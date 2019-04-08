Exciting things are happening in Denver this week. Attend a variety of Craft Brewers Conference festivities, take a tapas cooking class or support a local nonprofit by grabbing a beer or two at a Denver brewery. Whatever you do — make sure you check out this week’s roundup to discover all of your amazing options.

Monday, April 8

Speed Dating and Matchmaking with Grandma

When: Monday, April 8, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Grandma’s House partners with Eaton Senior Citizens for a speed dating event like no other — Speed Dating and Matchmaking with Grandma. Speed dating with the elderly? Well, let’s clarify — you’re not going to be dating them, but they will be providing you with some of their best match-making tips. $1 from every pint sold that night will benefit your dating coaches — the residents at Eaton Senior Communities.

Craft Brewers Conference 2019

Photo courtesy of Kegtag on Facebook

When: Starting Monday, 10 a.m.

Where: Denver Convention Center Exhibit Hall A, 700 14 St., Denver

Cost: Various prices check here

The Lowdown: The largest craft brewers event in the United States is coming to Denver starting this Monday. Although the event is technically for industry folk only — breweries all over Denver are hosting CBC events that anyone is welcome to attend. A handful of the events will be included on this list so be sure to take a look.

Getting Down to Brass Tracks: A CBC Late Night Kickoff

Photo courtesy of Ratio Beer Works on Facebook

When: Monday, April 8, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Brass Tracks, 1526 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Ratio Beersworks partners with six other local breweries to kick off Craft Brewers Conference with a celebration this Monday. Head over to Brass Tracks following the opening reception at the conference for a night of good food, drinks and the company of fellow passionate craft brewers.

Tuesday, April 9

Mediterranean Tapas Cooking Class

When: Tuesday, April 9, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Seasoned Chef Cooking School, 999 Jasmine St., Ste 100, Denver

Cost: $85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn how to perfect the art of Mediterranean tapas at The Seasoned Chef this Tuesday. Practice creating these small, tasty plates with fresh and healthy ingredients inspired by dishes on the coasts of countries like Italy and Greece. An example of a dish you’ll create in class is bruschetta with crimini-tomato and white bean-roasted pepper. Don’t miss out on a chance to create these delicious little plates.

Clear the Shelter

Photo Courtesy of Our Mutual Friend Brewery on Facebook

When: Tuesday, April 9, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Our Mutual Friend Brewery, 2810 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Our Mutual Friend Brewery invites you to a Keep the Glass event this Tuesday. $20 gets you the limited edition Teku glass and two pours. $5 from every glass purchase goes to Dumb Friends League — an organization that actively tries to end animal homelessness. Staff from Dumb Friends League will be on site providing guests with information on how to adopt a furry friend who needs a home.

Wednesday, April 10

Top Chef Dinner at Bar Dough

Photo courtesy of Bar Dough on Facebook

When: Wednesday, April 10, 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Bar Dough, 2227 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $90 secure your reservation here

The Lowdown: Enjoy a delectable six-course tasting menu created by season 15 Top Chef contestants Tu Phu and Chris Scott at Bar Dough this Wednesday. The two chefs will be collaborating to make some delicious dishes so come hungry and see some of your favorite Top Chef contestants work their magic in person.

Unofficial CBC Afterparty

When: Wednesday, April 10, 6 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission RSVP here

The Lowdown: Unofficial afterparties are always the most fun. Head to Improper City after the Craft Brewers Conference on Wednesday for an amazing afterparty hosted by Improper City, Collective Arts and Outer Range Brewing. There will be food trucks, a vinyl DJ, tap takeovers and the release of “Sluff,” a double IPA.

Late Night Burgers and Beer at My Brother’s Bar

My Brother’s Bar. Photo courtesy of Danielle Webster

When: Wednesday, April 10, 9 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: My Brother’s Bar, 2376 15 St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The Craft Brewers Week festivities continue at My Brother’s Bar this Wednesday night as they partner with WeldWerks Brewing Company, Cerebral Brewing and Black Project for a tap takeover. WeldWerks Brewing Company is bringing the hops, Cerebral is bringing dark beer and Black Project has the sours covered.

Thursday, April 11

The Grateful Gnome’s One Year Anniversary

Photo courtesy of The Grateful Gnome on Facebook

When: Thursday, April 11, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: The Grateful Gnome Sandwich Shoppe & Brewery, 4369 Stuart St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Join The Grateful Gnome this Thursday to celebrate its first birthday. The anniversary festivities last all weekend but you might as well start early on Thursday. Enjoy all-day happy hour on Gnome beers and receive a free pour with the purchase of any three crowlers.

Ice Cream Social

Photo Courtesy of Freshcraft

When: Thursday, April 11, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Freshcraft, 1530 Blake St., Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Freshcraft partners with Eskimo Bros. Nitro Ice Cream, Station 26 Brewing Co. and Surly Brewing to host an extra boozy ice cream social. There will be four different ice cream flavors created by Eskimo Bros. made with beers from the two breweries. An ice cream social never sounded so painless.

New Holland Brewing Dinner

Photo by Brent Andeck

When: Thursday, April 11, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Blackbird Denver, 305 S. Downing St., Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Blackbird partners with New Holland Brewing for a delicious five-course paired dinner. Enjoy a delicious course prepared by Blackbird expertly paired with the perfect New Holland beer. The first course includes blueberry gazpacho and toasted granola paired with New Holland’s Blue Sunday Sour. Don’t miss out on a chance to try some unique and tasty pairings.

