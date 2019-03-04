Can you believe that we are already a quarter of the way through 2019? Time is flying by and the Denver concert scene is wasting none of it. As we enter the new month, you can expect over 600 concerts going on within March’s 31-day span. There’s everything from brunch concerts down to after hours sets going on this month and we’ve got the full list for you to check out below. Plan your adventure, get out there and indulge in the Mile High City’s music scene.

Week 1: March 4 – March 10

Recommended: Meek Mill w/ Melii, Lil Durk, Kash Doll @ The Fillmore – March 5

If you’re looking to kick March off the right way, we’ve got the perfect show for you. On March 5, rapper Meek Mill is taking over The Fillmore. Mill has become one of the most talked about rappers of modern time over the span of his nine-year career. Late last year, Mill released his most recent album Championships which includes popular tracks such as “Going Bad” and “Uptown Vibes.” Fellow artists Melii, Lil Durk and Kash Doll are on the bill for the evening as well, so grab some tickets before it’s too late.

Also see…

3/4 – You Me At Six w/ Dreamers, machineheart @ The Marquis Theater

3/4 – Colorado Solo Artist Awards + MiniFest @ The Oriental Theater

3/4 – Motown Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/4 – MusicFests365 @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/5 – Albert Hammond Jr. w/ In The Valley Below @ The Bluebird Theater

3/5 – Daughters w/ Gouge Away, HIDE @ The Gothic Theatre

3/5 – Fat Tuesday – Tribute to NOLA Funk ft. House Band: Joey Porter (Motet), DJ Williams (KDTU), Casey Russell (Magic Beans), Will Trask (Great American Taxi), Clark Smith (DYNOHUNTER), Sean Dandurand w/ Aidan Pagnani Band, Neal Evans, Chuck Jones (Dopapod) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/5 – Ned and the Dirt w/ Knuckle Pups, Kerstan Wallace, Colors and Static @ Larimer Lounge

3/5 – Sarah Brightman w/ Vincent Niclo, Narcis Iustin Ianău @ The Paramount Theatre

3/5 – Quinn DeVeaux w/ Jumbo’s Hi-Dive Blues Band @ Lion’s Lair

3/5 – Fat Tuesday w/ Lowdown Brass Band @ Dazzle Jazz

3/5 – Nocturne Mardi Gras Celebration @ Nocturne Jazz

3/5 – Turkeyfoot w/ Stillhouse Junkies @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/5 – Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

3/5 – The Glorious Sons w/ Liily, JJ Wilde @ Globe Hall

3/5 – Buck Danger’s Rock and Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/5 – Red Dragon Cartel w/ Johnny Got Rox, Lotus Gait, Jacob @ Herman’s Hideaway

3/5 – Open Jam ft. MoonRaddish @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/5 – Rumpistol w/ pheel., February Winner’s Showcase, NORSE, Safire, Sektah b2b SWAYD, Wav-E, Will Holler @ The Black Box

3/6 – Noname. w/ Elton. @ The Ogden Theatre

3/6 – Mike Stud w/ TJ Mizell, Drama Relax @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/6 – Re:Search ft. Bluetech w/ Liquid Bloom (AMANI of Desert Dwellers), Moon Frog Band, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/6 – Katastro + The Holdup w/ Dylan Reese @ Larimer Lounge

3/6 – DJ Boring @ Bar Standard

3/6 – Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair

3/6 – Denver Jazz Orchestra @ Dazzle Jazz

3/6 – Weird Wednesday w/ Acidbat, Satin Spar, Ruehlen/seward @ 3 Kings Tavern

3/6 – El Javi @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/6 – Boar Worship w/ Lilith and Dust Lord @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

3/6 – DJ Em Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern

3/6 – grandson w/ Des Rocs, Barlowln @ Globe Hall

3/6 – Royal Jelly Sessions ft. Todd Stoops, Marcus Rezak @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/6 – Strictly R&B Denver ft. Aleana w/ Dej Monae, Keenan Trevor, Penny Taylor @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/6 – DJ Nunez @ Temple Denver

3/7 – XQ Super School Live @ The Ogden Theatre

3/7 – The Widow’s Bane w/ Lost Walks, Rae McAlister @ The Bluebird Theater

3/7 – The Grass Is Dead w/ Kind Country @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/7 – Lil Mosey w/ Lil Gotit, C Glizzy, Bandkids, Aux Dior @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/7 – Tyler Lee and the Ragers w/ Violet’s Gun, Sonder Ensemble, Generation Nomad @ The Marquis Theater

3/7 – Funk You w/ Mr. Specific, Genuine Reverie @ Larimer Lounge

3/7 – Knowmads w/ All Star Opera, Ryan Charles @ Lost Lake

3/7 – Noches de Trova @ Bar Standard

3/7 – Nasty Nachos w/ DJ YOLOLO @ The Oriental Theater

3/7 – Old School Hype w/ Forest Ray, Granny Tweed @ Lion’s Lair

3/7 – Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/7 – Cyrus Chestnut Quartet ft. Warren Wolf (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/7 – The Dazzle Sessions ft. Greg Gisbert + Jean-Luc Davis (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/7 – The Gabriel Mervine Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

3/7 – Fragile Fires w/ Married A Dead Man, Sunrise Drive @ 3 Kings Tavern

3/7 – The Urban Renewal Project w/ Brass and Gold Society @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/7 – The Yellnats w/ States & Capitals, Rita Rita, Had I Known @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

3/7 – Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

3/7 – Taylor Maxwell & the Changing Tide w/ Card Catalog, JD Wells, Nice Crims @ Globe Hall

3/7 – Andy McKee @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/7 – Throwdown Thursdays ft. Henslay, Mixed Message @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/7 – Grace Clark Band @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

3/7 – Rhadoo + [A:RPIA:R] w/ Peter Blick @ The Black Box

3/7 – Thought Process w/ TF Marz, Scarien, pheel., parkbreezy @ The Black Box Lounge

3/8 – Mikey Lion + Lee Reynolds + Marbs @ The Ogden Theatre

3/8 – Jonathan Wilson w/ Nina de Freitas (of Nina and The Hold Tight) @ The Bluebird Theater

