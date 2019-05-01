It may not be the year 3000, and we may not be underwater, but that’s not stopping the Jonas Brothers from reuniting and heading on tour. The famous brothers, Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas recently made amends and released the new single “Sucker” that instantly topped the Billboard 200. One of the biggest groups throughout the early aughts, the “Burnin’ Up” singers at their peak had their own show on Disney Channel, Jonas, sold more than 17 million albums worldwide to date, and were nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys.

The sibling trio in 2013 split amidst creative differences but in the time since, have enjoyed solo careers in different capacities. On the heels of their reemergence, however, the brothers have announced their first tour together in more than six years, and it’s stopping through Denver. The forthcoming “Happiness Begins Tour,” as it’s been dubbed will be charging through the Pepsi Center on October 1. Coming along for the ride, Bebe Rexha and upcoming singer-songwriter, Jordan McGraw will open up for the brothers. Considering many of the fans of the boy band have grown up thinking they may never see the Jonas Brothers again, this concert will surely be a hot one (no pun intended).

Tickets for the upcoming jaunt will go on sale, Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m.