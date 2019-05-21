Whether you’re looking to try out a new instrument before taking the plunge, hoping to catch the right ear at an open mic night or simply interested in diving into Denver’s music scene, this summer is packed with events for music enthusiasts to attend. Starting a new hobby can be expensive, but thanks to these incredible organizations and venues across Denver, it doesn’t have to be. Here’s our list of completely free music lessons, workshops and open mic nights in Denver you can attend to help jumpstart or accompany your next musical obsession.

FEMpowered

When: Twice a month, next event on May 25, 2019, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Youth Media Studio, 1301 W 10th Ave, Denver

The Lowdown: FEMpowered is a music club created by Youth on Record for those who identify as women, ages 14 to 21. Twice a month for three hours, FEMpowered creates a free event for young women musicians to collaborate, network and practice or learn new skills in the music industry.

Youth on Record Open Lab

When: Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Youth on Record, 1301 W 10th Ave, Denver

The Lowdown: Youth on Record is a non-profit organization that provides music classes and programs to Denver’s vulnerable youth. Every Friday and Saturday Youth on Record holds a free open lab for students who have attended a Youth on Record class in the past or are currently enrolled, ages 14-20. Open Lab hosts various music lessons from their network of volunteers. If you are not a current Youth on Record student, you can still participate but must meet the qualifications found here.

The Lesson Studio Open House Weekend

When: June 21 – 22, 2019

Where: Various Music & Arts stores across Colorado

The Lowdown: Come check out The Lesson Studios located in various Music & Art stores across Colorado for an open house weekend. On Friday, June 21, stop by for Make Music Day, where each location is hosting a free open mic night from 6-8 p.m. On Saturday, join for a free guitar lesson at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sign up for a month of music lessons to receive a free Fender or Laurel Canyon guitar on Saturday, June 22.

Denver Library GarageBand Workshop

When: June 15, 2019 from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Where: Floor 4, SM Energy ideaLAB at Central Library, 10 W 14th Ave Pkwy, Denver

The Lowdown: No instrument? No problem. Learn how to use the popular Apple app, GarageBand, to make the music you’ve always dreamed of. Use your iPad to replicate drums, strings, guitar and other popular instrument sounds during this free workshop at Central Library.

Free Lesson at Lucci Music

When: Various dates and times available

Where: 4425 Austin Bluffs Blvd., Colorado Springs

The Lowdown: While this studio is not located in Denver, the sheer amount of free 30-minute lessons available warrant an exception for this location. If you’re looking to try out a new instrument before you fully commit, Lucci Music likely has it available. Lucci Music offers free introductory 30 minute lessons for voice, guitar, piano, drums, studio production, strings, brass and more.

White Noise and Spoken Word

When: Thursdays at 6 p.m.

Where: The Corner Beet, 1401 Ogden St, Denver

The Lowdown: This is a first come, first serve event held at The Corner Beet every Thursday at 6:30 p.m., with sign-up at 6 p.m. The event is capped at 25 performers, so arrive early to secure your spot. You can share a song, some poetry, a dance and more with the audience, but it must be original material, no covers.

Swallow Hill Music Open Stage

When: May 23, 2019 at 7 p.m.

Where: Quinlan Cafe, 71 East Yale Ave, Denver

The Lowdown: Share your music and practice your stage presence during Swallow Hill Music’s free open mic night on Thursday, May 23. Sign-up is at 6 p.m., performances start at 7 p.m. Each musician is allowed two to three songs, depending on the number of performers that sign up.

Goosetown Tavern Turn Up Tuesdays Open Mic Band Jam

When: Every Tuesday at 10 p.m.

Where: Goosetown Tavern, 3242 E Colfax Ave, Denver

The Lowdown: Get the full stage performance experience at Goosetown Tavern’s Turn Up Tuesdays. With a stage, backline, lights, pro sound and Facebook live stream, you can feel like a pro and gain valuable experience performing for an audience. Everyone is welcome and make sure to arrive by 9 p.m. to sign up for the open mic.

Your Mom’s House Open Jam

When: Every Tuesday 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Where: Your Mom’s House, 608 E. 13th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Take the stage and show Denver what you’ve got at this favorite venue for local acts. Make sure to arrive early for half off all drinks from 4 – 8 p.m. Live painters accompany the evening for a night filled with artistic expression.

The Local Sessions at Local 46

When: Every Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Where: Local 46 Bar and Biergarten, 4586 Tennyson Street, Denver

The Lowdown: Join host Blake Mobley at Local 46 Bar and Biergarten every Tuesday at 8 p.m. for an open jam. Instruments and a backing band are provided, but feel free to bring your own gear.

The Meadowlark Open Mic Night

When: Every Tuesday at 9 p.m.

Where: The Meadowlark, 2701 Larimer St, Denver

The Lowdown: Try your hand at performing at a bar on Tuesdays at The Meadowlark. Sign-up starts at 8:30 p.m. and each artist gets 15 minutes to leave his or her mark. There is no cover charge to perform or watch the performances, however, attendees must be over 21.

Your Time Open Mic at Woods Boss Brewing Company

When: Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Woods Boss Brewing Company, 2210 California St, Denver

The Lowdown: All are welcome for Your Time Open Mic at Woods Boss Brewing Company. You can sing solo, bring the band or try out a duet at this inclusive event hosted by Niki Tredinnick and guests.

Open Mic Night at Mercury Cafe

When: Wednesdays at 9 p.m.

Where: Mercury Cafe, 2199 California St, Denver

The Lowdown: Musicians, comics and magicians are invited to take the stage at Mercury Cafe on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. This is a free ongoing event for performers and attendees. Mercury Cafe has a cozy vibe and is a great place to learn the ropes.

Paul’s Open Stage

When: Wednesdays at 10 p.m.

Where: Lion’s Lair, 2022 East Colfax Avenue, Denver

The Lowdown: Paul’s Open Stage features a full band backline, all you need is your instrument. There is no cover charge for this event and sign-up starts at 10 p.m. Arrive between 3 and 8 p.m. to take advantage of their happy hour.

Hostel Fish Open Mic Night

When: First and third Saturdays of the month from 8 to 11 p.m.

Where: Hostel Fish, 1217 20th Street, Denver

The Lowdown: Switch it up from the regular music venue or bar crowds and play for the traveling visitors at Hostel Fish. The acoustic open mic night is open to singers, comics, poets and performers. Performers get free drinks while on stage.

Open Mic Night at Teller’s Taproom & Kitchen

When: Last Sunday of every month at 7 p.m.

Where: Teller’s Taproom, 1990 Youngfield Street, Lakewood

The Lowdown: Enjoy some food and drinks before you take the stage for open mic night at Teller’s Taproom. Located in Lakewood, this location is great for nights you don’t feel like fighting the downtown Denver traffic.