3/8 – Cosmic Gate w/ Grum, Sergio Santana @ The Gothic Theatre

3/8 – Jamey Johnson w/ Erin Enderlin @ Summit Music Hall

3/8 – That 1 Guy w/ Honeycomb @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/8 – Yheti w/ NastyNasty, Sfam, Mt. Analogue, phLo @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/8 – Who Has The Favor ft. Trev Rich, Mike Minded, YB Zanotti, Coasta @ The Marquis Theater

3/8 – And The Kids w/ Tõth, Corsicana @ Larimer Lounge

3/8 – Darling West w/ Willi Carlisle, Wolf van Elfmand @ Hi-Dive

3/8 – Valley Maker w/ Patrick Dethlefs, Erika Ryann @ Lost Lake

3/8 – Doobie w/ Krash Minati, DJ Hylyte @ The Roxy Theatre

3/8 – Doc Martin @ Bar Standard

3/8 – Astroman w/ Cool Accent, The Regular @ Lion’s Lair

3/8 – Women In Jazz ft. Carmen Sandim (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/8 – Cyrus Chestnut Quartet ft. Warren Wolf (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/8 – Root Down Organ Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

3/8 – Koe Wetzel @ The Grizzly Rose

3/8 – The Heroin @ 3 Kings Tavern

3/8 – The Patient Zeros (Single/Video Release) w/ HR People, The Guestlist @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/8 – Sorry Sweetheart w/ She/Her/Hers, Grey Matter, Stray The Course, Sliver @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

3/8 – Blue Kings (Ska v.s. Punk) w/ DJ Aka Miggy, Robdogg @ Goosetown Tavern

3/8 – Low w/ Rivulets @ Globe Hall

3/8 – Hazel Hue (CD Release) w/ David Burchfield, Jonny Miller @ The Walnut Room

3/8 – Beth Nielsen Chapman @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/8 – Fletcher’s Grove w/ Three Days In The Saddle @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/8 – DISHWALLA’s J. R. Richards and Band w/ Rooster (Alice In Chains Tribute), The Swifts, Rubber Planet, Stony Lonesome, WORLDVIRAL.tv, Bands4Bands Entertainment LLC @ Herman’s Hideaway

3/8 – DJ Beat Battle: Producer Tournament @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/8 – Deborah Solo Trio @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

3/8 – Notix x w/ Prismatic, Knives, Spexx @ The Black Box

3/8 – The Solution w/ DJ Low Key, DJ Lazy Eyez @ The Black Box Lounge

3/8 – Autograf @ Temple Denver

3/9 – Haywire w/ Jenaux, K+Lab @ The Bluebird Theater

3/9 – Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness w/ flor, Grizfolk @ The Fillmore

3/9 – Jacob Banks w/ ABIR, Moonglade @ The Gothic Theatre

3/9 – Crumb w/ Loving, Vic N’ The Narwhals @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

3/9 – Brasstracks w/ Kemba, Pell, JusChill @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/9 – Part & Parcel (Album Release) + Amoramora w/ Envy Alo @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/9 – Max Frost w/ Mikey Mike, UPSAHL @ The Marquis Theater

3/9 – Graves w/ Hex Cougar, Gangus @ Larimer Lounge

3/9 – Blake Brown & The American Dust Choir w/ Heavy Diamond Ring, New Mexican @ Hi-Dive

3/9 – Ned Garthe Explosion w/ The Savage Blush, Palo Santo @ Lost Lake

3/9 – YBN Nahmir @ The Roxy Theatre

3/9 – Nicole Moudaber @ Bar Standard

3/9 – BASS OPS ft. Trollphace + Sofi Tukker @ Club Vinyl

3/9 – Colfax Speed Queen w/ The Gooch Palms, Kissing Party @ Lion’s Lair

3/9 – Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/9 – Dawn Clement (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/9 – AnDré Mali Quartet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

3/9 – Paul Mullikin + Andrew Rose (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

3/9 – Mike Rose and the Early Mornings @ 3 Kings Tavern

3/9 – King Cardinal (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/9 – Chimney Choir w/ Ramakhandra (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/9 – After The Carnival w/ Light//Sound, Sean Hennigan & the Bluebirds, The Body of Ray Brower, Plant Matter @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

3/9 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern

3/9 – VHS Collection w/ Curtis Lowe @ Globe Hall

3/9 – Chris Trapper w/ Bea @ The Walnut Room

3/9 – Harmonious Ramble @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/9 – Red Rocks Local Dinner Set w/ Dream Feed, Tmule @ Red Rocks

3/9 – XYZ w/ Sideffect Denver, Grind Cat Grind, Cönaxx, Liquid Titatium @ Herman’s Hideaway

3/9 – Somatoast w/ BANkaJi, Indra, Goldylox, Bogzilla, The Glitch Wizard @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/9 – Steve Forbert + Ellis Paul @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

3/9 – Skean Dubh @ Tufts Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

3/9 – Stanton Warriors + Krafty Kuts w/ BreakBeat Mafia, D.O.H., JDouble, Deatsme, Seraiah, Miss Jaedha, Queen Beats, Vertigo Emcee, Slim_r_i, Relyt @ The Black Box + The Black Box Lounge

3/9 – DJ Jazzy Jeff @ Temple Denver

3/10 – The Sound of Animals Fighting w/ Planes Mistaken for Stars, Lorelei K @ The Ogden Theatre

3/10 – King Of The City Streets Most Wanted Talent Showcase ft. Big Heff, Stimulus, Bullet Karodiny, DJ Lucky Luck @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

3/10 – Weathers w/ Overstreet, Ariana & The Rose, The Midnight Club @ The Marquis Theater

3/10 – Disney’s DCappella w/ Crimson & Slate @ The Paramount Theatre

3/10 – Youth On Record Music Matters Showcase w/ The Dendrites, Red Sage, Solsatelite @ The Oriental Theater

3/10 – Stone Deaf w/ Stone Disciple, Mob For Bid @ Lion’s Lair

3/10 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/10 – The Gabriel Mervine Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

3/10 – Cruz Canas Benefit Show @ 3 Kings Tavern

3/10 – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Heart Club Brunch: The Beatles Brunch w/ DJ Boyhollow (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/10 – Denver Choir League w/ Falling For Annie @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/10 – The Kids Are Alright @ Goosetown Tavern

3/10 – Ian Moore @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/10 – 2nd Annual Spring Showcase @ Herman’s Hideaway

3/10 – Deep Groove Society: Sundaze – Round 2 @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/10 – Coco Montoya + Tinsley Ellis @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

3/10 – Trout Fishing In America @ Tufts Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Week 2: March 11 – March 17

Recommended: Citizen Cope w/ David Ramirez @ The Paramount Theatre – March 15

On March 15, singer-songwriter Citizen Cope is coming to the Mile High City to take over The Paramount Theatre. Clarence Greenwood, better known by his stage name Citizen Cope, is known for his unique and powerful songwriting style. You may recognize 2002’s “Let The Drummer Kick” or 2004’s “Sideways,” as the artist has an impressive catalog under his belt. Fellow musician David Ramirez is joining Citizen Cope in the heart of downtown Denver this month.

