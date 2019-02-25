February is coming to an end this week and we’ve got the full list of concerts for you to check out in the final days of the month. The weather has been all over the place over the last few days, but lucky for us, the Denver concert scene is still as steady as ever. We encourage you to do something different this week. Whether it be checking out a new venue you’ve never been to or seeing a band you’ve never heard of – get out there and explore.

Monday, February 25

Recommended: Ella Mai w/ Kiana Ledé, Lucky Daye @ The Ogden Theatre

To kick this week in Denver concerts off on Monday night, R&B singer Ella Mai is headed to Denver to take over The Ogden Theatre. Mai has a beautiful voice that glides over her catchy and soulful music. Mai is still fresh into her career as the singer only has one self-titled album that was released last year. Fellow artists Kiana Ledé and Lucky Daye are joining Mai at The Ogden this Monday night as well.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Aurora w/ Talos @ The Bluebird Theater

Peter Murphy @ The Oriental Theater

Freddy Cole Quartet (Nat King Cole Tribute) @ Dazzle Jazz

Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Mystery Mondays @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Recovery Mondays ft. The Glitch Wizard, Transcendants, Dean Inglish, GruvStain, PeaceKeepa, Wonkey Kong @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark

Vlad Girshevich Jazz w/ Special Guests @ Herb’s

Tuesday, February 26

Recommended: Nothing More w/ Of Mice & Men, Badflower, Palisades @ The Ogden Theatre

On Tuesday night, we’re taking you back to The Ogden for a heavier show. Rock band Nothing More is taking over this Tuesday in what has the potential to be a killer show. Nothing More is known for their heavy alt-rock and metal sound they’ve had since 2009’s release of The Few Not Fleeting. Fellow rock bands Of Mice & Men, Badflower and Palisades are joining Nothing More as they make their way into Denver this week.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Bob Mould Band w/ The Trujillo Company @ The Gothic Theatre

DaniLeigh @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Sly + Robbie + The Taxi Gang w/ Bitty McLean, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

The Funk Sessions w/ Shira Elias (Turkuaz) ft. Jeremy Salken (Big Gigantic), Borahm Lee (Break Science/Pretty Lights Live), DJ Williams (KDTU/Shots Fired), Dan Africano (John Brown’s Body), Parris Fleming (The Motet) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Welles w/ And The Black Feathers @ Larimer Lounge

Frankie and the Witch Fingers w/ Eye and the Arrow, Lot Lizard @ Hi-Dive

Njomza @ Lost Lake

Peter Murphy @ The Oriental Theater

Dead Characters w/ Z, Space Madness @ Lion’s Lair

Freddy Cole Quartet (Nat King Cole Tribute) @ Dazzle Jazz

Jeff Jenkins @ Nocturne Jazz

Lady Gang (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Serengeti w/ French Kettle Station, Rare Byrd$ (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Buck Danger’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Frequent + Crimes! w/ SweetPrince, Selector Baggins, SiLow, Ridgely, Max Mischief, Kompra, Bingleton, Grittim @ The Black Box

Open Mic Night w/ Bobert @ The Meadowlark

B3 Jazz Project w/ Laura Newman, Jill Fredericksen, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott, Special Guests @ Herb’s

Friends of Chamber Music (Night Set) @ Syntax Physic Opera

Songwriter’s Open Mic w/ Anthony Ruptak (Late Set) @ Syntax Physic Opera

Wednesday, February 27

Recommended: Grayson Erhard w/ Matthew Santos, Miguel Dakota @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

On Wednesday night, Colorado’s own Grayson Erhard is taking over The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall. By combining his projecting voice and brilliant song structure, Erhard’s music will make you tap your foot and smile. We have yet to see a full album from Erhard, but he has plenty of music to listen to such as “Karma” or “Unspecified Bird Calls.” Fellow musicians Matthew Santos and Miguel Dakota are joining Erhard this Wednesday and tickets are still on sale.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Re:Search ft. Soohan w/ Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Yung Gravy w/ bbno$, TIIIIIIIIIIP @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Thumpasaurus @ The Marquis Theater

Stonewall Blvd w/ Certain Daze, Folded Face, Artificial Perfect Moment @ Larimer Lounge

YK Osiris w/ YFL Kelvin @ The Roxy Theatre

Mason Manyard @ Bar Standard

Big + Little Swing Trios @ Dazzle Jazz

The Dave Hanson Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Spear Of Destiny w/ RedwingBlackbird @ 3 Kings Tavern

The Ricky Earl Band ft. Cherise (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Kabaka Pyramid w/ DJ Bloodpreshah (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Out Of System Transfer w/ Crow Cavalier, Billy Bronsted, Sam Luna, Fables of the Fall @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Hot Flash Heat Wave w/ Vacations, field trip @ Globe Hall

