We all know the hunt for the best farmers markets can be a pain through trial and error. 303 Magazine is making the hunt a bit easier with this guide to help you find the best fresh produce and locally made products in Denver. The summer is slowly fading so make sure to hit these locations soon before they disappear.

Union Station Farmers Market

When: May 12 – October 20, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Union Station Plaza, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Every Saturday you can shop from more than 20 vendors at the Union Station Farmers Market. The market hosts farms such as Mile High Fungi, artisanal goods from vendors such as The Long I Pie Shop and guest vendors like Cowgirl Lemonade.

Cherry Creek Farmers Market

When: Wednesdays, June 13 – September 26, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturdays, May 5 – October 27, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 1st Ave. and University Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: You have the chance to explore the Cherry Creek Farmers Market twice a week up until October. The long-standing market will continue its traditions for the 21st year in a row. As one of the more popular markets, you will need to make sure to arrive early to grab the best goods. No worries about paying for parking as it is free during market hours.

City Park Esplanade Fresh Market

When: June 3 – October 28 , 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: E. Colfax Ave. and Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: If you aren’t able to make it to the Cherry Creek Farmers Market you can hit up the City Park Esplanade Fresh Market on Sunday. The market features local fresh food vendors, local growers and more nestled right in Denver’s beautiful City Park.

Stapleton Farmers Market

When: June 17 – October 14, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: Stapleton Founders’ Green, E. 29th Ave. and Roslyn St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Stapleton Farmers Market is back for its 14th season. The market holds locally grown produce, artisanal baked goods, local meat and more. You can explore the ever-growing neighborhood of Stapleton and delight in fresh bounty. The market is managed by the same group that manages the Cherry Creek Farmers Market so you know it has to be poppin’.

Highlands Farmers Market

When: June 3 – September 30, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Highlands Square, W 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Every Sunday of the summer you can grab a reusable bag and shop the Highlands Farmers Market. The market presents organic farmers, local goods and chill drinks to cool you from the summer heat. You can also explore Highlands Square when you have gathered your haul. The market is dog and bike friendly.

South Pearl Street Farmers Market

When: May 20 – November 18, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: South Pearl St between Buchtel Blvd and Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: You can shop from the South Pearl Street Farmers Market from summer onward as it runs until November, open farther into the year than almost all other markets. The market features more than 100 vendors from local growers and live music to a special flea. You can get the best mix of just about all of the items you can imagine.