Also see…

3/11 – Within Temptation w/ In Flames, Smash Into Pieces @ Summit Music Hall

3/11 – Jay Critch w/ Indigo Ace!, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/11 – Can’t Be Satisfied: Blues Night @ Hi-Dive

3/11 – Motown Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/11 – Chris Shrift & The Rock N Roll Boys w/ Kalikrone, All Night Train, Polaroid Antartica, Veggie Matters @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/12 – Mike Doughty w/ Wheatus @ The Bluebird Theater

3/12 – Denver Reggae Social Club ft. Members of John Brown’s Body, The Motet, Odesza, Analog Son, Jyemo Club w/ Rebelde, Low Pressure Dub System, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/12 – Mansionair w/ Beacon @ Larimer Lounge

3/12 – Carlos Medina w/ Pink Hawks, The Savage Blush @ Hi-Dive

3/12 – A Night to Survive: Right to Survive Campaign Kickoff ft. Esme Patterson, Laura Goldhamer, Wheelchair Sports Camp @ The Oriental Theater

3/12 – Rita Rita w/ Life Science, Grey Skygarden @ Lion’s Lair

3/12 – Chris Potter Circuits Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

3/12 – The Jeremy Wendelin Quartet (Brubeck Tribute) @ Nocturne Jazz

3/12 – Ras Dave w/ Annastezhaa @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/12 – Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

3/12 – William Ryan Key (of Yellowcard) w/ Selfish Things, Cory Wells, The Maykit @ Globe Hall

3/12 – Morgan James @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/12 – Buck Danger’s Rock and Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/12 – Open Jam ft. FLUFF @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/12 – Six Sunsets + Opus + Bukkha w/ S E E N, Sense Impression, 1337, Boyo, Ether, Jen Ese’, Siren @ The Black Box

3/13 – Re:Search ft. Dynohunter w/ LYFTD, Aaron Bordas, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/13 – Nightly w/ Phangs @ Larimer Lounge

3/13 – CBDB w/ The Moves Collective, Mad Wallace @ Lost Lake

3/13 – Krystal Klear @ Bar Standard

3/13 – Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair

3/13 – Chris Potter Circuits Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

3/13 – Alex Heffron Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

3/13 – Joe Johnson Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/13 – Alive In Barcelona w/ So Soon, The Truth, The Requisite, Warring Parties, Coldridge @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

3/13 – Morgan James @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/13 – Royal Jelly Sessions ft. Todd Stoops, Marcus Rezak @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/13 – Eon w/ Spliff Tank, Los Toms, Ploom, Satellite Pilot, Meat & Potatoes @ Herman’s Hideaway

3/13 – Lvl Up Wednesdays @ Temple Denver

3/14 – Darlingside @ The Bluebird Theater

3/14 – Brett Young w/ Adam Hambrick @ The Fillmore

3/14 – Grouch w/ Atyya, Spacegeisha, Ultrasloth, Keota, Foxtail @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/14 – New Kingston w/ For Peace Band, CollieRad, Selecta Razja @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/14 – Lvdy w/ The Dollhouse, Thieves, Shelly Rollison @ Larimer Lounge

3/14 – The Lost Mondays w/ Ancient Giant @ Lost Lake

3/14 – Riot AF w/ Hollywood Farmers, Darin Lee Jerden @ Lion’s Lair

3/14 – Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/14 – Linda Maich (Abbey Lincoln Tribute) (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/14 – The Dazzle Sessions ft. Greg Gisbert + Jean-Luc Davis (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/14 – The Corey Christiansen Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

3/14 – The Drood w/ Church Fire, Blackcell, DJ Mudwulf, Dizy Pixl @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/14 – Universe No. 122 w/ Stonewall Blvd, Polaroid Antarctica, Children of Alcatraz @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

3/14 – Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

3/14 – Cody Canada & the Departed + Micky and the Motorcars w/ Union Gray @ Globe Hall

3/14 – Driftwood w/ Highland Ramblers @ The Walnut Room

3/14 – Hubba Hubba w/ UNPAID OVERTIME, Frequency Response, Breed @ Herman’s Hideaway

3/14 – Robert Cline Jr. @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

3/14 – Pushloop w/ Dalek One, Battle for The Untz @ The Black Box

3/14 – Faith in May w/ Jen Ese’, Green Matter, Safire, Halfrican, Wav-E, Tyrant Dubz, Gloom Trench @ The Black Box Lounge

3/15 – CharlestheFirst w/ Tsuruda, Of The Trees, Abelation, Dillard @ The Ogden Theatre

3/15 – Chelsea Cutler @ The Bluebird Theater

3/15 – Meadow Mountain w/ Avenhart, The Lonesome Days @ The Gothic Theatre

3/15 – 1000 Miles of Fire w/ Why They Fight, Creature Canopy, Stray The Course @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

3/15 – George Porter Jr. Trio + Joe Marcinek + Toubab Krewe w/ Liebermonster @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/15 – The Expendables w/ Ballyhoo!, KASH’D Out, P-Nuckle @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/15 – Arrested Youth w/ CITRA, HoldFast @ The Marquis Theater

3/15 – Adia Victoria w/ Nina and the Hold Tight, Brother Sister Hex @ Larimer Lounge

