Monday, March 18
Recommended: Maren Morris w/ Cassadee Pope @ The Fillmore
To kick things off this week, pop-singer Maren Morris is headed to The Fillmore. Morris’ voice has the ability to fit so many genres from pop to country. Last year, Morris delivered the smash hit “The Middle” which quickly gained popularity. Morris is still fresh into her career and we can’t wait to see what she does next. Fellow artist Cassadee Pope is joining Morris in Denver on Monday night as well.
State Champs w/ Our Last Night, The Dangerous Summer, Grayscale @ Summit Music Hall
Shing02 w/ Secret Dog, Spin Master A-1 @ The Marquis Theater
Illuminati Hotties w/ Bloomers, Short Shorts @ Larimer Lounge
Pip The Pansy + Sam Burchfield w/ The Bright Silence @ Lost Lake
Motown Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Endless, Nameless w/ Balms, Wander, Yufi64, Old School Dies Young @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Ben Ottewell & Ian Ball of Gomez @ Soiled Dove Underground
Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark
Blood Incantation + Necrot @ Syntax Physic Opera
Tuesday, March 19
Recommended: Tori Kelly @ The Paramount Theatre
On Tuesday night, R&B phenom Tori Kelly is headed to The Paramount Theatre in the heart of downtown Denver. Kelly’s abilities as a vocalist are unreal. On top of her killer and powerful voice, Kelly is also a skilled guitar player. If you’re unfamiliar with Kelly’s work, check out her 2018 release Hiding Place or her 2019 single “Change Your Mind.” Tickets are still available to catch this singer in action, so act now before it’s too late.
Bronze Radio Return w/ Wildermiss @ The Bluebird Theater
Mt. Joy w/ Wilderado, Whitacre @ The Gothic Theatre
Wet w/ Kilo Kish, Helena Deland @ Summit Music Hall
Indubious + Policulture w/ Hosanna @ Cervantes’ Other Side
The Black Queen w/ Uniform, SRSQ @ The Marquis Theater
Night Beats w/ The Kinky Fingers, Palo Santo @ Larimer Lounge
Teddy and the Rough Riders w/ U.S. Tygers, Shad Buxman and the Graveyard Shift @ Hi-Dive
Lily & Madeleine @ Lost Lake
All That Remains + Attila w/ Escape The Fate, Sleep Signals @ The Oriental Theater
Dentist w/ Smiths Grove @ Lion’s Lair
Tony Monaco @ Nocturne Jazz
F I N K E L w/ Space Jail, Whole Milk, EVP @ 3 Kings Tavern
What Young Men Do @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Remain & Sustain w/ Meth., Motherhood, It’s Just Bugs, Non Systemaddict @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Mike Kroll w/ Vertical Scratchers, Slugger @ Globe Hall
Buck Danger’s Rock and Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
The LESHEN w/ The Ghost Next Door, Limbless, Dead Characters @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Griff + Oneness w/ Super Massive, The Groove Thief, Die Kreature, Dexter, Dozier, Drifter Angle, Faith in May, IBStoned @ The Black Box
John Akal’s 20 Piece Ultraphonic Jazz Orchestra w/ Linda Theus-Lee @ The Venue
Open Mic Night w/ Bobert @ The Meadowlark
Songwriter’s Open Mic w/ Anthony Ruptak @ Syntax Physic Opera
Wednesday, March 20
Recommended: Better Oblivion Community Center w/ Lala Lala, Christian Lee Hutson @ The Gothic Theatre
On Wednesday night, Better Oblivion Community Center are bringing their sound to The Gothic Theatre. Better Oblivion Community Center’s music is a mixture of folk, indie and rock that all come together to form a diverse and interesting sound. Fellow artists Lala Lala and Christian Lee Hutson are on the bill for the evening as well. Tickets are still on sale, so grab some while supplies last.
