It’s already been a great month for Denver concerts, and the action continues as there are over 70 shows for you to choose from this week. From Monday all the way to Sunday there are events going on that range in genre, size and even time of day. Although we are losing an hour of sleep this week, we’re not losing any chances to catch a concert in Denver.
Monday, March 11
Recommended: Within Temptation w/ In Flames, Smash Into Pieces @ Summit Music Hall
On Monday night, the rockers of Within Temptation are headed into Denver to take over the renovated Summit Music Hall as they kick off this week in concerts. Within Temptation is known for their heavy rock sound that also contains elements of pop. If you’re a fan of Fall Out Boy but are looking for something a bit heavier, you’ll enjoy this band as well. Fellow artists In Flames and Smash Into Pieces are joining Within Temptation as well. Tickets are still available, so grab some before it’s too late.
Jay Critch w/ Indigo Ace!, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Can’t Be Satisfied: Blues Night @ Hi-Dive
Motown Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Chris Shrift & The Rock N Roll Boys w/ Kalikrone, All Night Train, Polaroid Antartica, Veggie Matters @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark
Tuesday, March 12
Recommended: Mike Doughty w/ Wheatus @ The Bluebird Theater
On Tuesday, singer-songwriter Mike Doughty is taking over The Bluebird Theater. Doughty’s music ranges in style as he covers everything from folk-rock to indie-pop. If you’re unfamiliar with Doughty’s work, check out “Down on the River by the Sugar Plant” and “27 Jennifers” to give you a taste of his various sounds. Doughty is going to be playing Soul Coughing’s 1994 album Ruby Vroom, making this a unique show to attend. Fellow artist Wheatus is joining Doughty as they head into Denver on Tuesday night. Tickets are still available.
Denver Reggae Social Club ft. Members of John Brown’s Body, The Motet, Odesza, Analog Son, Jyemo Club w/ Rebelde, Low Pressure Dub System, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Mansionair w/ Beacon @ Larimer Lounge
Carlos Medina w/ Pink Hawks, The Savage Blush @ Hi-Dive
A Night to Survive: Right to Survive Campaign Kickoff ft. Esme Patterson, Laura Goldhamer, Wheelchair Sports Camp @ The Oriental Theater
Rita Rita w/ Life Science, Grey Skygarden @ Lion’s Lair
Chris Potter Circuits Trio @ Dazzle Jazz
The Jeremy Wendelin Quartet (Brubeck Tribute) @ Nocturne Jazz
Ras Dave w/ Annastezhaa @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
William Ryan Key (of Yellowcard) w/ Selfish Things, Cory Wells, The Maykit @ Globe Hall
Morgan James @ Soiled Dove Underground
Buck Danger’s Rock and Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Open Jam ft. FLUFF @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Six Sunsets + Opus + Bukkha w/ S E E N, Sense Impression, 1337, Boyo, Ether, Jen Ese’, Siren @ The Black Box
Open Mic Night w/ Bobert @ The Meadowlark
Songwriter’s Open Mic w/ Anthony Ruptak @ Syntax Physic Opera
Wednesday, March 13
Recommended: CBDB w/ Moves Collective, Mad Wallace @ Lost Lake
If you’re looking for some jam-band music to get down to this week, we’ve got just the show for you. On Wednesday night, Alabama jam-band CBDB is headed to Lost Lake. CBDB’s music is fun and easy to dance to as exemplified by songs such as “Slow Foxes” and “New Eyes.” Fellow bands Moves Collective and Denver’s own Mad Wallace are on the bill for the evening as well. Tickets are still available for this intimate Wednesday night show.
