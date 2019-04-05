The child prodigy is landing in Denver. Thebe Neruda Kgositsile — or his much simpler moniker, Earl Sweatshirt — will be bringing his “Fire it Up! Tour” with friends to Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom. Sweatshirt will perform his newest album, 2018’s Some Rap Songs, with his friends Bbymutha and Liv.e serving as opening acts.

Sweatshirt gained public adoration by joining the likes of Tyler The Creator’s rap group, Odd Future, and releasing his first mixtape, Earl, which was also produced by Tyler The Creator. The self-released, 10-track tape mesmerized its listeners and is known as one of the most influential rap albums to date. After a hiatus following the groundbreaking release came Doris in 2013 and then two projects in 2018, I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside: An Album by Earl Sweatshirt, and Solace. Despite dropping abruptly on iTunes without prior announcement, I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside brought Sweatshirt to iconic status within the rap community, and has solidified his place among the greats.

Sweatshirt will not be rocking the party all by himself at Cervantes’, and lucky for us, he is bringing some ladies. Opener Liv.e (pronounced LIV) comes from Dallas, Texas and will showcase her soft and sensual voice over her powerful tracks. If you want to check her out before the show, catch her discography here.

Also warming up the stage will be BbyMutha, otherwise known as Brittnee Moore, another lady rapper who is also making waves with her music. Hailing from Tennessee, her raps commonly mirror the trials and tribulations experienced by single mothers, as she wrangles life as a mother with not one, but two sets of twins. BbyMutha quickly rose to prominence as a SoundCloud rapper upon the release of a video for her track “Rules,” and although her debut album Christine has yet to see a solid projected release date, she is not one to sleep on. You can listen to her music before the concert here. Make sure to get to the venue ahead of schedule to catch both of these mystical women on the mic and be prepared to swoon.

After the female stylings, the main attraction will take the spotlight at Cervantes’, grooving to his beats as the infamous disco ball spins. Sweatshirt’s Some Rap Songs has been met with positive reviews and his live performances are known for causing a ruckus.

This could also be a turning point for the rapper since he has claimed that Some Rap Songs will be his last on Columbia Records, and he will now be able to experiment more. His ever-evolving perspective causes each project he indulges to reflect deeply and shine brightly through his lyrics. Sweatshirt has had a following since he was 16, and after nearly a lifetime in the public eye, his words of wisdom are more than worth the listen.

The Earl Sweatshirt performance is at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom on Thursday, April 11. The doors for the event are at 8:00 p.m., with the show starting shortly after at 8:15 p.m. Listen to Sweatshirt’s newest album here. The event is currently sold out.