3/15 – The Lituation @ Hi-Dive

3/15 – Nina Nesbitt w/ Plested, Sophie Rose (Night Set) @ Lost Lake

3/15 – Foxxes (Video Release) w/ Grass (Late Set) @ Lost Lake

3/15 – March Madness w/ Fud Foe @ The Roxy Theatre

3/15 – Pig (of Pig & Dan) b2b Wehbba @ Bar Standard

3/15 – Oliver Smith @ The Church

3/15 – Matt Nathanson w/ Blu Sanders @ The Oriental Theater

3/15 – To Be Astronauts w/ The Patient Zeros, Too Many Humans @ Lion’s Lair

3/15 – Women In Jazz ft. Annie Booth (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/15 – The Rich Chiaraluce Quartet ft. Paul Warburton, Jill Frederickson, Steve Kovalcheck (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/15 – Venus Cruz’s Birthday Bash (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/15 – Root Down Organ Trio (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

3/15 – Sundae + Mr. Goessl (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

3/15 – Granger Smith @ The Grizzly Rose

3/15 – Black Pussy w/ The Fabulous Boogienaughts @ 3 Kings Tavern

3/15 – Whip It! All Vinyl ’80s Dance Party w/ DJ Jason Heller @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/15 – Slap Happy w/ Doc Rotten, Stereoshifter, State Drugs @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

3/15 – Hellgrammites w/ Fortune In Fallacy @ Goosetown Tavern

3/15 – The Aces w/ Tishmal @ Globe Hall

3/15 – Tyler Hilton w/ Ian Mahan @ The Walnut Room

3/15 – Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/15 – Dead Phish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/15 – Excision w/ Virtual Riot b2b Barely Alive, Figure, Sullivan King b2b SQUNTO, Wooli, HE$H @ 1st Bank Center

3/15 – Los Hitos w/ Last Rhino, Cool Accent, Hookfish, School of Rock Denver (House Band) @ Herman’s Hideaway

3/15 – Heartless: A Kingdom Gathering @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/15 – Best of Open Stage @ Tufts Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

3/15 – Enigma Dubz w/ Choppy Oppy, Sectra, Tag Sesh @ The Black Box

3/15 – The Solution w/ DJ Low Key, DJ Lazy Eyez @ The Black Box Lounge

3/15 – ATB @ Temple Denver

3/16 – Mandolin Orange w/ Martha Scanlan @ The Ogden Theatre

3/16 – Tnertle w/ MIDIcinal, Collidoscope, Avry @ The Bluebird Theater

3/16 – West Coast High 2019 ft. Cypress Hill w/ Hollywood Undead, Demrick, Xzibit @ The Fillmore

3/16 – The Suicide Machines w/ Potato Pirates, Over Time, No Takers @ The Gothic Theatre

3/16 – Bollywood Dance Party – Holi Bash 2019 w/ DJ MRA, Bella Diva, Desi Caliente, DTB, CBT @ Summit Music Hall

3/16 – Keller Williams’ PettyGrass ft. The Hillbenders @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/16 – Dead Floyd w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/16 – The Brevet w/ My Body Sings Electric, Modern Suspects @ Larimer Lounge

3/16 – GALLERIES w/ Vic N’ the Narwhals, Slugger @ Hi-Dive

3/16 – Gibbz w/ Riches, Cobrayama @ Lost Lake

3/16 – Tyler Carter @ The Roxy Theatre

3/16 – BASS OPS ft. Danny Daze + Unannounced Special Guest @ Club Vinyl

3/16 – Asleep At The Wheel w/ Halden Wofford & the Hi*Beams @ The Oriental Theater

3/16 – The Nova Kicks w/ Soft Stereo, Sad Bug @ Lion’s Lair

3/16 – Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/16 – Veronica Swift w/ The Benny Green Trio (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/16 – AnDré Mali Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

3/16 – Love Stallion w/ Your Own Medicine, The Blackouts @ 3 Kings Tavern

3/16 – Rabula Conundrum (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/16 – Alice Glass (DJ Set) w/ DJ Boyhollow (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/16 – How To Think w/ Michael Lowe, Adorable Baby Elephant, Lunetta @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

3/16 – Three Amigos ft. Roberto Perro, Brown Fury, Tommy2 Short @ Goosetown Tavern

3/16 – Twrp w/ Planet Booty @ Globe Hall

3/16 – Blue Street Walls w/ Tori Pater and Friends w/ Benefits, Sean Kelly (of The Samples) @ The Walnut Room

3/16 – Dead Phish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/16 – Excision w/ Spag Heddy, SQUNTO (Mega Chop), Sullivan King, Hekler, HE$H b2b Al Ross @ 1st Bank Center

3/16 – Lobo Hombre (Night Set) @ Herman’s Hideaway

3/16 – La Cachimba w/ La Mugre Social Club, Mono Verde Collective (Late Set) @ Herman’s Hideaway

3/16 – Soul Funk’d Up Saturday ft. People’s Brother’s Band w/ Sylva, Jackson Cloud Band @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/16 – Asleep At The Wheel @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

3/16 – Laura Veirs @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

3/16 – Jubilant Bridge @ Tufts Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

3/16 – Martyn w/ Cory Magamoll, Deej + RHE @ The Black Box

3/16 – Mermix w/ Indra., Elypsis the Architect, SuPuL @ The Black Box Lounge

3/16 – MK @ Temple Denver

3/17 – Dirty Rotten Rhymers + Nightlove @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

3/17 – Afton Showcase w/ R B, Vinny Zeek, Sacred Imprint, STML., DJ Panda $tyle, DJ Archie Jenks, Dillon J & Arzchell, GlassesDaMartian, Chayne Clouds, HardWork Playerz INC, BOB P????RKER, 187 klaN, B tha Kid, BLVCK Y3Ti, J Tru Soldier4christ, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/17 – Graham Good and the Painters w/ Dream Feed, The Great Salmon, Famine, Larimer Lights @ Larimer Lounge

3/17 – The Happy Fits & Deal Casino w/ Backseat Vinyl @ Lost Lake

3/17 – The Real McKenzies w/ Pinata Protest, The Trade Ins, The New Narrative @ The Oriental Theater

3/17 – Sliver w/ Motherhood, Weep Wave, Thatcher @ Lion’s Lair

3/17 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/17 – Sun of Goldfinger (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/17 – Rabula Conundrum (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/17 – Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy & His Band (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/17 – Sleepy Animals w/ Billy Moon, The Slacks, Roseville @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

3/17 – The Sweet Lillies w/ 300 Days, Mlady @ Globe Hall

3/17 – Jackopierce @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/17 – Dead Phish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/17 – St.Patty’s Day Festival @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Week 3: March 18 – March 24

Recommended: Vince Staples w/ JPEGMAFIA, Trill Sammy @ The Ogden Theatre – March 18

On March 18, hip-hop artist Vince Staples is heading back to Denver as he gears up to take over The Ogden. Staples is a fan of Colorado as the artist has multiple visits under his belt over the last few years. From Red Rocks to the 1st Bank Center and now coming back to take over The Ogden – Staples has conquered Denver venues big and small. Fellow artists JPEGMAFIA and Trill Sammy are on Staples’ bill as well as they venture into Denver this month.