Re:Search ft. Dynohunter w/ LYFTD, Aaron Bordas, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Nightly w/ Phangs @ Larimer Lounge
Krystal Klear @ Bar Standard
Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair
Chris Potter Circuits Trio @ Dazzle Jazz
Alex Heffron Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz
Joe Johnson Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Alive In Barcelona w/ So Soon, The Truth, The Requisite, Warring Parties, Coldridge @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Morgan James @ Soiled Dove Underground
Royal Jelly Sessions ft. Todd Stoops, Marcus Rezak @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Eon w/ Spliff Tank, Los Toms, Ploom, Satellite Pilot, Meat & Potatoes @ Herman’s Hideaway
Lvl Up Wednesdays @ Temple Denver
Open Stage Denver @ The Venue
The Swallow w/ Queer Dive Night @ The Meadowlark
Jazz Jam w/ Kevin Matthews, Carl Sorensen @ Syntax Physic Opera
Thursday, March 14
Recommended: Brett Young w/ Adam Hambrick @ The Fillmore
If you’re a fan of country music and are looking for a show to check out this week, we’ve got you covered. On Thursday night, country artist Brett Young is taking over The Fillmore. Young is relatively new to the country scene but he has certainly made a name for himself over the last two years. Earlier this year, Young released two Spotify singles that were recorded live in Nashville which will give you a great insight to his sound. Fellow artist Adam Hambrick is joining Young in Denver this week as well, so grab some tickets while you still can.
Darlingside @ The Bluebird Theater
Grouch w/ Atyya, Spacegeisha, Ultrasloth, Keota, Foxtail @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
New Kingston w/ For Peace Band, CollieRad, Selecta Razja @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Lvdy w/ The Dollhouse, Thieves, Shelly Rollison @ Larimer Lounge
The Lost Mondays w/ Ancient Giant @ Lost Lake
Riot AF w/ Hollywood Farmers, Darin Lee Jerden @ Lion’s Lair
Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Linda Maich (Abbey Lincoln Tribute) (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Dazzle Sessions ft. Greg Gisbert + Jean-Luc Davis (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Corey Christiansen Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
The Drood w/ Church Fire, Blackcell, DJ Mudwulf, Dizy Pixl @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Universe No. 122 w/ Stonewall Blvd, Polaroid Antarctica, Children of Alcatraz @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern
Cody Canada & the Departed + Micky and the Motorcars w/ Union Gray @ Globe Hall
Driftwood w/ Highland Ramblers @ The Walnut Room
Hubba Hubba w/ UNPAID OVERTIME, Frequency Response, Breed @ Herman’s Hideaway
Robert Cline Jr. @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music
Pushloop w/ Dalek One, Battle for The Untz @ The Black Box
Faith in May w/ Jen Ese’, Green Matter, Safire, Halfrican, Wav-E, Tyrant Dubz, Gloom Trench @ The Black Box Lounge
The Interesting Times Gang 001 w/ DJ Couchman @ The Meadowlark
Jon E. Boothe @ The Black Buzzard
Copper Leaf w/ Vatican Vamps, Knuckle Pups @ Syntax Physic Opera
Friday, March 15
Recommended: Meadow Mountain w/ Avenhart, The Lonesome Days @ The Gothic Theatre
To wrap up the business week on Friday, Colorado bluegrass band Meadow Mountain is taking over The Gothic Theatre. Meadow Mountain is one of the names to look out for in the local bluegrass scene. Last year, they released their debut self titled album and are set to do more in 2019. Fellow Colorado bluegrass bands Avenhart and The Lonesome Days are on Friday night’s bill as well, making this one hell of a showcase for local bluegrass music.
