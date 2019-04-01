As we say goodbye to March, you can expect well over 420 concerts and musical events to check out as we say hello to April. There’s plenty to celebrate as venues like Red Rocks and Fiddler’s Green are opening their doors for the 2019 season this month. The weather is slowly getting warmer, and even though the Colorado climate is often unpredictable, the Denver concert scene always delivers and is sure to continue to do so this month.

Week 1: April 1 – April 7

Recommended: Hozier @ Bellco Theatre – April 5

To kick things off this month, pop singer-songwriter Hozier is headed to the Mile High City to take over the Bellco Theatre in the heart of downtown on April 5. Hozier is most known for this 2014 breakout hit “Take Me To Church” and returned to the scene this year with the release of his second album Wasteland, Baby. Hozier’s voice is powerful and his music packs a wicked punch as well. Tickets are on sale to catch him this month, so act now before it’s too late.

Also see…

4/1 – Lennon Stella w/ Valley @ The Ogden Theatre

4/1 – T-Pain w/ Abby Jasmine @ The Gothic Theatre

4/1 – Ann Marie w/ Young B, Lyric Croft @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/1 – Smino w/ EarthGang, Phoelix @ Summit Music Hall

4/1 – Laura Jane Grace and The Devouring Mothers w/ Control Top, Mercy Union @ The Marquis Theater

4/1 – Olivia O’Brien w/ Kevin George @ Larimer Lounge

4/1 – Lowfaith w/ Greet Death, American Grandma, Super Bummer @ Lost Lake

4/1 – Tesla w/ Romero @ The Paramount Theatre

4/1 – James Carter @ Dazzle Jazz

4/1 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/2 – Ryan Bingham w/ The Americans @ The Ogden Theatre

4/2 – Hop Along w/ Summer Cannibals @ The Bluebird Theater

4/2 – Jack & Jack w/ Alec Bailey, Spencer Sutherland @ The Gothic Theatre

4/2 – Steve’n’Seagulls w/ ClusterPluck @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/2 – Wicca Phase Springs Eternal w/ Horse Head, MIRSY @ The Marquis Theater

4/2 – Telekinesis w/ Sontalk, Creekbed @ Larimer Lounge

4/2 – J.S. Ondara w/ Cat Clyde @ Lost Lake

4/2 – Buddy Guy w/ Jimmie Vaughn @ The Paramount Theatre

4/2 – Rudy Royston “Flatbed Buggy” @ Dazzle Jazz

4/2 – Derek Banach Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

4/2 – Tara Rose and The Real Deal, Lucas Wolf @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/2 – Ten Fé w/ Ten Miles South, Paul Kimbiris & the Dark Side of Pearl @ Globe Hall

4/3 – Plini w/ Mestis, Dave Mackay @ The Bluebird Theater

4/3 – RE:Search ft. Little People w/ Marley Carroll, Guggenz, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/3 – Reyno w/ Modulor @ The Marquis Theater

4/3 – Bug Hunter w/ The Mazlows, Sam Paul, The Regular @ Larimer Lounge

4/3 – Nathan & Stephen w/ Trash Canyon, Major Sports @ Hi-Dive

4/3 – Easy Lovin’ (EP Release) w/ Coastal Wives, The Tight @ Lost Lake

4/3 – Solardo @ Bar Standard

4/3 – Erik Applegate & Timechild (Album Release) @ Dazzle Jazz

4/3 – Cowboy Songs: Revamped + Infused @ Nocturne Jazz

4/3 – Lost Dog Ensemble (Tom Waits Tribute) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/3 – Marty O’Reilly & The Old Soul Orchestra w/ Strings and the Box @ Globe Hall

4/4 – Spencer Crandall w/ Sarahbeth Taite @ The Bluebird Theater

4/4 – Thouxanbanfauni w/ Warhol.SS, Ghoulavelli, Slouch, ABHK, HYFY, TAHATHAKIDD @ Cervtantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

4/4 – Jazz Is PHSH w/ Thin Air – Pickin’ on Widespread Panic, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/4 – Overslept (Album Release) w/ False Report, Innerspace, Post / War @ The Marquis Theater

4/4 – The Last Bison w/ Copper Leaf, Plain Faraday @ Larimer Lounge

4/4 – Ruby Boots w/ Bad Licks, Benjamin Jaffe @ Lost Lake

4/4 – Chris Ferrari Collective (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

