adam Aijala, Andy Thorn, Greg Garrison, Grace Clark Trio @ The Bluebird Theater

6/13 – Hawthorne Heights w/ Emery, Innerspace, Bluprint @ Summit Music Hall

6/13 – Jon Stickley Trio w/ Rainbow Girls, The Wrecklunds, Tara Rose & The Real Deal @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/13 – Candi Pop – A Bubblegum Pop Dance Party @ Larimer Lounge

6/13 – Turvy Organ (Album Release) w/ Panther Martin, Sour Boy Bitter Girl @ Hi-Dive

6/13 – Slingshot Dakota @ Lost Lake

6/13 – TOKiMONSTA @ Club Vinyl

6/13 – Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

6/13 – SIRINTIP (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

6/13 – Paul Mulliken’s Orchestral Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

6/13 – Coal Town Reunion (EP Release) w/ King Cardinal, Hunter James and The Titanic @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/13 – Benyaro w/ Ben Cameron, The Regular @ Globe Hall

6/13 – Tuck & Patti @ Soiled Dove Underground

6/13 – San Holo w/ Shallou, Clams Casino, Chet Porter, Taska Black, Duskus b2b Eastghost @ Red Rocks

6/13 – Stay Gypsy w/ Wheels, Richard @ Lion’s Lair

6/13 – Monte Luna w/ Grim Reefer, Plague Doctor @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/13 – Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

6/14 – Empire of The Sun @ The Ogden Theatre

6/14 – Futurebirds w/ Brothers of Brass @ The Bluebird Theater

6/14 – Aly & AJ w/ Armors @ The Gothic Theatre

6/14 – Long Beach Dub Allstars & The Aggrolites w/ Tomorrows Bad Seeds, Beyond Bridges @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

6/14 – Dance Yourself Clean – An Indie Pop Dance Party @ Larimer Lounge

6/14 – Electric Funeral Fest IV w/ Thou, Acid Witch, Royal Thunder, Sourvein @ Hi-Dive

6/14 – Colfax Speed Queen w/ Fast Eddy, WET NIGHTS, The Amphibious Man @ Lost Lake

6/14 – Colette + DJ Heather @ Bar Standard

6/14 – IIan Bluestone @ The Church

6/14 – Fabian Almazan Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

6/14 – Neo-Soul Unplugged (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

6/14 – Jenna McLean + Steve Kovalcheck (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

6/14 – Lucas Hoge @ The Grizzly Rose

6/14 – Retro Rocket Brunch – 1980s Edition w/ DJ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/14 – Ginstrings + Jimbo Darville & the Truckadours (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/14 – Almost Pioneers w/ Isabelle and the Izzies @ Globe Hall

6/14 – Bent Improv @ The Walnut Room

6/14 – Mindi Abair & The Boneshakers @ Soiled Dove Underground

6/14 – Anderson.Paak and the Free Nationals @ Red Rocks

6/14 – Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers w/ A-Mac & The Height @ Levitt Pavilion

6/14 – Summer Producer Battle @ The Roxy Theatre

6/14 – Lola Black w/ Retina, Kind Dub, Dime Dee, Wik @ The Oriental Theater

6/14 – Dressy Bessy w/ Potty Mouth, Short Shorts @ Lion’s Lair

6/14 – Electric Funeral Fest IV @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/14 – Big Mama Fluoride w/ Tree Kitty @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

6/14 – Sympathy F w/ Sara Robinson Band, DJ Aka Miggy, Ready Set Go… @ Goosetown Tavern

6/14 – Blink-18True (Blink-182 Tribute) w/ Second-Hand (Sublime Tribute), Just A Girl (No Doubt Tribute), El Nirvano @ Herman’s Hideaway

6/14 – Peter Mulvey w/ John Statz @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

