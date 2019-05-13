Denver has some flavor packed events lined up this week. Start it off by raising funds for Cancer research during Pint for a Cause and end it by jamming out during Brunch Don’t Cry. Wherever your taste buds take you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of food and drink happening in Denver.

Monday, May 13

Pint for a Cause

When: Monday, May 13, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, 1139 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery presents Pint for a Cause. The event features an evening to raise awareness for the American Cancer Society. You can sip on brews and raise funds throughout the night. For every pint sold, $1 will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

Belgian Export Lager Release

When: Monday, May 13, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Bruz Beers, 1675 W. 67th Ave. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bruz Beers hosts a Belgian Export Lager Release. The event features the release of a summery fresh export lager with smooth and malty floral hops. The brew has a firm body for the perfect summer night sip.

Tuesday, May 14

Free Cone Day

When: Tuesday, May 14, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Multiple locations check here

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate the warm weather with Free Cone Day. You can grab a free scoop of ice cream in a sugar cone or a wafer cone from participating Häagen-Daz stores in the Denver area. The day raises awareness for the Häagen-Dazs loves Honey Bees initiative to help with bee and pollinator conservation efforts.

Cider & Cheese Pairing

When: Tuesday, May 14, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St. Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $20 at entry

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders partners with The Truffle Cheese Shop. The event features a night to indulge in four delightful ciders from Stem Ciders complemented perfectly with four savory slices of cheese from The Truffle Cheese Shop. No reservations are required.

Strange Craft and Wit’s End Brewing Beer Dinner

When: Tuesday, May 14, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: To The Wind Bistro, 3333 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $59 per person

The Lowdown: To The Wind Bistro hosts a Strange Craft and Wit’s End Brewing Beer Dinner. The event features a five-course price fixe dinner created by the two breweries. You can dine on each dish paired with a beer to complement with the flavors and ingredients used.

Creative Juices

When: Tuesday, May 14, 7 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: American Bonded, 2706 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: American Bonded presents Creative Juices. The event features an industry night to inspire some creativity. If you are a designer, musician, artist or in the creative industry you can stop by and imbibe in drink specials and take part in conversations to keep your creativity alive.

Wednesday, May 15

Upscale Craft Beer Pairings

When: Wednesday, May 15, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Seasoned Chef Cooking School, 999 Jasmine St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: $85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Seasoned Chef Cooking School hosts an Upscale Craft Beer Pairing. The event features a dinner created by executive chef DJ Nagle of Briar Common Brewery and Eatery. Each fancy delight will be paired with brews from local breweries to really up the experience.

Ratio Comedy Night

When: Wednesday, May 15, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks hosts a Ratio Comedy Night. The event features a showcase of some of Denver’s best stand-up comedians such as Andie Main and Michael Jeffries. You can grab a glass of Ratio beer and kick back to laugh during some great sets. The show is free to attend as always.

Fifteener Bar Crawl

When: Wednesday, May 15, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Multiple Locations, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take part in a wild crawl around some of the breweries in Denver during the Fifteener Bar Crawl. The event features a jaunt to multiple different locations including Freshcraft, Tap Fourteen Ballpark and Jack’s Uptown Grille. You sip a brew at each location and celebrate the release of the River North Brewery Fifteener Double IPA.

Thursday, May 16

High Point Creamery Turns 5

When: Thursday, May 16, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: High Point Creamery, multiple locations check here

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a scoop of cool ice cream during High Point Creamery Turns 5. The event features a celebration of High Point Creamery’s achievements over the past five years. You can delight in ice cream specials, snag giveaways and more at all of the High Point locations throughout the day.

Shake Out Run

When: Thursday, May 16, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Shake Shack, 2995 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: bRUNch Running teams up with Shake Shack to present a Shake Out Run. The event features a 5k run – or walk – around Denver that finishes at Shake Shack. Following the run, you can grab a swag bag and a milkshake to refuel.

Hudson Hill Turns Three

When: Thursday, May 16, 5 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Hudson Hill, 619 E. 13th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Raise a glass to three years of business as Hudson Hill Turns Three. The event features a three year anniversary with Hudson Hill partnering with Jason Patz of Union Lodge No. 1 and Real McCoy Spirits to sling out drink specials throughout the evening.

May Triple Can Release

When: Thursday, May 16, 3 – 11 p.m.

