July’s heat is pressing down and Denver has a ton of events to cool you off. Start off your weekend by snickering at Lucha Libre & Laughs and end it by munching on breakfast at a Cereal Party. Whatever you make of the weekend, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events in Denver.

Thursday, July 5

Lucha Libre & Laughs

When: July 5, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks hosts Lucha Libre & Laughs. You can listen to Mitch Jones and Ian Douglas Terry fill the room with hysterical sets as Hoodlum, Justin D’air, Bruce Rogers, Cody Devine and Allie Gato provide entertainment. You can grab a brew and laugh all night long.

Life & Death in Denver

When: July 5, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Olinger Crown Hill, 7777 W 29th Ave., Wheat Ridge

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Atlas Obscura gets dark with Life & Death in Denver. The event features a look at the Tower of Memories mausoleum created by architect Charles A. Smith. You can learn about the updated architecture, the history and more about the building. Following the tour, you can learn about cremation and see a behind-the-scenes look at the funeral process.

Friday, July 6

First Friday Art Walk

When: July 6, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The first Friday of every month marks the First Friday Art Walk. You can venture down the Art District on Santa Fe to experience all of the amazing galleries and creative businesses. The walk features 30 participating locations on Santa Fe and a ton of food trucks to fuel your art adventures. You can see sculptures, prints and more at the participating businesses.

LOHI Bazaar BBQ

When: July 6 – 8

Where: Highland Tap & Burger, 2219 W 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Spend your holiday weekend at the LOHI Bazaar BBQ. The event features BBQ fresh off of the pits, vendors from The Denver Bazaar and TheBigWonderful and more. You can also jam out to live music and sip on cocktails at The Cowboy Glitter Bar. Proceeds from the event will benefit Water is Life.

Halloween in July

When: July 6, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Bar Standard, 1037 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 – $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bar Standard teams up with Wake the Dead, Ritual Noize Denver and Purgatory Denver for Halloween in July. You can dress in your best Halloween costume to dance all night to beats from a variety of DJs including DJ’s Mr. & Mrs. Hoodbats, DJ Cyber 1 and DJ Kilgore. Plus, with the heat of summer you can wear whatever costume you want without considering a coat.

Midnight Madness

When: July 6, 11:59 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre, 590 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $9.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Midnight Madness is back. You can see a viewing of the classic thriller, Jaws. See how Steven Spielberg brings a fishing trip to the extremes.

IPA Wars

When: July 6, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, 1139 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Jagged Mountain presents IPA Wars. The event features six different IPAs created by the Jagged Mountain staff competing to win. You can taste each beer ranging from a carrot cake milkshake session to a tamarind passionfruit hazy session. The first 100 attendees will receive a special glass to drink from.

Cherry Creek Arts Festival

When: July 6 – 8, 10 a.m.

Where: Cherry Creek North Shopping District, 299 S Milwaukee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fill your weekend with art at the Cherry Creek Arts Festival. The festival features a myriad of vendors, entertainment, education and more. You can shop art, food and drinks and see different interactive demonstrations throughout the three days of the festival.

Lost Walks

When: July 6, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Arts & Venues presents Lost Walks. The event features a performance of Lost Walk’s Wolf, Woman, Man. The performance showcases lighting and art installations with new and innovative choreography from the Lost Walks team.

Saturday, July 7

MCA Penny Admission

When: July 7, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $0.01 at entry

The Lowdown: MCA Penny Admission is back. If you are a Colorado resident you can visit the museum for only one cent. You can explore the current exhibitions of Derrick Adams, Lisa Oppenheim, Patrice Renee Washington and Kristen Hatgi Sink. You can also take the chance to learn more about the Octopus Initiative and enter into a raffle to win local art.

