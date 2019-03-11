It’s already been a great month for Denver concerts, and the action continues as there are over 70 shows for you to choose from this week. From Monday all the way to Sunday there are events going on that range in genre, size and even time of day. Although we are losing an hour of sleep this week, we’re not losing any chances to catch a concert in Denver.

Monday, March 11

Recommended: Within Temptation w/ In Flames, Smash Into Pieces @ Summit Music Hall

On Monday night, the rockers of Within Temptation are headed into Denver to take over the renovated Summit Music Hall as they kick off this week in concerts. Within Temptation is known for their heavy rock sound that also contains elements of pop. If you’re a fan of Fall Out Boy but are looking for something a bit heavier, you’ll enjoy this band as well. Fellow artists In Flames and Smash Into Pieces are joining Within Temptation as well. Tickets are still available, so grab some before it’s too late.

Jay Critch w/ Indigo Ace!, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Can’t Be Satisfied: Blues Night @ Hi-Dive

Motown Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Chris Shrift & The Rock N Roll Boys w/ Kalikrone, All Night Train, Polaroid Antartica, Veggie Matters @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark

Tuesday, March 12

Recommended: Mike Doughty w/ Wheatus @ The Bluebird Theater

On Tuesday, singer-songwriter Mike Doughty is taking over The Bluebird Theater. Doughty’s music ranges in style as he covers everything from folk-rock to indie-pop. If you’re unfamiliar with Doughty’s work, check out “Down on the River by the Sugar Plant” and “27 Jennifers” to give you a taste of his various sounds. Doughty is going to be playing Soul Coughing’s 1994 album Ruby Vroom, making this a unique show to attend. Fellow artist Wheatus is joining Doughty as they head into Denver on Tuesday night. Tickets are still available.

Denver Reggae Social Club ft. Members of John Brown’s Body, The Motet, Odesza, Analog Son, Jyemo Club w/ Rebelde, Low Pressure Dub System, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Mansionair w/ Beacon @ Larimer Lounge

Carlos Medina w/ Pink Hawks, The Savage Blush @ Hi-Dive

A Night to Survive: Right to Survive Campaign Kickoff ft. Esme Patterson, Laura Goldhamer, Wheelchair Sports Camp @ The Oriental Theater

Rita Rita w/ Life Science, Grey Skygarden @ Lion’s Lair

Chris Potter Circuits Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

The Jeremy Wendelin Quartet (Brubeck Tribute) @ Nocturne Jazz

Ras Dave w/ Annastezhaa @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

William Ryan Key (of Yellowcard) w/ Selfish Things, Cory Wells, The Maykit @ Globe Hall

Morgan James @ Soiled Dove Underground

Buck Danger’s Rock and Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Open Jam ft. FLUFF @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Six Sunsets + Opus + Bukkha w/ S E E N, Sense Impression, 1337, Boyo, Ether, Jen Ese’, Siren @ The Black Box

Open Mic Night w/ Bobert @ The Meadowlark

Songwriter’s Open Mic w/ Anthony Ruptak @ Syntax Physic Opera

Wednesday, March 13

Recommended: CBDB w/ Moves Collective, Mad Wallace @ Lost Lake

If you’re looking for some jam-band music to get down to this week, we’ve got just the show for you. On Wednesday night, Alabama jam-band CBDB is headed to Lost Lake. CBDB’s music is fun and easy to dance to as exemplified by songs such as “Slow Foxes” and “New Eyes.” Fellow bands Moves Collective and Denver’s own Mad Wallace are on the bill for the evening as well. Tickets are still available for this intimate Wednesday night show.

Re:Search ft. Dynohunter w/ LYFTD, Aaron Bordas, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Nightly w/ Phangs @ Larimer Lounge

Krystal Klear @ Bar Standard

Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair

Chris Potter Circuits Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

Alex Heffron Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

Joe Johnson Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Alive In Barcelona w/ So Soon, The Truth, The Requisite, Warring Parties, Coldridge @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Morgan James @ Soiled Dove Underground

Royal Jelly Sessions ft. Todd Stoops, Marcus Rezak @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Eon w/ Spliff Tank, Los Toms, Ploom, Satellite Pilot, Meat & Potatoes @ Herman’s Hideaway

Lvl Up Wednesdays @ Temple Denver

Open Stage Denver @ The Venue

The Swallow w/ Queer Dive Night @ The Meadowlark

Jazz Jam w/ Kevin Matthews, Carl Sorensen @ Syntax Physic Opera

Thursday, March 14

Recommended: Brett Young w/ Adam Hambrick @ The Fillmore

If you’re a fan of country music and are looking for a show to check out this week, we’ve got you covered. On Thursday night, country artist Brett Young is taking over The Fillmore. Young is relatively new to the country scene but he has certainly made a name for himself over the last two years. Earlier this year, Young released two Spotify singles that were recorded live in Nashville which will give you a great insight to his sound. Fellow artist Adam Hambrick is joining Young in Denver this week as well, so grab some tickets while you still can.

