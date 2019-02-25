February is coming to an end this week and we’ve got the full list of concerts for you to check out in the final days of the month. The weather has been all over the place over the last few days, but lucky for us, the Denver concert scene is still as steady as ever. We encourage you to do something different this week. Whether it be checking out a new venue you’ve never been to or seeing a band you’ve never heard of – get out there and explore.
Monday, February 25
Recommended: Ella Mai w/ Kiana Ledé, Lucky Daye @ The Ogden Theatre
To kick this week in Denver concerts off on Monday night, R&B singer Ella Mai is headed to Denver to take over The Ogden Theatre. Mai has a beautiful voice that glides over her catchy and soulful music. Mai is still fresh into her career as the singer only has one self-titled album that was released last year. Fellow artists Kiana Ledé and Lucky Daye are joining Mai at The Ogden this Monday night as well.
Also see…
Aurora w/ Talos @ The Bluebird Theater
Peter Murphy @ The Oriental Theater
Freddy Cole Quartet (Nat King Cole Tribute) @ Dazzle Jazz
Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Mystery Mondays @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Recovery Mondays ft. The Glitch Wizard, Transcendants, Dean Inglish, GruvStain, PeaceKeepa, Wonkey Kong @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark
Vlad Girshevich Jazz w/ Special Guests @ Herb’s
Tuesday, February 26
Recommended: Nothing More w/ Of Mice & Men, Badflower, Palisades @ The Ogden Theatre
On Tuesday night, we’re taking you back to The Ogden for a heavier show. Rock band Nothing More is taking over this Tuesday in what has the potential to be a killer show. Nothing More is known for their heavy alt-rock and metal sound they’ve had since 2009’s release of The Few Not Fleeting. Fellow rock bands Of Mice & Men, Badflower and Palisades are joining Nothing More as they make their way into Denver this week.
Also see…
Bob Mould Band w/ The Trujillo Company @ The Gothic Theatre
DaniLeigh @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Sly + Robbie + The Taxi Gang w/ Bitty McLean, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
The Funk Sessions w/ Shira Elias (Turkuaz) ft. Jeremy Salken (Big Gigantic), Borahm Lee (Break Science/Pretty Lights Live), DJ Williams (KDTU/Shots Fired), Dan Africano (John Brown’s Body), Parris Fleming (The Motet) @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Welles w/ And The Black Feathers @ Larimer Lounge
Frankie and the Witch Fingers w/ Eye and the Arrow, Lot Lizard @ Hi-Dive
Njomza @ Lost Lake
Peter Murphy @ The Oriental Theater
Dead Characters w/ Z, Space Madness @ Lion’s Lair
Freddy Cole Quartet (Nat King Cole Tribute) @ Dazzle Jazz
Jeff Jenkins @ Nocturne Jazz
Lady Gang (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Serengeti w/ French Kettle Station, Rare Byrd$ (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Buck Danger’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Frequent + Crimes! w/ SweetPrince, Selector Baggins, SiLow, Ridgely, Max Mischief, Kompra, Bingleton, Grittim @ The Black Box
Open Mic Night w/ Bobert @ The Meadowlark
B3 Jazz Project w/ Laura Newman, Jill Fredericksen, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott, Special Guests @ Herb’s
Friends of Chamber Music (Night Set) @ Syntax Physic Opera
Songwriter’s Open Mic w/ Anthony Ruptak (Late Set) @ Syntax Physic Opera
Wednesday, February 27
Recommended: Grayson Erhard w/ Matthew Santos, Miguel Dakota @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
On Wednesday night, Colorado’s own Grayson Erhard is taking over The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall. By combining his projecting voice and brilliant song structure, Erhard’s music will make you tap your foot and smile. We have yet to see a full album from Erhard, but he has plenty of music to listen to such as “Karma” or “Unspecified Bird Calls.” Fellow musicians Matthew Santos and Miguel Dakota are joining Erhard this Wednesday and tickets are still on sale.
