Although there are only two weeks left in March, there are still plenty of Denver concerts left to check out. This week there are over 80 shows going on across the Mile High City. If you’re looking for an adventure to go on this week, venture to any one of the 40 or more venues listed below and you won’t be disappointed. We hope you have some fun this week and as always – we wish you a happy concert going.

Monday, March 18

Recommended: Maren Morris w/ Cassadee Pope @ The Fillmore

To kick things off this week, pop-singer Maren Morris is headed to The Fillmore. Morris’ voice has the ability to fit so many genres from pop to country. Last year, Morris delivered the smash hit “The Middle” which quickly gained popularity. Morris is still fresh into her career and we can’t wait to see what she does next. Fellow artist Cassadee Pope is joining Morris in Denver on Monday night as well.

Also see…

State Champs w/ Our Last Night, The Dangerous Summer, Grayscale @ Summit Music Hall

Shing02 w/ Secret Dog, Spin Master A-1 @ The Marquis Theater

Illuminati Hotties w/ Bloomers, Short Shorts @ Larimer Lounge

Pip The Pansy + Sam Burchfield w/ The Bright Silence @ Lost Lake

Motown Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Endless, Nameless w/ Balms, Wander, Yufi64, Old School Dies Young @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Ben Ottewell & Ian Ball of Gomez @ Soiled Dove Underground

Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark

Blood Incantation + Necrot @ Syntax Physic Opera

Tuesday, March 19

Recommended: Tori Kelly @ The Paramount Theatre

On Tuesday night, R&B phenom Tori Kelly is headed to The Paramount Theatre in the heart of downtown Denver. Kelly’s abilities as a vocalist are unreal. On top of her killer and powerful voice, Kelly is also a skilled guitar player. If you’re unfamiliar with Kelly’s work, check out her 2018 release Hiding Place or her 2019 single “Change Your Mind.” Tickets are still available to catch this singer in action, so act now before it’s too late.

Also see…

Bronze Radio Return w/ Wildermiss @ The Bluebird Theater

Mt. Joy w/ Wilderado, Whitacre @ The Gothic Theatre

Wet w/ Kilo Kish, Helena Deland @ Summit Music Hall

Indubious + Policulture w/ Hosanna @ Cervantes’ Other Side

The Black Queen w/ Uniform, SRSQ @ The Marquis Theater

Night Beats w/ The Kinky Fingers, Palo Santo @ Larimer Lounge

Teddy and the Rough Riders w/ U.S. Tygers, Shad Buxman and the Graveyard Shift @ Hi-Dive

Lily & Madeleine @ Lost Lake

All That Remains + Attila w/ Escape The Fate, Sleep Signals @ The Oriental Theater

Dentist w/ Smiths Grove @ Lion’s Lair

Tony Monaco @ Nocturne Jazz

F I N K E L w/ Space Jail, Whole Milk, EVP @ 3 Kings Tavern

What Young Men Do @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Remain & Sustain w/ Meth., Motherhood, It’s Just Bugs, Non Systemaddict @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Mike Kroll w/ Vertical Scratchers, Slugger @ Globe Hall

Buck Danger’s Rock and Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

The LESHEN w/ The Ghost Next Door, Limbless, Dead Characters @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Griff + Oneness w/ Super Massive, The Groove Thief, Die Kreature, Dexter, Dozier, Drifter Angle, Faith in May, IBStoned @ The Black Box

John Akal’s 20 Piece Ultraphonic Jazz Orchestra w/ Linda Theus-Lee @ The Venue

Open Mic Night w/ Bobert @ The Meadowlark

Songwriter’s Open Mic w/ Anthony Ruptak @ Syntax Physic Opera

Wednesday, March 20

Recommended: Better Oblivion Community Center w/ Lala Lala, Christian Lee Hutson @ The Gothic Theatre

On Wednesday night, Better Oblivion Community Center are bringing their sound to The Gothic Theatre. Better Oblivion Community Center’s music is a mixture of folk, indie and rock that all come together to form a diverse and interesting sound. Fellow artists Lala Lala and Christian Lee Hutson are on the bill for the evening as well. Tickets are still on sale, so grab some while supplies last.