Hootenanny

When: July 7, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Breckenridge Brewery, 2920 Brewery Ln., Littleton

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Breckenridge Brewery throws a Hootenanny. The event features two stages with performances by Drew Emmitt, Coral Creek, The Sweet Lillies and more. You can dive into food from a food truck jamboree, sip on unlimited beers from Breckenridge Brewery and even snag a giveaway to bring home with you. Get your ticket soon as they are selling fast.

The Patio Society

When: July 7, 3 – 8 p.m.

Where: New Image Brewing Company, 5622 Yukon St., Arvada

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: New Image Brewing Company partners with Our Mutual Friend Brewery, TRVE Brewing, Ratio Beerworks, Peach Street Distillers and Funkwerks to present The Patio Society. You can sip on chilled drinks on the patio from all of the different distributors and bask in the summer sun.

Flowetry

When: July 7, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Fort Greene Bar, 321 E 45th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fort Greene Bar presents Flowetry. The event features local spoken word artists showcasing their works with a yogi performing in the background to the sets. Jarisa Williams and Soulflower Denver created the event to raise funds for Building Bridges and bringing love and positivity to Denver.

Drake vs. Kanye

When: July 7, 8 p.m. – 1:45 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s presents Drake vs. Kanye. The party features hits from both artists, battling it out throughout the night. Choose your team and show your love for Kanye and Drake. The party has sold out in years past so make sure you snag your ticket soon.

Catwalk

When: July 7, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Dumb Friends League, 2080 S Quebec St, Denver

Cost: $10 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dumb Friends League presents a Catwalk. You can sip on beer, snack on food from food trucks and more while learning about Dumb Friends League’s cat programs. You can also listen to live music and purchase merch from vendors to help raise funds for the cat programs.

Bubbles & Bites

When: July 7, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Where: Cherry Creek Arts District, 140 Clayton Ln., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Bubbles & Bites makes its way at the Cherry Creek Arts Festival. The event features free bites and sips at different galleries, shops and more. You can peruse all of the amazing art in the district and brunch it up at locations such as Gallerie Rouge, Revampt and Show of Hands.

Mile High Beach Party

When: July 7, 1 – 6 p.m.

Where: REI (Denver), 1416 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab your swimsuits and dive into the summer heat at a Mile High Beach Party. The party features a culmination of local brands celebrating the warm weather. You can jam out to live music from the Strings and the Box, sip on cold beers and purchase goods from vendors. Proceeds from the event will go toward the National Forest Foundation.

Sunday, July 8

Brunch Like Heaven

When: July 8, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free with brunch purchase

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s presents Brunch Like Heaven. The event features live performances from Boyhollow & The Hoodbats getting dark while you nibble on brunch delights. The show sells out every year so make sure to create your reservation now by calling (303) 993-8023.

Bluegrass Brunch

When: July 8, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. hosts a Bluegrass Brunch. The brunch features live bluegrass from the Hilltop Harvest Band, a special menu from the Order 26 Food Truck and more. You can sip on cool brews from Station 26 while you sway to the smooth beats.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

When: July 8, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: See a screening of the upcoming documentary film Won’t You Be My Neighbor? The film follows the phenomenon of Mr. Rogers finding ways to connect people from all walks of life and be better neighbors. You can sip on drinks and nibble on appetizers at BarFly and then watch the film and take a walk down memory lane.

Cereal Party

When: July 8, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $12.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: See a viewing of the new film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom at a Cereal Party. The party features a screening of the film that follows Owen Grady and Claire Dearing in a mission to save the dinosaurs of Isla Nublar. You can feast on cereal while you watch the thriller.

Mark Your Calendars

Slow Food Nation

When: July 13 – 15

Where: Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Summer Flea

When: July 13 – 15

Where: Denver Rock Drill, 1717 E 39th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 – $35 tickets available here

Colorado Black Arts Festival

When: July 13, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: City Park Denver, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Denver County Fair

When: July 13 – 15

Where: Denver County Fair, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $20 tickets available here

Summer Horseshoe Market

When: July 14, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Horseshoe Craft & Flea Market, 4345 W 46th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission