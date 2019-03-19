After much anticipation, the wait is almost over. Today, AEG’s newest state-of-the-art venue, Mission Ballroom has announced its opening date and inaugural lineup. The brand new venue is slated to open its doors August 7, 2019, with a maiden voyage of a performance from Denver-based The Lumineers. In addition to The Lumineers, Trey Anastasio will perform August 9 and 10, and Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals will co-headline alongside Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue on August 12, with plenty more acts to be announced in the coming weeks.

The state-of-the-art Mission Ballroom, which was announced nearly a year ago, will be 60,000 square feet upon completion and bolster a flexible capacity ranging between 2,200 and 3,950 people. Offering obstruction free sight lines from every vantage point as well as tiered rows and a moveable stage, it’s safe to say that there isn’t another venue in Denver like it. The forthcoming venue is a welcome addition to AEG’s already illustrious list of venues, that include the Ogden Theatre, The Bluebird Theatre, The Gothic Theatre, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 1STBank Center and the majority of shows at Red Rock Amphitheatre.

Tickets for the opening week performances will be on a registered system basis via AXS. Fans can register and request up to four tickets anytime between now and March 24th at 12 p.m. and ticket receivers will be chosen at random. Those who are randomly selected will be notified by March 28th at the latest. Stay tuned for more show announcements from the venue in the coming weeks.

Mission Ballroom will be located at 4242 Wynkoop St. in the burgeoning RiNo district.

Check out our first look into the new venues below:

