As the summer sun beats down on the city, you can cool off with some great food and drink events Denver has to offer. Start your week off by relaxing at a Monday Movie Night and end it by getting charitable at Impact Sack Lunches for the Homeless. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of food and drink events in Denver.

Monday, July 16

Monday Movie Night

Photo Courtesy of Declaration Brewing on Facebook

When: Monday, July 16, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Declaration Brewing, 2030 S Cherokee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Declaration Brewing has teamed up with Alamo Drafthouse Denver to present Monday Movie Night. The event features a screening of The Last Starfighter in Declaration’s outdoor beer garden. You can sip from a variety of more than 23 brews and munch on food from an on-site food truck while you watch the film.

Tuesday, July 17

Techno, Taco, Tequila Tuesday

When: Tuesday, July 17, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Tennyson’s Tap, 4335 W 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Tennyson’s Tap hosts Techno, Taco, Tequila Tuesday. The event features a night of live music from Jason Lyman, Rhade, Poten, Seth Nichols and Sean Micheals. You can dive into free tacos and sip on drink specials throughout the techno-centric night.

Wednesday, July 18

Scoop of Jazz

Photo courtesy of Little Man Ice Cream on Facebook

When: Wednesday, July 18, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream presents a Scoop of Jazz. You can grab a scoop of your favorite Little Man ice cream and settle into the warm summer evening to listen to Alejandro Castaño filling the air with sweet notes of jazz.

National Hot Dog Day

Photo Courtesy of The Renaissance Denver Downtown at the Colorado National Bank‎ on Facebook

When: Wednesday, July 18, 5 – 6 p.m.

Where: The Renaissance Denver Downtown at the Colorado National Bank, 918 17th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hot diggity dog, The Renaissance Denver Downtown at the Colorado National Bank celebrates National Hot Dog Day. You can munch on a mini bison brat compliments of The Renaissance in the lobby of the hotel. ‎

Thursday, July 19

High & Dry

Photo Courtesy of Renegade Brewing Company‎ on Facebook

When: Thursday, July 19, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Renegade Brewing Company, 925 West 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: $8 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Renegade Brewing Company‎ hosts High & Dry. The event features an informational history of Colorado during Prohibition. You can listen to Sam Bock — a History Colorado beer historian — explain how the Prohibition affected Colorado. Ticket price includes a pour of Colorado Lager, a pre-prohibition beer.

Beer, Chocolate and Baby Goats

Photo Courtesy of Broken Shovels Farm Sanctuary‎ on Facebook

When: Thursday, July 19, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Alternation Brewing Company, 1539 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Alternation Brewing Company partners with Broken Shovels Farm Sanctuary to present Beer, Chocolate and Baby Goats. You can indulge in a flight of four beers paired with handmade chocolate truffles. You can also pet a couple baby goats and munch on food from the Wong Way Veg.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream Patio Party

Photo Courtesy of Butcher’s Bistro‎ on Facebook

When: Thursday, July 19, 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Butcher’s Bistro, 2233 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Butcher’s Bistro teams up with Renegade Brewing Company for A Midsummer Night’s Dream Patio Party. You can delight in a six-course meal created by Butcher’s Bistro paired with brews from Renegade. Spaces are limited to 25 seats so make sure you grab your ticket soon.

Friday, July 20

Earthlink’s Summer Salsa Showdown

Photo Courtesy of EarthLinks on Facebook

When: Friday, July 20, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Earthlinks, 2746 W 13th Ave., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grab your chips and get ready to dip at Earthlink’s Summer Salsa Showdown. The event features tastings of salsa from local restaurants to vote on, cool brews from Strange Craft Beer Company and more. You can listen to live music from High Strung String Band and purchase art from vendors while you decide on the best salsa.

Float On Hefeweizen Release

Photo Courtesy of Ratio Beerworks‎ on Facebook

When: July 20, 12 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks presents a Float On Hefeweizen release. The release features a summery brew with notes of banana and clove. The beer uses South German techniques to enhance the banana flavor for a perfect 60 percent white wheat sip.