Also see…

Metric + Zoé w/ July Talk @ The Fillmore

Royal Coda w/ Royal Coda, Kurt Travis, Body Thief @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Tobe Nwigwe w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Re:Search ft. Borahm Lee (Break Science/PLLive), Birocratic, Chris Karns (World DMC Champ/PLLive), Alvin Ford Jr (Trombone Shorty/PLLive) w/ Shuj Roswell, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Donna Missal w/ Samia @ The Marquis Theater

Delicate Steve w/ Thick Paint @ Larimer Lounge

Sweet Spirit w/ Go Fever @ Hi-Dive

The Artisanals w/ Augustus @ Lost Lake

Dosem @ Bar Standard

Hypocrisy + Fleshgod Apocalypse w/ Aenimus, SmackFactor @ The Oriental Theater

Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair

Tom Harrell Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

Alex Heffron Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

Head Room Sessions Concert Series @ 3 Kings Tavern

Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Caustic Soda w/ Tail Light Rebellion, Flower Crown Me A Queen, Armenta, Smelling Melons @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Mandy Yoches and The Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern

Reptaliens w/ Down Time @ Globe Hall

105.5 The Colorado Sound Music Meeting @ The Walnut Room

Royal Jelly Sessions ft. Todd Stoops, Marcus Rezak @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

DJ Trizz @ Temple Denver

Open Stage Denver @ The Venue

FakeFridays w DJ Caddy Steeze, The Commissioner @ The Meadowlark

Thursday, March 21

Recommended: Nick Mason @ The Paramount Theatre

If you’re looking for a little throwback concert, we’ve got just the show for you. On Thursday night, rock legend Nick Mason is headed to The Paramount Theatre. You might recognize Mason’s work from his days as the drummer for the legendary classic rock band, Pink Floyd. On top of his work in Pink Floyd, Mason also has a solo career with three full-length albums released. Tickets are still available to see Mason in action, so act now.

Also see…

Arkells w/ Dear Rogue @ The Bluebird Theater

The Bright Light Social Hour w/ Rubedo, Other Worlds @ The Gothic Theatre

Balance And Composure w/ mewithoutYou, Tigers Jaw @ Summit Music Hall

Juno What?! w/ Dirty Revival, The Jive Tribe @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Phour.O (Phish Tribute) w/ Brothers of Brass @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Bad Bad Hats w/ Oxeye Daisy, The Ophelias @ The Marquis Theater

Kolars w/ Alex Lilly, Sarah Slaton (of Edison) @ Larimer Lounge

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers w/ Hang Rounders, Dylan Earl & The Reasons Why @ Hi-Dive

Jade Jackson w/ Many Mountains @ Lost Lake

B.W.A w/ Jucee Froot @ The Roxy Theatre

Atish @ Milk Bar

Veil Of Maya + Intervals w/ Strawberry Girls, Cryptodira @ The Oriental Theater

The Peculiar Pretzelmen w/ Gort vs Goom, Secret Mormon @ Lion’s Lair

Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Tom Harrell Quartet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Dazzle Sessions ft. Greg Gisbert + Jean-Luc Davis (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Will Swindler and the Elevenet @ Nocturne Jazz

Crafts and Drafts w/ DJ Sara Splatter @ 3 Kings Tavern

The Goonies (’80s Tribute) w/ DJ Slave1 @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Throwing Things w/ Bert Olsen, Sad Dance Party, Zealot @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

Hello Bourbon w/ Switchblade Johnny, Bent Brothers, Hendershot @ Globe Hall

Say You’ll Stay (A Rock Operetta) @ The Walnut Room

The High Kings @ Soiled Dove Underground

Thadeus Gonzales w/ Seeds of Descent, Uncle Punch @ Herman’s Hideaway

Throwdown Thursday ft. ZeroGravity w/ Carnage The Executioner, Gravitrax, Machine Dreams @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Lowland Hum @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

