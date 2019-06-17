Time is flying by in the Denver music scene as we are already halfway through the month of June. Even though there are only two weeks left in the month, there are still plenty of Denver concerts to check out. Over the next seven days, there will be music filling all corners of the Mile High City from Morrison to the heart of downtown. As always, we hope you have fun this week as you explore the Denver music scene.
Monday, June 17
Recommended: Local Natives w/ Middle Kids @ The Ogden Theatre
To kick things off on Monday, the indie-rockers of Local Natives are headed to Denver to take over The Ogden Theatre. Local Natives are known for their smooth indie-rock sound that incorporates catchy riffs and killer song structure. Earlier this year, Local Natives released their most recent project and fourth album Violet Street. Fellow artist Middle Kids are on the bill for Monday night as well.
Also see…
Max Bessesen Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz
Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Songwriter Showcase w/ Andrew Sturtz @ Globe Hall
DJ Em Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern
God Jammit ft. Members of Phour.0, Whitewater Ramble, Octopus Nebula @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Tuesday, June 18
Recommended: Vundabar + Together PANGEA w/ Dehd @ The Bluebird Theater
On Tuesday night, we’re giving you more indie-rock to check out this week. Indie bands Vundabar and Together PANGEA are teaming up to take over The Bluebird Theater. Both Vundabar and Together PANGEA are on the harder side of the indie-rock spectrum, making this one hell of a show for rock and indie fans alike. Fellow band Dehd is set to kick things off on Tuesday night as well.
Also see…
Pile w/ State Champion, Warring Parties @ Larimer Lounge
The Lituation @ Hi-Dive
Operators w/ DOOMSQUAD @ Lost Lake
Mike Jones @ Dazzle Jazz
Dart Echo (The Talking Heads Tribute) @ Nocturne Jazz
Diane Coffee w/ Claire George @ Globe Hall
Meat-N-Potatoes w/ Ethan Mindlin Jones, Majordomo @ Lion’s Lair
Duane Mark @ 3 Kings Tavern
The Seafloor Cinema w/ Find Yourself, Signs & Signals, Alone At The Gym @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Wednesday, June 19
Recommended: Zedd w/ Hippie Sabotage, Snakehips, Dwilly @ Red Rocks
If you’re a fan of EDM, this will be the show you don’t want to miss this week. On Wednesday, EDM producer Zedd is headed to Red Rocks. Zedd is one of the biggest names in EDM and has been one of the key players in putting EDM on the pop charts. From his killer production skills all the way down to his musicianship – Zedd is a multi-skilled artist. Fellow artists Hippie Sabotage, Snakehips and Dwilly are on the bill as well, so grab tickets now before it’s too late.
Also see…
Whiskey Meyers w/ Brent Cobb @ The Ogden Theatre
Coheed and Cambria + Mastodon w/ Every Time I Die @ The Fillmore
RE:Search ft. Project Aspect w/ MZG, Unfold, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
American Aquarium @ Larimer Lounge
Wand w/ Dreamdecay @ Hi-Dive
Francis Inferno Orchestra @ Bar Standard
Purnell Steen P*S*A*L*M Juneteenth Musical Cavalcade @ Dazzle Jazz
Media Noche Honrado @ Nocturne Jazz
Joel Cummins of Umphrey’s McGee w/ Marcus Rezak @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Rooney @ Globe Hall
Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair
Mandy Yoches and the Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern
Leroy Miller w/ Immigrant’s Child, Wookiee & The Rosebuds @ Herman’s Hideaway
Bonnie & the Clydes @ Four Mile Historic Park
Thursday, June 20
Recommended: John Fogerty @ Red Rocks
If you’re looking for a throwback this week, look no further. On Thursday night, legendary rocker John Fogerty is taking over Red Rocks. Fogerty’s name is connected to so many iconic songs from the ’60s and ’70s including “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” and “Down On The Corner” from his time in Credence Clearwater Revival. He has also had a successful solo career since the ’70s and he is still going strong to this day. Tickets are still available to see Fogerty in action this week.
Also see…
Manila Killa w/ Covex, Shae District @ The Bluebird Theater
Jacob Collier @ Summit Music Hall
Doom Flamingo ft. Ryan Stasik w/ Funk You – Official Umphrey’s McGee RRX Pre-Party @ Cervantes’ Other Side
The Steel Woods w/ Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts @ Larimer Lounge
Slim Cessna’s Auto Club w/ Kid Congo Powers and The Pink Monkey Birds @ Hi-Dive
Shuhandz @ Lost Lake
Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Paul Mulliken’s Orchestral Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz
Brendan Bayliss + Jake Cinninger of Umphrey’s Mcgee Benefiting Conscious Alliance @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Mystery Lights w/ Future Punx @ Globe Hall
BoDeans @ Soiled Dove Underground
Train + Goo Goo Dolls w/ Allen Stone @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Just Another Station w/ Broken Revival, Almost Pioneers @ Lion’s Lair
Source w/ Lightstory, Armed For Apocalypse, Chymist @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern
Friday, June 21
Recommended: Blackbear w/ Elohim, Yung Pinch @ The Fillmore
To wrap up the work week on Friday, singer Blackbear is headed back to Denver to take over The Fillmore. Blackbear is one of the artists who is still relatively new to the game, however that hasn’t stopped him from racking up multiple hits over the last four years. You might recognize some of Blackbear’s hits such as “do re mi” or “Idfc.” Fellow artists Elohim and Yung Pinch are on the bill as well, making this a great way to spend a Friday night.
