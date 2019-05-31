Mother nature fooled us a couple of times with snowstorms after 70-degree sunny days — hey, that’s Denver — but summer is finally here. We waited patiently for these longer sunny days and warm nights outdoors so break out your shorts, maxi-dresses and sandals. June celebrates fathers, Denver PrideFest and the first official day of summer. Our fashion-conscious city has plenty of fun opportunities this month with themed fashion shows, new markets, beauty and jewelry classes and designer trunk shows. Fashion enthusiasts, here are 33 ways to spend June in style.

Marilyn and Mimosas – Marilyn Monroe’s Birthday Bash

When: Saturday, June 1 from 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Studio, 4950 Washington St., Denver

Admission: $20 (Get tickets HERE)

Lowdown: She’s an American bombshell, a fashion icon and it’s her birthday. Celebrate Marilyn by viewing a gallery of her life while her films play. Catwalk the runway in your Marilyn costume and you may win a prize.

Sunday Funday Pop-Up Market

When: Sunday, June 2 from noon to 6 p.m.

Where: 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Admission: Free (Register HERE)

Lowdown: Iron Distillery and Craft House host more than 30 local businesses and artists in an outdoor market. Enjoy cocktails, music and lots of shopping. You will find vintage fashion and home goods, handmade jewelry and local art.

Angels Night Out Fashion Week Designer Contest

When: Wednesday, June 5 through Friday, June 7 from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Where: Jantis Event Center, 16251 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Admission: Starts at $35 (Get tickets HERE)

Lowdown: Presented by Mystique Entertainment, this event supports local fashion designers as they showcase their work on the runway in a contest.

Yates Street Collective

When: Friday, June 7 from 4 to 9 p.m.

Where: 4461 Yates St., Denver

Admission: Free (Register HERE)

Lowdown: Enjoy live music, delicious food, a runway show, hair braiding, yoga and of course, shopping. This event supports Colorado makers, independent designers and local entrepreneurs.

Master Class with Rose-Marie Swift

When: Friday, June 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: AILLEA, Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3000 E. 1st Ave., #203, Denver

Admission: $20 (Get tickets HERE)

Lowdown: Swift is one of the most well-known and renowned experts within the clean beauty industry, as well as a celebrity makeup artist to Miranda Kerr, Gisele Bündchen, Kate Bosworth and more.

International Gem & Jewelry Show

When: Friday, June 7 through Sunday, June 9 from noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Denver Mart, 451 E. 58th Ave., Denver

Admission: $6 (Get tickets HERE)

Lowdown: Diamonds, pearls, gems, fine jewelry and beads on display to the public and for wholesale. Jewelry classes are also available on a first come, first serve basis.

Leather Bracelet Class at Balefire Goods

When: Saturday, June 8 from noon to 2 p.m.

Where: 7417 Grandview, Arvada

Admission: $45 (Get tickets HERE)

Lowdown: Make a meaningful gift for Father’s Day. The class is recommended for 12 years old and older. Jewelry artist Alyssa of Spelunk Jewelry will lead the class and show different techniques. Make your own upcycled leather bracelet with dad, choosing the color, thickness and closure.

Old School Cool Vintage Market

When: Sunday, June 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Denver

Admission: Free (Register HERE)

The Lowdown: A mini-mall of more than 35 vintage shops specializing in fashion, collectibles, accessories and small home goods.

Pride Fashion Week Themed Shows

Night One:

When: Monday, June 10 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Truth Lounge, 1401 Market St., Denver

Admission: Starts at $10 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: The theme of the night is “Dubai” and “Fresh.” The runway will showcase elegant nightwear designs typically seen in Dubai and the hottest urban looks of today.

Night Two:

When: Tuesday, June 11 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Admission: Starts at $10 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: The theme of the show is “Fire & Ice” and it takes place in the dark. The runway will be glowing with designs under a black light.

Night Three:

When: Wednesday, June 12 from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Truth Lounge, 1401 Market St., Denver

Admission: Starts at $10 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: “Masq and Anything but Clothes” is the theme. The show starts with a masquerade of formal attire and covered faces but the designers will create surprises for underneath it all.

Night Four:

When: Thursday, June 13 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: The Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Admission: Starts at $10 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: The night’s theme is “King and Queens.” Drag kings and queens will strut down the runway to live performances by Khrys’ta Aal, Ben Anderson, Serena Skye, Jake Revolt, Austin Vogel, Shannelle K Westwood and Andrea Staxx.

Night Five:

When: Friday, June 14 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Where: Aurora Reservoir, 5800 Powhaton Rd., Aurora

Admission: Free (Register HERE)

The Lowdown: Pride Week ends with fun in the sun and music from all around the world. You will view designs with feathers, rhinestones and colorful swimwear.

Fetch Market

When: Friday, June 21 from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 2635 Blake St., Denver

Admission: Starts at $5 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: Find goods from 160 local vendors alongside music, eats and specialty drinks from pop-up bars.

Gem and Blue Trunk Show

When: Saturday, June 29 noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Dona Forta, 4309 West 44th Ave., Denver

Admission: Free (Visit designs HERE)

The Lowdown: The trunk show will feature jewelry by Gem and Blue. All jewelry is hand-crafted by Denver-based designer, Krista Young.

Neiman Marcus Events

When: Saturday, June 1 through Sunday, June 30

Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3030 E 1st Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Discover the latest jewelry, beauty and apparel from top-notch brands and designers.

La Prairie Spa Day

When: June 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Cosmetics, Level One

Saint Laurent Spa Day

When: June 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Cosmetics, Level One

La Mer Spa Day

When: June 5-7 and 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Cosmetics, Level One

InCircle Summer Bash

When: June 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Throughout the store

Camp Gorgeous

When: June 6-16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Cosmetics, Level One

Dina Mackney Jewelry Trunk Show

When: June 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Fine Jewelry, Level One

Nini Jewelry Trunk Show

When: June 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Precious Jewelry, Level One

Chanel Spa Day

When: June 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Cosmetics, Level One

Lancôme Spa Day

When: June 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Cosmetics, Level One

Brunello Cucinelli Apparel Trunk Show

When: June 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Fine Apparel, Level Two

Bobbi Brown Spa Day

When: June 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Cosmetics, Level One

Guerlain Spa Day

When: June 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Cosmetics, Level One

Dior Spa Day

When: June 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Cosmetics, Level One

Clé De Peau Spa Day

When: June 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Cosmetics, Level One

Tata Harper Spa Day

When: June 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Cosmetics, Level One

Trish McEvoy Spa Day

When: June 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Cosmetics, Level One

Armani Spa Day

When: June 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Cosmetics, Level One

Revive Spa Day

When: June 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Cosmetics, Level One