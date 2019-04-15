It’s the third week in April and we’ve got a busy seven days ahead of us. If you’re in the mood to check out some live music this week, check out the guide below. There are so many options to choose from this week as there are over 70 concerts going on throughout the Mile High City. We encourage you to get out and explore all that the Denver music scene has to offer.
Monday, April 15
Recommended: Drake Bell w/ Bluprint, Sadboiz, Wes Luna @ Cervantes’ Other Side
To kick things off this week, we’re taking you to Cervantes’ Other Side. On Monday night, former TV star and modern pop-rock artist Drake Bell is headed to Denver. Bell is known for his acting work on the Nickelodeon show Drake & Josh back in 2004. Nowadays, Bell is cultivating his music career and is heading to the Mile High City. Fellow artists Bluprint, Sadboiz and Wes Luna are on the bill for the evening as well.
Also see…
Ex Hex w/ Moaning @ The Bluebird Theater
Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Miniluv w/ Crafter, Rig Time, Disposal Notice @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Three’s Company @ Goosetown Tavern
Mystery Monday @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Open Jam ft. Matt Weiman Trio @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark
Tuesday, April 16
Recommended: Anomalie Live w/ Rob Araujo @ The Bluebird Theater
On Tuesday night, Anomalie is headed to Denver to take over The Bluebird Theater. Anomalie is an extremely talented classically trained pianist who takes his skills and places them in a contemporary setting. By fusing EDM elements with his beautiful piano skills, Anomalie creates a sound that is unique and refreshing. Fellow artist Rob Araujo is opening for Anomalie on Tuesday night and tickets are still available.
Also see…
Aaron Kamm & The 1 Drops w/ Green Buddha, Kaleid @ Cervantes’ Other Side
YOB w/ Amenra, In The Company Of Serpents @ The Marquis Theater
Buke & Gase @ Larimer Lounge
Show Me The Body w/ Euth, Law of the Night, TARGETS @ Hi-Dive
Old Sea Brigade w/ Jon Bryant, Morning Bear @ Lost Lake
Natalie Cressman & Ian Faquini @ Dazzle Jazz
Charlie Porter & Company @ Nocturne Jazz
Trevor Toms w/ Pennies On The Track @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Kerstan Wallace w/ Louise, Lately, Heavy Magic @ Lion’s Lair
Johnny Got Rox Open Jam @ 3 Kings Tavern
Orenda w/ Shipwreck Standard, Earthdiver @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
SpaceJail w/ Thanom, Dis_1, ejay, G Sense, Bogzilla, Aimerie, DJ Tony Knight, Dolce, Green Matter, Kyle Biddy @ The Black Box
Songwriter’s Open Mic w/ Anthony Ruptak @ Syntax Physic Opera
Wednesday, April 17
Recommended: Matt Maeson w/ Betcha @ Larimer Lounge
On Wednesday night, singer-songwriter Matt Maeson is bringing his act to a sold out Larimer Lounge. Maeson is one of the names to keep an eye on over the next year. Earlier this month, Maeson released his first full-length album Bank On The Funeral which includes 12 killer tracks to get yourself familiar with. Fellow artist Betcha is joining Maeson as they both head into Denver.
Sold out.*
Also see…
Health w/ Youth Code @ The Bluebird Theater
Andy Black w/ The Faim, Kulick @ The Gothic Theatre
DaBaby w/ Stunna 4 Vegas, Trayce Chapman, MI$FITS, TreCo @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
RE:Search ft. Psymbionic w/ Great Dane, Animated Earth, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Manifest w/ Annabelle, Danae Simone, Rachel Bailey, Kayla Rae, Shaelyn, Zanib, Jay Triiiple @ Summit Music Hall
We Three @ The Marquis Theater
UADA w/ Cloak, Wormwitch, Dreadnought @ Hi-Dive
Sasami w/ Slut Island @ Lost Lake
Amelie Lens @ Bar Standard
Maria Oh Quintet @ Dazzle Jazz
Cowboy Songs: Revamped + Infused @ Nocturne Jazz
Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Cherry Pools w/ tiLLie, Riot Child @ Globe Hall
Sensi Night Official After Party ft. TIERRO Band w/ Bridget Law (of Elephant Revival), DJ Devine + Performance Art @ The Walnut Room
Rock Choir Colorado @ The Oriental Theater
Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair
Mandy Yoches and the Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern
Royal Jelly Sessions ft. Todd Stoops, Marcus Rezak @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Who Got Hits w/ DJ Shadoe, Iman S., Ray Reed, Rawdy, Lil Bad, PH Waxx @ Herman’s Hideaway
Delia Ottomanelli @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Fakefridays w/ DJ Caddy Steeze & the Commissioner @ The Meadowlark
Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen @ Herb’s
DJ Envy Producer Battle @ Temple Denver
Jazz Jam w/ Kevin Matthews + Carl Sorensen @ Syntax Physic Opera
Thursday, April 18
Recommended: Decadon @ The Bluebird Theater
If you’re looking for some killer Colorado talent to check out this week, look no further. On Thursday night, local EDM artist Decadon is taking over The Bluebird. Decadon is coming off representing Colorado as one of the performing artists at this year’s Coachella festival. Decadon continues to make moves in the music scene and we can’t wait to see what happens next for him.
