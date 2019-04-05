Brace yourself, the revival of ’80s neon style is back. Fashion has recently gotten bright and blinding and neon is the new trend no one can ignore — it’s everywhere. Designer Marc Jacobs was all about the ’80s power suit this season, even supplying one in neon orange complete with a neon pink fanny pack. Jeremy Scott brightened up his already colorful collection with neon green trim on a couple of mini-dresses. Neon was also spotted on the runways of Delpozo, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, Carolina Herrera, Prabal Gurung and Christian Siriano.

While the blinding hues may seem scary, don’t let that deter you from taking a risk and incorporating them into your everyday lineup. Pepper these pieces into your existing wardrobe by mixing them with your favorite everyday pieces to make it feel more wearable. Even if you’re not typically into bright colors, focus on juxtaposition and color combinations. Neon clothes aren’t just for the runway, they’re immensely wearable in your daily wardrobe and are guaranteed to make your spring outfits be a standout.

Arguably, pulling off the trend is a lot harder than the catwalks and celebrities have made it out to be. So, if you need a little guidance, we styled four looks to help you navigate this trend because it’s time to hit the snooze button on your standard hues and embolden your wardrobe with electrified jolts of neon colors.

EMBRACE A NEON DRESS

The Lowdown: A classic bubblegum pink neon dress shows that when chosen wisely, neon hues can be surprisingly elegant. Pink is a much softer option than green or yellow. To take the trend a little more into next level neon, don’t forget to think about what’s going on below your ankles. Opt for some crew socks that have some neon details to help set off your pinks heels. With this look, go for polished shoes and sleek accessories.

NEON PATTERNS

The Lowdown: This is one of the most innovative ways to wear neon. You don’t have to wear all neon clothing to embrace the neon trend. Most clothes have subtle neon details with neon outlines or prints that give structure and fun elements to the piece. Wear it with neutrals or a warmer neon — like a green top — as all the focus goes to the vibrant color pattern which makes the outfit pop. It also looks effortless, yet you’ll still manage to capture all of the neon attention.

COLOR CLASH SEPARATES

The Lowdown: This technique of color blocking consists of wearing each item with a specific color to create a palette with your overall look. If you’re not shy, you could take the trend into skittle territory, picking opposites on the color wheel such as pink and yellow, orange and blue, green and red or purple and green. There are many ways to know what colors match but the best thing you can do is to experiment to find your perfect combination. If you don’t want to stand out too much, swap out one color from neon to pastel. This is a great outfit to wear to any semi-formal event where you want to stand out or if you are in a creative industry, wear it to work and be the most stylish of them all.

NEON ACCESSORIES

The Lowdown: This is the perfect option for those who find this trend very revealing, intimidating or are worried about looking like a highlighter but still want to experiment without traveling too far outside your comfort zone. Neon looks great in accessories — a subtle way to approach this look. You can find pops of it on sunglasses, neon shoes, neon earrings, necklaces or a series of bangles.

All photography by Danielle Webster.

Model Dionna Justine.

Model provided by Goldie Mae Productions.

Makeup by Emily Jayne.

Clothing provided by The Ten Penny Store.

Accessories provided by Electric Bubblegum, Dillard’s.

Location provided by Gunther Toody’s.

Styled by Koya Nyangi.