February raced by in a blink, leaving us with Mardi Gras, St. Patrick’s Day and even March Madness to celebrate, but March wouldn’t be complete for fashion worshipers without a healthy dose of sartorial events. This month will bring the Spring ’19 Denver Fashion Week shows, complete with new concepts and workshops. Mark your calendars, this is going to be a month to remember.

Jon Oscar Launch Party

When: Friday, Mach 1 from 6:30 p.m. – 12: 30 a.m.

Where: Circus Collective, 2041 Lawrence Street, Ste. A, Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: New Swedish brand, Jon Oscar, is launching its first collection. Five watches are part of the new fashion brand. The launch party will celebrate with a DJ, food trucks, lights, contests and a photo booth.

Westword Artopia

When: Friday, March 1 from 7 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Where: The Church – 1160 Lincoln, Denver

Admission: Starting at $20 (Get tickets here)

The Lowdown: The annual celebration is going to pull from vibes of the ‘70s hip-hop scene and styles from more recent decades. The celebration will include local hip-hop artists, live painting and a pop-up fashion show. A few musicians performing are DJ Stretch and DJ Skeme.

Inaugural Mardi Gras at Dairy Block

When: Sat, March 2 from 8 p.m. to midnight

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee Street, Denver

Admission: $80 (Get tickets here)

The Lowdown: Guests are asked to dress in a flamboyantly festive manner to celebrate Mardi Gras at this masquerade party. Themed masks are required. Guests will have the opportunity to mingle, listen to music and eat Louisiana style snacks.

Neiman Marcus Events

When: Tue., March 5 through Tue., March 12

Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3030 E 1st Ave, Denver

The Lowdown: Trunk shows will give you a taste of new looks from designers such as Louboutin and Gucci.

Christian Louboutin Trunk Show



When: Tue, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Lowdown: This show will feature the French Designer’s iconic red sole.

Gucci Trunk Show

When: Thur, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Lowdown: Experience the Italian romantic, contemporary eclectic Gucci show.

Goshwara Trunk Show

When: Thur, March 7- Fri, March 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Lowdown: This event will feature precious jewelry in a variety of colored gemstones.

Lago Trunk Show

When: Sat, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Lowdown: Neiman Marcus is bringing you Steven Lagos, master jeweler, designs that are unique and classic. These pieces create sophisticated styles.

Tanya Farah Trunk Show

When: Sat, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Lowdown: Experience jewelry designed to be a wearable and feminine style.

Etro Spring Trunk Show

When: Tue, March 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Lowdown: Experience jewelry designed to be a wearable and feminine style.

Gianvito Rossi Trunk Show

When: Wed, March 27- Sun, March 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Lowdown: This trunk show will showcase the Spring collection of Gianvito Rossi’s feminine Italian footwear.

Trash the Runway – Recycled Couture

When: Tuesday, March 12 from 6 to 8:30 pm

Where: Boulder Theater – 2032 14th Street, Boulder

Admission: Tickets will be on sale soon

The Lowdown: A show put on by Common Threads will showcase students’ creation of recycled couture. The designs are original and produced from found material. The show will be held at the Boulder Theater and presented as a professional runway show. It has sold out the past three years.

Native Fashion in the City

When: Sat, March 23 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex – 4655 Humboldt Street, Denver

Admission: $20-50 (Get tickets here)

The Lowdown: This is the sixth annual Native Fashion in the City event. The event focuses on Native American fashion. Native artists, designers, photographers and models will be showcased through an event series including pop-up shops, interactive runway show and networking.

Old School Cool Vintage Market

When: Sunday, March 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 3201 Walnut St, Denver, CO 80205

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: Shop more than 30 vintage pop-ups in one location. These vintage shops may usually be independent, online based or mobile, and will pop up for this unique market. There will be tables selling collectibles, clothing, home goods and accessories.