Also see…
311 w/ Jesse Royal @ The Ogden Theatre
Jeff Austin Band w/ Old Salt Union, Ghost Town Drifters @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Source w/ The Arturo Complex, Dang’O, Ghost Pulse @ The Marquis Theater
MZG w/ Kyral + Banko, Mr. Bugatti (of The Party People) @ Larimer Lounge
Vynl w/ Elektric Animals, Bed Weather, Walking With Bikes @ Lost Lake
Kurt Rosenwinkel Standards Trio (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Dazzle Sessions: Music of Sarah Vaughan ft. Kathyrn Radakovich (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Dave Corbus Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Adam Aijala + Ben Kaufman of the Yonder Mountain String Band w/ Andy Thorn of Leftover Salmon, Joe Lessard of Head for the Hills, Jonny Miller of Lonesome Days @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Hi-Fi Gentry w/ Turvy Organ, The Color of Sound @ Globe Hall
Mark Battles @ The Roxy Theatre
Married A Dead Man w/ The Limit Club, Chemical X @ Lion’s Lair
Crafts and Drafts @ 3 Kings Tavern
Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern
Jackyl w/ Driven By Turmoil, Grind Cat Grind, One Track Mind, Jaded Poet @ Herman’s Hideaway
Shine Rap Battles Presents @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Snoop Dogg + Ice Cube w/ Warren G, Tha Dogg Pound @ Red Rocks
Best of Open Stage @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Bike Night w/ 432 @ The Venue
Whomping Grounds @ The Black Box Lounge
Govinda Music w/ Supersillyus, Deerskin, Totem @ The Black Box
Sid Kingsley w/ 2 Fat 2 Skydive @ The Black Buzzard
Whole Milk w/ Brianna Straut, John Lensing @ Syntax Physic Opera
Friday, April 19
Recommended: 311 + Method Man + Redman w/ The Green, Dizzy Wright, Jesse Royal, Project 432 @ Red Rocks
On Friday night, we’ve got a stacked Red Rocks lineup for you to check out. That’s right folks, 311, Method Man and Redman are coming together to take over Red Rocks. 311 is known for their reggae-rock sound that has a groove factor you can almost physically feel. Method Man and Redman’s music has also held influence on the rap game over the years and the duo has definitely etched their spot in the history books. Fellow artists The Green, Dizzy Wright, Jesse Royal and Project 432 are on the bill for the evening as well.
Also see…
Dead Dreams: Grateful Dead Dance Party w/ Charlie Miller @ The Ogden Theatre
Bob Schneider w/ Halleway @ The Bluebird Theater
Ben Rector w/ Josie Dunne @ The Fillmore
Jeff Austin Band w/ Larry Keel, Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Escort Live Band w/ Tiger Party @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Triple Nickel Band @ Summit Music Hall
The National Parks w/ WILD, Plain Faraday @ The Marquis Theater
The Copper Children w/ Banshee Tree, Sarah Mount & the Rushmores @ Larimer Lounge
OKO TYGRA (Album Release) w/ Voight, DJ Noah (of Flaural) @ Hi-Dive
Out For Blood (CD Release) w/ The Pitch Invasion, Barking Mad, Ballistic Biscuit @ Lost Lake
Sharam @ Bar Standard
Markus Schulz @ The Church
Women In Jazz ft. Tenia Nelson (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Kurt Rosenwinkel Standards Trio (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Mark Diamond Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Jon Langston w/ Travis Denning @ The Grizzly Rose
The Ricky Earl Band ft. Cherise (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Whip It! All Vinyl ’80s Dance Party w/ DJ Jason Heller (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Haley Reinhart w/ Cassidy Bacon @ Globe Hall
Face Vocal Band @ Soiled Dove Underground
Hemlock @ The Roxy Theatre
Lee Clark Allen w/ The Red Petals, Momo Aphrodite @ Lion’s Lair
Curtis T and The Duffle Bag Boys w/ One Way Ride, Color @ 3 Kings Tavern
The Decline @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
The Dendrites w/ Roka Hueka, Al Capones, DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern
420 Flight Fest ft. Golden Gate Wingmen + Dead Phish Orchestra Day One @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Who Got Hits w/ The Kid Fraze, The Mad Fanatic, Dre Boii, DJ Shadoe, Trayce Chapman, Harold Jamez, Infiniti Records (Night Set) @ Herman’s Hideaway
Shad Moss AKA Bow Wow w/ Roger Bonds (Late Set) @ Herman’s Hideaway
Karaoke World Championship – Colorado State Finals @ The Venue
Shake The Earth: One Vibration Festival Pre-Party w/ Templo, Honeycomb, Matter, Squoze, The Dancing Arrow @ The Black Box
The Solution w/ DJ Low Key + Lazy Eyez @ The Black Box Lounge
Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark
Michelle Sarah Band @ The Black Buzzard
Pegboard Nerds @ Temple Denver
Saturday, April 20
Recommended: Ganja White Night + Buds w/ Caspa, Boogie T, Subtronics, SubDocta, Space Cake @ 1st Bank Center
If you’re looking for more EDM to check out this week, we’ve got one hell of a show for you. On Saturday night, EDM artists Ganja White Night and Buds are co-headlining Broomfield’s 1st Bank Center. Considering their names, both artists are appropriately enough performing on April 20. Fellow artists Caspa, Boogie T, Subtronics, SubDocta and Space Cake are all on the bill for Saturday night, making this a great night for some EDM.
Also see…
Juicy J w/ Trev Rich @ The Ogden Theatre
Andy Frasco & the U.N. w/ A-Mac & the Height @ The Bluebird Theater
Brett Young w/ Adam Hambrick @ The Fillmore
Whitey Morgan w/ Red Shahan @ The Gothic Theatre
Mod Sun w/ RDGLDGRN, Squid Gang, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Method Man + Redman w/ Cunninlynguists, Devin The Dude, Proximity @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Dean Ween Group w/ Color Red All Stars @ Summit Music Hall
Psycroptic w/ Cannabis Corpse, GOROD, Micawber, Tethys @ The Marquis Theater
Ages and Ages w/ The Harmaleighs, Lizzy Rose @ Larimer Lounge
Space In Time w/ Malahierba, Keef Duster @ Hi-Dive
Zeta June + Schema Things w/ Boogie Mammoth, Queens of The Galaxy @ Lost Lake
BASS OPS ft. jPhelpz w/ Carlo Lio @ Club Vinyl
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band + Beth Hart Band @ The Paramount Theatre
Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Makaya McCraven (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Brian Claxton Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Wake & Bake Brunch w/ DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
4/20 Dinner w/ Ras Dave (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
4.20 w/ Ultramagnetic MCs (Kool Keith + Ced Gee) (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Charley Crockett @ Globe Hall
Performance High Showcase @ The Walnut Room
Selina Albright @ Soiled Dove Underground
Stick Figure w/ Pepper, Steel Pulse, The Movement, Iya Terra, Nick Swardson @ Red Rocks
Chris Webby @ The Roxy Theatre
Lost Network w/ Blinddryve, Never Kenezzard, Wire Trap, Mudwulf @ 3 Kings Tavern
AL1CE @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Denver Rock ‘n’ Roll Revival w/ The Trade-Ins @ Goosetown Tavern
420 Flight Fest ft. Golden Gate Wingmen + Dead Phish Orchestra Day Two @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Igor & the Red Elvises w/ Reno Divorce, Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene, Tokyo Rodeo @ Herman’s Hideaway
Judah Priest for the The Inked Out Beauty Pageant @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Martin Gilmore @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Rocky Mountain Harp Blowdown ft. Johnny Sansone @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
The Sweet @ The Venue
Bukez Finezt + The Widdler w/ Tag Sesh, Dopel @ The Black Box
Kinetik (420 Edition) w/ Jvckpot, Evasive, GDLK, Soul Shocker, Monopoly Brothers @ The Black Box Lounge
Tnwky @ The Meadowlark
Halden Wofford & the Hi*Beams @ Skylark Lounge
Abear w/ Bill McKay @ The Black Buzzard
Baauer @ Temple Denver
Half Hearts @ Syntax Physic Opera
Sunday, April 21
Recommended: Easter Brunch w/ Julie Monley (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
After a crazy week of concerts, we can’t think of a better way to wind down than with some jazz during brunch. On Sunday morning, Julie Monley is taking over Dazzle Jazz for an Easter Sunday brunch. Monley is a long time jazz vocalist having both performed across the United States and Europe. You have the chance to see Monley’s talents in action on top of enjoying some brunch in the heart of downtown Denver.
Also see…
Ella Vos w/ Clara Mae @ The Bluebird Theater
Eels @ The Gothic Theatre
Chris Cohen @ Larimer Lounge
The Trouble Notes @ Lost Lake
Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy & His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Colors & Static w/ Closest Relative, Hound Heart @ Lion’s Lair
Happy Hour Jazz @ 3 Kings Tavern
Crow Cavalier w/ Robber’s Roost, Clyde and the Milltailers, Smokestack Relics @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
420 Flight Fest ft. Golden Gate Wingmen Day Three @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Prince Tribute Show ft. D.M.S.R. (Denver Music Sex Robots), Blotter Bunch, Boogie Lights @ Your Mom’s House Denver
#swimteamsundays w/ DEALZ, DJ Thred, DJ Skip Rip @ The Meadowlark
Kayt & the House Band @ Herb’s
