Denver Startup Week is back again this September 24 with more than 350 programs focusing on finance, retail, community building and publishing with high-stakes competitions and even a coloring party. This will be its seventh year in motion and the team behind this operation is looking forward to what could be their best year yet.

“The beauty of Denver Startup Week is that it celebrates the entrepreneurial community on a whole while being highly attuned and responsive to the experiences, backgrounds and needs of every individual within it,” said Tami Door, president and CEO of the Downtown Denver Partnership. “The event serves to connect, strengthen and inspire while delivering the tools and resources necessary for entrepreneurial success.”

The daily program will be organized into six tracks, all oriented around key functional roles within a business: designer, developer, founder, growth, maker and product. All events will focus in some way or another on one of these six roles. From Monday’s kick-off breakfast to the opening night party, startup crawl, job fair and showcase, each aspect of Denver Startup Week is geared to help entrepreneurs and startups excel. In addition to its pitch competition – which gives local startups the chance to compete for $100,000 in prizes and they’re even offering a few lucky companies the chance to compete on behalf of the US in an international competition.

“We’ve got the Creative Business Cup US finals,” explained Creative Startups director of partnerships Jee Vahn Knight. “The winner from the US will be chosen at Denver Startup Week and they’ll go to Copenhagen in November to compete on behalf of the US at the global finals.”

This year’s activities are being put together by some powerful individuals, like Ben Deda, COO of FoodMaven, Tami Door, president and CEO of the Downtown Denver Partnership and Erik Mitisek, president at IMAgine Analytics. In the past, the event has brought in some incredible speakers from across the nation and this year’s lineup is no different. From Meow Wolf CEO Vince Kadlubek to Keegan Peterson, CEO and founder of Wurk and Niki Koubourlis of Bold Betties — this year’s workshops, author meet and greets, talks and panels are stacked with gurus from diverse industries

“Denver Startup Week is the biggest and best startup week in the country not just because of the top-tier speakers we host, but also because of the unparalleled talent, community and support of downtown Denver and the 700+ startups that call it home,” said Deda. “No matter your stage of business, company role or industry, Denver Startup Week provides the resources to help you start and grow a successful business.”