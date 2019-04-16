In December, the Denver Zoo confirmed that Charlotte, a 23-year-old Linne’s Two-toed sloth was pregnant. Charlotte was originally due to give birth in late February or early March of 2019. However, on April 11 the world welcomed a brand new baby sloth. This pregnancy comes at a bit of a surprise, as last year on January 28, 2018, Charlotte and Elliot, Charlotte’s mate, welcomed their first baby sloth, Baby Ruth to their little family in their habitat at Denver Zoo’s Bird World.

Charlotte and the new baby, whose sex and name have not yet be revealed, are being closely monitored by the zoo’s staff to ensure that all are healthy and happy. The baby will snuggle within Charlotte’s fur and nurse for the first four or five weeks of its life and continue to stay attached to Charlotte for the first nine months before becoming more independent.

Denver Zoo will continue to give updates on Charlotte and the sloth family through this exciting adventure. You can visit Charlotte, Elliot and the new baby in Bird World at the Denver Zoo.

Editor’s note: This article was updated from the original announcement to include information about the baby’s birth.