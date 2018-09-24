Denver has some flavor-filled events ready for the week. Kick it off by getting crafty at a Craft Trifecta and end it by biting into a Beastie Brunch. Wherever your tastes take you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of food and drink events happening in Denver.

Monday, September 24

Craft Trifecta

When: Monday, September 24, 3 – 8 p.m.

Where: Strange Craft Beer Company, 1330 Zuni St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Strange Craft Beer Company presents a Craft Trifecta. The event features a day of crafting, craft beer and more. You can participate in crafts offered at Strange Craft or bring your own to work on. When you craft you can receive $1 off of each pour of a Strange Craft core brew.

Monday Music Bingo

When: Monday, September 24, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem hosts a Monday Music Bingo. The event features a night of bingo based on songs from the ’60s to today’s hits. You can test your musical knowledge and have the chance to win prizes and sip on free drinks while you play.

Tuesday, September 25

Champagne and Cordial Tasting

When: Tuesday, September 25, 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $40 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sie FilmCenter teams up with Argonaut Liquor for a Champagne and Cordial Tasting. The event features a chance to sample champagnes from France and California. You can sip from more than 100 different wines and nibble on appetizers while you taste. The event benefits The Denver Film Society.

Lobster Boil

When: Tuesday, September 25, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Fish N Beer, 3510 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Fish N Beer hosts a Lobster Boil to celebrate National Lobster Day. The event features a traditional lobster boil with whole East Coast lobsters and all of the fixings including kielbasa, corn and potatoes. The boil will go until all of the food is gone so make sure to arrive early to crack open some steamy crustaceans.

Wednesday, September 26

Skyline Beer Running Series

When: Wednesday, September 26, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Skyline Beer Garden, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free Register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for the Skyline Running Series. The series continues with a 5k run around Denver ending at Skyline Beer Garden. You can break a sweat and grab a free brew to refuel and later peruse from vendors, see demos and more.

Cheese Board and Wine Wednesday

When: Wednesday, September 26, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Ste 100, Denver

Cost: $25 at entry

The Lowdown: Denver Milk Market hosts Cheese Board and Wine Wednesday. The event features a cheese board tasting with two glasses of house wine to sample inside of S&G. The event is dine-in only so you can take your time while sipping and munching.

Thursday, September 27

Nocturne Cocktail School

When: Thursday, September 27, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Nocturne, 1330 27th St., Denver

Cost: $16 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn how to create delightful cocktails at the Nocturne Cocktail School. The event features a night dedicated to teaching you how to use Madeira in cocktails. You can learn different tips and tricks to add the drink with other items to create amazing sips that will wow any guest.

Beer Belly Laughs

When: Thursday, September 27, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project, 925 W 8th Ave., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project presents Beer Belly Laughs. The event features an improv comedy workshop with games, exercises and more guided by comedian Matt Need. You can sip on brews from Intrepid and laugh all night long with other like-minded individuals.

Friday, September 28

National Coffee Day

When: Friday, September 28, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Boyer’s Coffee, 7295 Washington St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Boyer’s Coffee celebrates National Coffee Day. You can sip on free drip coffee, half off specialty drinks and 25 percent off all bagged coffee. You can also munch on food from food trucks, jam out to live music from local bands and have a chance to win prizes.

49th Annual Denver Oktoberfest

When: Friday, September 29 – October 30

Where: Denver Oktoberfest, 2100 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free – $185 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Embrace fall with the 49th Annual Denver Oktoberfest. The event features a myriad of German-style brews, a brat eating contest, live music and more. You can also take part in keg bowling and stein hoisting throughout the festival. VIP tickets include an official t-shirt, a stein and more.

Citizen Rail Anniversary

When: September 24, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Citizen Rail, 1899 16th St., Denver

Cost: $10 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Dig into some amazing steak during the Citizen Rail Anniversary. The event features an anniversary menu with 5-ounce 365 day dry-aged New York cuts accompanied by a 28 day dry-aged New York Strip. The meal is $40 with a $10 ticket that is required in advanced.

LoDo Craft Beer Tour

When: Friday, September 28 – 30

Where: Rock Bottom, 1001 16th St., Denver

Cost: $40 register here

The Lowdown: Take a trip of sips during a LoDo Craft Beer Tour. The event features a tour around four different LoDo breweries. You can sample a brew and learn more about the history of each location. If you love a good brew and supporting local businesses, this tour will give you some new places to explore.

Saturday, September 29

Farm To Bottle Festival

When: Saturday, September 29, 3 – 7 p.m.

Where: Old South Gaylord Street, 1059 S Gaylord St., Denver

Cost: $55 – $125 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate the start of fall by attending the Farm To Bottle Festival. The festival features samples from more than 40 Colorado Breweries, wineries and distilleries. You can also explore local food vendors, listen to live music and more all while sipping on Colorado bounty.

TWB Cocktail Curriculum

When: Saturday, September 29, 2:30 – 4 p.m.

Where: The Way Back, 3963 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: $40 at entry

The Lowdown: The Way Back presents a TWB Cocktail Curriculum. The event features a class showcasing basic cocktail skills. You can learn to make daiquiris, Old Fashioneds and more. The price includes drinks, bites and a seat for the tutorials. Create your reservations by emailing [email protected] or calling (970) 682-6888.

Zuni Street Oktoberfest

When: Saturday, September 29 – 30

Where: Zuni Street Brewing Company, 2355 W 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: $14 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Zuni Street Brewing Company hosts a Zuni Street Oktoberfest. The event features a German-style taproom takeover with pretzels, party hats and more. You can play games and cheer to the beer-filled festival. The ticket price includes a commemorative stein and a free pour of a brew of your choice.

Sunday, September 30

Denver Milk Market bRUNch Club

When: Sunday, September 30, 8:45 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Get your fitness on at the Denver Milk Market bRUNch Club. The event features a 5K run around downtown Denver ending at the Dairy Block. After the run, you can refresh and refuel with coffee from Morning Joe and food from Lou’s Hot.

Westword Feast

When: Sunday, September 30, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 – $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sample from the best local restaurants at the Westword Feast. The event features a taste of dishes from more than 40 of Denver’s restaurants. You can sip on drinks and explore each vendor as well as experience live entertainment.

Beastie Brunch

When: Sunday, September 30, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Monkey Barrel presents a Beastie Brunch. The event features a tribute to the Beastie Boys with hits filling the air from DJ Diabolic and DJ Golden B. You can dive into a special themed brunch menu, watch live paintings and more.

Mark Your Calendar

Enchanted Hollows

When: October 5 – 27

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $18 tickets available here

Denver Zombie Crawl

When: October 6, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Denver Zombie Crawl, 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Cereal Killers

When: October 13, 10:30 a.m. 1:30 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $12.50 tickets available here