Johnny Hickman (of Cracker) + Thayer Sarrano (Two Sets) @ The Walnut Room

Royal Jelly Sessions ft. Todd Stoops + Marcus Rezak @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Open Stage Denver @ The Venue

The Lituation @ The Meadowlark

Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen (Night Set) @ Herb’s

Hump Day Funk Jam (Late Set) @ Herb’s

Jazz Jam w/ Kevin Matthews + Carl Sorensen @ Syntax Physic Opera

Thursday, February 28

Recommended: Rayland Baxter @ The Bluebird Theater

On Thursday night, story teller Rayland Baxter is taking over The Bluebird Theater. Baxter’s music is easy listening at its finest. If you’re unfamiliar with Baxter’s work, check out 2012’s “Olivia” or “Willy’s Song” for starters. Baxter’s lyricism is descriptive and wholesome, which matches the overall tone he delivers in his songs. The Bluebird Theater is the perfect combination of a large scale venue mixed with the intimacy of a lounge, making it perfect for Baxter to fill its walls with music.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Kurt Vile and The Violators w/ The Sadies @ The Ogden Theatre

Haters Roast @ The Fillmore

Blueface w/ MiKEMiNDED, Trey Triple A, JayOhh, Johnny SyFy @ The Gothic Theatre

MoneyBagg Yo w/ Breadgang @ Summit Music Hall

Wood & Wire w/ Pick & Howl, Jimi Mittens @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Ed Rush + Optical w/ Fury, John Glist, Darkstar, Saltee @ The Marquis Theater

Sammy Brue w/ Montropo, The Maykit @ Larimer Lounge

Nikki Giron (EP Release) w/ Fresh Fruit, Mirrors and Lights @ Lost Lake

Afton ft. Frisco Bae a.k.a Klyde, TOWER, Billion Dollar Baby, Miszs B, Assassinate, KINGPEN KEN, De / Con, IAMDAVE @ The Roxy Theatre

The Weird w/ Stereotype Drive, Stay Gypsy @ Lion’s Lair

Eddie Gomez & Friends (Two Sets) @ Nocturne Jazz

Wes Watkins (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Zach Maxwell + Napalm w/ Dream Is Grind Productions, Adiel Mitchell, Mandy Groves, YaSi @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

Leslie Tom Band w/ 5 & Dimers, Many Mountains @ Globe Hall

Saving Abel’s Scott Wilson + Michael Alexander w/ Polar Bodies, Ipecac, Sunshine James @ Herman’s Hideaway

Open Stage @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

Lunice w/ Milky.WAV, Wriza, ParkBreezy @ The Black Box

KMG Takeover w/ Derpstra b2b Auburdine, Kon-G b2b Nitrous Wolf, Kalatana b2b MAWKZ, R4vin b2b Killa Nilla, JANG b2b Dvorakk @ The Black Box Lounge

City Hobgoblins w/ DJ Rankin Rajah (Hash from Thievery Corporation), DJ Tyler Jacobson (Mile High Soul Club), Ginger Perry @ The Meadowlark

William Michael Morgan w/ Tenille Arts @ The Black Buzzard

Dave Randon Trio @ Herb’s

Rajdulari w/ Stephanie Hancock, Monique Brooks-Roberts @ Syntax Physic Opera

Friday, March 1

Recommended: Cherry Glazerr w/ Palehound, The Corner Girls @ The Gothic Theatre

To wrap up the work week on Friday, the indie-rockers of Cherry Glazerr are headed to Denver to take over The Gothic Theatre. Earlier this year, Cherry Glazerr celebrated the release of their most recent album Stuffed & Ready which includes tracks such as “Self Explained” and “Ohio” that will get you familiarized with their work if you aren’t already. Fellow artists Palehound and The Corner Girls are joining Cherry Glazerr as well, so grab some tickets while you can.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

SoDown w/ Defunk, Cofresi, TruFeelz @ The Ogden Theatre

Donavon Frankenreiter w/ Brett Bigelow @ The Bluebird Theater

Emo Nite LA @ Summit Music Hall

North Mississippi Allstars w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

An All-Star Tribute to Alanis Morissette ft. Jennifer Hartswick (Trey Anastasio Band), Shira Elias, Sammi Garett, Mikey Carubba, Taylor Shell (Turkuaz), Mike Tallman (Euforquestra), Sasha Brown w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Smoking Popes w/ Nerf Herder @ The Marquis Theater

Rastasaurus + The Jauntee w/ Metafonics @ Larimer Lounge

Guilty Pleasures @ Hi-Dive

Queen City Country & Western + Extra Gold + Hang Rounders w/ Grayson County Burn Ban @ Lost Lake

