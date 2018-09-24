Denver has some culture filled events lined up this week. Start it off by exploring your entrepreneurial spirit Denver Startup Week and end it by looking at some art at a Public Art Tour. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events in Denver.

Monday, September 24

Denver Startup Week

When: September 24 – 28

Where: Various Locations

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Get your entrepreneurship on during Denver Startup Week. The week features a line up of amazing developers, designers, founders and more. You can learn more about all types of industries from speakers, workshops and other activities available. The best part about the whole week? It is completely free.

The Jerry Maguire Video Experience

When: September 24 – 28

Where: 1432 Market St., Denver

Cost: Register here

The Lowdown: Witness the magic of Jerry Maguire VHS tapes at The Jerry Maguire Video Experience. The event features the biggest collection of tapes of the well-known film. The collection was created with the help of fan donation and has amassed around 23,000 tapes.

SCFD Educators Night

When: September 24, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents an SCFD Educators Night. The event features a night dedicated to those in education. You can explore from more than 70 organizations, planetarium shows and more. You can also sip on a cocktail and nibble on bites while you peruse.

Tuesday, September 25

Dear Evan Hansen

When: September 25, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $40 – $145 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Center for the Performing Arts presents Dear Evan Hansen. The event features a viewing of the musical that takes a deeper look at life in a contemporary setting. The musical is not one to miss as it has won six Tony Awards and a 2018 Grammy Award.

Hotel Teatro Headshots

When: September 25, 5 – 7 p.m. and September 26, 12 – 2 p.m.

Where: Hotel Teatro, 2201, 1100 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hotel Teatro celebrates Denver Startup Week by hosting Hotel Teatro Headshots. You can get your headshots taken from local professional photographers Tanner Dunn and Triston Dimery. The headshots are first come, first served so make sure to arrive early for the best shot.

Denver’s Unique Week of Fashion – Night of The Arts

When: September 25, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: X at Sloans, 1516 Xavier St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $80, get tickets here .

The Lowdown: X at Sloans hosts Denver’s Unique Week of Fashion Night of The Arts. The event features an inside look at the amazing art of body painting. You can explore wild and wondrous body paint designs from different designers.

Wednesday, September 26

Job Fair & Showcase

When: September 26, 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Network with other entrepreneurs at a Job Fair & Showcase. The event features a myriad of companies and other job seekers joining together for a night of connections. You can sip on drinks, jam out to music and meet other talented individuals.

Film/STILL: Undomesticated

When: September 26, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse Denver partners up with Museo De Las Americas to present Film/STILL: Undomesticated. The event features a screening of Undomesticated — a film that dives deeper into the works of artist Ana María Hernando. Hernando creates amazing art installations with the use of hand-crocheted petticoats made from Andean villagers and embroidered fabrics from nuns in Buenos Aires.

Logan Lecture: Julie Buffalohead

When: September 26, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents Logan Lecture: Julie Buffalohead. The event features a night to learn from Julie Buffalohead, an artist that uses animals to look at topics such as identity, gender and more. Buffalohead — a member of the Ponca Tribe from Oklahoma — takes inspiration from childhood stories that used animals to portray teachers and guides.

Hitchcock at the Chez

When: September 26, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre, 2800 S Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $8.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre continues its Hitchcock at the Chez film series. The event features a screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s The Trouble With Harry. The film presents a haunting story of Harry, a dead man whose death is shrouded in mystery.

Thursday, September 27

Neil Patrick Harris – The Magic Misfits

When: September 27, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Watch a live stream of Neil Patrick Harris – The Magic Misfits. The event features a live streaming of Neil Patrick Harris presenting his new book The Magic Misfits: The Second Story. You can see the actor talk about the book and have a chance at meeting him through a raffle.

Dominion Screening

When: September 27, 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: LFX Filmworks, 1701 31st St., Denver

Cost: $9 get tickets here

The Lowdown: LFX Filmworks teams up with Vegan Life Colorado and Veganizer Denver to present a Dominion Screening. The event features a look at the documentary film Dominion. The film features the harmful effects of farming livestock. You can grab a bite from Vegan Van and learn more about the vegan lifestyle.

Action Figure Film Festival

When: September 27, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $15.56 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Bug Theatre hosts the Action Figure Film Festival. The festival features a night of stop-motion films created with action figures. You can see screenings of different films, participate in workshops and watch competitions of stop-motion films battling it out for best film.

Denverites Belated Birthday Party

When: September 27, 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $10 – $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denverite partners up with ReCreative Denver to celebrate two years with a Denverite Belated Birthday Party. The event features a night to showcase the stories that Denverite has presented to Denver, a toast to two years and more. The ticket price includes nibbles, sips and a thank you from Denverite.

Larimer Square Fall Fashion Show

When: September 27, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: EDGE Restaurant & Bar, 1111 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Embrace the changing of seasons at the Larimer Square Fall Fashion Show. The event features a runway show with models strutting their stuff in the newest fall trends from local boutiques. You can sip on cocktails from EDGE and see the best of fall fashion.

Friday, September 28

Maize In The City Opening

When: September 28, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Maize In The City, 10451 McKay Rd., Thornton

Cost: Free – $12 at entry

The Lowdown: Fall has finally started and you can celebrate by attending the Maize In The City Opening. The event features a pumpkin patch, a giant corn kernel box to take a perfect picture in, a corn launcher and more. You can also try your hand at winding through a crazed cornfield maze.

Everything is Terrible: The Best of The Best

When: September 28, 7 – 8:30 pm.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sie FilmCenter presents Everything is Terrible: The Best of The Best. The event features a video and performance collective that takes VHS videos from the web and twists them to create psychedelic works and live shows. The event returns to Denver to showcase the best of the collective.

Saturday, September 29

The Fall Flea

When: September 29 – 30

Where: Denver Rock Drill, 1717 E 39th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Flea presents The Fall Flea. The event features two days of local makers, food trucks, seasonal entertainment and more. You can find some amazing flea items and sip on craft beer and cocktails while you shop until you drop.

Above and Beyond

When: September 29, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E Academy Blvd, Denver

Cost: Free with $15 museum admission

The Lowdown: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum present Above and Beyond. The exhibition features a chance to design and fly your own jet, view media presentations, take part in interactive challenges and more. You can also explore all that the museum offers with its many exhibitions.

Colorado Tattoo Convention Pin-Up Contest

When: September 29, 4 – 5 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: National Western Complex hosts a Colorado Tattoo Convention Pin-Up Contest. The event features a contest to show off your best ’40s and ’50s inspired apparel, make-up and more. You can take your chance at winning the best look.

Water Lantern Festival

When: September 29, 3:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Carpenter Park, 3498 E 112th Ave., Thornton

Cost: $30 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Begin your autumn with the Water Lantern Festival. The event features a chance to watch lanterns float on the water on the setting sun. You can snack on food from food trucks, jam out to music and more all while watching the beautiful lights.

Night Nation Run

When: September 29, 7 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Cir., Denver

Cost: $29.99 – $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Witness your fitness at the Night Nation Run. The event features a wild music festival and fun run combination. You can break a sweat by running and dance to live DJs, watch a light show, get blasted in bubble zones and more. Make sure to wear neon clothing to rock all night long in.

Sunday, September 30

Public Art Tour

When: September 30, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Learn more about the amazing art around Denver’s Civic Center Park at a Public Art Tour. The event features a tour around the park stopping at works such as some of the bronze sculptures and the big red chair. The tour is led by public art docent Paul Pelegrin.

Mark Your Calendar

Selena

When: October 1, 7:15 – 10:15 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $13 tickets available here

Enchanted Hollows

When: October 5 – 27

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $18 tickets available here

First Friday Art Walk

When: October 5, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public