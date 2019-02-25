Your food and drink options are endless in Denver this weekend. Celebrate everything from Mardi Gras to 303 Day at a handful of local spots. Whatever you decide to do, be sure to take a look at this week’s roundup and browse through all of your options.

Monday, February 25

Meatless Monday

When: Monday, February 25, 7 p.m.

Where: Marquis Theatre, 2009 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Join Marquis Theatre on Monday for a Vegan Pizza Party. Whether you’re vegan or just in the mood for some tasty, meatless fun — Marquis Theatre has you covered. Only $10 for all you can eat.

Tuesday, February 26

Williams & Graham Takeover Series

When: Tuesday, February 26, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Williams & Graham, 3160 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Williams & Graham partners with Occidental to host the award-winning cocktail bars Drink and The Roosevelt Room. Drink is located in Boston and The Roosevelt Room comes from Austin. Each bar will take over either Williams & Graham or Occidental for the night serving the specialty cocktails, music and overall ambiance of the bars as they are in Boston and Austin.

Vinyl Records Night at Ratio Beerworks

When: Tuesday, February 26, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Come drink and jam with Ratio Beerworks this Tuesday at Vinyl Records Night. Vinyl Records Night is a chance to bring in old records, add to your collection and trade with fellow vinyl enthusiasts. If you feel like your vinyl collection isn’t hefty enough — don’t worry — Something Vinyl Club’s mobile record store will be there selling records. Bring your own to be played and get a two-for-one beer deal on your next round.

Pie Pairing

When: Tuesday, February 26, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St., Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders pairs with The Long | Pie Shop for a Pie Pairing this Tuesday. The pairings include ciders provided by Stem Ciders and mini pies baked by The Long | Pie Shop. The lineup of dainty pies includes both savory and sweet options which are perfectly matched with samples of Stem’s best ciders.

Knob Creek Whiskey Pairing at The Woods

When: Tuesday, February 26, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Woods Restaurant, 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $85 per person

The Lowdown: The Woods Restaurant hosts the Knob Creek Whiskey Pairing this Tuesday evening. Enjoy a four-course meal cooked by The Woods and expertly matched with a Knob Creek whiskey. There is limited seating so be sure to reserve a table soon.

Wednesday, February 27

Denver Restaurant Week

When: Wednesday, February 27, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Various Locations check here

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: If you haven’t had a chance to experience Denver Restaurant Week there’s still time. With hundreds of Denver’s top-rated restaurants participating — you can’t go wrong. Some of the participating restaurants include 801 Chophouse, Tamayo, Bamboo Sushi and so many more. Take advantage of Denver’s delectable food scene before Denver Restaurant Week is over.

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Pairing

When: Wednesday, February 27, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, 2907 Huron St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Whiskey Tango Foxtrot is hosting a pairing dinner this Wednesday evening. The event includes a three-course meal prepared by Chef Jonathan Mendoza paired with Westland Whiskey. Enjoy Westland Whiskey with each course and a featured Westland cocktail.

Grandma’s Buzzed Spelling Bee

When: Wednesday, February 27, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Grandma’s House pairs with Brain Reaction Trivia to host Grandma’s Buzzed Spelling Bee. No need to get anxiety thinking about this spelling bee — drinking is encouraged. Topics for the spelling bee include beer, animals, millennial culture and a handful of other words you’ve probably never had to spell before.

Chocolate Drip Cake Class

When: Wednesday, February 7, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: My Make Studio, 6460 E Yale Av., Suite E60, Denver

Cost: $60 register here

The Lowdown: Satisfy your chocolate craving with My Make Studio this Wednesday evening. Instructor Mikaila the “CakeGeek” will spill all the details about how to make the perfect Chocolate Drip Cake. Knowing how to make one of these delicious and beautifully-decorated cakes will surely impress your friends.

Thursday, February 28

Hostel Fish Pub Crawl

When: Thursday, February 28, 8 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Hostel Fish, 1217 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free – $5

The Lowdown: Explore the Hostel Fish neighborhood on the Hostel Fish Pub Crawl this Thursday. Stop by local bars with your fellow pub-crawlers and enjoy drink specials at each stop.

Cocktails & Tastes Tour

When: Thursday, February 28, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: LoDo, 1701 Wynkoop, Denver

Cost: $79 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Walk around Denver, drink and eat with Delicious Denver Food Tours this Thursday. The tour includes stops at four of Denver’s coveted bars and restaurants. Sample up to five cocktails accompanied with savory bites at each stop. A couple of the stops include Union Station and the Maven Hotel.

Cheese and Cocktails

When: Thursday, February 28, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Rising Sun Distillery, 1330 Zuni St., Unit J, Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Rising Sun Distillery joins The Truffle Cheese Shop to host Cheese and Cocktails. Follow Jules — The Truffle Cheese Shop’s local cheesemonger — as she educates you on all things cheese. Taste four deliciously curated cheeses paired with a handcrafted cocktail mixed by Rising Sun Distillery.

Carnaval at Cervecería Colorado

When: Thursday, February 28, 3 – 11 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Join Cervecería Colorado this Thursday to celebrate Carnaval — a traditional Mexican celebration. Sip on Mexican beers while decorating your own Carnaval mask. $10 gets you a Mexican beer, a mask and materials to decorate your masterpiece.