Josh Butler @ Bar Standard

Artopia @ The Church

Cannibal Corpse & Morbid Angel w/ Necrot, Blood Incantation @ The Oriental Theater

Cass Clayton Band (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Beat Speak (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Naomi Moon Siegel Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

Les Amis (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Scientist w/ Dr. Israel, DJ Imeh (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Satellite Pilot w/ Guys On A Bus, Sugarweather, Samantha Jo @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

The Kick Back – Hip-Hop/Grooves/Randomness @ Goosetown Tavern

Covenhoven w/ Anthony Ruptak, Kramies @ Globe Hall

Young Dubliners @ Soiled Dove Underground

LYMBR w/ Uptone, Üth, Animal Ace @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Old-Fashioned Hootenanny @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Shakedown Street @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

The Solution w/ DJ Low Key + Lazy Eyez @ The Black Box Lounge

Carlos Souffrant w/ Golden Donna, Manny ‘Nuff @ The Black Box

Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark

#Swimteamsundays w/ DEALZ, DJ Thred, DJ Skip Rip @ The Meadowlark

Skool Daze @ Herb’s

Sam Feldt @ Temple Denver

Emma Mayes and the Hip (Album Release) w/ Kaitlyn Williams, The Whimsy of Things, Brothers of Brass @ Syntax Physic Opera

Saturday, March 2

Recommended: Action Bronson w/ Roc Marciano, Meyhem Lauren @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

If you’re looking for some rap to check out this week, we’ve got you covered. On Saturday night, rap star Action Bronson is taking over the stage at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom. Bronson’s music tips its hat to old school hip-hop beats while still sounding modern. Late last year, Bronson released his most recent album White Bronco which includes 11 tracks you should definitely check out if you haven’t yet. Fellow artists Roc Marciano and Mayhem Lauren are on the bill for the evening as well.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

G. Love & Special Sauce w/ Ben Sparaco and The New Effect @ The Ogden Theatre

Teenage Fanclub w/ The Love Language @ The Bluebird Theater

Lords of Acid w/ Orgy, Genitorturers, Little Miss Nasty @ The Gothic Theatre

Neal Morse Band @ Summit Music Hall

Samiam w/ Iron Chic, Blackdots @ The Marquis Theater

Justin Nozuka w/ Craig Cardiff (Night Set) @ Larimer Lounge

Tourist (Late Set) @ Larimer Lounge

The Munsens (Album Release) w/ Muscle Beach, NightWraith @ Hi-Dive

Ceramic Animal + Spendtime Palace @ Lost Lake

The Unlikely Candidates w/ Silver & Gold, Pretty Awkward @ The Roxy Theatre

BASS OPS: Chmst @ Club Vinyl

Little Creatures (Talking Heads Tribute) @ Dazzle Jazz

AnDré Mali Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Preacher Boy w/ Birch Street, Brent Loveday, Whiskey Orphans, Bloodbelly Blues @ 3 Kings Tavern

Wake & Bake Brunch ft. Dr. Israel w/ DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Emelise Munoz (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Mardi Gras w/ Gumbo le Funque, Lady Speech (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Blind Trust ft. Plasma Canvas, Modern Goon @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

DJ Em Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern

Pandas & People w/ Ghost Revue, Native Station @ Globe Hall

Steve Poltz (Two Sets) @ The Walnut Room

Greg Adams & East Bay Soul @ Soiled Dove Underground

Peter Yarrow @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Seth Glier @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Danny Howells w/ Brett Starr b2b Brick Lee @ The Black Box

Nightshift w/ Laura & Meghan @ The Meadowlark

Tejon Street Corner Thieves @ The Black Buzzard

Funkiphino @ Herb’s

Green Velvet @ Temple Denver

Mile High Soul Club @ Syntax Physic Opera

Sunday, March 3

Recommended: Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

We’ve got a unique show for you to check out as we wrap up this week in concerts. On Sunday night, Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas are headed into Denver as they prepare to take over Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music. Zydeco music has deep roots in Louisiana, includes the use of accordion and is really easy to dance to. Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas are one of the most well-known Zydeco bands out there and you have the chance to see them this Sunday night.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Shim w/ Big Story @ Lost Lake

The Lollygags w/ Television Generation, DJ Alf (9.33), There’s An Ape For That @ The Oriental Theater

Curtis T & The Duffel Bag Boys @ Lion’s Lair

Lobby Boxer w/ Autumn Creatures, Creek, Yail @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Private Island w/ Twinsmith, HUSH @ Globe Hall

King Myers @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Want to get this list before everyone else?