CharlestheFirst w/ Tsuruda, Of The Trees, Abelation, Dillard @ The Ogden Theatre
Meadow Mountain w/ Avenhart, The Lonesome Days @ The Gothic Theatre
1000 Miles of Fire w/ Why They Fight, Creature Canopy, Stray The Course @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Chelsea Cutler @ The Bluebird Theater
George Porter Jr. Trio + Joe Marcinek + Toubab Krewe w/ Liebermonster @ Cervantes’ Other Side
The Expendables w/ Ballyhoo!, KASH’D Out, P-Nuckle @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Arrested Youth w/ CITRA, HoldFast @ The Marquis Theater
Adia Victoria w/ Nina and the Hold Tight, Brother Sister Hex @ Larimer Lounge
The Lituation @ Hi-Dive
Nina Nesbitt w/ Plested, Sophie Rose (Night Set) @ Lost Lake
Foxxes (Video Release) w/ Grass (Late Set) @ Lost Lake
March Madness w/ Fud Foe @ The Roxy Theatre
Pig (of Pig & Dan) b2b Wehbba @ Bar Standard
Oliver Smith @ The Church
Matt Nathanson w/ Blu Sanders @ The Oriental Theater
To Be Astronauts w/ The Patient Zeros, Too Many Humans @ Lion’s Lair
Women In Jazz ft. Annie Booth (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Rich Chiaraluce Quartet ft. Paul Warburton, Jill Frederickson, Steve Kovalcheck (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Venus Cruz’s Birthday Bash (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Root Down Organ Trio (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Sundae + Mr. Goessl (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Granger Smith @ The Grizzly Rose
Black Pussy w/ The Fabulous Boogienaughts @ 3 Kings Tavern
Whip It! All Vinyl ’80s Dance Party w/ DJ Jason Heller @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Slap Happy w/ Doc Rotten, Stereoshifter, State Drugs @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Hellgrammites w/ Fortune In Fallacy @ Goosetown Tavern
The Aces w/ Tishmal @ Globe Hall
Tyler Hilton w/ Ian Mahan @ The Walnut Room
Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground
Dead Phish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Excision w/ Virtual Riot b2b Barely Alive, Figure, Sullivan King b2b SQUNTO, Wooli, HE$H @ 1st Bank Center
Los Hitos w/ Last Rhino, Cool Accent, Hookfish, School of Rock Denver (House Band) @ Herman’s Hideaway
Heartless: A Kingdom Gathering @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Best of Open Stage @ Tufts Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Enigma Dubz w/ Choppy Oppy, Sectra, Tag Sesh @ The Black Box
The Solution w/ DJ Low Key, DJ Lazy Eyez @ The Black Box Lounge
ATB @ Temple Denver
A Metal Equinox II @ The Venue
Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark
Ethyl and the Regulars @ Skylark Lounge
Dr. Bacon @ The Black Buzzard
Super Magik @ Herb’s
Meet The Giant w/ Dead Orchids @ BarFly
Saturday, March 16
Recommended: West Coast High 2019 ft. Cypress Hill w/ Hollywood Undead, Demrick, Xzibit @ The Fillmore
On Saturday, The Fillmore is hosting a stacked line up of acts both old and new. Hip-hop legends Cypress Hill are headed to Denver to take over The Fillmore stage. Cypress Hill has been around since the early ’90s and continues to produce content to this day. You might recognize their 1993 hit “Insane in the Brain” or their Y2K hit “(Rock) Superstar.” Fellow big-name acts such as Hollywood Undead, Demrick and Xzibit are on the bill as well. Tickets are still available to see all these artists in action so grab some now before it’s too late.
