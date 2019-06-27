Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is expanding its theaters in Colorado — opening a third location in Westminster. This new theater — situated about halfway between Denver and Boulder — takes on an art deco style reminiscent of the 1920s and ’30s. Filled to the brim inside with original, large format posters from films of the period — Westminster’s new Alamo Drafthouse feels like stepping back in time.

Matching the art deco stylings of the theater— its full-service bar “Pandora’s Box” is dedicated to the women of cinema in the 1920s and ’30s. Here you’ll find original lobby cards of female actors in that era. This bar offers 32 beers on tap that focus heavily on Colorado’s thriving craft scene. The team at Pandora’s Box has designed specialty drinks to pair with the theme of the theater and to fit the feature film you are seeing. Try the Southern Belle made with grey goose le melon, St-Germain, lime and ginger beer for a twist on a Moscow mule or the Flicker Show Old Fashioned made with Breckenridge Bourbon, black tea, honey and bitters for something classic. You can “make it a blockbuster” and upgrade your booze to Laws Four Grain Bourbon.

If you’re unfamiliar with Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas — think of it as combining your favorite restaurants, the sound and video quality of professional cinema and the comfort of your own home. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Westminster has over 900 fully reclining seats spread across nine theaters. Each and every seat in this cinema has access to full food and drink menus offering appetizers, entrees, desserts and even full bar options. Your food and drinks are delivered to you by a highly trained team of “ninja-trained” staff so as to not disturb you and the people around you.

The kitchen is led by Rick Schulenberg — an Alamo Drafthouse veteran —and is working to bring a new spin on basic Tex Mex style food. This fully stocked, custom-designed kitchen works to prepare 98% of their menu in house. From the comfort of your seat you can order beer-bacoa queso, chicken tinga grilled burritos, churro bread pudding and more alongside a full kids menu and vegan menu.

The new Alamo Drafthouse in Westminster will feature what the company calls “The Big Show.” This massive theater seats 245 in fully reclining, comfortable chairs all with an unobstructed view of an absolutely massive screen. “The Big Show” comes complete with breathtakingly clear video and the immersive, Dolby Atmos audio setup which makes you feel like you’re a part of the action.

The full team at the new Alamo Drafthouse in Westminster is dedicated to bringing you — as chef Schulenberg would say — “The best damn movie experience.” Through the thorough use of art deco stylings, a fully fleshed out and dedicated menu, stylized drinks, local craft brews and a strict no talking/no texting policy — The Alamo Drafthouse in Westminster is a welcomed addition to the area’s film scene.

This massive, state of the art theater is expected to open on June 30 and you can purchase tickets here. It is located at

All Photography by Lukas Crosby.