6/15 – Empire of The Sun @ The Ogden Theatre

6/15 – Lyftd w/ LWKY, Ghost Ride, Halfway to Mars @ The Bluebird Theater

6/15 – Monxx w/ Shiverz, Jkyl & Hyde, JOOF, Njoy @ Summit Music Hall

6/15 – Avenhart w/ Taarka, Ley Line, Hazel Hue, Emery Adeline @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/15 – Tacocat w/ The Paranoyds, Princess Dewclaw @ Larimer Lounge

6/15 – Electric Funeral Fest IV w/ Torche, Dead Meadow, Tombs, Call Of The Void @ Hi-Dive

6/15 – Jamila Woods w/ duendita @ Lost Lake

6/15 – BASS OPS: Gram Greene, Honey Soundsystem, Junk Drawer, Victor Calderone @ Club Vinyl

6/15 – Allan Harris: A Tale of Two Kings @ Dazzle Jazz

6/15 – John Gunther Band (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

6/15 – Steph Johnson Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

6/15 – John Michael Montgomery @ The Grizzly Rose

6/15 – Solohawk (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/15 – Mykal Rose + Sly & Robbie w/ Rastasaurus, DJ Imeh (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/15 – The Great Salmon Famine w/ Mad Wallace, Bottlerocket Hurricane @ Globe Hall

6/15 – Louis York w/ The Shindellas @ Soiled Dove Underground

6/15 – Lettuce w/ Tauk, The Soul Rebels @ Red Rocks

6/15 – The Slackers w/ The Alcapones @ Levitt Pavilion

6/15 – Dressy Bessy w/ Potty Mouth, VOLK @ Lion’s Lair

6/15 – Electric Funeral Fest IV @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/15 – King Rat 25th Anniversary w/ Plomo, Granny Tweed @ Goosetown Tavern

6/15 – Brett Dennen @ The Riverfront Concerts at Commons Park

6/15 – Dan McCorison @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

6/15 – Jacob Jolliff Band w/ Nora Jane Struthers @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

6/16 – Empire of The Sun @ The Ogden Theatre

6/16 – Antix Apparel @ Summit Music Hall

6/16 – Afton Showcase w/ RUNUP.BB, STML., King Savvy, RaH 87, Yung Yeebie, MTV Kutta, Babyfatgucci , SincDa1, Calvin, LB DaMonster, Shakir Shakur _HardWork Playerz Inc, DJ Panda $tyle, Assassinate and Freek Misfit @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/16 – Sadistik ft. Kno of Cunninglynguists w/ Trizz, Rafael Vigilantics, Maulskull @ Larimer Lounge

6/16 – Natural Velvet w/ church fire, Rabbit Fighter, Bert Olsen @ Lost Lake

6/16 – Father’s Day Brunch w/ The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

6/16 – Allan Harris: A Tale of Two Kings (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

6/16 – Wolf Van Elfmand (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/16 – Ophelia’s Sunday Peep Show (Pride/Father’s Day Edition) w/ Kitty Crimson @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/16 – Conrad Sewell @ Globe Hall

6/16 – Nahko and Medicine For The People + Trevor Hall w/ Ayla Nereo @ Red Rocks

6/16 – Queen City Country & Western Showcase @ Levitt Pavilion

6/16 – BankShot w/ Muchly Suchwise, Heaven N Hell @ Lion’s Lair

6/16 – Rick Lobato @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/16 – Rotten Reputation (Tour Kickoff + Album Release Show) w/ WASI, Lucy & La Mer, Polartropica, Pretty. Loud. @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Week 3: June 17 – June 23

Recommended: Jennifer Lopez w/ World of Dance @ The Pepsi Center – June 19

On June 19, you have the chance to see the mighty Jennifer Lopez take the stage in Denver at The Pepsi Center. Lopez is one of the industry’s jacks of all trades as her talents include singing, dancing and acting. Whether you’ve been a fan since her “Jenny from the Block” days or are now getting into her music, this will be one hell of a show. Earlier this year, J.Lo released a new single “Medicine” which is worth checking out to get a taste of her modern sound.

