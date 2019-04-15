It’s the third week in April and we’ve got a busy seven days ahead of us. If you’re in the mood to check out some live music this week, check out the guide below. There are so many options to choose from this week as there are over 70 concerts going on throughout the Mile High City. We encourage you to get out and explore all that the Denver music scene has to offer.

Monday, April 15

Recommended: Drake Bell w/ Bluprint, Sadboiz, Wes Luna @ Cervantes’ Other Side

To kick things off this week, we’re taking you to Cervantes’ Other Side. On Monday night, former TV star and modern pop-rock artist Drake Bell is headed to Denver. Bell is known for his acting work on the Nickelodeon show Drake & Josh back in 2004. Nowadays, Bell is cultivating his music career and is heading to the Mile High City. Fellow artists Bluprint, Sadboiz and Wes Luna are on the bill for the evening as well.

Also see…

Ex Hex w/ Moaning @ The Bluebird Theater

Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Miniluv w/ Crafter, Rig Time, Disposal Notice @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Three’s Company @ Goosetown Tavern

Mystery Monday @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Open Jam ft. Matt Weiman Trio @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark

Tuesday, April 16

Recommended: Anomalie Live w/ Rob Araujo @ The Bluebird Theater

On Tuesday night, Anomalie is headed to Denver to take over The Bluebird Theater. Anomalie is an extremely talented classically trained pianist who takes his skills and places them in a contemporary setting. By fusing EDM elements with his beautiful piano skills, Anomalie creates a sound that is unique and refreshing. Fellow artist Rob Araujo is opening for Anomalie on Tuesday night and tickets are still available.

Also see…

Aaron Kamm & The 1 Drops w/ Green Buddha, Kaleid @ Cervantes’ Other Side

YOB w/ Amenra, In The Company Of Serpents @ The Marquis Theater

Buke & Gase @ Larimer Lounge

Show Me The Body w/ Euth, Law of the Night, TARGETS @ Hi-Dive

Old Sea Brigade w/ Jon Bryant, Morning Bear @ Lost Lake

Natalie Cressman & Ian Faquini @ Dazzle Jazz

Charlie Porter & Company @ Nocturne Jazz

Trevor Toms w/ Pennies On The Track @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Kerstan Wallace w/ Louise, Lately, Heavy Magic @ Lion’s Lair

Johnny Got Rox Open Jam @ 3 Kings Tavern

Orenda w/ Shipwreck Standard, Earthdiver @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

SpaceJail w/ Thanom, Dis_1, ejay, G Sense, Bogzilla, Aimerie, DJ Tony Knight, Dolce, Green Matter, Kyle Biddy @ The Black Box

Songwriter’s Open Mic w/ Anthony Ruptak @ Syntax Physic Opera

Wednesday, April 17

Recommended: Matt Maeson w/ Betcha @ Larimer Lounge

On Wednesday night, singer-songwriter Matt Maeson is bringing his act to a sold out Larimer Lounge. Maeson is one of the names to keep an eye on over the next year. Earlier this month, Maeson released his first full-length album Bank On The Funeral which includes 12 killer tracks to get yourself familiar with. Fellow artist Betcha is joining Maeson as they both head into Denver.

Sold out.*

Also see…

Health w/ Youth Code @ The Bluebird Theater

Andy Black w/ The Faim, Kulick @ The Gothic Theatre

DaBaby w/ Stunna 4 Vegas, Trayce Chapman, MI$FITS, TreCo @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

RE:Search ft. Psymbionic w/ Great Dane, Animated Earth, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Manifest w/ Annabelle, Danae Simone, Rachel Bailey, Kayla Rae, Shaelyn, Zanib, Jay Triiiple @ Summit Music Hall

We Three @ The Marquis Theater

UADA w/ Cloak, Wormwitch, Dreadnought @ Hi-Dive

Sasami w/ Slut Island @ Lost Lake

Amelie Lens @ Bar Standard

Maria Oh Quintet @ Dazzle Jazz

Cowboy Songs: Revamped + Infused @ Nocturne Jazz

Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Cherry Pools w/ tiLLie, Riot Child @ Globe Hall

Sensi Night Official After Party ft. TIERRO Band w/ Bridget Law (of Elephant Revival), DJ Devine + Performance Art @ The Walnut Room

Rock Choir Colorado @ The Oriental Theater

Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair

Mandy Yoches and the Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern

Royal Jelly Sessions ft. Todd Stoops, Marcus Rezak @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Who Got Hits w/ DJ Shadoe, Iman S., Ray Reed, Rawdy, Lil Bad, PH Waxx @ Herman’s Hideaway

Delia Ottomanelli @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Fakefridays w/ DJ Caddy Steeze & the Commissioner @ The Meadowlark

Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen @ Herb’s

DJ Envy Producer Battle @ Temple Denver

Jazz Jam w/ Kevin Matthews + Carl Sorensen @ Syntax Physic Opera

Thursday, April 18

Recommended: Decadon @ The Bluebird Theater

If you’re looking for some killer Colorado talent to check out this week, look no further. On Thursday night, local EDM artist Decadon is taking over The Bluebird. Decadon is coming off representing Colorado as one of the performing artists at this year’s Coachella festival. Decadon continues to make moves in the music scene and we can’t wait to see what happens next for him.

