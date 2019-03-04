There’s no excuse to be bored in Denver this weekend. Attend a variety of events including Women’s Month festivities, Mardi Gras parties and National Pancake Day. Whatever you do — make sure you browse through this week’s roundup to find the perfect event for you.

Monday, March 4

Raw Pop-Up Dinner

When: Monday, March 4, 4:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: Vital Root, 3915 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: $27 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Vital Root is hosting another pop-up dinner this Monday. Enjoy a guilt-free four-course meal that is entirely raw, vegan and delicious. The pop-up menu includes dishes such as sushi bento, jicama “crab” tacos and for desert — black sesame ice cream.

Customer Appreciation Day at Bruz Beers

When: Monday, March 4, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Bruz Beers, 1675 W. 67 Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Mondays don’t always have to be such a drag (especially when there’s a free beer involved). Stop by Bruz Beers this Monday for one free beer on the house — no strings attached.

Tuesday, March 5

Paczki Day

When: Tuesday, March 5, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Royal Bakery, 9606 Ralston Rd., Arvada

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Amongst all of the Fat Tuesday celebrations, Royal Bakery doesn’t want you to forget it’s Paczki Day this Tuesday too. Stop by Royal Bakery and grab some of these delicious, jelly-filled pastries and celebrate a Polish tradition. Royal’s paczki flavors include rosehip, raspberry and custard.

Fat Tuesday Crawfish Boil

When: Tuesday, March 5, 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Lincoln’s Roadhouse, 1201 S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: There is no better place to spend Fat Tuesday than Lincoln’s Roadhouse — a Blues Bar and Cajun Cafe. Go for the tasty crawfish boil and beer and stay for the live Cajun music performed by Tony Trahan and The Blu Krewe.

Cupping Class

When: Tuesday, March 5, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Copper Door Coffee Roasters, 900 W. 1 Ave., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Coffee Door Coffee Roasters wants to teach you the wonderful technique of cupping — a form of coffee brewing used by the professionals. Learn the essentials of cupping while fine-tuning your palate. A bag of coffee is included in the cost.

Supper Club “Awakening” Dinner

When: Tuesday, March 5, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mirus Gallery Denver, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Culinary Beats is hosting its third Supper Club this Tuesday evening. The dinner will include a three-course meal with suggested cocktail pairings provided by the Mirus Gallery. The “Awakening” theme is inspired by Oliver Vernon’s exhibit — “Awaken the Chrysalis” — currently on display at Mirus Gallery.

Women’s Month March Kickoff

When: Tuesday, March 5, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Women Wine, 1660 Champa St., Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Wild Women Wine and Colorado Mountain Club pair-up to host a kick-off to Women’s Month this Tuesday. Dr. Olga Dobranowski — a well-known mountaineer, mother and physician — will be the guest speaker for the event. $10 gets you a wine tasting, a presentation from Dr. Olga Dobranowski and the screening of the film Pretty Faces.

National Pancake Day at Snooze

When: Tuesday, March 5, 6:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: All Snooze, an A.M. Eatery locations in Denver check here

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: National Pancake Day only comes once a year and there are few better places to celebrate this special occasion at than Snooze. Snooze will not only be bringing back six throwback pancakes for the day but also donating 100 percent of the pancake proceeds to support local gardens. Some of the delicious throwback flavors include King Cake, Coffee N’ Donuts and Strawberry Fields.

Fat Tuesday at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar

When: Tuesday, May 5, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, 1539 17 St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fat Tuesday just became a little tastier. Join Jax Fish House this Tuesday for a Mardi Gras celebration you won’t want to miss. Alongside a live performance by Mark Diamond — enjoy Louisiana-inspired dishes such as gumbo, crawfish, shucked oysters and — of course — festive NOLA cocktails.

Wednesday, March 6

Lady Justice Beer Release

When: Wednesday, March 6, 6 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Barfly Denver, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: BarFly Denver partners with Lady Justice Brewing, Girls Rock Denver and Alamo Drafthouse for the release of Astral Aviator — a Blood Orange Pale Ale brewed with Butterfly Pea Flower. Enjoy this beer full of girl power while listening to performances by female musicians from Girls Rock Denver.

Purple-Spiced Plum Vodka Release

When: Wednesday, March 6, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mythology Distillery, 3622 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Mythology Distillery partners with Teakoe Tea to create a spiced plum tea rye vodka using Teakoe Tea products and the distilling expertise of Mythology. Try the spiced vodka on its own or in any of the three specialty cocktails made by Mythology.

Thursday, March 7

Paolo Scavino Wine Dinner

When: Thursday, March 7, 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Barolo Grill, 3030 E. 6 Ave., Denver

Cost: $175 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Barolo Grill brings in special guest Elisa Scavino — a fourth-generation winemaker — for a special wine pairing dinner this Thursday evening. The cost includes a five-course meal expertly paired with a Paolo Scavino wine.

So All May Eat Gala

When: Thursday, March 7, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Join SAME Cafe for the second annual So All May Eat Gala this Thursday. SAME Cafe’s mission is to make healthy food more accessible to all. The menu for the event features small plates and treats made by some of Denver’s top chefs and restaurants. This is a great way to support a great cause and enjoy local cuisine.