Also see…

6/17 – Local Natives w/ Middle Kids @ The Ogden Theatre

6/17 – Max Bessesen Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

6/17 – Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/17 – Songwriter Showcase w/ Andrew Sturtz @ Globe Hall

6/17 – DJ Em Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern

6/17 – God Jammit ft. Members of Phour.0, Whitewater Ramble, Octopus Nebula @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

6/18 – Vundabar + Together Pangea w/ Dehd @ The Bluebird Theater

6/18 – Pile w/ State Champion, Warring Parties @ Larimer Lounge

6/18 – The Lituation @ Hi-Dive

6/18 – Operators w/ DOOMSQUAD @ Lost Lake

6/18 – Mike Jones @ Dazzle Jazz

6/18 – Dart Echo (The Talking Heads Tribute) @ Nocturne Jazz

6/18 – Diane Coffee w/ Claire George @ Globe Hall

6/18 – Meat-N-Potatoes w/ Ethan Mindlin Jones, Majordomo @ Lion’s Lair

6/18 – Duane Mark @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/18 – The Seafloor Cinema w/ Find Yourself, Signs & Signals, Alone At The Gym @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

6/18 – Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

6/18 – Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

6/19 – Whiskey Meyers w/ Brent Cobb @ The Ogden Theatre

6/19 – Coheed and Cambria + Mastodon w/ Every Time I Die @ The Fillmore

6/19 – RE:Search ft. Project Aspect w/ MZG, Unfold, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/19 – American Aquarium @ Larimer Lounge

6/19 – Wand w/ Dreamdecay @ Hi-Dive

6/19 – Francis Inferno Orchestra @ Bar Standard

6/19 – Purnell Steen P*S*A*L*M Juneteenth Musical Cavalcade @ Dazzle Jazz

6/19 – Media Noche Honrado @ Nocturne Jazz

6/19 – Joel Cummins of Umphrey’s McGee w/ Marcus Rezak @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/19 – Rooney @ Globe Hall

6/19 – Zedd w/ Hippie Sabotage, Snakehips, Dwilly @ Red Rocks

6/19 – Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair

6/19 – Mandy Yoches and the Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern

6/19 – Leroy Miller w/ Immigrant’s Child, Wookiee & The Rosebuds @ Herman’s Hideaway

6/19 – Bonnie & the Clydes @ Four Mile Historic Park

6/20 – Manila Killa w/ Covex, Shae District @ The Bluebird Theater

6/20 – Jacob Collier @ Summit Music Hall

6/20 – Doom Flamingo ft. Ryan Stasik w/ Funk You – Official Umphrey’s McGee RRX Pre-Party @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/20 – The Steel Woods w/ Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts @ Larimer Lounge

6/20 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club w/ Kid Congo Powers and The Pink Monkey Birds @ Hi-Dive

6/20 – Shuhandz @ Lost Lake

6/20 – Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

6/20 – Paul Mulliken’s Orchestral Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

6/20 – Brendan Bayliss + Jake Cinninger of Umphrey’s Mcgee Benefiting Conscious Alliance @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/20 – The Mystery Lights w/ Future Punx @ Globe Hall

6/20 – BoDeans @ Soiled Dove Underground

6/20 – Train + Goo Goo Dolls w/ Allen Stone @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

6/20 – John Fogerty @ Red Rocks

6/20 – Just Another Station w/ Broken Revival, Almost Pioneers @ Lion’s Lair

6/20 – Source w/ Lightstory, Armed For Apocalypse, Chymist @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

6/20 – Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

6/21 – Nick Murphy FKA Chet Faker w/ Beacon @ The Ogden Theatre

6/21 – Blackbear w/ Elohim, GASHI @ The Fillmore

6/21 – Squirrel Nut Zippers @ The Gothic Theatre

6/21 – Andrea Bocelli w/ the Colorado Symphony @ The Pepsi Center

6/21 – DJ Pauly D @ Summit Music Hall

6/21 – The Elegant Plums & Policulture w/ Pixie and The PartyGrass Boys, FeelFree @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/21 – Bass Inferno w/ HE$H, Bommer, SweetTooth, Kleavr b2b Tantrum @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