Whomping Ground Thursdays @ The Black Box Lounge

3rd Eye Thursdays ft. Cerberus w/ beardthug, DeeZ, FRQ NCY, Parlay, Dank Lloyd Wright @ The Black Box

Eventually It Will Kill You @ The Meadowlark

Taylor Scott Band (Album Release) @ The Black Buzzard

Zach Tipton + Maya Bennett @ Syntax Physic Opera

Friday, March 22

Recommended: James Bay w/ Noah Kahan @ The Fillmore

On Friday night, pop-artist James Bay will be kicking off the weekend at The Fillmore. Bay is known for his gorgeous voice and powerful songwriting structure as exemplified by his hits “Hold Back The River” and “Let It Go.” Last year, Bay released his most recent album Electric Light which also makes for some great recommended listening. Fellow artist Noah Kahan is joining Bay at The Fillmore as well.

Also see…

Matoma w/ Griffin Stoller @ The Ogden Theatre

Droeloe w/ Fytch, TAILS @ The Bluebird Theater

Zach Deputy w/ The Elegant Plums @ The Gothic Theatre

Children Of Bodom w/ Wolfheart, Swallow the Sun, Hollow Cry @ Summit Music Hall

Andre Nickatina w/ Old Man Saxon, RimeS, LØS, A.W.A.R.E @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Jack Harlow w/ Dae Zhen, Trayce Chapman, DAVA @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Postcards w/ Finding Common Ground, Contender, Pythalo @ The Marquis Theater

Foreign Air w/ Honors @ Larimer Lounge

Ishi w/ OptycNerd, Lavender Jones, Nasty Nachos @ Hi-Dive

Ezra Bell w/ Shovelin Stone @ Lost Lake

Cristoph @ Bar Standard

Oliver Heldens @ The Church

Paranoid Image ft. PHIE, A.J. Fullerton Band @ The Oriental Theater

Seren (EP Release) w/ Kenaima, Vexing, Cyclonus Filth @ Lion’s Lair

Women In Jazz ft. Camilla Vaitaitis (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Ken Walker Sextet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Freebear ft. Patrick McDevitt, Alejandro Castaño (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Root Down Organ Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

Bull Bash w/ Jordan Davis @ The Grizzly Rose

Kittenhead w/ The Nerv, Normal Kids, The Hacks, Queen City Sinners @ 3 Kings Tavern

Black Uhuru w/ Onesty, Red Sage, DJ Imeh @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Dead Characters w/ Be Forest,mOnly Echoes, New Standards Men @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Ghostpulse w/ Lief Sjostrom (EP Release) @ Goosetown Tavern

Ripe w/ Waker @ Globe Hall

The High Kings @ Soiled Dove Underground

Spice 1 w/ Bushwick Bill, Indigenous Peoples (Album Release), Life and Weed @ Herman’s Hideaway

Pokey Lafarge @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer @ Tufts Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Chee. w/ tiedie ky, Mindset @ The Black Box

The Solution w/ DJ Low Key, DJ Lazy Eyez @ The Black Box Lounge

Lost Kings @ Temple Denver

Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark

Old Fuss and Feathers w/ The Dollhouse Thieves, Last Spike Drivers @ Skylark Lounge

LocoMotive Entertainment Showcase @ Syntax Physic Opera

Saturday, March 23

Recommended: Ripe w/ Waker @ The Bluebird Theater

If you’re looking for some funk to dance to this week, we’ve got you covered. On Saturday, funk band Ripe is taking over The Bluebird Theater. Ripe’s music is so much fun to listen to and will have you dancing almost immediately. Their arrangements are tasteful and their overall sound captures your attention from the get-go. Fellow artist Waker is joining Ripe at The Bluebird this Saturday and tickets are still on sale.