4/4 – The Dazzle Sessions: Music of Sarah Vaughan ft. Katyrn Radakovich (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

4/4 – The Dave Corbus Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

4/4 – Jessica Jones Project w/ Little Blue Baggie @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/4 – The Mighty Pines w/ Sixty Minute Men @ Globe Hall

4/4 – Chris Koza w/ Sarah Christine, Brian Laidlaw & The Family Trade @ The Walnut Room

4/5 – The Interrupters w/ Masked Intruder, Ratboy @ The Ogden Theatre

4/5 – Durand Jones & the Indications w/ Ginger Root @ The Bluebird Theater

4/5 – Wobbleland w/ Rusko, Kill The Noise, Minnesota, Eprom @ The Fillmore

4/5 – Robert Walter’s 20th Congress + Euforquestra w/ Elder Grown @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/5 – Chali 2na + Cut Chemist w/ Jordan Polovina, Thin Air Crew, OTIS, J.O.B. @ Cervtantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

4/5 – We Came As Romans w/ Crown The Empire, Erra, SHVPES @ Summit Music Hall

4/5 – Opening Day Bash w/ MDZ, Rhymesight, FLO DJs @ The Marquis Theater

4/5 – The Orcastrator w/ Davey Daydream, Low Frequency, Output, Louis Fagelson, Wolf @ Larimer Lounge

4/5 – Guilty Pleasures @ Hi-Dive

4/5 – Kyle Emerson w/ Anthony Ruptak, Modern Leisure @ Lost Lake

4/5 – Yotto @ Bar Standard

4/5 – Yultron @ The Church

4/5 – The Long Run (The Eagles Tribute) w/ Face Vocal Band @ The Paramount Theatre

4/5 – Women In Jazz ft. Annie Booth (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

4/5 – René Marie & Experiment In Truth (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

4/5 – Mark Diamond Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

4/5 – Sam Riggs @ The Grizzly Rose

4/5 – Rockies Opening Day w/ SuperMagick (Day Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/5 – Tiffany & The Sidecars (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/5 – Michael Windham’s Bachelor Super Jam ft. Members of Analog Son, Atomga, Moves at Midnight (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/5 – Echos w/ Riches @ Globe Hall

4/5 – Reed Foehl ft. The Band of Heathens w/ Megan Burtt @ The Walnut Room

4/5 – Breaking Benjamin w/ Underoath, Diamante @ 1st Bank Center

4/6 – Dion Timmer + Dubloadz @ The Ogden Theatre

4/6 – Stephen Kellogg w/ Pete Muller @ The Bluebird Theater

4/6 – Spirtualized @ The Gothic Theatre

4/6 – Mickey Avalon + Dirt Nasty w/ PDF, Nevv, Luvsick, Spencer Foreman @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/6 – Broods w/ Bad Sounds @ Summit Music Hall

4/6 – Dirty Few w/ Gymshorts, Bud Bronson & The Good Timers, Lloyd and Saviour @ The Marquis Theater

4/6 – Nobide w/ Pandasaywhat?!, Weir @ Larimer Lounge

4/6 – FAVX w/ Ned Garthe Explosion, Total Trash @ Hi-Dive

4/6 – Kind Hearted Strangers + Moonlight Bloom w/ Hunter James and the Titanic, The Threadbarons @ Lost Lake

4/6 – BASS OPS ft. 2fac3d w/ James Zabiela, Ne.Hau @ Club Vinyl

4/6 – Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

4/6 – SFJazz Collective (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

4/6 – Brian Claxton Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

4/6 – ZiMbira AfroFusion (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/6 – DILF Denver “Strapped” Men’s Private Jock/Underwear Party w/ DJ Tommy K (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/6 – Donovan Woods + The Opposition w/ Elise Davis @ Globe Hall

4/6 – Prep Rally w/ Debr4h @ The Walnut Room

4/6 – Stonebeat Invasion (The Beatles & The Rolling Stones Tribute) w/ Loving The Alien (David Bowie Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground

4/6 – Flatbush Zombies + Joey Bada$$ w/ The Underachievers, Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution @ Red Rocks

4/7 – Against The Current w/ guccihighwaters @ The Bluebird Theater

4/7 – Major League 30th Anniversary Party ft. The Gin Doctors @ Summit Music Hall