Also see…

311 w/ Jesse Royal @ The Ogden Theatre

Jeff Austin Band w/ Old Salt Union, Ghost Town Drifters @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Source w/ The Arturo Complex, Dang’O, Ghost Pulse @ The Marquis Theater

MZG w/ Kyral + Banko, Mr. Bugatti (of The Party People) @ Larimer Lounge

Vynl w/ Elektric Animals, Bed Weather, Walking With Bikes @ Lost Lake

Kurt Rosenwinkel Standards Trio (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Dazzle Sessions: Music of Sarah Vaughan ft. Kathyrn Radakovich (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Dave Corbus Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Adam Aijala + Ben Kaufman of the Yonder Mountain String Band w/ Andy Thorn of Leftover Salmon, Joe Lessard of Head for the Hills, Jonny Miller of Lonesome Days @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Hi-Fi Gentry w/ Turvy Organ, The Color of Sound @ Globe Hall

Mark Battles @ The Roxy Theatre

Married A Dead Man w/ The Limit Club, Chemical X @ Lion’s Lair

Crafts and Drafts @ 3 Kings Tavern

Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

Jackyl w/ Driven By Turmoil, Grind Cat Grind, One Track Mind, Jaded Poet @ Herman’s Hideaway

Shine Rap Battles Presents @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Snoop Dogg + Ice Cube w/ Warren G, Tha Dogg Pound @ Red Rocks

Best of Open Stage @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Bike Night w/ 432 @ The Venue

Whomping Grounds @ The Black Box Lounge

Govinda Music w/ Supersillyus, Deerskin, Totem @ The Black Box

Sid Kingsley w/ 2 Fat 2 Skydive @ The Black Buzzard

Whole Milk w/ Brianna Straut, John Lensing @ Syntax Physic Opera

Friday, April 19

Recommended: 311 + Method Man + Redman w/ The Green, Dizzy Wright, Jesse Royal, Project 432 @ Red Rocks

On Friday night, we’ve got a stacked Red Rocks lineup for you to check out. That’s right folks, 311, Method Man and Redman are coming together to take over Red Rocks. 311 is known for their reggae-rock sound that has a groove factor you can almost physically feel. Method Man and Redman’s music has also held influence on the rap game over the years and the duo has definitely etched their spot in the history books. Fellow artists The Green, Dizzy Wright, Jesse Royal and Project 432 are on the bill for the evening as well.

Also see…

Dead Dreams: Grateful Dead Dance Party w/ Charlie Miller @ The Ogden Theatre

Bob Schneider w/ Halleway @ The Bluebird Theater

Ben Rector w/ Josie Dunne @ The Fillmore

Jeff Austin Band w/ Larry Keel, Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Escort Live Band w/ Tiger Party @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Triple Nickel Band @ Summit Music Hall

The National Parks w/ WILD, Plain Faraday @ The Marquis Theater

The Copper Children w/ Banshee Tree, Sarah Mount & the Rushmores @ Larimer Lounge

OKO TYGRA (Album Release) w/ Voight, DJ Noah (of Flaural) @ Hi-Dive

Out For Blood (CD Release) w/ The Pitch Invasion, Barking Mad, Ballistic Biscuit @ Lost Lake

Sharam @ Bar Standard

Markus Schulz @ The Church

Women In Jazz ft. Tenia Nelson (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Kurt Rosenwinkel Standards Trio (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Mark Diamond Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Jon Langston w/ Travis Denning @ The Grizzly Rose

The Ricky Earl Band ft. Cherise (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Whip It! All Vinyl ’80s Dance Party w/ DJ Jason Heller (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Haley Reinhart w/ Cassidy Bacon @ Globe Hall

Face Vocal Band @ Soiled Dove Underground

Hemlock @ The Roxy Theatre

Lee Clark Allen w/ The Red Petals, Momo Aphrodite @ Lion’s Lair

Curtis T and The Duffle Bag Boys w/ One Way Ride, Color @ 3 Kings Tavern

The Decline @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

The Dendrites w/ Roka Hueka, Al Capones, DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

420 Flight Fest ft. Golden Gate Wingmen + Dead Phish Orchestra Day One @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Who Got Hits w/ The Kid Fraze, The Mad Fanatic, Dre Boii, DJ Shadoe, Trayce Chapman, Harold Jamez, Infiniti Records (Night Set) @ Herman’s Hideaway

Shad Moss AKA Bow Wow w/ Roger Bonds (Late Set) @ Herman’s Hideaway

Karaoke World Championship – Colorado State Finals @ The Venue

Shake The Earth: One Vibration Festival Pre-Party w/ Templo, Honeycomb, Matter, Squoze, The Dancing Arrow @ The Black Box