6/21 – Cosmo’s Midnight w/ Pluko, Riches @ Larimer Lounge

6/21 – Teddy and the Rough Riders w/ Emily Nenni, The Honey Blazer Band @ Hi-Dive

6/21 – Motion Trap w/ Retrofette, Graveyard Club @ Lost Lake

6/21 – David Hohme @ Bar Standard

6/21 – Photon @ Dazzle Jazz

6/21 – Neo-Soul Unplugged (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

6/21 – Parker McCollum @ The Grizzly Rose

6/21 – Retro Rocket Brunch: 1990s Edition w/ DJ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/21 – Stephen Brooks Trio (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/21 – Summer Solstice Dance Party w/ Clark Thomas (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/21 – Kerry Pastine and The Crime Scene w/ Bottle Rocket Science @ Globe Hall

6/21 – BoDeans @ Soiled Dove Underground

6/21 – Umphrey’s McGee w/ Spafford @ Red Rocks

6/21 – Who’s Bad – The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience w/ Float Like a Buffalo @ Levitt Pavilion

6/21 – Gasoline Lollipops w/ Dust Heart, Grayson County Burn Ban @ The Oriental Theater

6/21 – Fortune In Fallacy w/ Mechanize, Lucid Awakening, In The Variant @ Lion’s Lair

6/21 – Goodnight Freeman w/ The Gones, 78 Bombs, Sunrise Drive @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/21 – Felix Fast4ward (Album Release) w/ CRLCRRLL @ Goosetown Tavern

6/21 – Phour.0 w/ Guavatron, Bad Dagger @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

6/21 – Enuff Z’nuff w/ Beyond Influence, ONE FROM NONE, Guilty as Charged @ Herman’s Hideaway

6/21 – Cha Wa @ Clyfford Still Museum

6/21 – Best of Open Stage @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

6/22 – Machine Gun Kelly @ The Fillmore

6/22 – Yeasayer w/ Oh, Rose @ The Gothic Theatre

6/22 – Hillsong United @ The Pepsi Center

6/22 – American Football w/ Tomberlin @ Summit Music Hall

6/22 – Dizzy Wright w/ OTIS, Reasonate, ScrogginsALLday, A.W.A.R.E @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

6/22 – The Trujillo Company (Album Release) w/ VALDEZ, False Report @ Larimer Lounge

6/22 – TrveDadFest w/ Vanum, Dreadnought, Wake, Of Feather and Bone, In The Company Of Serpents @ Hi-Dive

6/22 – The Color Canvas w/ DEDOZ, Elektric Animals @ Lost Lake

6/22 – BASS OPS: Oolacile, Lee Foss + Michael Bibi + Caleb Calloway + Send/Receive @ Club Vinyl

6/22 – Nelson Rangell @ Dazzle Jazz

6/22 – Peter Sommer Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

6/22 – Chase Bryant @ The Grizzly Rose

6/22 – Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/22 – Whip It! All Vinyl ’80s Dance Party w/ DJ Jason Heller, Erin Stereo (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/22 – Chatham County Line w/ Shovelin Stone @ Globe Hall

6/22 – Shannon Ogden @ The Walnut Room

6/22 – Jackiem Joyner + Brian Simpson @ Soiled Dove Underground

6/22 – Umphrey’s McGee w/ Turkuaz @ Red Rocks

6/22 – Third Eye Blind + Jimmy Eat World w/ Ra Ra Riot @ Levitt Pavilion

6/22 – Michael Angelo Batio @ The Roxy Theatre

6/22 – To Be Astronauts w/ and the black feathers, Charliehorse @ Lion’s Lair

6/22 – Blue Ruin w/ Richlove, Heaven N Hell, Hound Heart, Chloey Wilson @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/22 – Cyclo-Sonic w/ Black Yeti @ Goosetown Tavern

