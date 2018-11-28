Denver has some uniquely festive events lined up this weekend. Kick it off with a talk about immigration at Immigration in America and end it by watching a rom-com at Alamo Encore: Love Actually. Wherever your weekend takes you, make sure to take a quick look at this roundup of events in Denver.

Thursday, November 29

Immigration in America

When: November 29, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Museo De Las Americas hosts Immigration in America. The event features a workshop with TEDxMileHigh and others involving immigration to America. Through the course of three sections — experience, stories and conversation — the workshop will give attendees a better understanding of what it is to be an immigrant today. The conversation aspect will encourage everyone to share their own personal stories and opinions.

Beer Belly Laughs

When: November 29, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project, 925 W 8th Ave., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project presents Beer Belly Laughs. The event features an improv comedy workshop with games, exercises and more guided by comedian Matt Need. You can sip on brews from Intrepid and laugh all night long with other like-minded individuals.

Union Station Holiday Flea Market

When: November 29 – December 16, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: After watching The Grand Illumination of Union Station you can shop from a special Union Station Holiday Flea Market. The market features over 100 makers, artisans and more. You can find some of the best gifts, drinks and live music while you peruse the flea.

Science Riot

When: November 29, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents Science Riot. The event features local scientists performing standup comedy. You can listen to puns and hilarious sets about their work and make your brain muscle flex a little.

Friday, November 30

Zoo Lights

When: November 30 – January 6

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $18 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Zoo presents Zoo Lights. The 28th annual event features 70 acres of over two million lights, animal encounters, illuminated animal sculptures and more. You can nibble on sweet snacks and sip on hot drinks while you walk the zoo and see all of the amazing lights.

Denver HAHO Holiday Market

When: November 30 – December 1

Where: Denver Handmade Homemade, 970 Yuma St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Denver HAHO Holiday Market is here. The event features more than 20 makers presenting art, gifts and more. You can grab food from food trucks, listen to music and explore the market and take part in a DIY bloody mary and mimosa bar while you shop.

Midnight Madness

When: November 30 – December 1, 11:59 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre, 590 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $9.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre presents Midnight Madness. The event features a screening Demolition Man. The film showcases a story set in a cyber-future as Simon Phoenix wakes from a CryoPrison ready to take over Los Angeles by force, leaving Sgt. John Spartan to be awoken from the same prison to fight against Phoenix.

All Beethoven

When: November 30 – December 2

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $94 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Boettcher Concert Hall presents All Beethoven. The event features three days of honoring Beethoven’s greatest works. You can listen to the Colorado Symphony performing Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 and more.

9NEWS Parade of Lights

When: November 30 – December 1

Where: Denver Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $16 – $19 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Experience one of the best holiday parades of the year during the 9NEWS Parade of Lights. The event features two-days of over 40 units of floats, balloons, bands and more. You can follow the parade and look at Denver’s downtown buildings lit up for the holidays.

Saturday, December 1

TEDxMileHigh: Reset

When: December 1, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Bellco Theatre, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $48 – $250 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bellco Theatre presents TEDxMileHigh: Reset. The event features a chance to hear from two live sessions of speakers discussing progression and all of its aspects. Some of the speakers include a criminal justice reformer, a beatbox champion, a civil rights thought leader and a mental health technologist. You can also experience interactive exhibits, discoveries and more.

9th Annual 1940s White Christmas Ball

When: December 1, 4 p.m.

Where: Hyatt Regency Downtown Denver Convention Center, 650 15th St., Denver

Cost: $40 – $229 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Hyatt Regency presents the 9th Annual 1940s White Christmas Ball. The event features a ’40s and ’50s themed holiday party with a live band, vintage vehicles, re-enactors and more. You can surround yourself with Christmas trees and dance all night in the romantic venue. Make sure to wear ’40s and ’50s garb to match the theme.

Holiday Sweet William Market

When: December 1 – 2

Where: The Cube Stapleton, 8371 Northfield Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Cube Stapleton presents a Holiday Sweet William Market. The two-day market features more than 30 vendors to shop from, live music to jam out to and more. You can shop till you drop and purchase all of your holiday items.

Mile High Soul Club

When: December 1, 9 p.m.

Where: Syntax Physic Opera, 554 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Syntax Physic Opera hosts Mile High Soul Club. The event features a night of dancing with beats from a DJ. You can jam out to all-vinyl soul beats and sip on drinks from Syntax.

DAM Free First Saturday

When: December 1, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum (DAM) presents a DAM Free First Saturday. The event features a day to explore the museum galleries and exhibits with no cost. All of the non-ticketed exhibitions will be open to the public for free, however, you will still need to purchase tickets for exhibitions such as Dior: From Paris to the World.

Denver Beer Co.’s Christmas Tree Farm and Decorating Contest

When: December 1, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co., 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into Christmas at Denver Beer Co.’s Christmas Tree Farm and Decorating Contest. The event features a chance to find your perfect Christmas tree and take part in a contest to win prizes. The ticket price includes the pick of a tree, a holiday crowler and a Denver Beer Co. holiday ornament.

Winter Solstice Market

When: December 1 – 2

Where: RedLine Denver, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: RedLine Denver presents a Winter Solstice Market. The two-day event features more than 30 vendors, food and more. You can explore the venue and shop for holiday gifts for family and friends.

Sunday, December 2

The Price is Right Live

When: December 2, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Bellco Theatre, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $49.50 – $59.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bellco Theatre presents The Price is Right Live. The hit reality television show comes to Denver. You can participate in the show that takes audience members on stage to guess the price of an item to win prizes. If you love the show then you need to take this chance.

ThriftCon

When: December 2, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: 4220 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Find the best vintage, collectibles and more at ThriftCon. The event features a day of thrifting with more than 40 vendors presenting organized collectible items, vintage clothing and all that you can dream of.

Alamo Encore: Love Actually

When: December 2, 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $13 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse Denver presents Alamo Encore: Love Actually. The event features a screening of Love Actually– a film with a wild ride during the holiday filled with laughter and love. You can sit back and relax with the classic Christmas rom-com.

Mark Your Calendar

First Friday Art Walk

When: December 7, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

RiNo Holiday Bazaar

When: December 7 – 9

Where: DenverBazaar, 2845 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free – $40 tickets available here

Yes Please Makers Market

When: December 8 – 9

Where: Yes Please, 3851 Steele St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

Krampus: A Haunted Christmas

When: December 8, 6 – 11 p.m.

Where: The 13th Floor Haunted House Denver, 3400 E 52nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $27.99 – $99.99 tickets available here