Denver Design Incubator Celebrates 10 Years of Business

When: Mon, March 25 from 1 to 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Design Incubator – 2040 Clay St, Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: The Denver Design Incubator is celebrating 10 years of business with a makeover. Visit the studio for an open house to see the new designs, browse the sourcing library and receive deals on memberships and workshops. During the evening, you’ll have the opportunity to network stylists, designers, photographers and makers over happy hour. Be sure to bring business cards.

Denver Fashion Week Spring ’19

When: Saturday, March 23 through Sunday, March 31

Where: Various locations

Admission: Starting at $20 (Get tickets here)

The Lowdown: One of Colorado’s biggest fashion experiences is here. Fashion lovers from Denver flock to this event every year to support local artists and experience fashion with other stylish individuals.

Day 1- Fashion x Art

When: Sat, March 23 at 7:00 pm (Doors close at 8:30)

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum- 7711 East Academy Boulevard #1

The Lowdown: Local designers will work with artists to create one-of-a-kind lines. The show will feature Vintage Frame of Mind with Detour, Station with Caleb Hahne, Rebellelion with Ladies Fancywork, AldoElCreator with DINKC, Amy Lisojo with Chris Haven and Amber Fries with Charlie Price.

Day 2- The Hair Show and SouthWest Hairstylist Awards

When: Sun, March 24 at 5 pm

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum-7711 East Academy Boulevard #1

The Lowdown: An avant-garde show will showcase the combined talents of hairstylists and makeup artists for a variety of unique, stylish looks. The show will feature The Look, Beauty Underground, Charlie Price, Sassoon, Aaron Johnson, Vanity Dollz, Artemis, Carlos Carreon, Joe Denny, Georgia Tournai, Birch Salon and Rita B Salon.

Day 3- Models Workshop

When: Mon, March 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building- 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: This event, hosted by the owner of Goldie Mae Productions, Julie Gallahue, is designed to give every attending model the skills and knowledge to navigate and understand the world of modeling. This workshop is for new and veteran models alike.

Day 4- Styling Workshop

When: Tue, March 26 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building- 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: If you’ve ever aspired to be an editorial stylist, this event will provide you with what you need to know to get started. Expert stylists will also guide you through a live styling session and provide a hands-on approach.

Day 5- Designer Workshop: Boom Your Fashion Brand with Nuorikko

When: Wed, March 27 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building- 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: During this workshop, you will have the opportunity to network, identify personal selling tools, understand calendars and how to make multiple revenue streams and make a profit. This workshop will be taught by Kait Thomas and Laura Hansen of Styled by Kait. The two have over 25 years of experience in the fashion industry.

Day 6- National Designers

When: Sat, March 30 at 7:00 pm. (Doors close at 8:30)

Where: Forney Museum of Transportation- 4303 Brighton Blvd, Denver

The Lowdown: This show features the stylings of national designers including Stevie Boi, who has created clothing for Elton John, Madonna, Lady Gaga and Rihanna, FreeMen By Mickey, Ammunition Couture, frnds of ours, darkm0th industry and Jesse Mathes Metalwork.

Day 7- Children/ Teenager/ Mommy & Me Fashion Show

When: Sun, March 31 from 2 to 5 pm

Where: Forney Museum of Transportation- 4303 Brighton Blvd., Denver

The Lowdown: This show will feature styles for moms, children and teens from Goldie Mae Productions, Velvet Wolf, Petite Tweets, Armoniia and Charlie Price Teens.

Day 7- Denver Originals Fashion Show

When: Sun, March 31 from 6 to 9 pm

Where: Forney Museum of Transportation- 4303 Brighton Blvd., Denver

The Lowdown: DFW original designers will return to the runway to show off new local fashion designs. The featured designers are Duane Topping, Nuorikko, Maggie Burns, Rachel Marie Hurst, Allison Nicole, Gino Velardi, Mona Lucero and Tyne Hall.

Stay tuned for Shop the Runway, coming in April.