4/7 – Lil Tracy @ The Marquis Theater

4/7 – Moods w/ Falcon Punch, Solace @ Larimer Lounge

4/7 – Hell Fire + Haunt w/ Necropanther @ Hi-Dive

4/7 – Greyson Chance @ Lost Lake

4/7 – SFJazz Collective @ Dazzle Jazz

4/7 – Gumbo le Deux (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/7 – Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy & His Band (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/7 – A Tribute to Merle Haggard w/ Larry Nix (Album Release), Halden Wofford & The Hi-Beams @ Globe Hall

4/7 – Conconart Studio Showcase @ The Walnut Room

4/7 – Michael McDermott @ Soiled Dove Underground

Week 2: April 8 – April 14

Recommended: Maggie Rogers w/ Melanie Faye @ The Ogden Theatre – April 9-10

On April 9 and 10, singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers is bringing her indie-pop talents to The Ogden Theatre. Rogers is a relatively new artist on the scene and she is definitely a name to continue to watch. Earlier this year, Rogers released her debut album Heard It In A Past Life which includes tracks such as “Light On” and “Alaska.” Fellow artist Melanie Faye is on the bill for the evening as well. Tickets are on sale now and can be found at the link below.

Also see…

4/8 – Acid Mothers Temple w/ Yamantaka, Sonic Titan @ Larimer Lounge

4/8 – Can’t Be Satisfied: Blues Night @ Hi-Dive

4/8 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/8 – Mdou Moctar @ Globe Hall

4/9 – Eric B. + Rakim @ The Gothic Theatre

4/9 – James Supercave w/ Criminal Hygiene, Creature Canopy @ Hi-Dive

4/9 – Reginald R. Robinson @ Dazzle Jazz

4/9 – Miles Okazaki’s Trickster @ Nocturne Jazz

4/9 – The Movielife w/ Travis Shettel (Piebald), 1,000 Miles Of Fire @ Globe Hall

4/10 – Maggie Rogers w/ Melanie Faye @ The Ogden Theatre

4/10 – Burna Boy @ The Bluebird Theater

4/10 – Re:Search ft. Exmag w/ Nick Gerlach of Michal Menert, LWKY, Plaid Hawaii, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/10 – Boy Harsher w/ Special Interest, Poptones DJs @ Larimer Lounge

4/10 – HXXS w/ Church Fire, Morlox, Feigning @ Hi-Dive

4/10 – Mothraship w/ The Great Magnet, Zew, Electric Condor @ Lost Lake

4/10 – Solar @ Bar Standard

4/10 – University of Wyoming Jazz Ensemble + UW Foundation Event @ Dazzle Jazz

4/10 – Cowboy Songs: Revamped + Infused @ Nocturne Jazz

4/10 – Dizzy With A Dame w/ Bianca and the Flyboys, Paranoid Image @ Globe Hall

4/10 – Artist’s Spotlight #1 @ The Walnut Room

4/10 – Wishbone Ash @ Soiled Dove Underground

4/11 – William Clark Green w/ Randall King @ The Bluebird Theater

4/11 – Joey Porter’s Vital Organ + Phour.O w/ Dave Halchak & Friends ft. Members of Dubskin, A-Mac & The Height, Rastasaurus, More @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/11 – Earl Sweatshirt + Friends w/ Bbymutha, Liv.e @ Cervtantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

4/11 – Blac Rabbit w/ Shark Dreams, Jeff Cormack @ Larimer Lounge

4/11 – Great Falls w/ False Cathedrals, Muscle Beach, Fathers @ Hi-Dive

4/11 – Lofty Ideals Productions Showcase w/ Shake Me Wake Me, Artificial Perfect Moment, Jim Beasley, Michael Dustin, Youree, Elk Magic @ Lost Lake

4/11 – Rob Mullins Trio (Album Release) (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

4/11 – The Dazzle Sessions: Music of Sarah Vaughan ft. Katyrn Radakovich (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

4/11 – The Dave Corbus Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

4/11 – Drake White w/ Jordan Booker @ The Grizzly Rose

4/11 – Clark Thomas @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/11 – A Night of Collective Art: Benefiting Youth on Record w/ The Hollow, Knuckle Pups, Coastal Wives, Redivider @ Globe Hall

