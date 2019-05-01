Denver has some dazzling events lined up this weekend. Kick it off with by testing your knowledge at Friends Trivia and end it by snagging some crafty finds at The Craftsman’s Market. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.
Thursday, May 2
Friends Trivia
When: May 2, 7 – 9 p.m.
Where: Growler USA Highlands Pub, 4433 W. 29th Ave. #102, Denver
Cost: Free register here
The Lowdown: Growler USA Highlands Pub presents Friends Trivia. The event features a night to flex your knowledge on the hit television series. You can grab a group of friends and play five rounds of thrilling trivia about your favorite characters, episodes and more while sipping on a Growler brew.
SexCom
When: May 2, 8 – 10 p.m.
Where: The Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver
Cost: $20 – $30 get tickets here
The Lowdown: The Clocktower Cabaret hosts SexCom. The event features a hilarious night with comedian Debbie Scheer and Dr. Shanna Katz Kattari. You can listen to Scheer and Kattari answer anonymous questions about sex and sexuality during the interactive talk show in a shame-free safe space.
Impact
When: May 2, 7 – 11 p.m.
Where: The Church Nightclub, 1160 Lincoln St., Denver
Cost: $22.50 get tickets here
The Lowdown: The Church Nightclub partners with RAW artists Denver to present Impact. The event features a showcasing of fashion, visual art, photography, performance art and more. You can explore the works of over 50 artists including Tyler Schmeling, Cheyenne Elise Smith and Tyree Jones while jamming out to live music.
Friday, May 3
First Friday Art Walk
When: May 3, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.
Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver
Cost: Free and open to the public
The Lowdown: First Friday Art Walk is back for the first Friday of the month. You can explore the myriad of creative businesses and galleries that grace the art districts. The walk features over 100 participating locations on Santa Fe Drive and food trucks delivering bites to fuel your night. You can see paintings, prints, sculptures and more throughout the walk.
READ: The Guide to Art Districts in Denver and The Artists and Places That Make Them
Guilty Pleasures
When: May 3, 9 p.m.
Where: Hi-Dive Denver, 7 S Broadway, Denver
Cost: $5 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Let your freak flag fly at Guilty Pleasures. The event features a night of dancing, ’90s beats fillin’ the air and more. You can get your nostalgia on and don your best ’90s gear to dance the night away.
First Friday Film Series
When: May 3, 7 – 9 p.m.
Where: FERAL, 3936 Tennyson St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: FERAL hosts First Friday Film Series. The event features a screening of The Mountain Life. The film takes a deeper look at the people that live in the mountains of British Columbia and how they survive the harsh climate. Make sure to bring your own camp chair or blanket to sit on during the screening.
Rodrigo y Gabriela Live
When: May 3, 1 – 1:30 p.m.
Where: Twist & Shout Records, 2508 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Twist & Shout hosts a performance from Rodrigo y Gabriela. The event features a night to hear the Mexican guitar duo that mesh rock, heavy metal and flamenco together to create unique beats. A wristband is needed to enter the event. You can receive yours by purchasing the new Rodrigo y Gabriela album at Twist & Shout now.
Exotic Houseplant Sale & Fundraiser
When: May 3, 5:30 – 10 p.m.
Where: SKYLIGHT, 833 Santa Fe Dr., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: SKYLIGHT teams up with Green Lady Gardens to present an Exotic Houseplant Sale. The event features an evening to find some amazing exotic and rare houseplants, take part in a raffle, peruse art and more. You can jam out to music, sip on drinks and nibble bites while snagging some gorgeous greens and raising funds for Green Lady Garden’s Primary Plants program.
Great Western Alpaca Show
When: May 3 – 5
Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: National Western Complex partners with Alpaca Breeders of the Rockies to present the Great Western Alpaca Show. The event features one of the largest alpaca shows in the nation with more than 400 alpacas. You can meet the animals, talk to experts, shop and more throughout the weekend.
Latin Fest
When: May 3, 6 – 9:30 p.m.
Where: Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Dr., Denver
Cost: $25 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center teams up with CU Boulder Latino Alumni Association and the DU Latino Alumni Association to present the 11th annual Latin Fest. The event features a night of music, food and a chance to raise funds for scholarships for students.
Patio Party
When: May 3, 6 – 10 p.m.
Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem (RiNo), 3200 Larimer St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem Denver presents a Patio Party. The vent features the annual opening of patio season at Infinite Monkey. You can sip on signature wine slushies, munch on food from food trucks and jam out to live music all night long.
Saturday, May 4
Denver Derby Party
When: May 4, 1 – 6:30 p.m.
Where: Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver
Cost: $140 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Denver Performing Arts Complex hosts the Denver Derby Party. For the 18th year in a row, you can celebrate the Kentucky Derby with all inclusive drinks, food and more spread over four blocks of Denver. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Sean Ranch Lough-Foundation.
May The 4th Celebration
When: May 4, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Denver
Cost: $15 general admission tickets here
The Lowdown: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum hosts a May The 4th Celebration. The event features a celebration of all things Star Wars. You can shoot Storm Troopers, explore open cockpits, play Star Wars themed trivia and more to honor the nerdy holiday.