Also see…

3/18 – Maren Morris w/ Cassadee Pope @ The Fillmore

3/18 – State Champs w/ Our Last Night, The Dangerous Summer, Grayscale @ Summit Music Hall

3/18 – Shing02 w/ Secret Dog, Spin Master A-1 @ The Marquis Theater

3/18 – Illuminati Hotties w/ Bloomers, Short Shorts @ Larimer Lounge

3/18 – Pip The Pansy + Sam Burchfield w/ The Bright Silence @ Lost Lake

3/18 – Motown Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/18 – Endless, Nameless w/ Balms, Wander, Yufi64, Old School Dies Young @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

3/18 – Ben Ottewell & Ian Ball of Gomez @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/19 – Bronze Radio Return w/ Wildermiss @ The Bluebird Theater

3/19 – Mt. Joy w/ Wilderado, Whitacre @ The Gothic Theatre

3/19 – Wet w/ Kilo Kish, Helena Deland @ Summit Music Hall

3/19 – Indubious + Policulture w/ Hosanna @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/19 – The Black Queen w/ Uniform, SRSQ @ The Marquis Theater

3/19 – Night Beats w/ The Kinky Fingers, Palo Santo @ Larimer Lounge

3/19 – Teddy and the Rough Riders w/ U.S. Tygers, Shad Buxman and the Graveyard Shift @ Hi-Dive

3/19 – Lily & Madeleine @ Lost Lake

3/19 – Tori Kelly @ The Paramount Theatre

3/19 – All That Remains + Attila w/ Escape The Fate, Sleep Signals @ The Oriental Theater

3/19 – Dentist w/ Smiths Grove @ Lion’s Lair

3/19 – Tony Monaco @ Nocturne Jazz

3/19 – F I N K E L w/ Space Jail, Whole Milk, EVP @ 3 Kings Tavern

3/19 – What Young Men Do @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/19 – Remain & Sustain w/ Meth., Motherhood, It’s Just Bugs, Non Systemaddict @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

3/19 – Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

3/19 – Mike Kroll w/ Vertical Scratchers, Slugger @ Globe Hall

3/19 – Buck Danger’s Rock and Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/19 – The LESHEN w/ The Ghost Next Door, Limbless, Dead Characters @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/19 – Griff + Oneness w/ Super Massive, The Groove Thief, Die Kreature, Dexter, Dozier, Drifter Angle, Faith in May, IBStoned @ The Black Box

3/20 – Metric + Zoé w/ July Talk @ The Fillmore

3/20 – Better Oblivion Community Center w/ Lala Lala, Christian Lee Hutson @ The Gothic Theatre

3/20 – Royal Coda w/ Royal Coda, Kurt Travis, Body Thief @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

3/20 – Tobe Nwigwe w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/20 – Re:Search ft. Borahm Lee (Break Science/PLLive), Birocratic, Chris Karns (World DMC Champ/PLLive), Alvin Ford Jr (Trombone Shorty/PLLive) w/ Shuj Roswell, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/20 – Donna Missal w/ Samia @ The Marquis Theater

3/20 – Delicate Steve w/ Thick Paint @ Larimer Lounge

3/20 – Sweet Spirit w/ Go Fever @ Hi-Dive

3/20 – The Artisanals w/ Augustus @ Lost Lake

3/20 – Dosem @ Bar Standard

3/20 – Hypocrisy + Fleshgod Apocalypse w/ Aenimus, SmackFactor @ The Oriental Theater

3/20 – Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair

3/20 – Tom Harrell Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

3/20 – Alex Heffron Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

3/20 – Head Room Sessions Concert Series @ 3 Kings Tavern

3/20 – Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/20 – Caustic Soda w/ Tail Light Rebellion, Flower Crown Me A Queen, Armenta, Smelling Melons @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

3/20 – Mandy Yoches and The Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern

3/20 – Reptaliens w/ Down Time @ Globe Hall

3/20 – 105.5 The Colorado Sound Music Meeting @ The Walnut Room

3/20 – Royal Jelly Sessions ft. Todd Stoops, Marcus Rezak @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/20 – DJ Trizz @ Temple Denver

3/21 – Arkells w/ Dear Rogue @ The Bluebird Theater

3/21 – The Bright Light Social Hour w/ Rubedo, Other Worlds @ The Gothic Theatre

3/21 – Balance And Composure w/ mewithoutYou, Tigers Jaw @ Summit Music Hall

3/21 – Juno What?! w/ Dirty Revival, The Jive Tribe @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/21 – Phour.O (Phish Tribute) w/ Brothers of Brass @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/21 – Bad Bad Hats w/ Oxeye Daisy, The Ophelias @ The Marquis Theater

3/21 – Kolars w/ Alex Lilly, Sarah Slaton (of Edison) @ Larimer Lounge

3/21 – Sarah Shook & The Disarmers w/ Hang Rounders, Dylan Earl & The Reasons Why @ Hi-Dive

3/21 – Jade Jackson w/ Many Mountains @ Lost Lake

3/21 – B.W.A w/ Jucee Froot @ The Roxy Theatre

3/21 – Atish @ Milk Bar

3/21 – Nick Mason @ The Paramount Theatre

3/21 – Veil Of Maya + Intervals w/ Strawberry Girls, Cryptodira @ The Oriental Theater

3/21 – The Peculiar Pretzelmen w/ Gort vs Goom, Secret Mormon @ Lion’s Lair

3/21 – Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/21 – Tom Harrell Quartet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/21 – The Dazzle Sessions ft. Greg Gisbert + Jean-Luc Davis (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/21 – Will Swindler and the Elevenet @ Nocturne Jazz