4/11 – Ari Hest w/ Taylor Carson @ The Walnut Room

4/12 – Jessie James Decker w/ The Sisterhood Band @ The Ogden Theatre

4/12 – Conan Gray @ The Bluebird Theater

4/12 – Electric Wizard @ The Fillmore

4/12 – Shoreline Mafia @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

4/12 – Dave Watts + Friends ft. Todd Stoops, Garrett Sayers, Kim Dawson, Austin Zaletel, Gabriel Mervine, DJ Williams w/ Michelle Sarah Band, Boot Gun @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/12 – Led Zeppelin 2 @ Summit Music Hall

4/12 – Float Like A Buffalo w/ Guerilla Fanfare, Graham Good & The Painters @ The Marquis Theater

4/12 – Lusine w/ Milky.wav, Snubluck @ Larimer Lounge

4/12 – Jeff Crosby w/ Larry Nix & The Killer Gents, Erika Ryann @ Hi-Dive

4/12 – Whiskey Autumn (Album Release) w/ The Milk Blossoms, OptycNerd, Motion Trap @ Lost Lake

4/12 – Jason Hodges & Miles Maeda @ Bar Standard

4/12 – Charlotte de Witte @ The Church

4/12 – Women In Jazz ft. Annie Booth (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

4/12 – Peter Stoltzman’s Spiral Inward ft. John Ellis (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

4/12 – Conjunto Colores (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

4/12 – Mark Diamond Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

4/12 – Randy Houser @ The Grizzly Rose

4/12 – Lady Gang (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/12 – Double Ply Translucent Caterpillar (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/12 – Mielo w/ Motoko, NJOY @ Globe Hall

4/12 – The Nadas w/ Dan Tedesco @ The Walnut Room

4/12 – Keiko Matsui @ Soiled Dove Underground

4/13 – Trampa @ The Bluebird Theater

4/13 – The Big Melt w/ Eric Krasno, Purple Party (Prince Tribute), Dominic Lalli’s Bluebird Quintet @ The Fillmore

4/13 – KRS-One w/ Reve Kalell, Arkus, Stonewall BLVD, Resonate, Old Soul Era @ Cervtantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

4/13 – K + Lab w/ Casio Cats, Tortuga, Cat Party @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/13 – Missio w/ Blackillac, Swells @ Summit Music Hall

4/13 – Lincoln Durham w/ The Trujillo Company @ The Marquis Theater

4/13 – Bumpin Uglies w/ Lola Rising, Joey Harkum @ Larimer Lounge

4/13 – DBUK (Slim Cessna’s Auto Club) w/ Norman Westberg (Swans) @ Hi-Dive

4/13 – Shana Cleveland @ Lost Lake

4/13 – BASS OPS ft. Riot w/ Blond:ish @ Club Vinyl

4/13 – Sons of Steinway (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

4/13 – Brian Claxton Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

4/13 – Joe Johnson Band (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/13 – Lief Sjostrom (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/13 – Ginga (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/13 – Kaepora w/ Bad Britton, SYCDVK @ Globe Hall

4/13 – The Nadas w/ Dan Tedesco @ The Walnut Room

4/13 – Angie Stevens & The Beautiful Wreck w/ Buffalo Gospel @ Soiled Dove Underground

4/14 – Gunna w/ Shy Glizzy, Lil Keed @ Summit Music Hall

4/14 – Ben Roy @ The Marquis Theater

4/14 – Punk Rock Burlesque @ Larimer Lounge

4/14 – Kalyn4Mayor Battle of the Bands: Pay2Play Politics w/ Venus Cruz, Felix Ayodele, Church Fire, RareByrd$, Tammy Shine (of Dressy Bessy), Bolonium @ Hi-Dive

4/14 – Noble Bodies w/ Bridges Will Break @ Lost Lake

4/14 – Diego Figueiredo @ Dazzle Jazz

4/14 – Purple Brunch: The Prince Brunch w/ DJ Boyhollow, Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/14 – El Javi (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/14 – Birds of Play w/ The Sam Chase, Austin Quattlebaum @ Globe Hall

Week 3: April 15 – April 21

Recommended: Snoop Dogg + Ice Cube w/ Warren G, Tha Dogg Pound @ Red Rocks – April 18

If you’re looking for some classic rap to check out this month, we’ve got just the show for you. On April 18, rap legends Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube are taking over Red Rocks for this year’s 420 Wellness Retreat. Rappers Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube paved the way for modern-day rap music and it’s safe to say that the genre wouldn’t be the same without these two. Fellow artists Warren G and Tha Dogg Pound are on the bill for the evening as well making this one hell of a lineup.

