Designers serve as masters of creativity and grip the attention of audiences at large with their intricate and delicate designs. These intelligent and creative minds pave the way for new trends, movements and progression in the world. Many look up to these individuals for style advice, trend advancement and inspiration, especially with Denver Fashion Week (DFW) quickly approaching, March 23 through 31. Jesse Mathes, a Denver designer, is no stranger to this creative and brilliant grouping and will show at the Forney Museum of Transportation for Day Six of DFW.

To celebrate her cutting-edge work, 303 Magazine linked up with Mathes to showcase her state-of-the-art, ultra-modern designs, and we can say one thing is for sure — obsessed is a complete understatement about how we feel about this collection.

Mathes’ designs originally premiered at DFW Fall 2017. For the show, her metalwork was paired with monochromatic, black outfits complete with bold makeup. The colossal nature of her metalwork designs left those speechless, and to this day, Mathes’ use of designs in the runway show is still a heavily talked about topic. For our exclusive photo shoot with a few of Mathes’ new designs, one goal was to provide a fresh, new look at the collection and provide a powerful entrance to spring. To do that, we utilized all-white outfits complete with contemporary heels and colorful eye makeup.

For this coupled look, a white pleated Zara dress served as a classic, yet welcoming option on Gable Stout paired with Mathes’ rose gold metalwork. Next to the dress, model Danshay Martinez donned a professional suit that evoked a polished look. The made-by-hand metalwork advanced the simple outfits in that it provided glamorous and rich looks. These rose gold geometric metalwork reflected Mathes’ approach to maintain personal space and exhibit power over anything that stands in a female’s way.

For the following looks, white still played a major role in the wardrobe color wheel but a new eye-catching gold texture was added alongside the brass metalwork. Sequin designs intensified fashion runways as designers such as Chanel, Marc Jacobs and Ellery incorporated this fabric into their 2019 spring collections, and the intermix of white and gold sequins carried well together. To style white for spring, think monochromatic looks or a play upon classic colors. White, black, caramel and gray all pair elegantly and smoothly together and offer a cohesive, rich look. Sequin incorporation can be achieved by adding in a major element such as a sequin skirt, jacket or top, or those who wish to have a slighter minimal approach could infuse sequins in the form of a small clutch, shoe or jewelry accessory.

Photography by Danielle Webster.

Models Gable Stout and Danshay Martinez.

Models provided by Goldie Mae Productions.

Location provided by Halcyon.

Clothing provided by Zara.

Metalwork provided by Jesse Mathes.

Makeup by Lark Mervine.

Hair by Vanessa Whitmarsh.

Styled by Cheyenne Dickerson.