A warehouse in RiNo held the Bonfire Vintage pop-up market this past weekend, drawing in crowds with its loud disco music, glittery cocktails curated by Ironton Distillery and a ModBug photo booth. Great deals on vintage clothing, records, housewares and special items like tiki bar-ware, brass decor, wicker furniture and wooden bowls were some of the highlights but attendees in vintage denim, leather jackets, rock t-shirts, vibrant kimonos and boho dresses were some of the market standouts. Here are a few of our favorite looks from the event.

All Photography by Brandon Johnson Photography