The Colorado Rapids are celebrating the biggest football event of the year — and we’re not talking about the Super Bowl. On Sunday, July 15 you can kick off your morning by watching the finals of the World Cup at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park with other World Cup enthusiasts.

Starting around 8 a.m., the morning will begin with a World Soccer Celebration 5k that lead you through Dick’s Sporting Goods Park (you can register for the 5k for $50 here). Then after you’ve gotten your sweat on, you can take a seat in the stands to watch the final game on the big screen starting at 8:45 a.m.

The best part about the viewing party? It is free and open to the public. You can also try your hand—or foot rather, by kicking around the ball in a Fan Fest’s Skill Zone. Just make sure to bring some sunscreen as the event won’t end until 2:45 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Park is located at 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City.