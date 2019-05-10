GRAMMY-nominated singer, Jordin Sparks will headline this year’s Urban Nights, an annual fashion show and fundraiser benefiting Urban Peak that will take place on August 3 at EXDO Event Center. The event, themed “Ignite the Night,” will provide crucial aid to support Urban Peak’s programs for homeless youth between the ages of 15 and 25, including outreach, shelter, housing, education and employment programming, case management and other services.

Following her history-making win on the sixth season of American Idol at age 16, Sparks rose to fame and became a platinum recording artist. “We are thrilled to announce that Jordin Sparks will be performing at Urban Night’s 2019 ‘Ignite the Night’ event,” said Urban Peak CEO, Christina Carlson. “Her energy will electrify a stellar evening of fashion and art, bringing the city together to support youth experiencing homelessness.” Sparks will perform alongside Colorado native, Kayla Ruby, and The Cherry Tones, an a cappella group formed from the Cherry Creek Chorale.

“Ignite the Night” will take place on August 3 at EXDO Event Center located at 1399 35th St, Denver. For more information about the event, visit the Urban Peak website.