3/21 – Crafts and Drafts w/ DJ Sara Splatter @ 3 Kings Tavern

3/21 – The Goonies (’80s Tribute) w/ DJ Slave1 @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/21 – Throwing Things w/ Bert Olsen, Sad Dance Party, Zealot @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

3/21 – Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

3/21 – Hello Bourbon w/ Switchblade Johnny, Bent Brothers, Hendershot @ Globe Hall

3/21 – Say You’ll Stay (A Rock Operetta) @ The Walnut Room

3/21 – The High Kings @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/21 – Thadeus Gonzales w/ Seeds of Descent, Uncle Punch @ Herman’s Hideaway

3/21 – Throwdown Thursday ft. ZeroGravity w/ Carnage The Executioner, Gravitrax, Machine Dreams @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/21 – Lowland Hum @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

3/21 – Whomping Ground Thursdays @ The Black Box Lounge

3/21 – 3rd Eye Thursdays ft. Cerberus w/ beardthug, DeeZ, FRQ NCY, Parlay, Dank Lloyd Wright @ The Black Box

3/22 – Matoma w/ Griffin Stoller @ The Ogden Theatre

3/22 – Droeloe w/ Fytch, TAILS @ The Bluebird Theater

3/22 – James Bay w/ Noah Kahan @ The Fillmore

3/22 – Zach Deputy w/ The Elegant Plums @ The Gothic Theatre

3/22 – Children Of Bodom w/ Wolfheart, Swallow the Sun, Hollow Cry @ Summit Music Hall

3/22 – Andre Nickatina w/ Old Man Saxon, RimeS, LØS, A.W.A.R.E @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/22 – Jack Harlow w/ Dae Zhen, Trayce Chapman, DAVA @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/22 – Postcards w/ Finding Common Ground, Contender, Pythalo @ The Marquis Theater

3/22 – Foreign Air w/ Honors @ Larimer Lounge

3/22 – Ishi w/ OptycNerd, Lavender Jones, Nasty Nachos @ Hi-Dive

3/22 – Ezra Bell w/ Shovelin Stone @ Lost Lake

3/22 – Cristoph @ Bar Standard

3/22 – Oliver Heldens @ The Church

3/22 – Paranoid Image ft. PHIE, A.J. Fullerton Band @ The Oriental Theater

3/22 – Seren (EP Release) w/ Kenaima, Vexing, Cyclonus Filth @ Lion’s Lair

3/22 – Women In Jazz ft. Camilla Vaitaitis (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/22 – The Ken Walker Sextet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/22 – Freebear ft. Patrick McDevitt, Alejandro Castaño (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/22 – Root Down Organ Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

3/22 – Bull Bash w/ Jordan Davis @ The Grizzly Rose

3/22 – Kittenhead w/ The Nerv, Normal Kids, The Hacks, Queen City Sinners @ 3 Kings Tavern

3/22 – Black Uhuru w/ Onesty, Red Sage, DJ Imeh @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/22 – Dead Characters w/ Be Forest,mOnly Echoes, New Standards Men @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

3/22 – Ghostpulse w/ Lief Sjostrom (EP Release) @ Goosetown Tavern

3/22 – Ripe w/ Waker @ Globe Hall

3/22 – The High Kings @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/22 – Spice 1 w/ Bushwick Bill, Indigenous Peoples (Album Release), Life and Weed @ Herman’s Hideaway

3/22 – Pokey Lafarge @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

3/22 – Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer @ Tufts Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

3/22 – Chee. w/ tiedie ky, Mindset @ The Black Box

3/22 – The Solution w/ DJ Low Key, DJ Lazy Eyez @ The Black Box Lounge

3/22 – Lost Kings @ Temple Denver

3/23 – Graveyard and Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats w/ Demob Happy @ The Ogden Theatre

3/23 – Ripe w/ Waker @ The Bluebird Theater

3/23 – Quinn XCII w/ Ashe, Christian French @ The Fillmore

3/23 – The Backseaters w/ Ten Miles South, Wolf Pact, Stepdad Rio @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

3/23 – Phutureprimitive w/ Plantrae, Edamame, Mumukshu @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/23 – Con Brio w/ Emma Mayes & The Hip, Em Possible @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/23 – Party Pupils w/ Pat Lok, Jaguar Nights @ The Marquis Theater

3/23 – Sasha Sloan w/ Lauren Aquilina @ Larimer Lounge

3/23 – Bear and the Beasts w/ Briffaut, What Young Men Do @ Hi-Dive

3/23 – Her’s w/ The Undercover, Dream Lovers @ Lost Lake

3/23 – AXE @ The Roxy Theatre

3/23 – BASS OPS ft. Dieselboy + Cut Snake @ Club Vinyl

3/23 – Scott Yoder w/ The Plastic Man, Palo Santo @ Lion’s Lair

3/23 – Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/23 – Jean-Luc Davis (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/23 – Maya Spectra ft. Shane Endsley + Doors That Don’t (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/23 – AnDré Mali Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

3/23 – Aaron Watson @ The Grizzly Rose

3/23 – Eon + TBA @ 3 Kings Tavern

3/23 – Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/23 – SNAP! ’90s Dance Party w/ DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/23 – Spine w/ Raw Breed, Cadaver Dog, Videodrome, Mob @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

3/23 – Road To Reggae On The Grass @ Goosetown Tavern

3/23 – Slow Caves (Album Release) w/ One Flew West, Gestalt @ Globe Hall

3/23 – Jake Allen w/ Justin Roth, Maxwell Hughes @ The Walnut Room

3/23 – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back In Concert w/ The Colorado Symphony @ 1st Bank Center

3/23 – Lucy Morningstar w/ Whiskey Starship, The Grand Tour, Cody Templeman Trio, Pilot Haus @ Herman’s Hideaway

3/23 – Telemetry (EP Release) + Autonomix w/ Since Juleye @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/23 – Masters of Hawaiian Music @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

3/23 – Beth Wood + Edie Carey @ Tufts Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

3/23 – Kinetik w/ Ms Toxiic, Say Word, Domino Trixter, Zenith, Steezify @ The Black Box Lounge

