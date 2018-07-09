July is in full swing and Denver has some delightful food and drink events to keep your month moving. Start off your week with a Beer, Cheese and Charcuterie Pairing and end it by dancing and sipping at The Summer Soirée. Whatever you end up doing make sure you take a peek at this roundup of food and drink events in Denver.

Monday, July 9

Beer, Cheese and Charcuterie Pairing

When: Monday, July 9, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Alpine Dog Brewing Company, 1505 Ogden St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Alpine Dog Brewing Company presents a Beer, Cheese and Charcuterie Pairing. The pairing is comprised of four beers complemented by four kinds of cheese and charcuterie all for only $20. The pairing is led by a brewer, a cheesemonger from The Truffle Cheese Shop and a staff member of Alpine Dog Brewing Company.

Monday Sandwich Making

When: Monday, July 9, 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: Cheesman Wildcrest, 1265 Race St., Denver

Cost: $5 recommended donation here

The Lowdown: Help make an impact at Monday Sandwich Making. The event features a sandwich making session that will later feed those in need. Feeding Denver’s Hungry strives to give food to those who are in need of it by making the sandwiches and handing them out around Denver. The $5 donation helps with food costs and distribution.

Tuesday, July 10

The Modern Eater’s Summer Dinner

When: Tuesday, July 10, 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: BBQ Supply Co., 2180 S Delaware St., Denver

Cost: $80 – $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into a dinner with star chef Keegan Gerhard at The Modern Eater’s Summer Dinner. The dinner features Gerhard presenting a five-course menu using local fare from South River Aquaponics. You can delight in the dinner and learn more about organic aquaponic farming.

Wednesday, July 11

Skyline Beer Garden Running Series

When: Wednesday, July 11, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Skyline Beer Garden, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for the continuation of Skyline Beer Garden Running Series. The event features a 5k run around downtown Denver. You can peruse different vendors and see live demonstrations and you can also grab a free beer from Skyline after the run.

LOW Country Crawfish Boil

When: Wednesday, July 11, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: LOW Country Kitchen – LoHi Denver, 1575 Boulder St. Ste A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: LOW Country Kitchen celebrates summer with a LOW Country Crawfish Boil. You can crack open one pound of crawfish with clams, potatoes, corn and house-made andouille sausage for only $25. Create your reservations here.

Scoop of Jazz

When: Wednesday, July 11, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream hosts another Scoop of Jazz. The night features smooth jazz from Alejandro Castaño and company. You can sway to the music in the warmth of the summer evening and cool yourself with a delightful scoop of Little Man ice cream.

GRiZ Beer Release

When: Wednesday, July 11, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Brewing Co., 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Great Divide Brewing Co. presents a GRiZ Beer Release. The release features a collaboration between Great Divide and GRiZ creating a peach saison dubbed Chasing The Golden Hour Ale. You can sip on the release from tap or in crowler form. Make sure to arrive early as the amount is limited.

Outdoor Summer Movie Night

When: Wednesday, July 11, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Alternation Brewing Company, 1539 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Alternation Brewing Company hosts an Outdoor Summer Movie Night. The night features a screening of Pulp Fiction on the back patio. You can snack on popcorn and imbibe on a cold brew while watching the film on a 120-inch projection screen.

Thursday, July 12

The Big Eat

When: Thursday, July 12, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Big Eat is back in Denver for the eighth year in a row. You can sample food and drinks from more than 60 local restaurants and bars. The event promotes Denver’s independent restaurant community and supports the improvement of eats in Denver.

Build n’ Brews

When: Thursday, July 12, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Tivoli Brewing Co, 900 Auraria Pkwy. Suite 240, Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tivoli Brewing Co has teamed up with Kitables for Build n’ Brews. The event features a night of building a mini Lego drone while sipping on a free drink from Tivoli. No prior experience is needed. The ticket price includes all materials.

Friday, July 13

Slow Food Nations

When: July 13 – 15

Where: Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fill your weekend with food, education and more at Slow Food Nations. The event features three days of a market with more than 75 vendors offering delights, an outdoor bar with cocktails and beer, food-centric workshops and more. The best part of the festival? It is free.