ROSWELL

Photo Courtesy of Black Project Spontaneous & Wild Ales‎ on Facebook

When: Friday, July 20 – 21

Where: Black Project Spontaneous & Wild Ales, 1290 S Broadway #A51, Denver

Cost: Free enter here

The Lowdown: Enter into a lottery to have a chance at purchasing Roswell — a special brew. Black Project Spontaneous & Wild Ales presents a fermented barrel-aged ale with hits of multiple fruits for this lottery. The brew uses super-fruiting — pushing as many fruits as possible into the beer — while still keeping it a beer. ‎

Saturday, July 21

Sanitas Taco Fest

Photo Courtesy of Sanitas Brewing on Facebook

When: Saturday, July 21, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Sanitas Brewing Co., 3550 Frontier Ave., Boulder

Cost: Free – $50 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Dive into the best tacos and beer at Sanitas Taco Fest. The fest features more than 30 gourmet McDevitt tacos to dig into with more than 20 Sanitas pours to accompany each bite. You can watch live Lucha Libre wrestling, listen to live music and smash a piñata while smashing down your tacos and beer.

Third Annual LODOlympics

Photo Courtesy of Blake Street Tavern on Facebook

When: Saturday, July 21, 1 – 6 p.m.

Where: Blake Street Tavern, 2301 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Blake Street Tavern presents the Third Annual LODOlympics. The event features five games to push you or your team in a bar crawl. You can hit all five bars and earn medals to win prizes. The ticket price includes drink specials, food from Blake Street Tavern and an entry in a raffle to win Rockies tickets.

Cerveza and Guacamole Pairing

Photo Courtesy of Cervecería Colorado‎ on Facebook

When: Saturday, July 21, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado hosts a Cerveza and Guacamole Pairing. The pairing features four delightfully authentic Mexican guacamoles from El Gallo Blanco paired with four brews. You can dip your chips and sip on a cool beer to embrace those summer vibes.

3rd Anniversary Fun Fest

Photo Courtesy of Call to Arms Brewing Company on Facebook

When: Saturday, July 21, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Call to Arms Brewing Company celebrates three years with a 3rd Anniversary Fun Fest. The fest features releases of special beers, bites of hot chicken sammies from The Budlong Hot Chicken and more. You can play carnival games and listen to live music from Pick & Howl throughout the spicy night.

Stapleton Beer Festival

Photo Courtesy of Stapleton MCA‎ on Facebook

When: Saturday, July 21, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Founders Green, 7601 E 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 – $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Summer is the best time to sip on a chilled brew and Stapleton Beer Festival presents some of the best pours around. The festival features beer tastings from local breweries, food from local food trucks and more. You can jam out to live music from Pandas & People and Chris Daniels and the Kings while you munch and sip.

4th Anniversary Beer Bash

Photo Courtesy of Living The Dream Brewing Co. on Facebook

When: Saturday, July 21 – 22

Where: Living The Dream Brewing Co., 12305 N Dumont Wy. Unit A, Littleton

Cost: Free entry, $6 beer tickets

The Lowdown: Living The Dream Brewing Co. throws a 4th Anniversary Beer Bash. The event features more than 10 beer releases, a cornhole tournament, guest brewery beers and more. You can sip on all of the amazing beers with $6 beer tickets.

Après Yoga

Photo Courtesy of Après Yoga‎ on Facebook

When: Saturday, July 21, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Crazy Mountain Brewing Company, 471 Kalamath St., Denver

Cost: $17 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Crazy Mountain Brewing Company partners with Misty Mountain Yoga for Après Yoga. The event features a yoga session in the Crazy Mountain taproom with an instructor from Misty Mountain Yoga. Following the flow, you can refresh by grabbing a pint of Crazy Mountain beer.

Dining Al Fresco

Photo Courtesy of Larimer Square‎ on Facebook

When: Saturday, July 21, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Larimer Square, Between 14th and 15th St. on Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a seat in Larimer Square for Dining Al Fresco. The event features a night of dining with 10 restaurants including Corridor 44, Ocean Prime and Rioja, opening up their patios to the streets.

Sunday, July 22

Jazz Brunch

When: Sunday, July 22, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: BarFly Denver, 4255 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take full advantage of your Sunday morning at a Jazz Brunch. The event features a specially curated brunch menu, two for one mimosas and more. You can listen to live jazz as your delight in your midmorning meal.

Impact Sack Lunches for the Homeless

Photo Courtesy of Impact on Facebook

When: Sunday, July 22, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $10 suggested donation

The Lowdown: Help create lunches for the hungry at Impact Sack Lunches for the Homeless. You can pitch in your effort to put together sack lunches and hand them out in downtown Denver. You can make an impact on your local community one lunch at a time. Volunteer here.

Mark Your Calendars

Dio Mio Pasta School

When: July 23, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Dio Mio – Handmade Pasta, 3264 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $75 tickets available here

UMS at Illegal Pete’s

When: July 27 – 29

Where: Illegal Pete’s South Broadway, 270 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

Denver Summer Brew Festival

When: July 27 – 28

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $40 – $70 tickets available here