3/23 – Youngsta + Khiva w/ GRAMZ, Thanom @ The Black Box

3/23 – Vintage Culture @ Temple Denver

3/24 – Liz Phair w/ Califone @ The Ogden Theatre

3/24 – Blaqk Audio w/ Silent Rival @ The Bluebird Theater

3/24 – Aborted w/ Cryptopsy, Benighted, Hideous Divinity, Harvest the Murdered @ The Marquis Theater

3/24 – Mark Sultan w/ Slynger @ Hi-Dive

3/24 – Ten Foot Beast w/ Voideater, Totochtin, Drune @ Lost Lake

3/24 – Kwantsu Dudes w/ Los Toms, Folded Face @ Lion’s Lair

3/24 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/24 – Carla Bley w/ Andy Sheppard, Steve Shallow (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/24 – The Amphibious Man w/ Bilge Rat @ 3 Kings Tavern

3/24 – Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/24 – Mathias Olson Duo @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/24 – Collectors Corner ft. Wesley Summerhill @ Goosetown Tavern

3/24 – The Suffers @ Globe Hall

3/24 – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back In Concert w/ The Colorado Symphony @ 1st Bank Center

3/24 – Underlier w/ Crown Magnetar, Of Man and Machine, More TBA @ Herman’s Hideaway

3/24 – Mad Dog’s Annual Birthday Bluegrass Bash & Live Art Show @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/24 – El Re-Tokin Music! @ Temple Denver

Week 4: March 25 – March 31

Recommended: Why Don’t We @ 1st Bank Center – March 27

To wrap things up this month, pop group Why Don’t We is headed to Broomfield to headline the 1st Bank Center. Why Don’t We is one of the younger groups in the industry as they formed in 2016, however they exploded fast and continue to rise in popularity. If you’re unfamiliar with this group, check out their 2019 single “Cold In LA” to get yourself started. Tickets are now on sale to see this group in action, so act quickly before it’s too late.

Also see…

3/25 – Lil Baby w/ Blueface, City Girls @ The Fillmore

3/25 – Boyce Avenue w/ Jeff LeBlanc @ The Gothic Theatre

3/25 – Ric Wilson w/ YaSi @ Larimer Lounge

3/25 – Matt Maltese @ Lost Lake

3/25 – Carla Bley w/ Andy Sheppard, Steve Shallow @ Dazzle Jazz

3/25 – Motown Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/25 – The Driver Era w/ Moontower @ Globe Hall

3/25 – Recovery Mondays Session II @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/26 – Copeland w/ From Indian Lakes, Many Rooms @ The Bluebird Theater

3/26 – A Boogie Wit da Hoodie w/ Don Q, Trap Manny @ Summit Music Hall

3/26 – The Funk Sessions w/ Michelangelo Carubba (Turkuaz) ft. Garrett Sayers, Ryan Jalbert, Lyle Divinsky (Motet), Jeff Franca (Thievery Corp./Congo Sanchez), Nicholas Gerlach (Michal Menert & The Pretty Fantastics), Gabriel Mervine, Todd Stoops (RAQ) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/26 – Matt Kerekes w/ Jetty Bones, Jacob Sigman @ Larimer Lounge

3/26 – Dream Theater @ The Paramount Theatre

3/26 – Dave McMurray Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

3/26 – Doug Roche Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

3/26 – Ruby Hill w/ Poor Me, North By North, Old School Hype @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

3/26 – Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

3/26 – Buck Danger’s Rock and Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/26 – Open Jam ft. Delfinious Funk @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/26 – Coki w/ Subliminal, Rorshac, Safire, Ryan Vail, DropTalk, Kubik, Ms Toxiic, Unexpected Pedestrian, Waylo @ The Black Box

3/27 – Deafheaven + Baroness w/ Zeal & Ardor @ The Ogden Theatre

3/27 – The Spillionairs @ The Bluebird Theater

3/27 – Re:Search ft. DJ Nu-Mark w/ Chris Karns, LuSiD – Turntablism (Late Set), Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/27 – Jerry Paper w/ Ava Luna, Ashley Koett @ Larimer Lounge

3/27 – Palehorse/Palerider w/ Nox Novacula, No Gossip In Braille, Voight @ Hi-Dive

3/27 – Whiskerman w/ Ben Cameron, Paul Dehaven @ Lost Lake

3/27 – Hotel Garuda @ Bar Standard

3/27 – Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair

3/27 – Dave McMurray Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

3/27 – Alex Heffron Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

3/27 – Skatenigs w/ The Lurchers @ 3 Kings Tavern

3/27 – My Brightest Diamond @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/27 – Anemone @ Globe Hall

3/27 – Liz Longley w/ Blake Brow @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/27 – Royal Jelly Sessions ft. Todd Stoops, Marcus Rezak @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/27 – Distinguisher w/ Boundaries, Castaway, Fox Lake, Empty Caskets, Bliss @ Herman’s Hideaway

3/27 – Specific Ocean w/ The Color of Sound, North By North, An Antiquated Bluff, One Way Ride @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/27 – Alecus + Aps House Party @ Temple Denver

3/28 – 12th Planet w/ Shlump, GRAVEDGR, Gentlemens Club @ The Ogden Theatre

3/28 – Sister Sparrow & the Dirty Birds w/ Lyle Divinsky @ The Bluebird Theater

3/28 – Young Nudy w/ Ransteez, scrogginsALLday, Kytae, Lil Satanaa, Gunna Gunna @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/28 – John Kadlecik & The West Philly Fade Away ft. John Kadlecik (Furthur), Marc Brownstein + Aron Magner (Disco Biscuits), Mike Greenfield (Lotus), Jamie Shields (The New Deal) w/ Luke the Knife & Friends @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/28 – Tender w/ Jane Holiday @ Larimer Lounge

3/28 – The Last Revel w/ Wolf Van Elfmand, Luke Callen @ Lost Lake

3/28 – Darrein Safron @ The Roxy Theatre

3/28 – Strange Ways w/ Frequency Response, Bromantelope @ Lion’s Lair

3/28 – John Sinclair & His Blues Scholars w/ Tom Worrell, The Delta Sonics (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/28 – G’Jai’s Jook Joint (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/28 – The Dazzle Sessions ft. Greg Gisbert + Jean-Luc Davis (After Dark Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/28 – The Gabriel Mervine Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