Darlingside @ The Bluebird Theater

Grouch w/ Atyya, Spacegeisha, Ultrasloth, Keota, Foxtail @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

New Kingston w/ For Peace Band, CollieRad, Selecta Razja @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Lvdy w/ The Dollhouse, Thieves, Shelly Rollison @ Larimer Lounge

The Lost Mondays w/ Ancient Giant @ Lost Lake

Riot AF w/ Hollywood Farmers, Darin Lee Jerden @ Lion’s Lair

Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Linda Maich (Abbey Lincoln Tribute) (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Dazzle Sessions ft. Greg Gisbert + Jean-Luc Davis (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Corey Christiansen Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

The Drood w/ Church Fire, Blackcell, DJ Mudwulf, Dizy Pixl @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Universe No. 122 w/ Stonewall Blvd, Polaroid Antarctica, Children of Alcatraz @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

Cody Canada & the Departed + Micky and the Motorcars w/ Union Gray @ Globe Hall

Driftwood w/ Highland Ramblers @ The Walnut Room

Hubba Hubba w/ UNPAID OVERTIME, Frequency Response, Breed @ Herman’s Hideaway

Robert Cline Jr. @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

Pushloop w/ Dalek One, Battle for The Untz @ The Black Box

Faith in May w/ Jen Ese’, Green Matter, Safire, Halfrican, Wav-E, Tyrant Dubz, Gloom Trench @ The Black Box Lounge

The Interesting Times Gang 001 w/ DJ Couchman @ The Meadowlark

Jon E. Boothe @ The Black Buzzard

Copper Leaf w/ Vatican Vamps, Knuckle Pups @ Syntax Physic Opera

Friday, March 15

Recommended: Meadow Mountain w/ Avenhart, The Lonesome Days @ The Gothic Theatre

To wrap up the business week on Friday, Colorado bluegrass band Meadow Mountain is taking over The Gothic Theatre. Meadow Mountain is one of the names to look out for in the local bluegrass scene. Last year, they released their debut self titled album and are set to do more in 2019. Fellow Colorado bluegrass bands Avenhart and The Lonesome Days are on Friday night’s bill as well, making this one hell of a showcase for local bluegrass music.

CharlestheFirst w/ Tsuruda, Of The Trees, Abelation, Dillard @ The Ogden Theatre

1000 Miles of Fire w/ Why They Fight, Creature Canopy, Stray The Course @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Chelsea Cutler @ The Bluebird Theater

George Porter Jr. Trio + Joe Marcinek + Toubab Krewe w/ Liebermonster @ Cervantes’ Other Side

The Expendables w/ Ballyhoo!, KASH’D Out, P-Nuckle @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Arrested Youth w/ CITRA, HoldFast @ The Marquis Theater

Adia Victoria w/ Nina and the Hold Tight, Brother Sister Hex @ Larimer Lounge

The Lituation @ Hi-Dive

Nina Nesbitt w/ Plested, Sophie Rose (Night Set) @ Lost Lake

Foxxes (Video Release) w/ Grass (Late Set) @ Lost Lake

March Madness w/ Fud Foe @ The Roxy Theatre

Pig (of Pig & Dan) b2b Wehbba @ Bar Standard

Oliver Smith @ The Church

Matt Nathanson w/ Blu Sanders @ The Oriental Theater

To Be Astronauts w/ The Patient Zeros, Too Many Humans @ Lion’s Lair

Women In Jazz ft. Annie Booth (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Rich Chiaraluce Quartet ft. Paul Warburton, Jill Frederickson, Steve Kovalcheck (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Venus Cruz’s Birthday Bash (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Root Down Organ Trio (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Sundae + Mr. Goessl (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Granger Smith @ The Grizzly Rose

Black Pussy w/ The Fabulous Boogienaughts @ 3 Kings Tavern

Whip It! All Vinyl ’80s Dance Party w/ DJ Jason Heller @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Slap Happy w/ Doc Rotten, Stereoshifter, State Drugs @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Hellgrammites w/ Fortune In Fallacy @ Goosetown Tavern

The Aces w/ Tishmal @ Globe Hall

Tyler Hilton w/ Ian Mahan @ The Walnut Room

Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

Dead Phish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Excision w/ Virtual Riot b2b Barely Alive, Figure, Sullivan King b2b SQUNTO, Wooli, HE$H @ 1st Bank Center

Los Hitos w/ Last Rhino, Cool Accent, Hookfish, School of Rock Denver (House Band) @ Herman’s Hideaway

Heartless: A Kingdom Gathering @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Best of Open Stage @ Tufts Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Enigma Dubz w/ Choppy Oppy, Sectra, Tag Sesh @ The Black Box

The Solution w/ DJ Low Key, DJ Lazy Eyez @ The Black Box Lounge

ATB @ Temple Denver

A Metal Equinox II @ The Venue

Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark

Ethyl and the Regulars @ Skylark Lounge

Dr. Bacon @ The Black Buzzard

Super Magik @ Herb’s

Meet The Giant w/ Dead Orchids @ BarFly

Saturday, March 16

Recommended: West Coast High 2019 ft. Cypress Hill w/ Hollywood Undead, Demrick, Xzibit @ The Fillmore

On Saturday, The Fillmore is hosting a stacked line up of acts both old and new. Hip-hop legends Cypress Hill are headed to Denver to take over The Fillmore stage. Cypress Hill has been around since the early ’90s and continues to produce content to this day. You might recognize their 1993 hit “Insane in the Brain” or their Y2K hit “(Rock) Superstar.” Fellow big-name acts such as Hollywood Undead, Demrick and Xzibit are on the bill as well. Tickets are still available to see all these artists in action so grab some now before it’s too late.