Also see…

4/15 – Ex Hex w/ Moaning @ The Bluebird Theater

4/15 – Drake Bell w/ Bluprint, Sadboiz, Wes Luna @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/15 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/16 – Anomalie Live w/ Rob Araujo @ The Bluebird Theater

4/16 – Aaron Kamm & The 1 Drops w/ Green Buddha, Kaleid @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/16 – YOB w/ Amenra, In The Company Of Serpents @ The Marquis Theater

4/16 – Buke & Gase @ Larimer Lounge

4/16 – Show Me The Body w/ Euth, Law of the Night, TARGETS @ Hi-Dive

4/16 – Old Sea Brigade w/ Jon Bryant, Morning Bear @ Lost Lake

4/16 – Natalie Cressman & Ian Faquini @ Dazzle Jazz

4/16 – Charlie Porter & Company @ Nocturne Jazz

4/16 – Trevor Toms w/ Pennies On The Track @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/17 – Health w/ Youth Code @ The Bluebird Theater

4/17 – Andy Black w/ The Faim, Kulick @ The Gothic Theatre

4/17 – DaBaby w/ Stunna 4 Vegas, Trayce Chapman, MI$FITS, TreCo @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

4/17 – RE:Search ft. Psymbionic w/ Great Dane, Animated Earth, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/17 – Manifest w/ Annabelle, Danae Simone, Rachel Bailey, Kayla Rae, Shaelyn, Zanib, Jay Triiiple @ Summit Music Hall

4/17 – We Three @ The Marquis Theater

4/17 – Matt Maeson w/ Betcha @ Larimer Lounge

4/17 – UADA w/ Cloak, Wormwitch, Dreadnought @ Hi-Dive

4/17 – Sasami w/ Slut Island @ Lost Lake

4/17 – Amelie Lens @ Bar Standard

4/17 – Maria Oh Quintet @ Dazzle Jazz

4/17 – Cowboy Songs: Revamped + Infused @ Nocturne Jazz

4/17 – Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/17 – Cherry Pools w/ tiLLie, Riot Child @ Globe Hall

4/17 – Sensi Night Official After Party ft. TIERRO Band w/ Bridget Law (of Elephant Revival), DJ Devine + Performance Art @ The Walnut Room

4/18 – 311 w/ Jesse Royal @ The Ogden Theatre

4/18 – Decadon @ The Bluebird Theater

4/18 – Jeff Austin Band w/ Old Salt Union, Ghost Town Drifters @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/18 – Source w/ The Arturo Complex, Dang’O, Ghost Pulse @ The Marquis Theater

4/18 – MZG w/ Kyral + Banko, Mr. Bugatti (of The Party People) @ Larimer Lounge

4/18 – Vynl w/ Elektric Animals, Bed Weather, Walking With Bikes @ Lost Lake

4/18 – Kurt Rosenwinkel Standards Trio (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

4/18 – The Dazzle Sessions: Music of Sarah Vaughan ft. Katyrn Radakovich (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

4/18 – The Dave Corbus Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

4/18 – Adam Aijala + Ben Kaufman of the Yonder Mountain String Band w/ Andy Thorn of Leftover Salmon, Joe Lessard of Head for the Hills, Jonny Miller of Lonesome Days @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/18 – Hi-Fi Gentry w/ Turvy Organ, The Color of Sound @ Globe Hall

4/19 – Dead Dreams: Grateful Dead Dance Party w/ Charlie Miller @ The Ogden Theatre

4/19 – Bob Schneider w/ Halleway @ The Bluebird Theater

4/19 – Ben Rector w/ Josie Dunne @ The Fillmore

4/19 – Jeff Austin Band w/ Larry Keel, Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

4/19 – Escort Live Band w/ Tiger Party @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/19 – Triple Nickel Band @ Summit Music Hall

4/19 – The National Parks w/ WILD, Plain Faraday @ The Marquis Theater

4/19 – The Copper Children w/ Banshee Tree, Sarah Mount & the Rushmores @ Larimer Lounge