Also see…
Nick Murphy FKA Chet Faker w/ Beacon @ The Ogden Theatre
Squirrel Nut Zippers @ The Gothic Theatre
Andrea Bocelli w/ the Colorado Symphony @ The Pepsi Center
DJ Pauly D @ Summit Music Hall
The Elegant Plums & Policulture w/ Pixie and The PartyGrass Boys, FeelFree @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Bass Inferno w/ HE$H, Bommer, SweetTooth, Kleavr b2b Tantrum @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Cosmo’s Midnight w/ Pluko, Riches @ Larimer Lounge
Teddy and the Rough Riders w/ Emily Nenni, The Honey Blazer Band @ Hi-Dive
Motion Trap w/ Retrofette, Graveyard Club @ Lost Lake
David Hohme @ Bar Standard
Photon @ Dazzle Jazz
Neo-Soul Unplugged (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Parker McCollum @ The Grizzly Rose
Retro Rocket Brunch: 1990s Edition w/ DJ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Stephen Brooks Trio (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Summer Solstice Dance Party w/ Clark Thomas (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Kerry Pastine and The Crime Scene w/ Bottle Rocket Science @ Globe Hall
BoDeans @ Soiled Dove Underground
Umphrey’s McGee w/ Spafford @ Red Rocks
Who’s Bad – The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience w/ Float Like a Buffalo @ Levitt Pavilion
Gasoline Lollipops w/ Dust Heart, Grayson County Burn Ban @ The Oriental Theater
Fortune In Fallacy w/ Mechanize, Lucid Awakening, In The Variant @ Lion’s Lair
Goodnight Freeman w/ The Gones, 78 Bombs, Sunrise Drive @ 3 Kings Tavern
Felix Fast4ward (Album Release) w/ CRLCRRLL @ Goosetown Tavern
Phour.0 w/ Guavatron, Bad Dagger @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Enuff Z’nuff w/ Beyond Influence, ONE FROM NONE, Guilty as Charged @ Herman’s Hideaway
Cha Wa @ Clyfford Still Museum
Best of Open Stage @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Saturday, June 22
Recommended: Third Eye Blind + Jimmy Eat World w/ Ra Ra Riot @ Levitt Pavilion
On Saturday, Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World are headed into Denver to take over Levitt Pavilion. You might recognize Third Eye Blind from their timeless 1997 hit “Semi-Charmed Life” or “How’s It Going to Be” from the same year. You might also recognize Jimmy Eat World from their 2001 hit “The Middle.” Both of these bands hold special places in ’90s and early 2000s rock history, and you have the chance to see them team up in Denver with fellow artist Ra Ra Riot.
Also see…
Machine Gun Kelly @ The Fillmore
Yeasayer w/ Oh, Rose @ The Gothic Theatre
Hillsong United @ The Pepsi Center
American Football w/ Tomberlin @ Summit Music Hall
Dizzy Wright w/ OTIS, Reasonate, ScrogginsALLday, A.W.A.R.E @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
The Trujillo Company (Album Release) w/ VALDEZ, False Report @ Larimer Lounge
TrveDadFest w/ Vanum, Dreadnought, Wake, Of Feather and Bone, In The Company Of Serpents @ Hi-Dive
The Color Canvas w/ DEDOZ, Elektric Animals @ Lost Lake
BASS OPS: Oolacile, Lee Foss + Michael Bibi + Caleb Calloway + Send/Receive @ Club Vinyl
Nelson Rangell @ Dazzle Jazz
Peter Sommer Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz
Chase Bryant @ The Grizzly Rose
Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Whip It! All Vinyl ’80s Dance Party w/ DJ Jason Heller, Erin Stereo (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Chatham County Line w/ Shovelin Stone @ Globe Hall
Shannon Ogden @ The Walnut Room
Jackiem Joyner + Brian Simpson @ Soiled Dove Underground
Umphrey’s McGee w/ Turkuaz @ Red Rocks
Michael Angelo Batio @ The Roxy Theatre
To Be Astronauts w/ and the black feathers, Charliehorse @ Lion’s Lair
Blue Ruin w/ Richlove, Heaven N Hell, Hound Heart, Chloey Wilson @ 3 Kings Tavern
Cyclo-Sonic w/ Black Yeti @ Goosetown Tavern
Phour.0 w/ Guavatron, Bad Dagger @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Summer Solstice Reggae Rally w/ Lion SoulJahs, P.S. & The S.O.L., Hosanna, Iron Roots @ Herman’s Hideaway
Zach Heckendorf w/ Jett Kwong @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Dan Navarro @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Sunday, June 23
Recommended: Umphrey’s McGee w/ Jason Bonham @ Red Rocks
To wrap this week in concerts up on Sunday, Umphrey’s McGee is wrapping up a three-show run at Red Rocks. For the past few years, Umphrey’s McGee has taken over Red Rocks for three nights in a row, giving all their fans the chance to see the band in action. Umphrey’s McGee is known for their jam-band rock sound that will make you just want to have a good time. For the end of their 2019 Red Rocks run, Umphrey’s McGee is joined by Jason Bonham on Sunday night for a Led Zeppelin set.
Also see…
John Paul White w/ The Prescriptions @ The Bluebird Theater
Creeping Death w/ Fuming Mouth, Chain of Torment, Pit Viper, Mindz Eye @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Party Nails + PRXZM @ Larimer Lounge
Nashville Women: Vintage Country Female Vocalist Vinyl Night w/ DJ CJP @ Hi-Dive
A Vulture Wake @ Lost Lake
The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
New Family Dog @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Owen @ Globe Hall
School of Rock Showcase @ Levitt Pavilion
Caustic Soda w/ Old Cross, Chris Shrift & the Rock N Roll Boys @ Lion’s Lair
Basha w/ Falsetto Boy, Lazarus House, Boss Cass @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Collectors Corner w/ Wesley Summerhill @ Goosetown Tavern
Summertime Rock Party w/ MLD @ Herman’s Hideaway
