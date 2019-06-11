Clear out your closets and make room because Aritzia is coming to Denver late this summer. Opening in the Cherry Creek Shopping Center, the design house and boutique will offer its on-trend styles and high-quality designs targeted towards women.

According to Aritzia’s CEO, Brian Hill, who spoke to Business Of Fashion, the store is described as “a vertically-integrated fashion chain targeted at 15-30-year-old women with a penchant for style.” The innovative company works to make clothes that stick to the latest trends using high-quality materials while maintaining budget-friendly appeal. Although not all of the pieces may be considered affordable to the average consumer, shoppers will be happy knowing that every dollar they spend is worth the top quality clothing they receive in return.

Aritzia will be located at 300 E. 1st Ave. on the lower level of the Cherry Creek Shopping Center.

Photos provided by Aritzia.