Metric + Zoé w/ July Talk @ The Fillmore
Royal Coda w/ Royal Coda, Kurt Travis, Body Thief @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Tobe Nwigwe w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Re:Search ft. Borahm Lee (Break Science/PLLive), Birocratic, Chris Karns (World DMC Champ/PLLive), Alvin Ford Jr (Trombone Shorty/PLLive) w/ Shuj Roswell, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Donna Missal w/ Samia @ The Marquis Theater
Delicate Steve w/ Thick Paint @ Larimer Lounge
Sweet Spirit w/ Go Fever @ Hi-Dive
The Artisanals w/ Augustus @ Lost Lake
Dosem @ Bar Standard
Hypocrisy + Fleshgod Apocalypse w/ Aenimus, SmackFactor @ The Oriental Theater
Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair
Tom Harrell Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz
Alex Heffron Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz
Head Room Sessions Concert Series @ 3 Kings Tavern
Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Caustic Soda w/ Tail Light Rebellion, Flower Crown Me A Queen, Armenta, Smelling Melons @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Mandy Yoches and The Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern
Reptaliens w/ Down Time @ Globe Hall
105.5 The Colorado Sound Music Meeting @ The Walnut Room
Royal Jelly Sessions ft. Todd Stoops, Marcus Rezak @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
DJ Trizz @ Temple Denver
Open Stage Denver @ The Venue
FakeFridays w DJ Caddy Steeze, The Commissioner @ The Meadowlark
Thursday, March 21
Recommended: Nick Mason @ The Paramount Theatre
If you’re looking for a little throwback concert, we’ve got just the show for you. On Thursday night, rock legend Nick Mason is headed to The Paramount Theatre. You might recognize Mason’s work from his days as the drummer for the legendary classic rock band, Pink Floyd. On top of his work in Pink Floyd, Mason also has a solo career with three full-length albums released. Tickets are still available to see Mason in action, so act now.
Arkells w/ Dear Rogue @ The Bluebird Theater
The Bright Light Social Hour w/ Rubedo, Other Worlds @ The Gothic Theatre
Balance And Composure w/ mewithoutYou, Tigers Jaw @ Summit Music Hall
Juno What?! w/ Dirty Revival, The Jive Tribe @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Phour.O (Phish Tribute) w/ Brothers of Brass @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Bad Bad Hats w/ Oxeye Daisy, The Ophelias @ The Marquis Theater
Kolars w/ Alex Lilly, Sarah Slaton (of Edison) @ Larimer Lounge
Sarah Shook & The Disarmers w/ Hang Rounders, Dylan Earl & The Reasons Why @ Hi-Dive
Jade Jackson w/ Many Mountains @ Lost Lake
B.W.A w/ Jucee Froot @ The Roxy Theatre
Atish @ Milk Bar
Veil Of Maya + Intervals w/ Strawberry Girls, Cryptodira @ The Oriental Theater
The Peculiar Pretzelmen w/ Gort vs Goom, Secret Mormon @ Lion’s Lair
Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Tom Harrell Quartet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Dazzle Sessions ft. Greg Gisbert + Jean-Luc Davis (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Will Swindler and the Elevenet @ Nocturne Jazz
Crafts and Drafts w/ DJ Sara Splatter @ 3 Kings Tavern
The Goonies (’80s Tribute) w/ DJ Slave1 @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Throwing Things w/ Bert Olsen, Sad Dance Party, Zealot @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern
Hello Bourbon w/ Switchblade Johnny, Bent Brothers, Hendershot @ Globe Hall
Say You’ll Stay (A Rock Operetta) @ The Walnut Room
The High Kings @ Soiled Dove Underground
Thadeus Gonzales w/ Seeds of Descent, Uncle Punch @ Herman’s Hideaway
Throwdown Thursday ft. ZeroGravity w/ Carnage The Executioner, Gravitrax, Machine Dreams @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Lowland Hum @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music
Whomping Ground Thursdays @ The Black Box Lounge
3rd Eye Thursdays ft. Cerberus w/ beardthug, DeeZ, FRQ NCY, Parlay, Dank Lloyd Wright @ The Black Box
Eventually It Will Kill You @ The Meadowlark
Taylor Scott Band (Album Release) @ The Black Buzzard
Zach Tipton + Maya Bennett @ Syntax Physic Opera
Friday, March 22
Recommended: James Bay w/ Noah Kahan @ The Fillmore
On Friday night, pop-artist James Bay will be kicking off the weekend at The Fillmore. Bay is known for his gorgeous voice and powerful songwriting structure as exemplified by his hits “Hold Back The River” and “Let It Go.” Last year, Bay released his most recent album Electric Light which also makes for some great recommended listening. Fellow artist Noah Kahan is joining Bay at The Fillmore as well.
