A warehouse in RiNo held the Bonfire Vintage pop-up market this past weekend, drawing in crowds with its loud disco music, glittery cocktails curated by Ironton Distillery and a ModBug photo booth. Great deals on vintage clothing, records, housewares and special items like tiki bar-ware, brass decor, wicker furniture and wooden bowls were some of the highlights but attendees in vintage denim, leather jackets, rock t-shirts, vibrant kimonos and boho dresses were some of the market standouts. Here are a few of our favorite looks from the event.
Randall Pierce sports the ’70s every day. “I’m from the ’70s,” he explained.
Ashley Freeberg and Paige Hyde were inspired by bluesy hippie music dressing in comfortable denim overalls.
“Bold prints make me feel like walking art,” said Courtney Marshall.
Heather Patterson wore a suede jacket and Texan lariat necklace. Anna Wiley dressed in scarlet pants, inspired by Jacqueline Burkhart from “That ’70s show” and Cara Ascarrunz dressed for the disco party with bell bottoms.
Amanda Nieves, Chelsea Drew and Sheree’ah Graves wore ’70s apparel from head to toe with vibrant floral prints and shimmery gold mesh tops.
Veronica Vay sat in the Modbug photo booth wearing a ’70s printed dress, luxurious fur trimmed coat and wooded wedges. Actress Pam Grier has been an inspiration to her style.
Nik Armstrong’s outfit had a skater influence with a striped t-shirt and baseball cap. Phoenix Jung wore a bright colored ’90s windbreaker and mushroom bauble necklace.
John Demitro gave a western feel with bell bottoms and a denim jacket.
Best friends Rowen Brenneckle and Chelsea Combe’s outfits were inspired by The Beatles.
Jacob Edgar and Marisa Dalsanto dressed like rock stars. Dalsanto’s denim jacket is 15 years old.
Maia Burke wore a tie-dye crop top and bell bottoms inspired by the ’60s and Greg Tennant dressed in a ’90s denim pullover.
Alex Green operated Sad Dad Vintage and his argyle vest was from his boutique.
Lin Pang’s style was androgynous. She was wearing an oxblood leather jacket, black denim and floral Nike sneakers.
Nathan Maestas collects silk ties and his style is 1940-50. He bought his cardigan at Bonfire Vintage.
All Photography by Brandon Johnson Photography
