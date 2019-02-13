Today, The Colorado Symphony has announced their execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the City of Denver, to bring a brand new state-of-the-art symphony hall to the city. As part of the MOU, the Colorado Symphony will embark on discussions regarding next steps for the Denver Performing Arts Complex (DPAC) that includes the future addition of a new symphony hall on the DPAC grounds. Additionally, within the MOU, the Colorado Symphony can pursue opportunities in the City of Denver to construct another new venue outside of the DPAC footprint. Colorado Symphony CEO and Board Chair Jerome H. Kern commenting on the new venue couldn’t stress the need enough.

“While Boettcher Concert Hall has been a wonderful home for us for over 40 years, a new venue is imperative to the future growth and success of our organization. This Memorandum of Understanding allows us to partner with the City on an outcome that is beneficial to both. However, if remaining in the DPAC doesn’t benefit us both, the Colorado Symphony has the opportunity to seek options elsewhere, immediately. We look forward to continuing our positive growth and bringing transformative music to this community for years to come.”