3/28 – Starjammer w/ Bianca Mikahn @ 3 Kings Tavern

3/28 – Rob Sonic w/ Brett Gretzky, The Maybe So’s, Hakeem Furious @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/28 – Pocket Vinyl’s World Record Tour w/ The Beeves, Triangle Introverts, Pretty. Loud., Unit-Y @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

3/28 – Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

3/28 – Prateek Kuhad @ Globe Hall

3/28 – ANVIL w/ Archer Nation, Fist Fight, Draghoria, We Are William, Don Jamieson @ Herman’s Hideaway

3/28 – Open Stage @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

3/28 – KMG Takeover w/ Nyquist Theory b2b Subb Spaced, Hyperhypnosis b2b Killa Nilla, Braxx b2b En7ropy, Deadnasty b2b Barrakudha, Tater Tog Gang @ The Black Box Lounge

3/28 – Thelem + Onhell w/ Squarewave, Mtn Menace @ The Black Box

3/29 – Catfish and The Bottlemen @ The Ogden Theatre

3/29 – JD McPherson w/ JP Harris @ The Bluebird Theater

3/29 – Muzzy Bearr w/ Dreamers Delight, Recess @ The Gothic Theatre

3/29 – The Big Wu (Album Release) w/ The Workshy @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/29 – Dance Party Time Machine ft. Marc Brownstein, Aron Magner, Allen Aucoin (The Disco Biscuits), Mike Greenfield (Lotus), Jamie Shields (The New Deal), Jeff Franca (Thievery Corp.), Ryan Jalbert (The Motet) w/ Members of Analog Son, YAMN, Tiger Party @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/29 – Kessel Run w/ Boogie Mammoth, Dog City Disco @ The Marquis Theater

3/29 – Dilly Dally w/ Chastity @ Larimer Lounge

3/29 – OFF THE WALL Reunion, Round 2 @ Hi-Dive

3/29 – Consider The Source w/ Legato @ Lost Lake

3/29 – Sian @ Bar Standard

3/29 – Ben Nicky @ The Church

3/29 – Smokestack Relics @ Lion’s Lair

3/29 – Women In Jazz ft. Annie Booth (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/29 – John Sinclair w/ Paul Romaine, Peter Sommer, Mark Simon (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/29 – Thornetta Davis (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/29 – Root Down Organ Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

3/29 – Chase Rice w/ Cale Dodds @ The Grizzly Rose

3/29 – Spring Break ’98 w/ Gin Doctors (’90s Tribute), DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/29 – Tonks w/ Plant Matter, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

3/29 – Pacific Dub w/ Tyrone’s Jacket, Seranation @ Globe Hall

3/29 – The Tyler Walker Band w/ Dearling @ The Walnut Room

3/29 – Willy Porter @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/29 – Melvin Seals + JGB w/ Cream Cheese Accident @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/29 – Casey James Prestwood & the Burning Angels w/ George Cessna, Buck’d Off, Higher Ground Band @ Herman’s Hideaway

3/29 – Cities of Earth w/ Wooflet, MYTHirst, Shocker Mom, Space Monkey Mafia, Luxury Hearse @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/29 – Lost Dog Ensemble (Tom Waits Tribute) @ Tufts Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

3/29 – Temple Fridays @ Temple Denver

3/30 – Dabin w/ Trivecta, Crystal Skies @ The Bluebird Theater

3/30 – Switchfoot w/ Colony House, Tyson Mostenbocker @ The Fillmore

3/30 – Prof w/ Mac Irv, Cashinova, Willie Wonka @ The Gothic Theatre

3/30 – Walker & Royce w/ option4, Freddy Rule @ Summit Music Hall

3/30 – Ghost Light w/ KingFriday the 13th @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/30 – Teenage Bottlerocket w/ Pegboy, Tightwire @ The Marquis Theater

3/30 – Hand Habits w/ Tomberlin @ Larimer Lounge

3/30 – Bob Nanna + Mark Rose w/ Spirettes, Scooter James @ Hi-Dive

3/30 – King Buffalo w/ Pale Sun, The Lycan @ Lost Lake

3/30 – Battle of The Bands @ The Roxy Theatre

3/30 – BASS OPS ft. Jeremy Olander + JKYL & HYDE @ Club Vinyl

3/30 – Kansas @ The Paramount Theatre

3/30 – Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/30 – Thornetta Davis (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/30 – AnDré Mali Quartet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

3/30 – Chase Rice w/ Cale Dodds @ The Grizzly Rose

3/30 – The Big News w/ The Larimers, All Waffle Trick, Sunset Silhouette, On Holiday @ 3 Kings Tavern

3/30 – Solohawk (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/30 – Chrome Drones Annual Winter Residency w/ Mile High Soul Club @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/30 – …And The Black Feathers w/ Navy @ Goosetown Tavern

3/30 – Jennifer Knapp @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/30 – Melvin Seals + JGB w/ Cream Cheese Accident @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/30 – The Legend Makers w/ Lesster More @ Herman’s Hideaway

3/30 – Bollywood Night @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/30 – Robyn Hitchcock @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

3/30 – El Javi Trio @ Tufts Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

3/30 – Cosmic Bridge w/ Om Unit, DJ Madd, MORESOUNDS @ The Black Box

3/30 – Sin7 + Friends w/ Scarien b2b Crix Saiz, Miss Felix, Soundguy Josh, Liez, Fiyst, Dis_1, Fr0z+wr3ck, Cord @ The Black Box Lounge

3/30 – Duke Dumont @ Temple Denver

3/31 – Al Snow w/ Blue Meanie @ Summit Music Hall

3/31 – Valley Queen @ Larimer Lounge

3/31 – Sunrise Drive w/ A5CV, Incommunicado, Perfect High @ Lost Lake

3/31 – The Woodpile w/ The DS Initiative @ Lion’s Lair

3/31 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/31 – James Carter (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/31 – John Stenger + Raoul Rossiter (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

3/31 – Austin Johnson Trio (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/31 – Wes Watkins (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/31 – Melvin Seals @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/31 – Red Rocks Local Dinner Set w/ Sugar Ridge, Many Mountains @ Red Rocks

