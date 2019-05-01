Denver has some dazzling events lined up this weekend. Kick it off with by testing your knowledge at Friends Trivia and end it by snagging some crafty finds at The Craftsman’s Market. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, May 2

Friends Trivia

When: May 2, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Growler USA Highlands Pub, 4433 W. 29th Ave. #102, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Growler USA Highlands Pub presents Friends Trivia. The event features a night to flex your knowledge on the hit television series. You can grab a group of friends and play five rounds of thrilling trivia about your favorite characters, episodes and more while sipping on a Growler brew.

SexCom

When: May 2, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Clocktower Cabaret hosts SexCom. The event features a hilarious night with comedian Debbie Scheer and Dr. Shanna Katz Kattari. You can listen to Scheer and Kattari answer anonymous questions about sex and sexuality during the interactive talk show in a shame-free safe space.

Impact

When: May 2, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Church Nightclub, 1160 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: $22.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Church Nightclub partners with RAW artists Denver to present Impact. The event features a showcasing of fashion, visual art, photography, performance art and more. You can explore the works of over 50 artists including Tyler Schmeling, Cheyenne Elise Smith and Tyree Jones while jamming out to live music.

Friday, May 3

First Friday Art Walk

When: May 3, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: First Friday Art Walk is back for the first Friday of the month. You can explore the myriad of creative businesses and galleries that grace the art districts. The walk features over 100 participating locations on Santa Fe Drive and food trucks delivering bites to fuel your night. You can see paintings, prints, sculptures and more throughout the walk.

Guilty Pleasures

When: May 3, 9 p.m.

Where: Hi-Dive Denver, 7 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let your freak flag fly at Guilty Pleasures. The event features a night of dancing, ’90s beats fillin’ the air and more. You can get your nostalgia on and don your best ’90s gear to dance the night away.

First Friday Film Series

When: May 3, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: FERAL, 3936 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: FERAL hosts First Friday Film Series. The event features a screening of The Mountain Life. The film takes a deeper look at the people that live in the mountains of British Columbia and how they survive the harsh climate. Make sure to bring your own camp chair or blanket to sit on during the screening.

Rodrigo y Gabriela Live

When: May 3, 1 – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Twist & Shout Records, 2508 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Twist & Shout hosts a performance from Rodrigo y Gabriela. The event features a night to hear the Mexican guitar duo that mesh rock, heavy metal and flamenco together to create unique beats. A wristband is needed to enter the event. You can receive yours by purchasing the new Rodrigo y Gabriela album at Twist & Shout now.

Exotic Houseplant Sale & Fundraiser

When: May 3, 5:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: SKYLIGHT, 833 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: SKYLIGHT teams up with Green Lady Gardens to present an Exotic Houseplant Sale. The event features an evening to find some amazing exotic and rare houseplants, take part in a raffle, peruse art and more. You can jam out to music, sip on drinks and nibble bites while snagging some gorgeous greens and raising funds for Green Lady Garden’s Primary Plants program.

Great Western Alpaca Show

When: May 3 – 5

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: National Western Complex partners with Alpaca Breeders of the Rockies to present the Great Western Alpaca Show. The event features one of the largest alpaca shows in the nation with more than 400 alpacas. You can meet the animals, talk to experts, shop and more throughout the weekend.

Latin Fest

When: May 3, 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center teams up with CU Boulder Latino Alumni Association and the DU Latino Alumni Association to present the 11th annual Latin Fest. The event features a night of music, food and a chance to raise funds for scholarships for students.

Patio Party

When: May 3, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem (RiNo), 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem Denver presents a Patio Party. The vent features the annual opening of patio season at Infinite Monkey. You can sip on signature wine slushies, munch on food from food trucks and jam out to live music all night long.

Saturday, May 4

Denver Derby Party

When: May 4, 1 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $140 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Performing Arts Complex hosts the Denver Derby Party. For the 18th year in a row, you can celebrate the Kentucky Derby with all inclusive drinks, food and more spread over four blocks of Denver. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Sean Ranch Lough-Foundation.

May The 4th Celebration

When: May 4, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 general admission tickets here

The Lowdown: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum hosts a May The 4th Celebration. The event features a celebration of all things Star Wars. You can shoot Storm Troopers, explore open cockpits, play Star Wars themed trivia and more to honor the nerdy holiday.

