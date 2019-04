The EDM event of the summer has officially announced their 2019 lineup, bringing several electronic music heavyweights to the Broncos Stadium At Mile High. Going down July 19-20, the annual summer dance party known as Global Dance Festival is not an event to miss. Some notable acts on the ticket include headliners Diplo, Excision and Illenium, with Excision and Illenium performing as a joint set.

Check out the full lineup below:

Tickets go on sale on Monday, April 15 at 12 p.m. on the Global Dance Festival website.