6/22 – Phour.0 w/ Guavatron, Bad Dagger @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

6/22 – Summer Solstice Reggae Rally w/ Lion SoulJahs, P.S. & The S.O.L., Hosanna, Iron Roots @ Herman’s Hideaway

6/22 – Zach Heckendorf w/ Jett Kwong @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

6/22 – Dan Navarro @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

6/23 – John Paul White w/ The Prescriptions @ The Bluebird Theater

6/23 – Creeping Death w/ Fuming Mouth, Chain of Torment, Pit Viper, Mindz Eye @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

6/23 – Party Nails + PRXZM @ Larimer Lounge

6/23 – Nashville Women: Vintage Country Female Vocalist Vinyl Night w/ DJ CJP @ Hi-Dive

6/23 – A Vulture Wake @ Lost Lake

6/23 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

6/23 – Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/23 – New Family Dog @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/23 – Owen @ Globe Hall

6/23 – Umphrey’s McGee w/ Jason Bonham @ Red Rocks

6/23 – School of Rock Showcase @ Levitt Pavilion

6/23 – Caustic Soda w/ Old Cross, Chris Shrift & the Rock N Roll Boys @ Lion’s Lair

6/23 – Basha w/ Falsetto Boy, Lazarus House, Boss Cass @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

6/23 – Collectors Corner w/ Wesley Summerhill @ Goosetown Tavern

6/23 – Summertime Rock Party w/ MLD @ Herman’s Hideaway

Week 4: June 24 – June 30

Recommended: Stevie Wonder @ Red Rocks – June 24

On June 24, the legendary Stevie Wonder is headed to Red Rocks. Over the last 50 years, Wonder has made an everlasting impact on music with hits such as “Superstition,” “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” and countless more. This is also Wonder’s second Colorado appearance within the last year as he was one of the headlining acts for the first ever Grandoozy Music Festival in 2018. This show has the potential to be one of the highlights for the 2019 Red Rocks season, so don’t miss your chance to see Wonder in action.

Also see…

6/24 – Anberlin w/ I The Mighty @ Summit Music Hall

6/24 – Ginger Root @ Larimer Lounge

6/24 – Raul Midón & Lionel Loueke @ Dazzle Jazz

6/24 – Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/24 – God Jammit ft. Members of Phour.0, Whitewater Ramble, Octopus Nebula @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

6/25 – Chris Travis w/ RANSTEEZ, Swizzy J, Sysco Yola +++, P.I.V.O.T., Prinz Spadez @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/25 – Brass and Gold Society w/ The Soltones, Nofrendo @ Larimer Lounge

6/25 – Scott Amendola Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

6/25 – Dart Echo (The Talking Heads Tribute) @ Nocturne Jazz

6/25 – Death Cab For Cutie w/ Mitski @ Red Rocks

6/25 – Total Trash w/ Origami Ghosts @ Lion’s Lair

6/25 – Saints Of Never After w/ Makari, Lorelai, The Polite Heretic @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

6/25 – Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

6/25 – Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

6/26 – New Found Glory w/ Real Friends, The Early November, Doll Skin @ The Ogden Theatre

6/26 – Clubz + Girl Ultra w/ Special Guests @ The Bluebird Theater

6/26 – RE:Search ft. Amp Live, Nico Luminous w/ Machine Dreams, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/26 – No Vacation w/ Okey Dokey @ Larimer Lounge

6/26 – Jet Black Alley Cat w/ Hate Drugs, Ten Miles South, Walking With Bikes @ Lost Lake