The 2nd Annual Kentaco Derby

When: May 4, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Zeppelin Station hosts The 2nd Annual Kentaco Derby. The event celebrates the Kentucky Derby and Cinco de Mayo weekend with a mint julep and margarita making class at Big Trouble, live music from New Mexican and more. You can also participate in a coloring contest and see cute animals at a petting zoo.

Free First Saturday at DAM

When: May 4, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum (DAM) hosts Free First Saturday at DAM. The event features a chance to explore the galleries and exhibitions for free. You can also listen to cuentistas tell the stories of artworks during the storytelling program, Cuentos del Arte throughout the day.

Julep’s Kentucky Derby Party

When: May 4, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Julep Restaurant, 3258 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $69 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Imbibe on some of the best mint juleps at Julep’s Kentucky Derby Party. The event features a chance to relax on the newly renovated patio and watch the derby on multiple screens. The ticket price includes three signature sips and a Derby-themed menu to delight in.

26th Annual Furry Scurry

When: May 4, 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Washington Park, S Downing St. & E Louisiana Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for the 26th Annual Furry Scurry. The event features a two-mile run around Washington Park to raise funds for Denver Dumb Friends League. You can meet some adorable adoptable pets, munch on food from food trucks, watch demonstrations and more.

Cinco de Mayo First Anniversary Fiesta

When: May 4, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado hosts its Cinco de Mayo First Anniversary Fiesta. The event features special beer releases, traditional Mexican games, food trucks and a piñata smashing to celebrate one year of achievements. You can grab a glass of Cervecería brew and cheers to one year and Cinco de Mayo.

Denver Mini Derby

When: May 4, 1 – 6 p.m.

Where: Conservatory Green, 8200 E 49th Pl., Denver

Cost: $99 – $2000 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Celebrate the Kentucky Derby Denver style during the Denver Mini Derby. The event features a mini race with mini horses, live music from a band and DJ, food and more. You can participate in a best-dressed contest, sip on drinks from an open bar and watch adorable corgis race.

Cinco De Derby

When: May 4 – 5

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St. Ste 101, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Improper City presents Cinco De Derby. The event mashes Cinco de Mayo and an honoring of the Kentucky Derby all into one weekend with two-days of drink specials, shrimp po’boys from Crescent City Connection, live music and more. You also can snag some fun giveaways and dive into tacos from food trucks throughout the weekend.

TheBigWonderful

When: May 4 – 5

Where: TheBigWonderful, 4400 Fox St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $55 tickets available here

The Lowdown: TheBigWonderful is back in Denver. The event features a bazaar with more than 100 local makers, live music, lawn games and more. You can sip on beer and cider from a myriad of breweries throughout the day while celebrating.

Derby Day at Union Station

When: May 4, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver’s Union Station teams up with Woodford Reserve to host Derby Day at Union Station. The event features live viewing of the Kentucky Derby broadcast on screens throughout the station, a best-dressed competition, live music and more. If you want an even more indulgent experience you can party at The Copper Lounge for $80 per person. Tickets can be purchased by calling 720.460.3738.

One Year Anniversary Party

When: May 4 – 5

Where: The Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Ramble Hotel and Death & Co. Denver presents a One Year Anniversary Party. The event features a Kentucky Derby style party with a re-opening of The Garden. You can listen to live music while relaxing in the outdoor bar, delight on drink specials and have a chance to be entered into a raffle to win a free night stay at the Ramble Hotel, dinner for two at Death & Co. and other sweet swag.

Derby Day at Avanti

When: May 4, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Don your best derby outfit for Derby Day at Avanti. The event features a day of $10 bourbon or rye juleps, a special derby day menu, a best dressed contested with giveaways and more. The proceeds from the special menu will benefit the Temple Grandin School.

Sunday, May 5

The Craftsman’s Market

When: May 5, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Salvage Design Center, 1200 W. Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Salvage Design Center hosts The Craftsman’s Market. The event features more than 20 local crafters presenting their wares. You can find art, food, jam out to live music and watch live demonstrations from blacksmiths and fractal wood burners.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendar

Colorado Chocolate Festival

When: May 10 – 11

Where: The Denver Mart, 415 E. 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 tickets available here

Questival Denver

When: May 10 – 11

Where: 1736 Speer Blvd., Denver

Cost: $45 – $62 tickets available here

Spring Horseshoe Market

When: May 11 – 12

Where: Horseshoe Craft & Flea Market, 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry