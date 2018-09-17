Denver is prepped and ready for some imbibing this week. Start it off by sipping on a fresh brew at the Autumn Peach Ale Release and end it by munching at The Remaining Sours Dim Sum Brunch. Plus, get prepped for the return of the Great American Beer Festival at the Convention Center. Wherever your tastes take you, make sure to take a bite out of this roundup of food and drink events in Denver.

Monday, September 17

Autumn Peach Ale Release

When: Monday, September 17, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Bruz Beers, 1675 W 67th Ave. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bruz Beers presents an Autumn Peach Ale Release in celebration of the Great American Beer Festival. The event features a tapping of the fresh and sweet peach and honey ale to bring those fall feelings and take a bite out of Colorado’s peachy nights.

Start Your Week in a Haze

When: Monday, September 17, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Dunbar Kitchen & Tap House, 2844 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dunbar Kitchen & Tap House honors the Great American Beer Festival with Start Your Week in a Haze. You can sip on hazy brews from 4 Noses Brewing Company, Cerebral Brewing, New Image Brewing Company, Outer Range Brewing Co. and Green Flash Brewing Co.

Tuesday, September 18

Diablo Release

When: Tuesday, September 18, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Bruz Beers, 1675 W 67th Ave. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sip on a cold drink at the Diablo Release. Bruz Beers presents the Diablo Dorado, a Belgian-style golden strong ale with hits of pears, apples and peaches. The brew is a great mix of sweet and malty with a dry bitter finish.

HAZE vs. Clear

When: Tuesday, September 18, 5 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Finn’s Manor, 2927 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Finn’s Manor takes a slice out of the GABF with HAZE vs. Clear. The event features a night of deciding which type of brew you prefer – Hazes or Clears. You can sample sips from more than 10 different brewers such as Almanac Beer Co, Finback Brewery and Comrade Brewing Company.

Dad Beers: A Premium GABF Industry Pre-Party

When: Tuesday, September 18, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Occidental, 1950 W 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Occidental hosts Dad Beers: A Premium GABF Industry Pre-Party. The party features some delightful “dad” beers — or sessionable ales that go down easy — from TRVE Brewing and Ratio Beerworks. But it’s not just for beer-drinkers because The Family Jones will also be creating some easy-drinking cocktails.

Vegan Buffet Night

When: Tuesday, September 18, 4:45 – 9:45 p.m.

Where: Himchuli – Highlands Indian & Nepali Cuisine, 3489 W 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $16 at entry

The Lowdown: Himchuli – Highlands Indian & Nepali Cuisine presents a Vegan buffet night. You can dig into fresh environmentally friendly flavors that lower Himchuli’s carbon footprint. The night also marks one year of vegan buffets at the local establishment.

Wednesday, September 19

Beer Release

When: Wednesday, September 19, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, 1139 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery presents a Beer Release in celebration of the GABF. You can sample the newest beer in the Resident Dirtbag Series – the Wild Wolfpack. The brew is a Pineau Des Charentes barrel-aged Wolfpack black saison.

GABF Kickoff Party

When: Wednesday, September 19, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Avanti F&B a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Avanti F&B joins forces with other breweries including Ratio Beerworks, Outer Range and Elevation brewing for a GABF Kickoff Party. The event features a mini-festival to celebrate the start of the acclaimed festival. You can sip on samples from each brewery with drink tickets.

Cheese and Beer Pairing

When: Wednesday, September 19, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Strange Craft Beer Company, 1330 Zuni St. Unit M, Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Strange Craft Beer Company partners with Truffle Cheese Shop to present a Cheese and Beer Pairing. The event features a tasting of five Strange Craft brews with five different types of Truffle cheese. You can learn about each cheese and each beer while you sip and munch.

Beer Dinner

When: Wednesday, September 19, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Old Major, 3316 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: $45 reserve here

The Lowdown: Old Major hosts a Beer Dinner. The event features a four-course meal with each dish paired with four beers. The dinner celebrates the upcoming GABF, of course. Space is extremely limited so make sure to create your reservations soon.

King of Carrot Flowers Carrot Elderflower Saison Release

When: Wednesday, September 19, 5 – 11 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks brings back the ever-popular King of Carrot Flowers Carrot Elderflower Saison Release. The release features the King of Carrot Flowers, a carrot juice-infused brew with elderflower, honey, vanilla and more. The release celebrates EatDenver’s Harvest Week.

Burrito Before/Burrito After

When: Wednesday, September 19 – 23

Where: Illegal Pete’s LoDo, 1530 16th St. #101, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Illegal Pete’s LoDo joins forces with Ratio Beerworks for Burrito Before/Burrito After. The event features a tap takeover from Ratio with a line up of cold brews to wash down the best burritos throughout the week.