Mandolin Orange w/ Martha Scanlan @ The Ogden Theatre
Tnertle w/ MIDIcinal, Collidoscope, Avry @ The Bluebird Theater
West Coast High 2019 ft. Cypress Hill w/ Hollywood Undead, Demrick, Xzibit @ The Fillmore
The Suicide Machines w/ Potato Pirates, Over Time, No Takers @ The Gothic Theatre
Bollywood Dance Party – Holi Bash 2019 w/ DJ MRA, Bella Diva, Desi Caliente, DTB, CBT @ Summit Music Hall
Keller Williams’ PettyGrass ft. The Hillbenders @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Dead Floyd w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
The Brevet w/ My Body Sings Electric, Modern Suspects @ Larimer Lounge
GALLERIES w/ Vic N’ the Narwhals, Slugger @ Hi-Dive
Gibbz w/ Riches, Cobrayama @ Lost Lake
Tyler Carter @ The Roxy Theatre
BASS OPS ft. Danny Daze + Unannounced Special Guest @ Club Vinyl
Asleep At The Wheel w/ Halden Wofford & the Hi*Beams @ The Oriental Theater
The Nova Kicks w/ Soft Stereo, Sad Bug @ Lion’s Lair
Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Veronica Swift w/ The Benny Green Trio (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
AnDré Mali Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Love Stallion w/ Your Own Medicine, The Blackouts @ 3 Kings Tavern
Rabula Conundrum (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Alice Glass (DJ Set) w/ DJ Boyhollow (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
How To Think w/ Michael Lowe, Adorable Baby Elephant, Lunetta @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Three Amigos ft. Roberto Perro, Brown Fury, Tommy2 Short @ Goosetown Tavern
Twrp w/ Planet Booty @ Globe Hall
Blue Street Walls w/ Tori Pater and Friends w/ Benefits, Sean Kelly (of The Samples) @ The Walnut Room
Dead Phish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Excision w/ Spag Heddy, SQUNTO (Mega Chop), Sullivan King, Hekler, HE$H b2b Al Ross @ 1st Bank Center
Lobo Hombre (Night Set) @ Herman’s Hideaway
La Cachimba w/ La Mugre Social Club, Mono Verde Collective (Late Set) @ Herman’s Hideaway
Soul Funk’d Up Saturday ft. People’s Brother’s Band w/ Sylva, Jackson Cloud Band @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Asleep At The Wheel @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Laura Veirs @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Jubilant Bridge @ Tufts Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Martyn w/ Cory Magamoll, Deej + RHE @ The Black Box
Mermix w/ Indra., Elypsis the Architect, SuPuL @ The Black Box Lounge
MK @ Temple Denver
Sirens of Denver ft. Dykotomy, Monkey Fire, Shattered Halo, Order In Chaos, Maesteria @ The Venue
Tnwky @ The Meadowlark
Throwing Things w/ Monkeys With Explosives, Mr. Atomic @ Skylark Lounge
First Annual Zero Dvks Given @ The Black Buzzard
Alive On Arrival @ Herb’s
Opera on Tap @ Syntax Physic Opera
Sunday, March 17
Recommended: The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
To wrap things up this week on Sunday, The Adam Bodine Trio is playing a brunch set at the famous Dazzle Jazz. Bodine and his trio have been playing around Denver for years and have made a name for themselves in the Denver music scene. If you’re looking for a fun and unique way to spend a Sunday morning, come down to Dazzle Jazz in the heart of LoDo and check out this band.
Dirty Rotten Rhymers + Nightlove @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Afton Showcase w/ R B, Vinny Zeek, Sacred Imprint, STML., DJ Panda $tyle, DJ Archie Jenks, Dillon J & Arzchell, GlassesDaMartian, Chayne Clouds, HardWork Playerz INC, BOB P????RKER, 187 klaN, B tha Kid, BLVCK Y3Ti, J Tru Soldier4christ, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Graham Good and the Painters w/ Dream Feed, The Great Salmon, Famine, Larimer Lights @ Larimer Lounge
The Happy Fits & Deal Casino w/ Backseat Vinyl @ Lost Lake
The Real McKenzies w/ Pinata Protest, The Trade-Ins, The New Narrative @ The Oriental Theater
Sliver w/ Motherhood, Weep Wave, Thatcher @ Lion’s Lair
Sun of Goldfinger (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Rabula Conundrum (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy & His Band (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Sleepy Animals w/ Billy Moon, The Slacks, Roseville @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
The Sweet Lillies w/ 300 Days, Mlady @ Globe Hall
Jackopierce @ Soiled Dove Underground
Dead Phish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
St.Patty’s Day Festival @ Your Mom’s House Denver
#Swinteamsundays w/ DEALZ, DJ Thred, DJ Skip Rip @ The Meadowlark