The 2nd Annual Kentaco Derby
When: May 4, 12 – 6 p.m.
Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Zeppelin Station hosts The 2nd Annual Kentaco Derby. The event celebrates the Kentucky Derby and Cinco de Mayo weekend with a mint julep and margarita making class at Big Trouble, live music from New Mexican and more. You can also participate in a coloring contest and see cute animals at a petting zoo.
Free First Saturday at DAM
When: May 4, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum (DAM) hosts Free First Saturday at DAM. The event features a chance to explore the galleries and exhibitions for free. You can also listen to cuentistas tell the stories of artworks during the storytelling program, Cuentos del Arte throughout the day.
Julep’s Kentucky Derby Party
When: May 4, 12 – 5 p.m.
Where: Julep Restaurant, 3258 Larimer St., Denver
Cost: $69 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Imbibe on some of the best mint juleps at Julep’s Kentucky Derby Party. The event features a chance to relax on the newly renovated patio and watch the derby on multiple screens. The ticket price includes three signature sips and a Derby-themed menu to delight in.
26th Annual Furry Scurry
When: May 4, 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Where: Washington Park, S Downing St. & E Louisiana Ave., Denver
Cost: $50 register here
The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for the 26th Annual Furry Scurry. The event features a two-mile run around Washington Park to raise funds for Denver Dumb Friends League. You can meet some adorable adoptable pets, munch on food from food trucks, watch demonstrations and more.
Cinco de Mayo First Anniversary Fiesta
When: May 4, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado hosts its Cinco de Mayo First Anniversary Fiesta. The event features special beer releases, traditional Mexican games, food trucks and a piñata smashing to celebrate one year of achievements. You can grab a glass of Cervecería brew and cheers to one year and Cinco de Mayo.
Denver Mini Derby
When: May 4, 1 – 6 p.m.
Where: Conservatory Green, 8200 E 49th Pl., Denver
Cost: $99 – $2000 tickets available here
The Lowdown: Celebrate the Kentucky Derby Denver style during the Denver Mini Derby. The event features a mini race with mini horses, live music from a band and DJ, food and more. You can participate in a best-dressed contest, sip on drinks from an open bar and watch adorable corgis race.
Cinco De Derby
When: May 4 – 5
Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St. Ste 101, Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Improper City presents Cinco De Derby. The event mashes Cinco de Mayo and an honoring of the Kentucky Derby all into one weekend with two-days of drink specials, shrimp po’boys from Crescent City Connection, live music and more. You also can snag some fun giveaways and dive into tacos from food trucks throughout the weekend.
TheBigWonderful
When: May 4 – 5
Where: TheBigWonderful, 4400 Fox St., Denver
Cost: $5 – $55 tickets available here
The Lowdown: TheBigWonderful is back in Denver. The event features a bazaar with more than 100 local makers, live music, lawn games and more. You can sip on beer and cider from a myriad of breweries throughout the day while celebrating.
Derby Day at Union Station
When: May 4, 1 – 5 p.m.
Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Denver’s Union Station teams up with Woodford Reserve to host Derby Day at Union Station. The event features live viewing of the Kentucky Derby broadcast on screens throughout the station, a best-dressed competition, live music and more. If you want an even more indulgent experience you can party at The Copper Lounge for $80 per person. Tickets can be purchased by calling 720.460.3738.
One Year Anniversary Party
Where: The Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: The Ramble Hotel and Death & Co. Denver presents a One Year Anniversary Party. The event features a Kentucky Derby style party with a re-opening of The Garden. You can listen to live music while relaxing in the outdoor bar, delight on drink specials and have a chance to be entered into a raffle to win a free night stay at the Ramble Hotel, dinner for two at Death & Co. and other sweet swag.
Derby Day at Avanti
When: May 4, 12 – 5 p.m.
Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Don your best derby outfit for Derby Day at Avanti. The event features a day of $10 bourbon or rye juleps, a special derby day menu, a best dressed contested with giveaways and more. The proceeds from the special menu will benefit the Temple Grandin School.
Sunday, May 5
The Craftsman’s Market
When: May 5, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Salvage Design Center, 1200 W. Evans Ave., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Salvage Design Center hosts The Craftsman’s Market. The event features more than 20 local crafters presenting their wares. You can find art, food, jam out to live music and watch live demonstrations from blacksmiths and fractal wood burners.
Mark Your Calendar
Colorado Chocolate Festival
When: May 10 – 11
Where: The Denver Mart, 415 E. 58th Ave., Denver
Cost: $5 tickets available here
Questival Denver
When: May 10 – 11
Where: 1736 Speer Blvd., Denver
Cost: $45 – $62 tickets available here
Spring Horseshoe Market
When: May 11 – 12
Where: Horseshoe Craft & Flea Market, 1701 Bryant St., Denver
Cost: $5 at entry
I always enjoy getting my 303 newsletter email because of these posts. There are always so many things going on in Denver and it’s great to get a concise list of events to choose from. The articles are always well-written and the local fashion coverage is great, too. Kudos.
Thanks, Sarah! We’re glad to hear.