Also see…

Graveyard and Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats w/ Demob Happy @ The Ogden Theatre

Quinn XCII w/ Ashe, Christian French @ The Fillmore

The Backseaters w/ Ten Miles South, Wolf Pact, Stepdad Rio @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Phutureprimitive w/ Plantrae, Edamame, Mumukshu @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Con Brio w/ Emma Mayes & The Hip, Em Possible @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Party Pupils w/ Pat Lok, Jaguar Nights @ The Marquis Theater

Sasha Sloan w/ Lauren Aquilina @ Larimer Lounge

Bear and the Beasts w/ Briffaut, What Young Men Do @ Hi-Dive

Her’s w/ The Undercover, Dream Lovers @ Lost Lake

AXE @ The Roxy Theatre

BASS OPS ft. Dieselboy + Cut Snake @ Club Vinyl

Scott Yoder w/ The Plastic Man, Palo Santo @ Lion’s Lair

Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Jean-Luc Davis (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Maya Spectra ft. Shane Endsley + Doors That Don’t (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

AnDré Mali Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Aaron Watson @ The Grizzly Rose

Eon + TBA @ 3 Kings Tavern

Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

SNAP! ’90s Dance Party w/ DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Spine w/ Raw Breed, Cadaver Dog, Videodrome, Mob @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Road To Reggae On The Grass @ Goosetown Tavern

Slow Caves (Album Release) w/ One Flew West, Gestalt @ Globe Hall

Jake Allen w/ Justin Roth, Maxwell Hughes @ The Walnut Room

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back In Concert w/ The Colorado Symphony @ 1st Bank Center

Lucy Morningstar w/ Whiskey Starship, The Grand Tour, Cody Templeman Trio, Pilot Haus @ Herman’s Hideaway

Telemetry (EP Release) + Autonomix w/ Since Juleye @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Masters of Hawaiian Music @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Beth Wood + Edie Carey @ Tufts Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Kinetik w/ Ms Toxiic, Say Word, Domino Trixter, Zenith, Steezify @ The Black Box Lounge

Youngsta + Khiva w/ GRAMZ, Thanom @ The Black Box

Vintage Culture @ Temple Denver

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Poll Show w/ Hot Apostles, Blur Mesa, Circa Vida @ The Venue

Mr. Knowitall @ The Black Buzzard

Stereo Clone @ Herb’s

Alright Alright w/ Heather Brunette @ BarFly

One Way Ride w/ Special Guests @ Syntax Physic Opera

Sunday, March 24

Recommended: Liz Phair w/ Califone @ The Ogden Theatre

To wrap things up on Sunday night, we’ve got a pretty cool rock artist for you to check out. ’90s rocker Liz Phair is headed to the Mile High City to take over The Ogden Theatre. Phair was and still is known for her unique blend of indie and rock music. Over the years, Phair’s sound hasn’t changed too much, and that’s not a bad thing for her style. Fellow artist Califone is joining Phair this Sunday as well.

Blaqk Audio w/ Silent Rival @ The Bluebird Theater

Aborted w/ Cryptopsy, Benighted, Hideous Divinity, Harvest the Murdered @ The Marquis Theater

Mark Sultan w/ Slynger @ Hi-Dive

Ten Foot Beast w/ Voideater, Totochtin, Drune @ Lost Lake

Kwantsu Dudes w/ Los Toms, Folded Face @ Lion’s Lair

The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Carla Bley w/ Andy Sheppard, Steve Shallow (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Amphibious Man w/ Bilge Rat @ 3 Kings Tavern

Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Mathias Olson Duo @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Collectors Corner ft. Wesley Summerhill @ Goosetown Tavern

The Suffers @ Globe Hall

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back In Concert w/ The Colorado Symphony @ 1st Bank Center

Underlier w/ Crown Magnetar, Of Man and Machine, More TBA @ Herman’s Hideaway

Mad Dog’s Annual Birthday Bluegrass Bash & Live Art Show @ Your Mom’s House Denver

El Re-Tokin Music! @ Temple Denver

Turner Jackson Presents @ The Meadowlark