The Solution w/ DJ Low Key + Lazy Eyez @ The Black Box Lounge

Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark

Michelle Sarah Band @ The Black Buzzard

Pegboard Nerds @ Temple Denver

Saturday, April 20

Recommended: Ganja White Night + Buds w/ Caspa, Boogie T, Subtronics, SubDocta, Space Cake @ 1st Bank Center

If you’re looking for more EDM to check out this week, we’ve got one hell of a show for you. On Saturday night, EDM artists Ganja White Night and Buds are co-headlining Broomfield’s 1st Bank Center. Considering their names, both artists are appropriately enough performing on April 20. Fellow artists Caspa, Boogie T, Subtronics, SubDocta and Space Cake are all on the bill for Saturday night, making this a great night for some EDM.

Also see…

Juicy J w/ Trev Rich @ The Ogden Theatre

Andy Frasco & the U.N. w/ A-Mac & the Height @ The Bluebird Theater

Brett Young w/ Adam Hambrick @ The Fillmore

Whitey Morgan w/ Red Shahan @ The Gothic Theatre

Mod Sun w/ RDGLDGRN, Squid Gang, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Method Man + Redman w/ Cunninlynguists, Devin The Dude, Proximity @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Dean Ween Group w/ Color Red All Stars @ Summit Music Hall

Psycroptic w/ Cannabis Corpse, GOROD, Micawber, Tethys @ The Marquis Theater

Ages and Ages w/ The Harmaleighs, Lizzy Rose @ Larimer Lounge

Space In Time w/ Malahierba, Keef Duster @ Hi-Dive

Zeta June + Schema Things w/ Boogie Mammoth, Queens of The Galaxy @ Lost Lake

BASS OPS ft. jPhelpz w/ Carlo Lio @ Club Vinyl

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band + Beth Hart Band @ The Paramount Theatre

Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Makaya McCraven (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Brian Claxton Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Wake & Bake Brunch w/ DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/20 Dinner w/ Ras Dave (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4.20 w/ Ultramagnetic MCs (Kool Keith + Ced Gee) (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Charley Crockett @ Globe Hall

Performance High Showcase @ The Walnut Room

Selina Albright @ Soiled Dove Underground

Stick Figure w/ Pepper, Steel Pulse, The Movement, Iya Terra, Nick Swardson @ Red Rocks

Chris Webby @ The Roxy Theatre

Lost Network w/ Blinddryve, Never Kenezzard, Wire Trap, Mudwulf @ 3 Kings Tavern

AL1CE @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Denver Rock ‘n’ Roll Revival w/ The Trade-Ins @ Goosetown Tavern

420 Flight Fest ft. Golden Gate Wingmen + Dead Phish Orchestra Day Two @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Igor & the Red Elvises w/ Reno Divorce, Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene, Tokyo Rodeo @ Herman’s Hideaway

Judah Priest for the The Inked Out Beauty Pageant @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Martin Gilmore @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Rocky Mountain Harp Blowdown ft. Johnny Sansone @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

The Sweet @ The Venue

Bukez Finezt + The Widdler w/ Tag Sesh, Dopel @ The Black Box

Kinetik (420 Edition) w/ Jvckpot, Evasive, GDLK, Soul Shocker, Monopoly Brothers @ The Black Box Lounge

Tnwky @ The Meadowlark

Halden Wofford & the Hi*Beams @ Skylark Lounge

Abear w/ Bill McKay @ The Black Buzzard

Baauer @ Temple Denver

Half Hearts @ Syntax Physic Opera

Sunday, April 21

Recommended: Easter Brunch w/ Julie Monley (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

After a crazy week of concerts, we can’t think of a better way to wind down than with some jazz during brunch. On Sunday morning, Julie Monley is taking over Dazzle Jazz for an Easter Sunday brunch. Monley is a long time jazz vocalist having both performed across the United States and Europe. You have the chance to see Monley’s talents in action on top of enjoying some brunch in the heart of downtown Denver.

Also see…

Ella Vos w/ Clara Mae @ The Bluebird Theater

Eels @ The Gothic Theatre

Chris Cohen @ Larimer Lounge

The Trouble Notes @ Lost Lake

Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy & His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Colors & Static w/ Closest Relative, Hound Heart @ Lion’s Lair

Happy Hour Jazz @ 3 Kings Tavern

Crow Cavalier w/ Robber’s Roost, Clyde and the Milltailers, Smokestack Relics @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

420 Flight Fest ft. Golden Gate Wingmen Day Three @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Prince Tribute Show ft. D.M.S.R. (Denver Music Sex Robots), Blotter Bunch, Boogie Lights @ Your Mom’s House Denver

#swimteamsundays w/ DEALZ, DJ Thred, DJ Skip Rip @ The Meadowlark

Kayt & the House Band @ Herb’s