Digital Earth: Beer

When: Thursday, March 7, 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature and Science hosts Digital Earth: Beer this Thursday. Discover the history of beer all the way back to ancient Middle Eastern and Egyptian eras with geologist Bob Raynolds, space science curator Dr. Ka Chun Yu and research and development manager at Avery Brewing Company Travis Rupp. Sip on beer samples and learn why beer has and always will be such a hot commodity.

Couples Class: Craft Beer Pairings

When: Thursday, March 7, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Seasoned Chef Cooking School, 999 Jasmine St., Ste. 100, Denver

Cost: $175 per couple get tickets here

The Lowdown: In order to be a true Coloradan, you need to know how to perfectly match a beer to any dish — well, maybe not — but it can’t hurt, right? Grab your partner and join The Seasoned Chef Cooking School for a craft beer pairing this Thursday. Chef DJ Nagle of Briar Common Brewery will be your guide — teaching you all the fundamentals of brew and food pairings.

Open Mic Comedy Night at Monkey Barrel

When: Thursday, March 7, 6 – 7:45 p.m.

Where: Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Join Monkey Barrel for an evening of laughs, food, beer and more laughs. Come see professional comedians, amateurs and if you’re feeling ambitious you can even hop on stage and show off your stand-up skills. Deals include craft beers starting at $3, $5 wells and $5 burgers.

Friday, March 8

International Women’s Day Dinner

When: Friday, March 8, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Ramble Hotel, 1280 25 St., Denver

Cost: $95 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate International Women’s Day with The Ramble Hotel this Friday. Enjoy a delicious four-course meal plus specialty cocktail pairings prepared by a group of extremely talented Denver women. All proceeds from the event will go to the nonprofit Girls Inc. of Metro Denver.

PBS Collaboration Brew Day

When: Friday, March 8, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Blue Moon Brewing Company, 3750 Chesnut Pl, Denver

Cost: Free admission RSVP here

The Lowdown: Continue the Women’s Month festivities with the Denver Chapter Pink Boots Society (PBS) — an organization for women beer professionals. Join the PBS members at Blue Moon Brewing Company in RiNo to create the 2019 collaboration brew to raise funds for the local chapter.

Gettin’ Figgy With It Doppelbock Release

When: Friday, March 8, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 Valentia St. Ste. 100, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company is ready to “get figgy with it” with the release of its new doppelbock brewed with figs, graham crackers and vanilla. Copper Kettle’s bartender Rocky won the staff brewing competition with this tasty brew — so come support her victory.

Saturday, March 9

Saint Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl

When: Saturday, March 9, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Refinery, 1932 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $17.99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: There’s no such thing as celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day too much — so you might as well get started with the Saint Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl hosted by Bar Crawl Nation this weekend. Stops include The Refinery, The Retro Room, Sidecar Lounge Denver and four others. Don’t forget to wear green.

Day of Dorks

When: Saturday, March 9, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Wynkoop Brewing Co., 1634 18 St., Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Embrace your inner nerd at the Day of Dorks celebration at Wynkoop Brewing Co. this Saturday. Wynkoop is pairing up with 30 other breweries to create a beer lovers’ dream. In order to make this a true nerdfest nerd attire is encouraged. Wynkoop will also be accepting school supplies donations for local schools.

International Women’s Day Lunch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Ash’Kara, 2005 W. 33 Ave., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bumble Bizz hosts Internal Women’s Day Lunch to shine a light on the wonderful entrepreneur women of Denver and how they give back to the community by helping those who may not have the same opportunities. Cost includes lunch and a cocktail, a gift bag and a donation to Girls Inc.

Get on the Beer Bus!

When: Saturday, March 9, 1 – 9 p.m.

Where: Platt Park Brewing Company, 1875 S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: $5

The Lowdown: Platt Park Brewing Company partners with Copper Kettle Brewing Company, Comrade Brewing Company and Grandma’s House for a beer bus extravaganza. Bop around between these four bars on the busses and get a coupon for a free beer if you make it to all four locations.

Sunday, March 10

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Brunch: The Beatles Brunch

When: Sunday, March 10, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20 St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s partners with Lipgloss and Boyhollow to present The Beatles Brunch. Spend your Sunday enjoying brunch, drinks and listening to the wonderful music of the Beatles. Reservations are highly encouraged as these brunches typically sell out.

Bingo Brunch

When: Sunday, March 10, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Stop by the Milk Market on Sunday for Bingo Brunch and enjoy breakfast cocktails, delicious brunch food and a thrilling game of bingo hosted by comedian Sam Tallent. Bingo starts at 12:30 p.m. but feel free to grab brunch before the game starts.

Resistance Diner Event to Support Street Fraternity

When: Sunday, March 10, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Comal Heritage Food Incubator, 3455 Ringsby Ct. 105, Denver

Cost: $50 – $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Resistance Diner welcomes you to join them for a delectable dinner to support a great cause. Street Fraternity is a nonprofit organization created for young men from all different ethnicities and backgrounds to promote and encourage personal growth.

