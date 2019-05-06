In what may be one of the strangest, yet oddly exciting touring bills to emerge this year, Blink-182 and Lil Wayne announced a joint tour, including a Denver stop. The tour, crash landing at the Pepsi Center on September 4, is straight nostalgia served up with skinny jeans, Vans and teenage angst. The tour comes on the heels of the release of Lil Wayne’s long-awaited Carter V, which ultimately dropped after years of delays and label issues in September of last year, while Blink-182, now with Matt Skiba in place of Tom DeLonge has hinted at a forthcoming album. While both acts have never toured together, Lil Wayne and Travis Barker for Blink-182 have collaborated previously. Joining the two on tour, pop-punk group Neck Deep will take on opening duties.

Elsewhere, Red Rocks announced its annual “Halloween on the Rocks” show, with this year’s edition featuring the legendary Wu-Tang Clan on October 31. In addition to Wu-Tang, Jedi Mind Tricks and Immortal Technique will round out the bill. There’s no word yet on whether all the living members will be in attendance, but the group, having celebrated their 25th-anniversary with a tour last year have been hitting the road more frequently, delighting fans with hit heavy sets.

Tickets for Blink-182 and Lil Wayne will go on sale Friday, May 10 at 12 p.m. via Altitude Tickets

Tickets for Wu-Tang Clan will go on sale Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. via AXS