Thursday, September 20

Great American Beer Festival

When: Thursday, September 20 – 22

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Great American Beer Festival is back in Denver. The event features over 4,000 beers from 800 different breweries from all over the United States, food from food trucks and more. You can sample all of the amazing brews as well as watch a beer competition. All of your favorite breweries around Denver will be celebrating at the event.

3rd Annual [email protected]#*ing CTA Catalina Wine Mixer

When: Thursday, September 20, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Call to Arms Brewing Company hosts the 3rd Annual [email protected]#*ing CTA Catalina Wine Mixer. The event features a tapping of six wine barrel-aged beers along with special guest tappings from TRVE Brewing, Cellar West Artisan Ales and Westbound & Down Brewing Company.

Haunted Pub Tour

When: Thursday, September 20, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Nightly Spirits, 1400 Market St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Nightly Spirits hosts a Haunted Pub Tour. You can delight on drinks from Denver’s oldest bars, learn about the haunting history of historic sites and even hunt for a couple of ghosts — all perfect pursuits for the start of fall. The tours sell out fast so make sure you book your ticket soon.

Friday, September 21

49th Annual Denver Oktoberfest

When: Friday, September 21 – 23 and September 29 – October 30

Where: Denver Oktoberfest, 2100 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free – $185 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Embrace fall with the 49th Annual Denver Oktoberfest. The event features plenty of German style brews, a brat eating contest, live music and more. You can also take part in keg bowling and stein hoisting throughout the festival. VIP tickets include an official t-shirt, a stein and more.

Rare Beers

When: Friday, September 21 – 22

Where: First Draft Taproom & Kitchen, 1309 26th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: First Draft Taproom & Kitchen partners with CSA Distributing for a Rare Beers tapping. The event features a day-long tap of more than 10 different breweries including Crooked Stave, Almanac and Madtree.

ViewHaus Oktoberfest

When: Friday, September 21 – 30

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: ViewHouse Ballpark present ViewHaus Oktoberfest. The event features food specials, German-style competitions and, of course, beer specials. The ticket price includes a stein to bring home with you after a night of sipping on the best brews.

Great Mexican Beer Fiesta

When: Friday, September 21, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado hosts the Great Mexican Beer Fiesta in celebration of the GABF. The event features lucha libre wrestling, live art and plenty of cervezas. You can also watch chihuahua races and jam out to live music during the day.

Saturday, September 22

SOWN Together Beer Tasting

When: Saturday, September 22, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents a SOWN Together Beer Tasting. The event features a tasting with breweries that aim to showcase local and native ingredients in their brews. Participating breweries include Primitive, Scratch and TRVE.

GABF Shutdown

When: Saturday, September 22, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Hops & Pie, 3920 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hops & Pie hosts a GABF Shutdown. The event features pours from eight different breweries including TRVE, Trophy Brewing Co. and Three Taverns Brewing. You can sip on a cold beer and grab a slice of pizza to end the GABF on a good note.

Taste of Five Points

When: Saturday, September 22 – 23

Where: Historic Puritan Pie Factory, 2612 Champa St., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Doors Open Denver hosts Taste of Five Points. The event features a gathering of local food with plates created from surrounding bakeries and restaurants. You can explore the delights that Five Points has to offer and take a look at the former Puritan Pie Factory, which is now the Rocky Mountain Land Library.

Cherry Limeade Sherbert Release and Pig Roast

When: Saturday, September 22, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. hosts a Cherry Limeade Sherbert Release and Pig Roast. You can sip on the latest beer in Station 26’s sherbert series brewed with vanilla, lactose, cherries and limes. As you sip on the summery drink you can dig into a pig roast from Order 26 Food Truck, making it one hell of a way to end the summer.

Field Day Music & Beer Festival

When: Saturday, September 22 – 23

Where: Recess Beer Garden LoHi, 2715 17th St. Ste 103, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Recess Beer Garden LoHi presents a Field Day Music & Beer Festival. The event features two nights of beer, live music from more than 10 groups including Bon Fire Dub, Swindlin Hearts and Datum. The whole block is closed down, so you can really party it up.

Sunday, September 23

GABF Hangover Sunday

When: Sunday, September 23, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, 1139 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Soothe your soul from the ending of the beer-filled weekend with GABF Hangover Sunday. The event features a day to slowly start your way back to reality with $1 off of all Jagged Mountain 16-ounce pints.

The Remaining Sours Dim Sum Brunch

When: Sunday, September 23, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Goed Zuur, 2801 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: If your head is pounding from the GABF, head over to The Remaining Sours Dim Sum Brunch. The event features brunch bites from Dim Sum Cart, live music, ramen and more. You can sip on the remaining GABF brews while you brunch. Create your reservations by calling (720) 749-2709.

