Denver’s premiere stand-up comedy festival, the High Plains Comedy Fest has announced its return. Now on its seventh iteration, High Plains Comedy Fest will return to various locations around South Broadway from September 26 – 28, with the headlining performance at the Paramount Theatre on September 27. Typically in the late summer, the now fall festival will be headlined by Maria Bamford with support from Aparna Nacherla and Jackie Kashian. Known for her work on Netflix’s Lady Dynamite, as well as Arrested Development and Bojack Horseman, it will be Bamford’s first time performing at the festival. Coinciding with the headliner announcement, tickets are now currently on sale here. In addition, fans can nab the Peak Pass, and gain admittance to Tom Segura’s sold-out performance on Saturday, September 28 at the Bellco Theatre.