Also see…
Re:Search ft. Soohan w/ Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Yung Gravy w/ bbno$, TIIIIIIIIIIP @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Thumpasaurus @ The Marquis Theater
Stonewall Blvd w/ Certain Daze, Folded Face, Artificial Perfect Moment @ Larimer Lounge
YK Osiris w/ YFL Kelvin @ The Roxy Theatre
Mason Manyard @ Bar Standard
Big + Little Swing Trios @ Dazzle Jazz
The Dave Hanson Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Spear Of Destiny w/ RedwingBlackbird @ 3 Kings Tavern
The Ricky Earl Band ft. Cherise (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Kabaka Pyramid w/ DJ Bloodpreshah (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Out Of System Transfer w/ Crow Cavalier, Billy Bronsted, Sam Luna, Fables of the Fall @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Hot Flash Heat Wave w/ Vacations, field trip @ Globe Hall
Johnny Hickman (of Cracker) + Thayer Sarrano (Two Sets) @ The Walnut Room
Royal Jelly Sessions ft. Todd Stoops + Marcus Rezak @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Open Stage Denver @ The Venue
The Lituation @ The Meadowlark
Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen (Night Set) @ Herb’s
Hump Day Funk Jam (Late Set) @ Herb’s
Jazz Jam w/ Kevin Matthews + Carl Sorensen @ Syntax Physic Opera
Thursday, February 28
Recommended: Rayland Baxter @ The Bluebird Theater
On Thursday night, story teller Rayland Baxter is taking over The Bluebird Theater. Baxter’s music is easy listening at its finest. If you’re unfamiliar with Baxter’s work, check out 2012’s “Olivia” or “Willy’s Song” for starters. Baxter’s lyricism is descriptive and wholesome, which matches the overall tone he delivers in his songs. The Bluebird Theater is the perfect combination of a large scale venue mixed with the intimacy of a lounge, making it perfect for Baxter to fill its walls with music.
Also see…
Kurt Vile and The Violators w/ The Sadies @ The Ogden Theatre
Haters Roast @ The Fillmore
Blueface w/ MiKEMiNDED, Trey Triple A, JayOhh, Johnny SyFy @ The Gothic Theatre
MoneyBagg Yo w/ Breadgang @ Summit Music Hall
Wood & Wire w/ Pick & Howl, Jimi Mittens @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Ed Rush + Optical w/ Fury, John Glist, Darkstar, Saltee @ The Marquis Theater
Sammy Brue w/ Montropo, The Maykit @ Larimer Lounge
Nikki Giron (EP Release) w/ Fresh Fruit, Mirrors and Lights @ Lost Lake
Afton ft. Frisco Bae a.k.a Klyde, TOWER, Billion Dollar Baby, Miszs B, Assassinate, KINGPEN KEN, De / Con, IAMDAVE @ The Roxy Theatre
The Weird w/ Stereotype Drive, Stay Gypsy @ Lion’s Lair
Eddie Gomez & Friends (Two Sets) @ Nocturne Jazz
Wes Watkins (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Zach Maxwell + Napalm w/ Dream Is Grind Productions, Adiel Mitchell, Mandy Groves, YaSi @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern
Leslie Tom Band w/ 5 & Dimers, Many Mountains @ Globe Hall
Saving Abel’s Scott Wilson + Michael Alexander w/ Polar Bodies, Ipecac, Sunshine James @ Herman’s Hideaway
Open Stage @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music
Lunice w/ Milky.WAV, Wriza, ParkBreezy @ The Black Box
KMG Takeover w/ Derpstra b2b Auburdine, Kon-G b2b Nitrous Wolf, Kalatana b2b MAWKZ, R4vin b2b Killa Nilla, JANG b2b Dvorakk @ The Black Box Lounge
City Hobgoblins w/ DJ Rankin Rajah (Hash from Thievery Corporation), DJ Tyler Jacobson (Mile High Soul Club), Ginger Perry @ The Meadowlark
William Michael Morgan w/ Tenille Arts @ The Black Buzzard
Dave Randon Trio @ Herb’s
Rajdulari w/ Stephanie Hancock, Monique Brooks-Roberts @ Syntax Physic Opera
Friday, March 1
Recommended: Cherry Glazerr w/ Palehound, The Corner Girls @ The Gothic Theatre
To wrap up the work week on Friday, the indie-rockers of Cherry Glazerr are headed to Denver to take over The Gothic Theatre. Earlier this year, Cherry Glazerr celebrated the release of their most recent album Stuffed & Ready which includes tracks such as “Self Explained” and “Ohio” that will get you familiarized with their work if you aren’t already. Fellow artists Palehound and The Corner Girls are joining Cherry Glazerr as well, so grab some tickets while you can.
