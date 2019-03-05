One of the funkiest annual events hits Colorado this weekend in Nederland. Frozen Dead Guy Days is a celebration of the cryopreservation of the town’s “grandpa,” Bredo Morstol. Grandpa was brought over from Norway by his grandson in 1989, and sat in the backyard of relatives until 1995. After legal issues and media sensation, the town of Nederland agreed to let grandpa stay in town in a Tuff Shed, where he continues to stay as the celebration occurs around him.

The Frozen Dead Guy Days festival has been going on since 2002, gaining more fans and festival additions every year. Over the course of the weekend, absurd events like coffin racing, a hearse parade and ice turkey bowling occur. There are also three tents with live music and craft beer throughout the event. Food trucks, local restaurants, and food and beer tents serve up Colorado favorites along the street and in the main parking lot.

The event will be held at Guercio Park Town Square parking lot and 1st Street in Nederland, Colorado. The event is free and open to the public, but wristbands to gain access into all music tents can be purchased for $20.

Tickets to the Blue Ball Hawaiian Luau are $20. Festival hours are 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Check out the full event schedule below

Friday, March 8

Blue Ball Hawaiian Luau: 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday, March 9

Pancake Breakfast : 8 to 11 a.m.

Grandpa’s Mall Crawl: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All tents open—Bacon Beer & Brews, Not Yet Dead in Ned, and ReAnimate Yourself: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Viewing of “Grandpa’s in the Tuff Shed” documentary: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“Call Me Ned” Musical Performance: 11 a.m.

Parade of Coffin Racers & Hearses: 12 p.m.

Snowy Human Foosball: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Hawkquest with Vultures and Bald Eagles: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Newly Dead Game—Couples Edition: 1 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Costumed Polar Plunge: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Coffin Races: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Ice Carving Competition: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Frozen T-shirt Contest: 3 p.m.

Brain Freeze Contest: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Icy Turkey Bowling: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Frozen Fix-A-Flat: 4 p.m.

“Call Me Ned” Musical Performance: 4 p.m.

Frozen T-shirt Contest: 5 p.m.

The Newly Dead Game—Individuals Edition: 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Hot Wing Trivia: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Frozen Dead Poet Slam: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Screening of Frozen Dead TV Series Pilot: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 10

Pancake Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Viewing of “Grandpa’s in the Tuff Shed” documentary: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“Call Me Ned” Musical Performance: 11 a.m.

The Newly Dead Game—Individuals Edition: 12 p.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Nature’s Educators—Vultures and Snakes: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Grandpa’s Mall Crawl: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All tents open—Bacon Beer & Brews, Not Yet Dead in Ned, and ReAnimate Yourself: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Screening of Frozen Dead TV Series Pilot: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Frozen T-shirt Contest: 1 p.m.

Bring Out Your Beards!: 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Snowy Human Foosball: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Ice Carving Competition: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Icy Turkey Bowling: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Frozen Fix-A-Flat: 2 p.m.

Brain Freeze Contest: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Frozen Dead Poet Slam: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Newly Dead Game—Couples Edition: 4 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.