Jester King Brewery Tapping

Photo Courtesy of Goed Zuur on Facebook

When: Thursday, April 11, 5 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Goed Zuur, 2801 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Goed Zurr is going southern for the Craft Brewers Conference this Thursday. Join them and enjoy several beers from the visiting Texan brewery — Jester King Brewery. Food pairings will also be available.

Friday, April 12

Cherry Creek Beer Garden Launch Party

Photo courtesy of Moxy Denver on Facebook

When: Friday, April 12, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Moxy Denver Cheery Creek, 240 Josephine St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The Cherry Creek Beer Garden opens this Friday and Moxy Denver is ready to celebrate. Enjoy the beautiful weather in the beer garden while dancing to live music by DJ 2AR. There will also be samples from the beer garden menu and 10% of the proceeds from the night will go to The American Heart Association.

Noche de Salsa

Photo Courtesy of Cervecería Colorado on Facebook

When: Friday, April 12, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $8 per person / $15 per couple

The Lowdown: Spice up your Friday night with Cervecería Colorado as they bring back Noche de Salsa this Friday. Get on your feet and enjoy an amazing night of dancing which includes a 30-minute beginner’s class, freestyle Latin dancing and, of course, lots of cervezas.

Saturday, April 13

Record Store Day Pop-Up

Photo courtesy of Ratio Beerworks on Facebook

When: Saturday, April 13, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks is celebrating Record Store Day with 303 Magazine’s own vinyl pop-up this Saturday. Ratio’s Vinyl Night DJ — Andrew Figel — will be spinning tracks all day as you enjoy Ratio beers, add a record or two to your collection (including 303 Music Vol. 2) and chow down on a nacho bar from Illegal Pete’s.

Record Store Day

When: Saturday, April 13, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Avanti partners with Dogfish Head for a Record Store Day celebration on Saturday. Spend your afternoon enjoying awesome music and drinks. There will be a pop-up record store, giveaways, a live DJ and plenty of beer samples. Beers on tap include 60 Minute IPA, American Beauty and Dragons & YumYums.

The Mule Majors

Photo courtesy of The Mule Majors

When: Saturday, April 13, 3 – 7 p.m.

Where: Sports Castle, 1000 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $39.99 – $79.99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Mule Majors is back again for a day full of golf, judging and drinking delicious and innovative mules and enjoying the company of several local breweries, restaurants and cocktails bars. Dress in your Masters best to enjoy the event and help choose the best mule cocktail created by 15 of Denver’s top bartenders.

Barrel Aged Beer and Whiskey Festival

Photo courtesy of Barrel Aged Beer and Whiskey Festival on Facebook

When: Saturday, April 13, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: 3560 Chesnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $49 – $89 get tickets here

The Lowdown: 16 breweries plus 22 distilleries seems like the perfect recipe for an epic beer and whiskey festival. The Barrel Aged Beer and Whiskey Festival is the largest sampling festival of its kind with over 60 tasting possibilities. Alongside sampling barrel-aged beers and whiskeys like you might expect, you can also try barrel-aged coffee, wine, gin and many other unexpected options.

Improper City’s Can Fest

When: Saturday, April 13, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Ste. 101, Denver

Cost: $25 – $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Improper City is celebrating all things canned beer. Join them this Saturday for beer, live local artists, live music and lots of canned beer. Vote on the best-tasting beer, best looking can and the best live artist. There will be lots of music, food trucks and great company from over 20 participating breweries.

Denver Beer Co.’s Maui Express

Photo Courtesy of Denver Beer Co on Facebook

When: Saturday, April 13, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co., 1695 Platte St., Denver and 5768 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. is ready to give a warm welcome back to its Coconut IPA at the Maui Express celebration this Saturday. Both locations will be decked-out in tropical decorations so bring out your favorite Hawaiin shirts. Each Maui Express purchase gets you a raffle ticket and there will be a drawing every hour. Additional tickets will be given to the best luau-inspired attire.

Sunday, April 14

Purple Brunch: Prince Brunch

Photo courtesy of Ophelias on Facebook

When: Sunday, April 14, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20 St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s partners with Lipgloss and Boyhollow for a brunch that celebrates the legend himself — Prince. Enjoy the vibrant colors of Prince with visuals on the big screen while listening to his amazing music and enjoying Ophelia’s delicious brunch. Reservations are highly recommended.

Women’s Wine Guild Gala

When: Sunday, April 14, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Nocturne, 1330 27 St., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Women’s Wine Guild of Colorado hosts a ladies-only Gala and Silent Auction this Sunday. Enjoy the girls night festivities including an all-female quartet, tasty snacks, cocktails and lots of wine. Support your local wine women and help them reach their 2019 fundraising goals.

Mark Your Calendar

Sip and Sushi

When: Tuesday, April 16, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Comrade Brewing Company, 7667 E. Illif Ave., Ste. F, Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Whiskey Extravaganza

When: Friday, April 19, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Four Seasons Hotel Denver, 1111 14 St., Denver

Cost: $95 – $195 get tickets here