Matoma w/ Griffin Stoller @ The Ogden Theatre
Droeloe w/ Fytch, TAILS @ The Bluebird Theater
Zach Deputy w/ The Elegant Plums @ The Gothic Theatre
Children Of Bodom w/ Wolfheart, Swallow the Sun, Hollow Cry @ Summit Music Hall
Andre Nickatina w/ Old Man Saxon, RimeS, LØS, A.W.A.R.E @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Jack Harlow w/ Dae Zhen, Trayce Chapman, DAVA @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Postcards w/ Finding Common Ground, Contender, Pythalo @ The Marquis Theater
Foreign Air w/ Honors @ Larimer Lounge
Ishi w/ OptycNerd, Lavender Jones, Nasty Nachos @ Hi-Dive
Ezra Bell w/ Shovelin Stone @ Lost Lake
Cristoph @ Bar Standard
Oliver Heldens @ The Church
Paranoid Image ft. PHIE, A.J. Fullerton Band @ The Oriental Theater
Seren (EP Release) w/ Kenaima, Vexing, Cyclonus Filth @ Lion’s Lair
Women In Jazz ft. Camilla Vaitaitis (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Ken Walker Sextet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Freebear ft. Patrick McDevitt, Alejandro Castaño (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Root Down Organ Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
Bull Bash w/ Jordan Davis @ The Grizzly Rose
Kittenhead w/ The Nerv, Normal Kids, The Hacks, Queen City Sinners @ 3 Kings Tavern
Black Uhuru w/ Onesty, Red Sage, DJ Imeh @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Dead Characters w/ Be Forest,mOnly Echoes, New Standards Men @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Ghostpulse w/ Lief Sjostrom (EP Release) @ Goosetown Tavern
Ripe w/ Waker @ Globe Hall
The High Kings @ Soiled Dove Underground
Spice 1 w/ Bushwick Bill, Indigenous Peoples (Album Release), Life and Weed @ Herman’s Hideaway
Pokey Lafarge @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer @ Tufts Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Chee. w/ tiedie ky, Mindset @ The Black Box
The Solution w/ DJ Low Key, DJ Lazy Eyez @ The Black Box Lounge
Lost Kings @ Temple Denver
Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark
Old Fuss and Feathers w/ The Dollhouse Thieves, Last Spike Drivers @ Skylark Lounge
LocoMotive Entertainment Showcase @ Syntax Physic Opera
Saturday, March 23
Recommended: Ripe w/ Waker @ The Bluebird Theater
If you’re looking for some funk to dance to this week, we’ve got you covered. On Saturday, funk band Ripe is taking over The Bluebird Theater. Ripe’s music is so much fun to listen to and will have you dancing almost immediately. Their arrangements are tasteful and their overall sound captures your attention from the get-go. Fellow artist Waker is joining Ripe at The Bluebird this Saturday and tickets are still on sale.