6/26 – Rebüke @ Bar Standard

6/26 – Media Noche Honrado @ Nocturne Jazz

6/26 – Mystic Braves w/ Danny Dodge @ Globe Hall

6/26 – Mike Zito & His Big Blues Band ft. The B.B. King Horns @ Soiled Dove Underground

6/26 – Kacey Musgraves w/ Poolside @ Red Rocks

6/26 – Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair

6/26 – Sliver w/ Galleries, North By North, The Rainbow Treatment @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/26 – Harry Tuft @ Four Mile Historic Park

6/27 – Feed Me w/ No Mana, Phiilo @ The Ogden Theatre

6/27 – The Felice Brothers w/ Johnathan Rice @ The Bluebird Theater

6/27 – The Funky Knuckles w/ Grateful Bluegrass Boys, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/27 – sober rob @ Larimer Lounge

6/27 – Nick Shoulders and the Okay Crawdad w/ Chris Acker, Sugar Britches @ Hi-Dive

6/27 – Próxima Parada @ Lost Lake

6/27 – Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

6/27 – Paul Mulliken’s Orchestral Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

6/27 – HERESTOFIGHTIN w/ Hunter James & The Titanic, Hound Heart @ Globe Hall

6/27 – Gora Gora Orkestar w/ Guerrilla Fanfare Brass Band, Secondhand Street Band @ The Walnut Room

6/27 – Alejandro Escovedo w/ Casey Neill @ Soiled Dove Underground

6/27 – BOE Sosa @ The Roxy Theatre

6/27 – The New Narrative w/ Rosegarden Funeral Party, Upsetting, Milk Of Magnesia @ Lion’s Lair

6/27 – Headroom Sessions @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/27 – Scotch Bonnets w/ DJ Aka Miggy, The Dendrites @ Goosetown Tavern

6/27 – Joe Smith & the Spicy Pickles Jazz Band @ The Riverfront Concerts at Commons Park

6/27 – Open Stage @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

6/28 – Blue October w/ Mona @ The Ogden Theatre

6/28 – Color Red All Stars ft. Eddie Roberts (The New Mastersounds), Jeremy Salken (Big Gigantic), Kim Dawson (Matador! Soul Sounds), Gabe Mervine, Nick Gerlach (Michal Menert), Charlie Mertens, Chris Spies (Matador! Soul Sounds) with Death By Dub feat. Dan Africano (John Brown’s Body), Scott Flynn (Odesza), Borahm Lee (Break Science), Drew Sayers (The Motet), Ryan Jalbert (The Motet), Jonny Jyemo (Jyemo Club) @ The Bluebird Theater

6/28 – The Struts w/ The Glorious Sons @ The Gothic Theatre

6/28 – Pepe Aguilar y Familia Presentan Jaripeo Sin Fronteras 2019 w/ Paquita La Del Barrio @ The Pepsi Center

6/28 – Corduroy (Pearl Jam Tribute) w/ Sonic Highways @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

6/28 – New Orleans Suspects ft. John “JoJo” Hermann (Widespread Panic), Eric McFadden (Parliament Funkadelic) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

6/28 – JUICE w/ Stephen Day @ Larimer Lounge

6/28 – The Kinky Fingers w/ Vic N’ the Narwhals @ Hi-Dive

6/28 – Electric Six w/ Kyle Shutt @ Lost Lake

6/28 – Pleasurekraft @ Bar Standard

6/28 – MaRLo @ The Church

6/28 – The Ken Walker Sextet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

6/28 – 4th Fridays w/ Free Bear (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

6/28 – Neo-Soul Unplugged (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

6/28 – Alex Williams w/ Matt Castillo @ The Grizzly Rose

6/28 – Retro Rocket Brunch: 2000s Edition w/ DJ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/28 – SNAP ’90s Dance Party (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/28 – SonReal @ Globe Hall

