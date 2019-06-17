Time is flying by in the Denver music scene as we are already halfway through the month of June. Even though there are only two weeks left in the month, there are still plenty of Denver concerts to check out. Over the next seven days, there will be music filling all corners of the Mile High City from Morrison to the heart of downtown. As always, we hope you have fun this week as you explore the Denver music scene.

Monday, June 17

Recommended: Local Natives w/ Middle Kids @ The Ogden Theatre

To kick things off on Monday, the indie-rockers of Local Natives are headed to Denver to take over The Ogden Theatre. Local Natives are known for their smooth indie-rock sound that incorporates catchy riffs and killer song structure. Earlier this year, Local Natives released their most recent project and fourth album Violet Street. Fellow artist Middle Kids are on the bill for Monday night as well.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Max Bessesen Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Songwriter Showcase w/ Andrew Sturtz @ Globe Hall

DJ Em Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern

God Jammit ft. Members of Phour.0, Whitewater Ramble, Octopus Nebula @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Tuesday, June 18

Recommended: Vundabar + Together PANGEA w/ Dehd @ The Bluebird Theater

On Tuesday night, we’re giving you more indie-rock to check out this week. Indie bands Vundabar and Together PANGEA are teaming up to take over The Bluebird Theater. Both Vundabar and Together PANGEA are on the harder side of the indie-rock spectrum, making this one hell of a show for rock and indie fans alike. Fellow band Dehd is set to kick things off on Tuesday night as well.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Pile w/ State Champion, Warring Parties @ Larimer Lounge

The Lituation @ Hi-Dive

Operators w/ DOOMSQUAD @ Lost Lake

Mike Jones @ Dazzle Jazz

Dart Echo (The Talking Heads Tribute) @ Nocturne Jazz

Diane Coffee w/ Claire George @ Globe Hall

Meat-N-Potatoes w/ Ethan Mindlin Jones, Majordomo @ Lion’s Lair

Duane Mark @ 3 Kings Tavern

The Seafloor Cinema w/ Find Yourself, Signs & Signals, Alone At The Gym @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Wednesday, June 19

Recommended: Zedd w/ Hippie Sabotage, Snakehips, Dwilly @ Red Rocks

If you’re a fan of EDM, this will be the show you don’t want to miss this week. On Wednesday, EDM producer Zedd is headed to Red Rocks. Zedd is one of the biggest names in EDM and has been one of the key players in putting EDM on the pop charts. From his killer production skills all the way down to his musicianship – Zedd is a multi-skilled artist. Fellow artists Hippie Sabotage, Snakehips and Dwilly are on the bill as well, so grab tickets now before it’s too late.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Whiskey Meyers w/ Brent Cobb @ The Ogden Theatre

Coheed and Cambria + Mastodon w/ Every Time I Die @ The Fillmore

RE:Search ft. Project Aspect w/ MZG, Unfold, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

American Aquarium @ Larimer Lounge

Wand w/ Dreamdecay @ Hi-Dive

Francis Inferno Orchestra @ Bar Standard

Purnell Steen P*S*A*L*M Juneteenth Musical Cavalcade @ Dazzle Jazz

Media Noche Honrado @ Nocturne Jazz

Joel Cummins of Umphrey’s McGee w/ Marcus Rezak @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Rooney @ Globe Hall

Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair

Mandy Yoches and the Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern

Leroy Miller w/ Immigrant’s Child, Wookiee & The Rosebuds @ Herman’s Hideaway

Bonnie & the Clydes @ Four Mile Historic Park

Thursday, June 20

Recommended: John Fogerty @ Red Rocks

If you’re looking for a throwback this week, look no further. On Thursday night, legendary rocker John Fogerty is taking over Red Rocks. Fogerty’s name is connected to so many iconic songs from the ’60s and ’70s including “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” and “Down On The Corner” from his time in Credence Clearwater Revival. He has also had a successful solo career since the ’70s and he is still going strong to this day. Tickets are still available to see Fogerty in action this week.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Manila Killa w/ Covex, Shae District @ The Bluebird Theater

Jacob Collier @ Summit Music Hall

Doom Flamingo ft. Ryan Stasik w/ Funk You – Official Umphrey’s McGee RRX Pre-Party @ Cervantes’ Other Side

The Steel Woods w/ Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts @ Larimer Lounge

Slim Cessna’s Auto Club w/ Kid Congo Powers and The Pink Monkey Birds @ Hi-Dive

Shuhandz @ Lost Lake

Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Paul Mulliken’s Orchestral Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

Brendan Bayliss + Jake Cinninger of Umphrey’s Mcgee Benefiting Conscious Alliance @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Mystery Lights w/ Future Punx @ Globe Hall

BoDeans @ Soiled Dove Underground

Train + Goo Goo Dolls w/ Allen Stone @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Just Another Station w/ Broken Revival, Almost Pioneers @ Lion’s Lair

Source w/ Lightstory, Armed For Apocalypse, Chymist @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

Friday, June 21

Recommended: Blackbear w/ Elohim, Yung Pinch @ The Fillmore

To wrap up the work week on Friday, singer Blackbear is headed back to Denver to take over The Fillmore. Blackbear is one of the artists who is still relatively new to the game, however that hasn’t stopped him from racking up multiple hits over the last four years. You might recognize some of Blackbear’s hits such as “do re mi” or “Idfc.” Fellow artists Elohim and Yung Pinch are on the bill as well, making this a great way to spend a Friday night.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Nick Murphy FKA Chet Faker w/ Beacon @ The Ogden Theatre

