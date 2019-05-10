Go back to your childhood with an interactive bounce house experience as The Big Bounce America makes its way to Denver this summer. Starting on June 14 you can take off your shoes and hop, jump and play in an inflatable bounce house in Meridian Park.

The traveling inflatable amusement park – which holds the official Guinness World Record for the World’s Biggest Bounce House – features climbing towers, ball pits, bubbles and live DJs blasting hot beats to keep you jamming while you explore the wild and bright inflatable house. You can also take part in competitions, play basketball on the attraction and celebrate with confetti blasts.

Not only will you be able to hop on board the giant bounce house but you can also take on The Giant – an inflatable obstacle course that is three times as long as a soccer field. The course has 40 different obstacles with varying levels of difficulty that you can challenge yourself on and compete with your friends and family to see who can win against The Giant.

Last, but certainly not least The Big Bounce America presents AirSpace, an intergalactic themed inflatable course with spaceships, aliens and large planets. You can explore the 60-foot maze with moon-crater ball pits along the way, solve puzzles and make sure you get out of space alive. The maze is a bit easier than The Giant but is still a challenge in its own right.

The colorful attraction will only be in Denver for six days, from June 14 through June 23, so you do not want to miss out on the fun.

You can book an adult only session for $28. The ticket price includes three hours of access to all three attractions. Purchase your tickets here.

Meridian Park is located at 9365 San Luis Court, Englewood