4/19 – OKO TYGRA (Album Release) w/ Voight, DJ Noah (of Flaural) @ Hi-Dive

4/19 – Out For Blood (CD Release) w/ The Pitch Invasion, Barking Mad, Ballistic Biscuit @ Lost Lake

4/19 – Sharam @ Bar Standard

4/19 – Markus Schulz @ The Church

4/19 – Women In Jazz ft. Tenia Nelson (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

4/19 – Kurt Rosenwinkel Standards Trio (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

4/19 – Mark Diamond Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

4/19 – Jon Langston w/ Travis Denning @ The Grizzly Rose

4/19 – The Ricky Earl Band ft. Cherise (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/19 – Whip It! All Vinyl ’80s Dance Party w/ DJ Jason Heller (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/19 – Haley Reinhart w/ Cassidy Bacon @ Globe Hall

4/19 – Face Vocal Band @ Soiled Dove Underground

4/19 – 311 + Method Man + Redman w/ The Green, Dizzy Wright, Jesse Royal, Project 432 @ Red Rocks

4/20 – Juicy J w/ Trev Rich @ The Ogden Theatre

4/20 – Andy Frasco & the U.N. w/ A-Mac & the Height @ The Bluebird Theater

4/20 – Brett Young w/ Adam Hambrick @ The Fillmore

4/20 – Whitey Morgan w/ Red Shahan @ The Gothic Theatre

4/20 – Mod Sun w/ RDGLDGRN, Squid Gang, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/20 – Method Man + Redman w/ Cunninlynguists, Devin The Dude, Proximity @ Cervtantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

4/20 – Dean Ween Group w/ Color Red All Stars @ Summit Music Hall

4/20 – Psycroptic w/ Cannabis Corpse, GOROD, Micawber, Tethys @ The Marquis Theater

4/20 – Ages and Ages w/ The Harmaleighs, Lizzy Rose @ Larimer Lounge

4/20 – Space In Time w/ Malahierba, Keef Duster @ Hi-Dive

4/20 – Zeta June + Schema Things w/ Boogie Mammoth, Queens of The Galaxy @ Lost Lake

4/20 – BASS OPS ft. jPhelpz w/ Carlo Lio @ Club Vinyl

4/20 – Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band + Beth Hart Band @ The Paramount Theatre

4/20 – Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

4/20 – Makaya McCraven (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

4/20 – Brian Claxton Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

4/20 – Wake & Bake Brunch w/ DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/20 – 4/20 Dinner w/ Ras Dave (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/20 – 4.20 w/ Ultramagnetic MCs (Kool Keith + Ced Gee) (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/20 – Charley Crockett @ Globe Hall

4/20 – Performance High Showcase @ The Walnut Room

4/20 – Selina Albright @ Soiled Dove Underground

4/20 – Ganja White Night + Buds w/ Caspa, Boogie T, Subtronics, SubDocta, Space Cake @ 1st Bank Center

4/20 – Stick Figure w/ Pepper, Steel Pulse, The Movement, Iya Terra, Nick Swardson @ Red Rocks

4/21 – Ella Vos w/ Clara Mae @ The Bluebird Theater

4/21 – Eels @ The Gothic Theatre

4/21 – Chris Cohen @ Larimer Lounge

4/21 – The Trouble Notes @ Lost Lake

4/21 – Easter Brunch w/ Julie Monley (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

4/21 – Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy & His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Week 4: April 22 – April 30

Recommended: Sabroso Festival w/ The Offspring, Bad Religion, The Vandals, Black Flag, Strung Out, Dwarves, The Dendrites @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre – April 28

To wrap up things in April, Fiddler’s Green is kicking off their concert season with a beer and taco festival. Yes, that’s right — beer, tacos and music. What more could you ask for? This year’s Sabroso Festival music line up includes The Offspring, Bad Religion, The Vandals, Black Flag, Strung Out, Dwarves and The Dendrites making this one of the heaviest lineups of the year so far.