6/28 – Alejandro Escovedo w/ Casey Neill @ Soiled Dove Underground

6/28 – Widespread Panic @ Red Rocks

6/28 – Greyhounds w/ Patrick Dethlefs @ Levitt Pavilion

6/28 – Local Love Showcase w/ VANDER @ The Roxy Theatre

6/28 – Cold Beaches w/ Amalgam Effect @ Lion’s Lair

6/28 – Dischordia w/ Kenaima, Nightwraith @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/28 – Bad Desicions w/ Anti-Feds, Sliver, Mark II (Album Release) @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

6/28 – DJ Em Karaoke – 30th Birthday Special @ Goosetown Tavern

6/28 – Paradise Kitty @ Herman’s Hideaway

6/28 – Victor & Penny @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

6/28 – Red Baraat @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

6/29 – Blue October w/ Mona @ The Ogden Theatre

6/29 – Jamestown Revival w/ Ian Noe @ The Bluebird Theater

6/29 – Pup w/ Ratboys, Beach Bunny @ The Gothic Theatre

6/29 – Weathers w/ The Catching, Cemetery Sun, Backseat Vinyl @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

6/29 – Bass Control ft. Phaseone, G-Rex, Slimez, M-Port, Bace Ventura @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

6/29 – Project 432 (Album Release Show) w/ Rastasaurus, P-Nuckle @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/29 – Grapetooth w/ James Swanberg @ Larimer Lounge

6/29 – Possessed by Paul James w/ Lou Shields @ Hi-Dive

6/29 – Electric Six w/ Kyle Shutt @ Lost Lake

6/29 – BASS OPS: TenGraphs, Justin Jay’s Fantastic Voyage @ Club Vinyl

6/29 – The Fab Faux (The Beatles Tribute) @ The Paramount Theatre

6/29 – A Tribute to Toots Thielemans by Grégoire Maret + Kenny Werner @ Dazzle Jazz

6/29 – Peter Sommer Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

6/29 – Francisco Marques + Bill Kopper: Brazil Chill Brunch (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/29 – Royal Rumble: Prince VS Michael Jackson w/ DJ Big Styles (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/29 – Ona @ Globe Hall

6/29 – Carvin Jones Band @ The Walnut Room

6/29 – Hazel Miller & Friends @ Soiled Dove Underground

6/29 – Widespread Panic @ Red Rocks

6/29 – Mr. Criminal + Lil Cuete @ The Roxy Theatre

6/29 – 5th Annual Colorado Goth Fest w/ Suicide Commando, Leaether Strip, Offerings to Odin, The Midnight Marionettes, The Union, eHpH, WitchHands @ The Oriental Theater

6/29 – Mean Hand w/ Viewfinders @ Lion’s Lair

6/29 – Lost Relics @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/29 – Punk With A Camera @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

6/29 – Motown Groove Saturday Special @ Goosetown Tavern

6/29 – Mile High Alternative Festivale w/ Rooster (Alice In Chains Tribute), Blind Dogs (Soundgarden Tribute), Lounge Fly (STP Tribute), Guerrilla Radio (Rage Tribute), Siamese Dream @ Herman’s Hideaway

6/30 – Mystery Skulls w/ Phangs, SnowBlood @ Larimer Lounge

6/30 – The Center w/ The Born Readies, To Be Astronauts, Last Rhino @ Lost Lake

6/30 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

6/30 – Austin Johnson Trio (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/30 – Brett Stakelin (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/30 – Widespread Panic @ Red Rocks

6/30 – Widespread Panic After Party w/ The Dyrty Byrds @ The Oriental Theater

6/30 – Hate Affair w/ Modrn, The Maykit @ Lion’s Lair

6/30 – Insomniac Folklore @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/30 – No Gossip In Braile @ Goosetown Tavern

6/30 – MHS Summer Sunday FUN-Day 2019 w/ Hunter Hallberg, Paradox, Ipecac, Pink Slip, Galactic Lemonz, Mnop, The Quartet @ Herman’s Hideaway

6/30 – Peter Asher + Jeremy Clyde @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