Squirrel Nut Zippers @ The Gothic Theatre

Andrea Bocelli w/ the Colorado Symphony @ The Pepsi Center

DJ Pauly D @ Summit Music Hall

The Elegant Plums & Policulture w/ Pixie and The PartyGrass Boys, FeelFree @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Bass Inferno w/ HE$H, Bommer, SweetTooth, Kleavr b2b Tantrum @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Cosmo’s Midnight w/ Pluko, Riches @ Larimer Lounge

Teddy and the Rough Riders w/ Emily Nenni, The Honey Blazer Band @ Hi-Dive

Motion Trap w/ Retrofette, Graveyard Club @ Lost Lake

David Hohme @ Bar Standard

Photon @ Dazzle Jazz

Neo-Soul Unplugged (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Parker McCollum @ The Grizzly Rose

Retro Rocket Brunch: 1990s Edition w/ DJ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Stephen Brooks Trio (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Summer Solstice Dance Party w/ Clark Thomas (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Kerry Pastine and The Crime Scene w/ Bottle Rocket Science @ Globe Hall

BoDeans @ Soiled Dove Underground

Umphrey’s McGee w/ Spafford @ Red Rocks

Who’s Bad – The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience w/ Float Like a Buffalo @ Levitt Pavilion

Gasoline Lollipops w/ Dust Heart, Grayson County Burn Ban @ The Oriental Theater

Fortune In Fallacy w/ Mechanize, Lucid Awakening, In The Variant @ Lion’s Lair

Goodnight Freeman w/ The Gones, 78 Bombs, Sunrise Drive @ 3 Kings Tavern

Felix Fast4ward (Album Release) w/ CRLCRRLL @ Goosetown Tavern

Phour.0 w/ Guavatron, Bad Dagger @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Enuff Z’nuff w/ Beyond Influence, ONE FROM NONE, Guilty as Charged @ Herman’s Hideaway

Cha Wa @ Clyfford Still Museum

Best of Open Stage @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Saturday, June 22

Recommended: Third Eye Blind + Jimmy Eat World w/ Ra Ra Riot @ Levitt Pavilion

On Saturday, Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World are headed into Denver to take over Levitt Pavilion. You might recognize Third Eye Blind from their timeless 1997 hit “Semi-Charmed Life” or “How’s It Going to Be” from the same year. You might also recognize Jimmy Eat World from their 2001 hit “The Middle.” Both of these bands hold special places in ’90s and early 2000s rock history, and you have the chance to see them team up in Denver with fellow artist Ra Ra Riot.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Machine Gun Kelly @ The Fillmore

Yeasayer w/ Oh, Rose @ The Gothic Theatre

Hillsong United @ The Pepsi Center

American Football w/ Tomberlin @ Summit Music Hall

Dizzy Wright w/ OTIS, Reasonate, ScrogginsALLday, A.W.A.R.E @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

The Trujillo Company (Album Release) w/ VALDEZ, False Report @ Larimer Lounge

TrveDadFest w/ Vanum, Dreadnought, Wake, Of Feather and Bone, In The Company Of Serpents @ Hi-Dive

The Color Canvas w/ DEDOZ, Elektric Animals @ Lost Lake

BASS OPS: Oolacile, Lee Foss + Michael Bibi + Caleb Calloway + Send/Receive @ Club Vinyl

Nelson Rangell @ Dazzle Jazz

Peter Sommer Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

Chase Bryant @ The Grizzly Rose

Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Whip It! All Vinyl ’80s Dance Party w/ DJ Jason Heller, Erin Stereo (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Chatham County Line w/ Shovelin Stone @ Globe Hall

Shannon Ogden @ The Walnut Room

Jackiem Joyner + Brian Simpson @ Soiled Dove Underground

Umphrey’s McGee w/ Turkuaz @ Red Rocks

Michael Angelo Batio @ The Roxy Theatre

To Be Astronauts w/ and the black feathers, Charliehorse @ Lion’s Lair

Blue Ruin w/ Richlove, Heaven N Hell, Hound Heart, Chloey Wilson @ 3 Kings Tavern

Cyclo-Sonic w/ Black Yeti @ Goosetown Tavern

Phour.0 w/ Guavatron, Bad Dagger @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Summer Solstice Reggae Rally w/ Lion SoulJahs, P.S. & The S.O.L., Hosanna, Iron Roots @ Herman’s Hideaway

Zach Heckendorf w/ Jett Kwong @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Dan Navarro @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Sunday, June 23

Recommended: Umphrey’s McGee w/ Jason Bonham @ Red Rocks

To wrap this week in concerts up on Sunday, Umphrey’s McGee is wrapping up a three-show run at Red Rocks. For the past few years, Umphrey’s McGee has taken over Red Rocks for three nights in a row, giving all their fans the chance to see the band in action. Umphrey’s McGee is known for their jam-band rock sound that will make you just want to have a good time. For the end of their 2019 Red Rocks run, Umphrey’s McGee is joined by Jason Bonham on Sunday night for a Led Zeppelin set.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

John Paul White w/ The Prescriptions @ The Bluebird Theater

Creeping Death w/ Fuming Mouth, Chain of Torment, Pit Viper, Mindz Eye @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Party Nails + PRXZM @ Larimer Lounge

Nashville Women: Vintage Country Female Vocalist Vinyl Night w/ DJ CJP @ Hi-Dive

A Vulture Wake @ Lost Lake

The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

New Family Dog @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Owen @ Globe Hall

School of Rock Showcase @ Levitt Pavilion

Caustic Soda w/ Old Cross, Chris Shrift & the Rock N Roll Boys @ Lion’s Lair

Basha w/ Falsetto Boy, Lazarus House, Boss Cass @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Collectors Corner w/ Wesley Summerhill @ Goosetown Tavern

Summertime Rock Party w/ MLD @ Herman’s Hideaway

Want to get this list before everyone else?