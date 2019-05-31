Mother nature fooled us a couple of times with snowstorms after 70-degree sunny days — hey, that’s Denver — but summer is finally here. We waited patiently for these longer sunny days and warm nights outdoors so break out your shorts, maxi-dresses and sandals. June celebrates fathers, Denver PrideFest and the first official day of summer. Our fashion-conscious city has plenty of fun opportunities this month with themed fashion shows, new markets, beauty and jewelry classes and designer trunk shows. Fashion enthusiasts, here are 33 ways to spend June in style.
Marilyn and Mimosas – Marilyn Monroe’s Birthday Bash
When: Saturday, June 1 from 5 – 9 p.m.
Where: The Studio, 4950 Washington St., Denver
Admission: $20 (Get tickets HERE)
Lowdown: She’s an American bombshell, a fashion icon and it’s her birthday. Celebrate Marilyn by viewing a gallery of her life while her films play. Catwalk the runway in your Marilyn costume and you may win a prize.
Sunday Funday Pop-Up Market
When: Sunday, June 2 from noon to 6 p.m.
Where: 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver
Admission: Free (Register HERE)
Lowdown: Iron Distillery and Craft House host more than 30 local businesses and artists in an outdoor market. Enjoy cocktails, music and lots of shopping. You will find vintage fashion and home goods, handmade jewelry and local art.
Angels Night Out Fashion Week Designer Contest
When: Wednesday, June 5 through Friday, June 7 from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Where: Jantis Event Center, 16251 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
Admission: Starts at $35 (Get tickets HERE)
Lowdown: Presented by Mystique Entertainment, this event supports local fashion designers as they showcase their work on the runway in a contest.
Yates Street Collective
When: Friday, June 7 from 4 to 9 p.m.
Where: 4461 Yates St., Denver
Admission: Free (Register HERE)
Lowdown: Enjoy live music, delicious food, a runway show, hair braiding, yoga and of course, shopping. This event supports Colorado makers, independent designers and local entrepreneurs.
Master Class with Rose-Marie Swift
When: Friday, June 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: AILLEA, Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3000 E. 1st Ave., #203, Denver
Admission: $20 (Get tickets HERE)
Lowdown: Swift is one of the most well-known and renowned experts within the clean beauty industry, as well as a celebrity makeup artist to Miranda Kerr, Gisele Bündchen, Kate Bosworth and more.
International Gem & Jewelry Show
When: Friday, June 7 through Sunday, June 9 from noon to 6 p.m.
Where: Denver Mart, 451 E. 58th Ave., Denver
Admission: $6 (Get tickets HERE)
Lowdown: Diamonds, pearls, gems, fine jewelry and beads on display to the public and for wholesale. Jewelry classes are also available on a first come, first serve basis.
Leather Bracelet Class at Balefire Goods
When: Saturday, June 8 from noon to 2 p.m.
Where: 7417 Grandview, Arvada
Admission: $45 (Get tickets HERE)
Lowdown: Make a meaningful gift for Father’s Day. The class is recommended for 12 years old and older. Jewelry artist Alyssa of Spelunk Jewelry will lead the class and show different techniques. Make your own upcycled leather bracelet with dad, choosing the color, thickness and closure.
Old School Cool Vintage Market
When: Sunday, June 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m
Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Denver
Admission: Free (Register HERE)
The Lowdown: A mini-mall of more than 35 vintage shops specializing in fashion, collectibles, accessories and small home goods.
Pride Fashion Week Themed Shows
Night One:
When: Monday, June 10 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Truth Lounge, 1401 Market St., Denver
Admission: Starts at $10 (Get tickets HERE)
The Lowdown: The theme of the night is “Dubai” and “Fresh.” The runway will showcase elegant nightwear designs typically seen in Dubai and the hottest urban looks of today.
Night Two:
When: Tuesday, June 11 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Where: The Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver
Admission: Starts at $10 (Get tickets HERE)
The Lowdown: The theme of the show is “Fire & Ice” and it takes place in the dark. The runway will be glowing with designs under a black light.
Night Three:
When: Wednesday, June 12 from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Where: Truth Lounge, 1401 Market St., Denver
Admission: Starts at $10 (Get tickets HERE)
The Lowdown: “Masq and Anything but Clothes” is the theme. The show starts with a masquerade of formal attire and covered faces but the designers will create surprises for underneath it all.
Night Four:
When: Thursday, June 13 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Where: The Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver
Admission: Starts at $10 (Get tickets HERE)
The Lowdown: The night’s theme is “King and Queens.” Drag kings and queens will strut down the runway to live performances by Khrys’ta Aal, Ben Anderson, Serena Skye, Jake Revolt, Austin Vogel, Shannelle K Westwood and Andrea Staxx.
Night Five:
When: Friday, June 14 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Where: Aurora Reservoir, 5800 Powhaton Rd., Aurora
Admission: Free (Register HERE)
The Lowdown: Pride Week ends with fun in the sun and music from all around the world. You will view designs with feathers, rhinestones and colorful swimwear.
Fetch Market
When: Friday, June 21 from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 2635 Blake St., Denver
Admission: Starts at $5 (Get tickets HERE)
The Lowdown: Find goods from 160 local vendors alongside music, eats and specialty drinks from pop-up bars.
Gem and Blue Trunk Show
When: Saturday, June 29 noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Dona Forta, 4309 West 44th Ave., Denver
Admission: Free (Visit designs HERE)
The Lowdown: The trunk show will feature jewelry by Gem and Blue. All jewelry is hand-crafted by Denver-based designer, Krista Young.
Neiman Marcus Events
When: Saturday, June 1 through Sunday, June 30
Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3030 E 1st Ave., Denver
The Lowdown: Discover the latest jewelry, beauty and apparel from top-notch brands and designers.
La Prairie Spa Day
When: June 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Cosmetics, Level One
Saint Laurent Spa Day
When: June 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Cosmetics, Level One
La Mer Spa Day
When: June 5-7 and 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Cosmetics, Level One
InCircle Summer Bash
When: June 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Throughout the store
Camp Gorgeous
When: June 6-16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Cosmetics, Level One
Dina Mackney Jewelry Trunk Show
When: June 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Fine Jewelry, Level One
Nini Jewelry Trunk Show
When: June 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Precious Jewelry, Level One
Chanel Spa Day
When: June 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Cosmetics, Level One
Lancôme Spa Day
When: June 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Cosmetics, Level One
Brunello Cucinelli Apparel Trunk Show
When: June 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Fine Apparel, Level Two
Bobbi Brown Spa Day
When: June 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Cosmetics, Level One
Guerlain Spa Day
When: June 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Cosmetics, Level One
Dior Spa Day
When: June 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Cosmetics, Level One
Clé De Peau Spa Day
When: June 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Cosmetics, Level One
Tata Harper Spa Day
When: June 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Cosmetics, Level One
Trish McEvoy Spa Day
When: June 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Cosmetics, Level One
Armani Spa Day
When: June 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Cosmetics, Level One
Revive Spa Day
When: June 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Cosmetics, Level One