Also see…
SoDown w/ Defunk, Cofresi, TruFeelz @ The Ogden Theatre
Donavon Frankenreiter w/ Brett Bigelow @ The Bluebird Theater
Emo Nite LA @ Summit Music Hall
North Mississippi Allstars w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
An All-Star Tribute to Alanis Morissette ft. Jennifer Hartswick (Trey Anastasio Band), Shira Elias, Sammi Garett, Mikey Carubba, Taylor Shell (Turkuaz), Mike Tallman (Euforquestra), Sasha Brown w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Smoking Popes w/ Nerf Herder @ The Marquis Theater
Rastasaurus + The Jauntee w/ Metafonics @ Larimer Lounge
Guilty Pleasures @ Hi-Dive
Queen City Country & Western + Extra Gold + Hang Rounders w/ Grayson County Burn Ban @ Lost Lake
Josh Butler @ Bar Standard
Artopia @ The Church
Cannibal Corpse & Morbid Angel w/ Necrot, Blood Incantation @ The Oriental Theater
Cass Clayton Band (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Beat Speak (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Naomi Moon Siegel Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
Les Amis (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Scientist w/ Dr. Israel, DJ Imeh (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Satellite Pilot w/ Guys On A Bus, Sugarweather, Samantha Jo @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
The Kick Back – Hip-Hop/Grooves/Randomness @ Goosetown Tavern
Covenhoven w/ Anthony Ruptak, Kramies @ Globe Hall
Young Dubliners @ Soiled Dove Underground
LYMBR w/ Uptone, Üth, Animal Ace @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Old-Fashioned Hootenanny @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Shakedown Street @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
The Solution w/ DJ Low Key + Lazy Eyez @ The Black Box Lounge
Carlos Souffrant w/ Golden Donna, Manny ‘Nuff @ The Black Box
Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark
#Swimteamsundays w/ DEALZ, DJ Thred, DJ Skip Rip @ The Meadowlark
Skool Daze @ Herb’s
Sam Feldt @ Temple Denver
Emma Mayes and the Hip (Album Release) w/ Kaitlyn Williams, The Whimsy of Things, Brothers of Brass @ Syntax Physic Opera
Saturday, March 2
Recommended: Action Bronson w/ Roc Marciano, Meyhem Lauren @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
If you’re looking for some rap to check out this week, we’ve got you covered. On Saturday night, rap star Action Bronson is taking over the stage at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom. Bronson’s music tips its hat to old school hip-hop beats while still sounding modern. Late last year, Bronson released his most recent album White Bronco which includes 11 tracks you should definitely check out if you haven’t yet. Fellow artists Roc Marciano and Mayhem Lauren are on the bill for the evening as well.
Also see…
G. Love & Special Sauce w/ Ben Sparaco and The New Effect @ The Ogden Theatre
Teenage Fanclub w/ The Love Language @ The Bluebird Theater
Lords of Acid w/ Orgy, Genitorturers, Little Miss Nasty @ The Gothic Theatre
Neal Morse Band @ Summit Music Hall
Samiam w/ Iron Chic, Blackdots @ The Marquis Theater
Justin Nozuka w/ Craig Cardiff (Night Set) @ Larimer Lounge
Tourist (Late Set) @ Larimer Lounge
The Munsens (Album Release) w/ Muscle Beach, NightWraith @ Hi-Dive
Ceramic Animal + Spendtime Palace @ Lost Lake
The Unlikely Candidates w/ Silver & Gold, Pretty Awkward @ The Roxy Theatre
BASS OPS: Chmst @ Club Vinyl
Little Creatures (Talking Heads Tribute) @ Dazzle Jazz
AnDré Mali Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Preacher Boy w/ Birch Street, Brent Loveday, Whiskey Orphans, Bloodbelly Blues @ 3 Kings Tavern
Wake & Bake Brunch ft. Dr. Israel w/ DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Emelise Munoz (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Mardi Gras w/ Gumbo le Funque, Lady Speech (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Blind Trust ft. Plasma Canvas, Modern Goon @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
DJ Em Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern
Pandas & People w/ Ghost Revue, Native Station @ Globe Hall
Steve Poltz (Two Sets) @ The Walnut Room
Greg Adams & East Bay Soul @ Soiled Dove Underground
Peter Yarrow @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Seth Glier @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Danny Howells w/ Brett Starr b2b Brick Lee @ The Black Box
Nightshift w/ Laura & Meghan @ The Meadowlark
Tejon Street Corner Thieves @ The Black Buzzard
Funkiphino @ Herb’s
Green Velvet @ Temple Denver
Mile High Soul Club @ Syntax Physic Opera
Sunday, March 3
Recommended: Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
We’ve got a unique show for you to check out as we wrap up this week in concerts. On Sunday night, Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas are headed into Denver as they prepare to take over Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music. Zydeco music has deep roots in Louisiana, includes the use of accordion and is really easy to dance to. Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas are one of the most well-known Zydeco bands out there and you have the chance to see them this Sunday night.
Also see…
Shim w/ Big Story @ Lost Lake
The Lollygags w/ Television Generation, DJ Alf (9.33), There’s An Ape For That @ The Oriental Theater
Curtis T & The Duffel Bag Boys @ Lion’s Lair
Lobby Boxer w/ Autumn Creatures, Creek, Yail @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Private Island w/ Twinsmith, HUSH @ Globe Hall
King Myers @ Your Mom’s House Denver
