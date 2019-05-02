Want some news to make you “Happier?” British indie-pop group Bastille is performing at Mission Ballroom on Friday, October 4 for one stop in their “Doom Days Tour, Part 1.” The announcement made Thursday comes in stride with news of the band’s upcoming album, Doom Days, dropping June 14.

Bastille rose to fame with their world-wide hit “Pompeii” in 2013 and has also come into critical acclaim with songs such as “Bad Blood” and “Flaws.” Their hit song “Happier” with DJ and producer Marshmello reached No. 2 on the UK Singles Chart as well as Billboard Hot 100. Bastille recently released the single “Joy,” from the upcoming Doom Days.

Pre-sale tickets for the show go on sale May 3 at 10 a.m. — information can be found here. Doors are at 6:30 p.m. for a 7:30 p.m. showtime.