Mandolin Orange w/ Martha Scanlan @ The Ogden Theatre

Tnertle w/ MIDIcinal, Collidoscope, Avry @ The Bluebird Theater

The Suicide Machines w/ Potato Pirates, Over Time, No Takers @ The Gothic Theatre

Bollywood Dance Party – Holi Bash 2019 w/ DJ MRA, Bella Diva, Desi Caliente, DTB, CBT @ Summit Music Hall

Keller Williams’ PettyGrass ft. The Hillbenders @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Dead Floyd w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

The Brevet w/ My Body Sings Electric, Modern Suspects @ Larimer Lounge

GALLERIES w/ Vic N’ the Narwhals, Slugger @ Hi-Dive

Gibbz w/ Riches, Cobrayama @ Lost Lake

Tyler Carter @ The Roxy Theatre

BASS OPS ft. Danny Daze + Unannounced Special Guest @ Club Vinyl

Asleep At The Wheel w/ Halden Wofford & the Hi*Beams @ The Oriental Theater

The Nova Kicks w/ Soft Stereo, Sad Bug @ Lion’s Lair

Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Veronica Swift w/ The Benny Green Trio (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

AnDré Mali Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Love Stallion w/ Your Own Medicine, The Blackouts @ 3 Kings Tavern

Rabula Conundrum (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Alice Glass (DJ Set) w/ DJ Boyhollow (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

How To Think w/ Michael Lowe, Adorable Baby Elephant, Lunetta @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Three Amigos ft. Roberto Perro, Brown Fury, Tommy2 Short @ Goosetown Tavern

Twrp w/ Planet Booty @ Globe Hall

Blue Street Walls w/ Tori Pater and Friends w/ Benefits, Sean Kelly (of The Samples) @ The Walnut Room

Dead Phish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Excision w/ Spag Heddy, SQUNTO (Mega Chop), Sullivan King, Hekler, HE$H b2b Al Ross @ 1st Bank Center

Lobo Hombre (Night Set) @ Herman’s Hideaway

La Cachimba w/ La Mugre Social Club, Mono Verde Collective (Late Set) @ Herman’s Hideaway

Soul Funk’d Up Saturday ft. People’s Brother’s Band w/ Sylva, Jackson Cloud Band @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Asleep At The Wheel @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Laura Veirs @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Jubilant Bridge @ Tufts Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Martyn w/ Cory Magamoll, Deej + RHE @ The Black Box

Mermix w/ Indra., Elypsis the Architect, SuPuL @ The Black Box Lounge

MK @ Temple Denver

Sirens of Denver ft. Dykotomy, Monkey Fire, Shattered Halo, Order In Chaos, Maesteria @ The Venue

Tnwky @ The Meadowlark

Throwing Things w/ Monkeys With Explosives, Mr. Atomic @ Skylark Lounge

First Annual Zero Dvks Given @ The Black Buzzard

Alive On Arrival @ Herb’s

Opera on Tap @ Syntax Physic Opera

Sunday, March 17

Recommended: The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

To wrap things up this week on Sunday, The Adam Bodine Trio is playing a brunch set at the famous Dazzle Jazz. Bodine and his trio have been playing around Denver for years and have made a name for themselves in the Denver music scene. If you’re looking for a fun and unique way to spend a Sunday morning, come down to Dazzle Jazz in the heart of LoDo and check out this band.

Dirty Rotten Rhymers + Nightlove @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Afton Showcase w/ R B, Vinny Zeek, Sacred Imprint, STML., DJ Panda $tyle, DJ Archie Jenks, Dillon J & Arzchell, GlassesDaMartian, Chayne Clouds, HardWork Playerz INC, BOB P????RKER, 187 klaN, B tha Kid, BLVCK Y3Ti, J Tru Soldier4christ, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Graham Good and the Painters w/ Dream Feed, The Great Salmon, Famine, Larimer Lights @ Larimer Lounge

The Happy Fits & Deal Casino w/ Backseat Vinyl @ Lost Lake

The Real McKenzies w/ Pinata Protest, The Trade-Ins, The New Narrative @ The Oriental Theater

Sliver w/ Motherhood, Weep Wave, Thatcher @ Lion’s Lair

Sun of Goldfinger (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Rabula Conundrum (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy & His Band (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Sleepy Animals w/ Billy Moon, The Slacks, Roseville @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

The Sweet Lillies w/ 300 Days, Mlady @ Globe Hall

Jackopierce @ Soiled Dove Underground

Dead Phish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

St.Patty’s Day Festival @ Your Mom’s House Denver

#Swinteamsundays w/ DEALZ, DJ Thred, DJ Skip Rip @ The Meadowlark

