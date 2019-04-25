March was a fashion-filled blast that left us ready for spring styles and trends. Denver Fashion Week led us into April thinking about fashion and the new Spring collections we’ll have to add to our closets. This month Denver will see plenty of pop-ups and new collection viewing opportunities. If you’re a fashion fanatic or shopaholic, this April might just be your month.

Parker Secret Closet Fashion Exhibit and Anniversary Gala

When: Thursday, April 4 from 6-9 p.m.

Where: Vehicle Vault, 18301 Lincoln Meadows Parkway, Parker

Admission: $30-35

The Lowdown: Parker Secret Closet (PSC) is celebrating its one year anniversary. Guests will receive hors d’oeuvres, two drink tickets, desserts and entry into the Vehicle Vault Car Museum. There will be a silent auction and an exhibit showcasing unique, locally crafted dresses made from recycled and found items. Teen models will showcase some of the best gowns and tuxedos from PSC.

Open House: Unlisted – An Artisan and Boutique Market

When: Friday, April 5 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday noon – 5 p.m.

Where: Unlisted, 8262 South University Blv., Suite 120, Centennial

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: Celebrate the new season with food samples and shopping. Hang out with Water2Wine on Friday for happy hour and see a spring fashion show on Saturday. This market brings together over 100 local vendors and is open to the public.

Bonfire Vintage Pop-Up Market

Where: RiNo Art District, 2750 Blake St. Denver

Admission: $5-35 (buy tickets here)

Day 1: Bohemian Disco Opening Party for VIP

When: Friday, April 5th from 5 – 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: Bonfire Vintage will kick off the weekend with its Bohemian Disco opening party. This is an intimate shopping preview. Get ready to boogie in your bellbottoms and freshly fluffed hair. You’ll have access to drinks and local food to refresh yourself after hitting that dancefloor.

Day 2 and 3: Open to the Public

When: Saturday, April 6 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 7 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Lowdown: 30+ vintage collections will be available to shop, ranging from women’s clothing to home décor and furniture. Some of the sellers include LGT Vintage, New Relevance Vintage, Mile High Vintage and lota, Something Vinyl and S.A.C. Thrift.

Influences Showcase

When: Saturday, April 6 at 5 p.m.

Where: LFX Filmworks, 1701 31st St. Denver

Admission: $8-25 (Buy tickets here)

The Lowdown: With a lineup of incredible artists and local vendors, this is a great weekend event for fashion lovers. See a new take on local shows while you enjoy local talent and food.

Brunch and Shop

When: Saturday, April 6 from 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Where: 3254 Navajo Street, Denver

Admission: Free to $55 (Buy tickets here)

The Lowdown: Guests will experience a unique style and cuisine pairing for brunch. The a la carte bar and pop-up shop are free to all and VIP ticket holders have access to prix fixe Brunch and an interactive fashion show and shop experience.

Denver Fashion Week Pop-up Marketplace

When: Sunday, April 7 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave, Denver

Admission: $10 (Buy tickets here)

The Lowdown: Guests will have the opportunity to try on and purchase items that they’ve seen on past and present Denver Fashion Week runways. Jewelry, accessories and clothing from local designers and boutiques will be available to all who fell in love with them during the show.

Fetch Markets

When: Friday, April 12 6 – 9 p.m., Saturday, April 13 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, April 14 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: RiNo Parking Lot, 2750 Blake St. Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: Fashion lovers won’t want to miss this lineup of incredible artists and local vendors. Fetch Markets is a new take on how guests experience local shows and food.

Time Travelers Ball

When: Saturday, April 13 from 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Rio Grande Agave Room 143 West Mountain Ave., Fort Collins

Admission: $50 (Buy tickets here)

The Lowdown: Poudre Landmarks Foundation will whisk guests through time with a mixture of Steampunk, Victorian, Sci-Fi and other styles. Wear a costume from your favorite past or future era while you enjoy a live band and delicious food.

The 15th Annual Paper Fashion Show

When: Friday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Stanley Beer Hall, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

Admission: $35-105 (Buy tickets here)

The Lowdown: The One Club’s 15th Annual Paper Fashion Show pays tribute to Denver talent. Guests will enjoy haute couture made solely from paper, showcased on a grand runway and judged by a panel comprised of Denver-area designers and celebrities.

Journey Through the Decades Fashion Show

When: Friday, April 12 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Hamilton Middle School, 8600 E. Dartmouth, Denver

Admission: $10-30 (Buy tickets here)

The Lowdown: The fashion show takes guests through the decades, showcasing black excellence from the 1960s to 2000s. The event is put on by a group that aims to help encourage young women to tap into their power and reflect on their role in society as African American women. The fashion show is a fundraiser for the group.

Rocky Mountain Bridal Show

When: Sunday, April 14 at 11 a.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: You will have the chance to compare and shop photographers, florists and DJs. Guests will view a runway fashion show and spend the day focusing on their weddings.

Artaria: Artistic Fashion and Classical Music Showcase

When: Saturday, April 20 from 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: 9995 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora

Admission: Donation

The Lowdown: An evening will take guests through an experience that blends fashion and classical voice. Soprano Stephanie Ann Ball will wear one of a kind styles by Kaitlyn Thomas while she journeys through classical music moments with the audience.

Neiman Marcus Events

When: Monday, April 1 – Saturday, April 27

Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3030 E 1st Ave, Denver

The Lowdown: Discover the new spring collections and learn to repurpose your past season garments.

Fur Restyle Clinic

When: Mon, April 1 – Sun, April 7

The Lowdown: Alter or shorten your fur garment to transform it into a new item that you enjoy wearing.

Italian Jewelry Festival

When: Mon, April 1- Sat, April 13

The Lowdown: During the BELLISMA trunk show, discover creations from Italian jewelry masters.

Giorgio Armani Women’s Pop-Up Boutique

When: Tue, April 2 – Tue, April 30

The Lowdown: Experience the new Spring collection.

Spring Fashion Presentation

When: Thur, April 4 at 12:30

The Lowdown: Gain behind the scenes insight about the designers, their selections and Fashion Week. The meeting will be led by Neiman Marcus buyers.

Roberto Coin Trunk Show

When: Wed, April 10- Thur, April 11

The Lowdown: The designer enhances his 18K gold designs with modern and traditional styles. Each piece contains a signature small ruby.

InCircle After Dark

When: Thur, April 11 from 6 – 8 p.m. (RSVP to 720.941.4507)

The Lowdown: Spend the evening celebrating stunning fashion, art and food.

Fur Sale Caravan

When: Mon, April 15 – Mon, April 22

The Lowdown: Guests will view a selection of beautiful, clearance designer furs.

Zydo Trunk Show

When: Wed, April 17 – Thur, April 18

The Lowdown: View the stylish Italian jewelry collection renowned for its quality and exquisite craftsmanship.

Maidi Trunk Show

When: Thur, April 18 – May 5

The Lowdown: The New York City-based designer creates masterpieces out of colored diamonds.

Gown Show

When: Thur, April 18 – Sat, April 20

The Lowdown: The newest collection of special occasion gowns will be on display, make sure you get a glimpse.

Gurhan Trunk Show

When: Fri, April 26 – Sat, April 27

The Lowdown: View this collection of beautifully crafted jewelry.

First Call Sale

When: Thur, April 25 – May 5

The Lowdown: Shop from the season’s first selection of markdowns.