Also see…

4/22 – Roy Blair @ Larimer Lounge

4/22 – CU Denver R&B + Pop Rock Ensemble Showcase @ Lost Lake

4/22 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/22 – Byrne and Kelly @ Soiled Dove Underground

4/23 – Alice Merton @ The Bluebird Theater

4/23 – Com Truise w/ Jack Grace, ginla @ The Gothic Theatre

4/23 – Dubbest w/ Dub Haiku, MountainUs, BloodPreshah @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

4/23 – The Funk Sessions w/ Adam Deitch (Lettuce/Break Science) ft. Adam Smirnoff (Lettuce), Wil Blades, Garrett Sayers (The Motet), Special Surprise Guest @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/23 – Oh, Sleeper w/ The Agony Scene, Earth Groans, The Burial Plot @ The Marquis Theater

4/23 – Forever Came Calling (Acoustic Set) w/ One Flew West, Chase Huglin @ Lost Lake

4/23 – David Weiss Sextet @ Dazzle Jazz

4/23 – Half Pint & The Growlers w/ GOATZ! @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/23 – Lee Dewyze w/ Elizabeth & The Catapult @ Soiled Dove Underground

4/24 – A Tribe Called Red @ The Bluebird Theater

4/24 – Dermont Kennedy w/ Luca Fogale @ The Fillmore

4/24 – Re:Search ft. DMVU w/ Little Snake, Notorious Conduct (Late Set), Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/24 – The Plot In You w/ Like Moths to Flames, Dayseeker, Limbs @ The Marquis Theater

4/24 – Lady Lamb w/ Renata Zeiguer, Alex Schaaf @ Larimer Lounge

4/24 – Big Business @ Hi-Dive

4/24 – Jax Jones @ Bar Standard

4/24 – David Weiss Sextet @ Dazzle Jazz

4/24 – Cowboy Songs: Revamped + Infused @ Nocturne Jazz

4/25 – Hayes Carll w/ Ben Dickey @ The Bluebird Theater

4/25 – Swmrs w/ The Regrettes, Beach Goons @ The Gothic Theatre

4/25 – Dave Bruzza’s Unsafe at Any Speed w/ Daniel Rodriguez Band (of Elephant Revival) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/25 – Kalmah w/ Vreid, Vale Of Pnath, Oak, Ash and Thorn @ The Marquis Theater

4/25 – Rozu (Tour Kick Off) w/ Fox Lake, Under Auburn Skies, Colony Collapse @ Larimer Lounge

4/25 – Stop Motion (EP Release) w/ Ramakhandra, Fresh Fruit! @ Lost Lake

4/25 – The Dazzle Sessions: Music of Sarah Vaughan ft. Katyrn Radakovich @ Dazzle Jazz

4/25 – The Dave Corbus Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

4/25 – Taylor Phelan w/ Decatur @ Globe Hall

4/26 – Manic Focus w/ Detox Unit, Luzcid, Statik, FunkStatik @ The Ogden Theatre

4/26 – Movements w/ Boston Manor, Trash Boat, Drug Church @ The Bluebird Theater

4/26 – Anjunabeats w/ Audien, Andrew Bayer Gabriel & Dresden, Tinlicker @ The Fillmore

4/26 – Superorganism @ The Gothic Theatre

4/26 – Murs w/ DJ Eps, Locksmith, Cojo, AztroGrizz @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/26 – Bluegrass Generals ft. Chris Pandolfi, Andy Hall (Infamous Stringdusters), William Apostol, Mimi Naja (Fruition), Mike Devol (Greensky Bluegrass) w/ The Billy Failing Band, Billy Failing, Silas Herman, Eric Thorin, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

4/26 – Lotus @ Summit Music Hall

4/26 – Kimi Most w/ Tyler Paul Glasgow, The Real Me, Samuel Lee @ The Marquis Theater

4/26 – The Giraffes w/ Luna Sol, Throttlebomb @ Larimer Lounge

4/26 – The Lituation @ Hi-Dive

4/26 – Thomas Jack @ The Church

4/26 – Women In Jazz ft. Camilla Vaitaitis (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

4/26 – Mark Diamond Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

4/26 – Walker Hayes @ The Grizzly Rose

4/26 – El Javi (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/26 – ETANA (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/26 – The Cactus Blossoms w/ Jack Klatt @ Globe Hall