Graveyard and Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats w/ Demob Happy @ The Ogden Theatre
Quinn XCII w/ Ashe, Christian French @ The Fillmore
The Backseaters w/ Ten Miles South, Wolf Pact, Stepdad Rio @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Phutureprimitive w/ Plantrae, Edamame, Mumukshu @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Con Brio w/ Emma Mayes & The Hip, Em Possible @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Party Pupils w/ Pat Lok, Jaguar Nights @ The Marquis Theater
Sasha Sloan w/ Lauren Aquilina @ Larimer Lounge
Bear and the Beasts w/ Briffaut, What Young Men Do @ Hi-Dive
Her’s w/ The Undercover, Dream Lovers @ Lost Lake
AXE @ The Roxy Theatre
BASS OPS ft. Dieselboy + Cut Snake @ Club Vinyl
Scott Yoder w/ The Plastic Man, Palo Santo @ Lion’s Lair
Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Jean-Luc Davis (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Maya Spectra ft. Shane Endsley + Doors That Don’t (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
AnDré Mali Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Aaron Watson @ The Grizzly Rose
Eon + TBA @ 3 Kings Tavern
Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
SNAP! ’90s Dance Party w/ DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Spine w/ Raw Breed, Cadaver Dog, Videodrome, Mob @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Road To Reggae On The Grass @ Goosetown Tavern
Slow Caves (Album Release) w/ One Flew West, Gestalt @ Globe Hall
Jake Allen w/ Justin Roth, Maxwell Hughes @ The Walnut Room
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back In Concert w/ The Colorado Symphony @ 1st Bank Center
Lucy Morningstar w/ Whiskey Starship, The Grand Tour, Cody Templeman Trio, Pilot Haus @ Herman’s Hideaway
Telemetry (EP Release) + Autonomix w/ Since Juleye @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Masters of Hawaiian Music @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Beth Wood + Edie Carey @ Tufts Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Kinetik w/ Ms Toxiic, Say Word, Domino Trixter, Zenith, Steezify @ The Black Box Lounge
Youngsta + Khiva w/ GRAMZ, Thanom @ The Black Box
Vintage Culture @ Temple Denver
The Rock ‘n’ Roll Poll Show w/ Hot Apostles, Blur Mesa, Circa Vida @ The Venue
Mr. Knowitall @ The Black Buzzard
Stereo Clone @ Herb’s
Alright Alright w/ Heather Brunette @ BarFly
One Way Ride w/ Special Guests @ Syntax Physic Opera
Sunday, March 24
Recommended: Liz Phair w/ Califone @ The Ogden Theatre
To wrap things up on Sunday night, we’ve got a pretty cool rock artist for you to check out. ’90s rocker Liz Phair is headed to the Mile High City to take over The Ogden Theatre. Phair was and still is known for her unique blend of indie and rock music. Over the years, Phair’s sound hasn’t changed too much, and that’s not a bad thing for her style. Fellow artist Califone is joining Phair this Sunday as well.
Blaqk Audio w/ Silent Rival @ The Bluebird Theater
Aborted w/ Cryptopsy, Benighted, Hideous Divinity, Harvest the Murdered @ The Marquis Theater
Mark Sultan w/ Slynger @ Hi-Dive
Ten Foot Beast w/ Voideater, Totochtin, Drune @ Lost Lake
Kwantsu Dudes w/ Los Toms, Folded Face @ Lion’s Lair
The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Carla Bley w/ Andy Sheppard, Steve Shallow (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Amphibious Man w/ Bilge Rat @ 3 Kings Tavern
Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Mathias Olson Duo @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Collectors Corner ft. Wesley Summerhill @ Goosetown Tavern
The Suffers @ Globe Hall
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back In Concert w/ The Colorado Symphony @ 1st Bank Center
Underlier w/ Crown Magnetar, Of Man and Machine, More TBA @ Herman’s Hideaway
Mad Dog’s Annual Birthday Bluegrass Bash & Live Art Show @ Your Mom’s House Denver
El Re-Tokin Music! @ Temple Denver
Turner Jackson Presents @ The Meadowlark
