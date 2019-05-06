American Field – a pop-up market – makes its way to Denver this fall on September 7 and 8. For the past seven years, Love yourself some good quality made-in-the-U.S.A products? You can find some killer handmade goods and support local vendors all in one place as. For the past seven years, American Field Market has taken place on the East Coast, traveling from Boston to Brooklyn to Washington D.C and is now ready to explore the West, starting in Denver.

This fall EXDO Event Center will host the two-day pop-up market that features more than 60 local vendors, free cocktail and beer samples, food from food trucks and live music. American Field aims to showcase makers and crafters that present all-American created products and unique finds that you can’t typically purchase in a normal store setting.

Throughout the pop-up, you can shop from curated brands such as Ball and Buck, Bradley Mountain, Weiss Watch Company and Brothers Artisan Oil. The event is also free to attend so no need to worry about an annoying entrance fee.

American Field has been featured in Forbes Magazine, New York Times, The Boston Globe and more, so you know you are stepping into an amazing market.