Flick Fridays

When: Friday, July 13, 8:45 – 10:45 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream — 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream teams up with Alamo Drafthouse to host Flick Fridays. You can grab a scoop of chilly ice cream and relax during a warm summer evening for an outdoor movie night. This Friday you can see a screening of Shrek.

Colorado Fare

When: Friday, July 13, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Larimer Square, between 14th and 15th St. on Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $65 – $110 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate Colorado with Colorado Fare. Slow Food Nations presents a Colorado-specific event that features only Colorado-sourced foods. You can sip on local drinks, dig into food prepared by local chefs and know that you are supporting Colorado initiatives while being educated about the sources.

Saturday, July 14

Berkeley Beer, Wine & Spirits Festival

When: Saturday, July 14, 3 – 7 p.m.

Where: Local 46, 4586 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $25 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Imbibe on the best drinks at the Berkeley Beer, Wine & Spirits Festival. The festival features more than 20 local wine, spirit and beer vendors, samples and more. You can jam out to music from DJ Bella Scratch and have a chance at winning prizes from a raffle.

Hula Lesson & Happy Hour

When: Saturday, July 14, 4 – 5 p.m.

Where: Adrift, 218 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10 – $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Shake your hips at a Hula Lesson & Happy Hour. The event features a hula lesson from the Kalama Polynesian Dancers on the patio and later sips on a free cocktail. You can also snack on happy hour plates and drink happy hour priced tiki cocktails.

Bastille Day Saison Festival

When:Saturday, July 14, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project, 925 W 8th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project presents a Bastille Day Saison Festival. The festival features the release of a Sake-Barrel aged pear saison as well as tappings from Baere, Woods Boss, Wit’s End and Strange Craft. You can also ride a brewery bus loop for $5, play in a cornhole tournament and more.

DCF Beer & Wine Fest

When: Saturday, July 14, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver County Fair, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver County Fair hosts the DCF Beer & Wine Fest created by Anthony’s Pizza & Pasta. The fest features a myriad of local beer and wine vendors giving out samples, a chance to vote for a beer to feature as next year’s tap of choice and more. The ticket price includes the fest and admission to the fair.

Summer Horseshoe Market

When: Saturday, July 14, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Horseshoe Craft & Flea Market, 4345 W 46th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Summer Horseshoe Market is back. The market features more than 130 local vendors ranging from artisanal foods, food trucks, makers and more. You can enjoy margaritas and sangrias and soak in the summer sun.

Global Street Food Social

When: Saturday, July 14, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Larimer Square, between 14th and 15th St. on Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $65 – $110 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Slow Food Nations presents a Global Street Food Social. The social features tasting of street food from around the world. You can also sip on adventurous drinks with each tasting. Be sure to keep your mind open for new flavors.

Mile High Wine Festival

When: Saturday, July 14, 3 – 8 p.m.

Where: Shops at Northfield, 8340 E Northfield Blvd., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sip on the best wines at the Mile High Wine Festival. The festival features unlimited wine tastings, vendors and more. You can jam out to live music and purchase your favorite wine for only $30.

Sunday, July 15

Cereal Party

When: Sunday, July 15, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $12.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grab a bowl and munch on your breakfast while watching a film at a Cereal Party. Alamo Drafthouse Denver presents a screening of Marvel’s Ant-Man and The Wasp. The film features a story of Scott Lang facing a new mission with Hope van Dyne by his side.

The Summer Soirée

When: Sunday, July 15, 4:45 – 8:45 p.m.

Where: Summer Soirée, 222 Detroit St., Denver

Cost: $50 – $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dance all night long at The Summer Soirée. The event features swing dance lessons with live swing music to keep you boppin’, catered food and more. You can also sip on a complimentary cocktail while you party. The event raises funds for the nonprofit organization, Youth on Record.

Mark Your Calendars

Float On Hefeweizen Release

When: July 20, 12 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Sanitas Taco Fest

When: July 21, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Sanitas Brewing Co., 3550 Frontier Ave., Boulder

Cost: Free – $50 tickets available here

Cherry Creek North Food & Wine

When: August 11

Where: Cherry Creek North, 2401 E. 2nd Ave., Suite 150, Denver

Cost: $65 – $105 tickets available here