4/26 – Juannah w/ Nick Pauly @ The Walnut Room

4/26 – Griffin House @ Soiled Dove Underground

4/26 – Pardon My French w/ DJ Snake, Tchami, Malaa, Mercer @ Red Rocks

4/27 – The Midnight w/ Violet Days @ The Ogden Theatre

4/27 – Alec Benjamin w/ Alexander 23 @ The Bluebird Theater

4/27 – G Jones w/ Stooki Sound, Gangus, BukuIvy Lab @ The Fillmore

4/27 – Michael Scheker Fest w/ Gary Barden (Vocals), Graham Bonnet (Vocals), Robin McAuley (Vocals), Doogie White (Vocals), Bodo Schopf(Drums), Steve Mann (Guitar / Keyboards), Chris Glen(Bass) @ The Gothic Theatre

4/27 – Lucki w/ Swoosh God, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/27 – Bluegrass Generals ft. Chris Pandolfi, Andy Hall (Infamous Stringdusters), William Apostol, Mimi Naja (Fruition), Mike Devol (Greensky Bluegrass) w/ Turkeyfoot @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

4/27 – DMX @ Summit Music Hall

4/27 – Nekromantix w/ Rezurex, The Brainiax @ The Marquis Theater

4/27 – The Giraffes w/ Pitch Invasion, Boot Gun @ Larimer Lounge

4/27 – Rug Rat Bash: DCIS Fairmont Fundraising Jamboree w/ Voices Rock Choir, Jean-Baptiste Le Cessna, Major Sports, DCIS Fairmont 3rd-5th Grade Musicians, McKnight, Sexy Pistils, Hammer Puncher, DJ Wax Dattie @ Hi-Dive

4/27 – Mlady (EP Release) w/ Sam Paul, Ross Henderson Trio @ Lost Lake

4/27 – BASS OPS ft. P0gman w/ Weiss @ Club Vinyl

4/27 – Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular @ The Paramount Theatre

4/27 – Jack Hadley (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

4/27 – The Matt Skellenger Group (Album Release) (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

4/27 – GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

4/27 – Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/27 – SNAP ’90s Dance Party @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/27 – Thank You Scientist w/ Kindo, In The Presence of Wolves @ Globe Hall

4/27 – Poor Moxi w/ Redamancy, The Strugglenauts @ The Walnut Room

4/27 – Sethe (Sade Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground

4/27 – Lotus w/ Ghostland Observatory, Jade Cicada, Magic Beans @ Red Rocks

4/28 – Alec Benjamin w/ Alexander 23 @ The Bluebird Theater

4/28 – Afton Showcase w/ Nick Hazard, RUNUP.BB, Whooshboi, Nuclear Ninja b2b Dubz N Dabz, Doc Suess, Lakhryth, Elijah $tewart , OTB x YFA, BMW Records BB , The Weathermen, TRiP, DESTINO, JRO, ZFROST, Unicorn Light Show, DJ Archie Jenks, STML., ELEGY, Li1 Jo3 @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/28 – La Dispute w/ Gouge Away, Slow Mass @ Summit Music Hall

4/28 – The Score w/ Lostboycrow, Overstreet @ The Marquis Theater

4/28 – Black Lipstick Ball w/ The Union, Married A Dead Man, The Midnight Marionettes @ Lost Lake

4/28 – Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/28 – Scott Mulvahill @ Soiled Dove Underground

4/29 – Architets w/ Thy Art Is Murder, While She Sleeps @ The Ogden Theatre

4/29 – Iamx @ The Bluebird Theater

4/29 – Rival Sons w/ The Sheepdogs @ The Gothic Theatre

4/29 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/30 – Terror Jr w/ Kossisko @ The Bluebird Theater

4/30 – Santigold @ The Fillmore

4/30 – Turnover w/ Turnstile, Reptaliens @ The Gothic Theatre

4/30 – Sage Francis + B. Dolan w/ Vockah Redu, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/30 – Taking Back Sunday w/ The Maine @ Summit Music Hall

4/30 – Hot Mulligan w/ Belmont, Kayak Jones, Fredo Disco, Future Teens @ The Marquis Theater

4/30 – Run River North w/ Halleway @ Larimer Lounge

4/30 – Bayonne w/ Palm Daze @ Lost Lake

4/30 – International Jazz Day w/ The Justin Kauflin Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

4/30 – The Dip w/ Moorea Masa & The Mood @ Globe Hall

4/30 – The 1975 w/ Pale Waves, No Rome @ Red Rocks