Where: Novel Strand Brewing Company, 305 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Novel Strand Brewing Company presents a May Triple Can Release. The event features a release of three brews, the Queen of All Everything – an ale with African Queen hops and notes of black currants and rooibos tea, Green Queen – a hoppy mix with notes of guava, raspberry and cannabis and the Novel Queen – a collaboration oatmeal milk stout brewed with Queen City Collective Coffee Hingakawa coffee.

Friday, May 17

Colorado Spirits Trail Festival

When: Friday, May 17, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $45 – $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: McNichols Building hosts the Colorado Spirits Trail Festival. The event features a gathering of more than 60 Colorado craft distillers presenting their unique spirits. You can sip on specialty cocktails, jam out to beats from DJs, learn from experts and more throughout the festival.

9 Year Anniversary

When: Friday, May 17 – 18

Where: Strange Craft Beer Company, 1330 Zuni St. Unit M, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Strange Craft Beer Company celebrates its 9 Year Anniversary. The event features two-days filled with beer-centric fun. On Friday you can grab the release of the 2018 Dr. Strangelove Barleywine and on Saturday you can sip on a tapping of nine different collaboration brews.

Pints for Pikas

When: Friday, May 17, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Woods Boss Brewing, 2210 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Woods Boss Brewing teams up with Rocky Mountain Wild and Front Range Pika Project to present Pints for Pikas. The event features a night to sip on brews from Woods Boss while raising funds for American Pikas that been affected by climate change. You can win raffle prizes, adopt a pika and more.

Saturday, May 18

8th Annual Crawfish Boil

When: Saturday, May 18, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co., 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. presents its 8th Annual Crawfish Boil. The event features a chance to crack into those delightful cajun crustaceans. This year you can also delight in the release of Denver Beer Co.’s Zydeco Pils – a bayou style pilsner. The ticket price includes three pounds of crawfish with potatoes and corn on the cob and two Denver Beer Co. brews.

Wagapalooza

When: Saturday, May 18, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Bruz Beers, 1675 W. 67th Ave. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bruz Beers hosts Wagapalooza. The event features a puppy party with a professional photographer to get shots of your furry friend, playtime with rescue pups, a raffle and more benefitting Lifeline Puppy Rescue and Hope for Paws Colorado. You can dive into pizza from food trucks and sip on brews from Bruz Beers to keep the party going.

Cupid’s Bathrobe Brunch

When: Saturday, May 18, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Zeppelin Station presents Cupid’s Bathrobe Brunch. The event features a brunch with a cause while staying comfy. You can brunch in your bathrobe while raising funds for Cupid’s Charity and funding research for neurofibromatosis.

Crawfish Boil & BBQ

When: Saturday, May 18, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Little Machine Beer, 2924 W. 20th Ave., Denver

Cost: $14 – $100 at entry

The Lowdown: Little Machine Beer hosts a Crawfish Boil & BBQ. The event features a crawfish boil with around 500 pounds of crawfish prepared with all of the fixings as well as BBQ from Rolling Smoke to make for a feast to really beat the weekend.

Truck Stop

When: Saturday, May 18, 1 – 8 p.m.

Where: University of Denver Nelson Hall, 2222 S. High St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The University of Denver hosts the next Truck Stop. The food truck rally features a plethora of amazing local food trucks, vendors, cool drinks and more. You can explore the rally and dig into the best foods while jamming out to live music.

Sunday, May 19

South Pearl Street Farmers Market Opening

When: Sunday, May 19, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: South Pearl Street, 1400 to 1500 blocks on South Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shop from tons of vendors and flourish in fresh produce during the South Pearl Farmers Market Opening. The market opens on Sunday morning taking over South Pearl. You can find some new bites and explore the local shops and restaurants on the street.

Worldwide Vegan Bakesale

When: Sunday, May 19, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Nooch | Vegan Market, 10 E. Ellsworth Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Nooch | Vegan Market hosts the Worldwide Vegan Bakesale. The event features a day-long bake sale dishing all vegan bakes. The event raises awareness for animals in needs and raises funds for Danzig’s Roost. You can find tons of vegan delights during the bake sale that takes over Ellsworth.

Brunch Don’t Cry

When: Sunday, May 19, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s hosts Brunch Don’t Cry. The event features a brunch dedicated to the band The Cure. You can jam out to songs from The Cure, dine from a themed menu and sip on cocktails to boot. These themed brunches always sell out fast so make sure to reserve your spot by calling 303.993.8023.

