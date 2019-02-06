Spring 2019 New York Fashion Week runways have once again proven that cargo pants are in and most importantly is the showcase of fashion that meets functionality with utilitarian style. Designers all put a spin on cargo pants with Jonathan Simkhai giving us Hamptons-ready in white while John Elliott and Ralph Lauren showed fitted options with Claudia Li showing us a cargo skirt. Cargo pants are huge, they serve as an aspect of utilitarian style that has now infiltrated fashion. When it comes down to it, utilitarian style largely means functional. Utilitarian also means the look can be a little edgy — heavily influenced by military, menswear and street style. Think utility jackets, bomber jackets, bum bags, chunky boots, button-down shirts, boiler suits, drawstring fastenings, earthy hues, khaki, patch pockets, cotton drill and cargo pants. This trend can easily transition your wardrobe as it is efficient, comfortable and cool. Utilitarian looks have undergone a revamp, making all these silhouettes look very refined. The key is to balance over-sized proportions with tailored pieces and complementing looks with feminine silhouettes to achieve a street style utilitarian look.

The Cargo Dress — Utilitarian Minimalism

The Lowdown: If unsure about trying out the utilitarian style, consider easing into the idea with a pared-down tonal option — like a cargo dress. It’s the quickest way to ensure minimal tonal dressing and khaki cargo dresses lend themselves well to that enviably effortless style. Wear this dress with understated side pockets that offer a taste of the trend. Mix earthy hues such as brown lace-up boots, a brown belt bag with your cargo-inspired green dress. Embrace girlish accents like delicate jewelry and a beret to create a more refined toned utilitarian style at its finest.

Camouflage Cargo to Channel ‘90s Vibes

The Lowdown: Camouflage cargo pants are the best way to recreate a military-inspired grunge ‘90s look by making it wearable and chic. Choose a skinny cut style dark camouflage pant and pair with a darker top. To add extra effect and achieve the utilitarian style, wear a fiddler hat and a belt bag. Bring in a bit of shine with a silver chain around your neck and platform ankle black boots for a full edgy utilitarian look.

Army Green Cargo Pants

The Lowdown: Select a slouchy army green cargo pant for an effortless utilitarian look. For a feminine silhouette tuck in a curve-hugging bodysuit in the same single muted hue and pair with a jacket. Then step into a pair of combat boots for the ultimate cool-girl effect. Shine it up with a couple of gold accessories and let your belt bag hang over “cross body” to achieve the ultimate fashion practicality with this trend. Utilitarian chic pieces in khaki camo and navy lend themselves very well to a jazzed up look with a bold or dark lip and messy curly hair.

Photography by Danielle Webster

Models Karissa Seal, Kerry Kalu and Danshay Martinez

Models provided by Goldie Mae Productions

Hair by Cecilia Kirby

Makeup by Emily Jayne

Clothing provided by G-star Raw and Elevate Fashion

Shoes provided by John Fluevog

Accessories provided by Midnight Rambler and Balefire Goods

Styled by Koya Nyangi