Friday, March 1

YAD Shabbat

When: Friday, March 1, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Wynkoop Brewing, 1634 18th St., Denver

Cost: $18

The Lowdown: The Jewish young adult community (YAD) is hosting a YAD Shabbat event at Wynkoop Brewing this Friday. The evening will consist of drinks, dinner and community connections. $8 of proceeds goes straight to funding programs and services for Jewish Colorado.

303 WKND

When: Friday, March 1, 5 – 11 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Celebrate the wonderful city we live in this weekend with Station 26 Brewing Co. Festivities will be happening all weekend with the party kicking off on Friday. Happy hour deals on the 303 Lager will be valid all over town. Locations for this deal include Mellow Mushroom, El Camino and Sloan’s Lake Tap and Burger.

5280 Menu at Morin

When: Friday, March 1, 5 – 11 p.m.

Where: Morin, 1600 15th St., Denver

Cost: $52.80

The Lowdown: Morin wants to celebrate how wonderful being in 5,280 feet from sea level is just like you. Join them this Friday for a speciality 5280 prix fixe dinner for the set price of $52.80. The five course meal features savory French classics with a unique twist. Beverage pairings are an additional option.

Saturday, March 2

Mardi Gras Rumpus

When: Saturday, March 2, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Celebrate Mardi Gras with Call to Arms Brewing Company this weekend. Festivities include a Crawfish boil, live music, beer releases and a mini parade. Rolling Smoke BBQ truck will be there serving up BBQ, gumbo and other Louisiana-inspired treats. The parade begins at 4 p.m. followed by the Mile High Brass Band at 6 p.m. Expect a busy day full of eating delicious soul food and dancing to brass tunes.

Mile High Beer Festival

When: Saturday, March 2, 1 – 9 p.m.

Where: Number 38, 3560 Chestnut PI, Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Mile High Beer Festival hosts its annual beer festival this Saturday. $45 gets you three hours of samples provided by over 25 Colorado breweries. There will also be food trucks and great music. This popular event only happens once a year — get your tickets quickly.

Wizards and Witches Beer Festival

When: Saturday, March 2, 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Church, 1160 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: We could all use a little magic and beer this weekend. Rock Star Beer Festivals is taking over The Church this Saturday to bring you Wizards and Witches Beer Festival — an event full of magic, beer tastings and live music from the Sorceress Sisters and DJ Merlin. Don’t forget to stop by the Lair of Secret Cider Potions and Adult Butterscotch Beer.

Beer, Bacon and Coffee Fest

When: Saturday, March 2, 8:30 – 11 a.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co., 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: For the 8th year in a row, Denver Beer Co. is hosting the Beer, Bacon and Coffee Fest. Start your day on the right note with coffee from Coda Coffee Company, bacon from Tender Belly and beer from Denver Beer Co. and its sister brewery Cervecería Colorado. $40 gets you coffee, a breakfast burrito, lots of bacon and a Denver Beer Co. mug which you can fill with all the brews you can drink from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

German Night at Prost Brewing

When: Saturday, March 2, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Prost Brewing Company, 2540 19 St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Oktoberfest celebrations may have ended months ago but Prost Brewing figured another night of German festivities couldn’t hurt. Join Prost this Saturday for German food, music and beer. Dance and sing to traditional German polka with the featured band — Polka Folka.

Sunday, March 3

Mardi Gras Celebration at Dairy Block

When: Sunday, March 3, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Dairy Block hosts its first Mardi Gras celebration this weekend. Sunday’s agenda includes a tiny parade, Louisiana-style music, cuisine, specialty drinks and a free party in the Alley. Denver’s Tivoli Brass Band is performing and the Handsome Little Devils are putting on an intriguing show you won’t want to miss.

Mardi Gras at Bierstadt Lagerhaus

When: Sunday, March 3, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Celebrate Mardi Gras downtown with Bierstadt Lagerhaus this Sunday. Badda Boom Brass band will be performing NOLA-inspired music — so get ready to dance, drink and celebrate this lively occasion.

303 Day at Illegal Pete’s

When: Sunday, March 3, 9 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Illegal Pete’s Colfax, 2001 E. Colfax Ave, Denver and Illegal Pete’s South Broadway, 270 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Illegal Pete’s partners with KTCL Channel 933, New Belgium Brewing and 303 Magazine for an extra tasty Denver celebration this Sunday. Stop by any location to get $3.03 breakfast burritos and bowls during brunch and $3.03 Bloody Mary’s, House Margaritas and New Belgium drafts all day. Nerf933 will be doing a live broadcast at the Colfax location and welcoming canned food donations for Food Bank of the Rockies. 303 Magazine‘s 303 Magazine Vol. 2 will be for sale at both the Colfax and the South Broadway locations.

Sign up here to get the best of our food desk delivered to your inbox.

Mark Your Calendar

National Pancake Day: Snooze Gives Back

When: Tuesday, March 5, 6:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: All Snooze Locations

Cost: Free Admission

So All May Eat Gala

When: Thursday, March 7, 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $75 get tickets here

Pizza Making 101 with Chef Frizzi

When: Saturday, March 9, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: 2525 Arapahoe Ave. H5B, Boulder

Cost: $30 – $50