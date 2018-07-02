July is here and Denver has some cool events to keep you from dying in the summer heat. Start your week off by feeding that need for reality television at a Bachelorette Watch Party and end it by getting nostalgic at the wholesome screening of Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Whatever you do, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events in Denver.

Monday, July 2

Bachelorette Watch Party

When: July 2, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Indulge in some reality television at a Bachelorette Watch Party. The party features a viewing of the hit television series The Bachelorette. You can see how the current bachelorette chooses her suitors and who she will give her roses to. You can sip on drinks and snack while you take it all in.

Independence Celebration

When: July 2, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S Forest St., Denver

Cost: Free admission, donation suggested

The Lowdown: Four Mile Historic Park presents an Independence Celebration. The event features a free day at the park with live music from Rubix: ’80s A Cappella, food from food trucks such as Devil Dog Grill, Mac ‘N Noodles and Em’s Ice Cream and more. Make sure to bring a blanket to sit on.

Tuesday, July 3

Independence Eve

When: July 3, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate 4th of July early at Independence Eve. The event features a concert from Chris Daniels and The Kings and The 101st Army Band of the Colorado National Guard. You can also sip on wine and beer from onsite gardens and munch on food from food trucks to fuel your night. Be sure to arrive early to find the perfect spot to view the fireworks from.

Cuffin’ Pop-Up Rooftop White Party

When: July 3, 7 p.m.

Where: Club Vinyl, 1082 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Club Vinyl throws a Cuffin’ Pop-Up Rooftop White Party. The party features R&B all night long with an all-white theme. You can dance to beats from DJ Big Styles, KDJ Above and DJ Chonz. Make sure to put on an all-white outfit and arrive early for a free portrait with a sunset of Denver in the background. Snag your ticket soon as space is limited.

Goats in RiNo

When: July 3, 6 – 11 p.m.

Where: LFX Filmworks, 1701 31st., St., Denver

Cost: $18 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Snuggle up to an adorable goat and watch a movie at Goats in RiNo. Broken Shovels Farm Sanctuary hosts a night to celebrate America’s independence with a screening of One From the Heart. Make sure to bring a chair to the event and settle in to see a great show of fireworks as well.

Wednesday, July 4

11th Annual Highland 4th of July Parade & Picnic

When: July 4, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Highland 4th of July Parade, 2600 17th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Make the most of your Independence Day at the 11th Annual Highland 4th of July Parade & Picnic. The event features a parade with a myriad of floats making their way down the Lower Highlands neighborhood. You can jam out to live music, bring a dish for a community potluck picnic and cool down with Little Man Ice Cream’s creation of a 200-foot long ice cream sundae.

Fourth of July Fireworks at Elitch Gardens

When: July 4, 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Cir., Denver

Cost: $29.99 – $39.99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate all day long by riding on roller coasters and splashing in the water park during Fourth of July Fireworks at Elitch Gardens. The event features a fireworks show presented by Pepsi at the closing time of the park at 10 p.m. and lasts until 10:30 p.m. You can see the fireworks with the purchase of a daily ticket or a season pass.

Scoop of Jazz

When: July 4, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream presents Scoop of Jazz. The event features a night of jazz music filling the air from Alejandro Castaño. You can dance to the music and get a scoop of some of Denver’s best ice cream to cool you from the summer heat.

Ninth Annual Park Hill 4th of July Parade

When: July 4, 1:30 – 3 p.m.

Where: 23rd Ave and Dexter St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Show your patriotism at the Ninth Annual Park Hill 4th of July Parade. The parade features a variety of floats, classic cars and more. You can snag some candy thrown into the crowds and see all of the red, white and blue you could ever imagine.

Thursday, July 5

Yoga Cross

When: July 5, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sweat it out at Yoga Cross. You can participate in a free 30-minute workout and cool down with a 30-minute yoga flow after. The class is lead by an instructor from The River Yoga. All levels are welcome. Make sure to bring a mat and a water bottle to stay hydrated.

Fahim Anwar

When: July 5, 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Comedy Works, 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $14 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Laugh all night long from Fahim Anwar. The comedian has been featured on shows such as Conan, Drunk History, Whisky Tango Foxtrot and Neighbors. Anwar is currently writing and starring in a sketch show on Comedy Central with the comedy group Goatface that is due to come out this year.

Waker + A-Mac & The Height

When: July 5, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 W Florida Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $30 (VIP) get tickets here

The Lowdown: Levitt Pavilion Denver presents Waker and A-Mac & The Height for a summertime concert. The event features a free concert on the lawn. You can listen to the two bands and relax during the summer evening. Waker was created by Chase Bader and Conor Kelly using a blend of funk, electric, soul and more for the best dancing music. A-Mac & The Height is a band that utilizes hip-hop, alternative rock and reggae to spread positive vibes.

Friday, July 6

Life con Frida

When: June 6, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Museo De Las Americas celebrates the life of Frida Kahlo at Life con Frida. The event features a live painting demonstration, a performance from Lorenzo Martinez and more. You can also dig into tacos from La Catrina Grill and cheers to Frida’s life with a free beer from Cervecería Colorado.

First Friday Art Walk

When: July 6, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The first Friday of every month marks the First Friday Art Walk. You can venture down the Art District on Santa Fe to experience all of the amazing galleries and creative businesses. The walk features 30 participating locations on Santa Fe and a ton of food trucks to fuel your art adventures. You can see sculptures, prints and more at the participating businesses.

Skate Deck Art Show

When: July 6, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: INDYINK, 1030 W Ellsworth Ave. Unit F, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: INDYINK presents a Skate Deck Art Show. You can try your hand at the video game Skate & Destroy, see live printing from BZURK and get your own custom print created. You do not want to miss this chance to print and game.

B-Side Music

When: July 6, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1483 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $5 for nonmembers

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) presents B-Side Music. The event features new and innovative Colorado bands. You can listen to sounds from Muscle Brain, created by James Fitzpatrick and Jordan Knecht as well as King Eddie, a psych ensemble created by Kevin Netz and Jay Mars.

Scream Screen

When: July 6, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $11.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sie FilmCenter hosts Scream Screen, a series of horror film screenings. The first screening features The Hills Have Eyes. The film follows a family who has been stranded in the desert only to discover that they are the targets of monsters craving their flesh.

Dive-In Movie

When: July 6, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Cir., Denver

Cost: $29.99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Elitch Gardens presents a Dive-In Movie. You can float in the water park and watch a screening of Star Wars the Last Jedi. The film follows the journey of Rey figuring out her place in the force and seeking out guidance from Luke Skywalker.

Midnight Madness

When: July 6, 11:59 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre, 590 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $9.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Midnight Madness is back. You can see a viewing of the classic thriller, Jaws. See how Steven Spielberg brings a fishing trip to the extremes.

Cherry Creek Arts Festival

When: July 6 – 8, 10 a.m.

Where: Cherry Creek North Shopping District, 299 S Milwaukee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fill your weekend with art at the Cherry Creek Arts Festival. The festival features a myriad of vendors, entertainment, education and more. You can shop art, food and drinks and see different interactive demonstrations throughout the three days of the festival.

Meanr Mynr

When: July 6, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space welcomes Meanr Mynr for a release party. The party features the release of Meanr Mynr’s new album Park Hill Prophet. Meanr Mynr and special guest Fresh Anderson are spinning hot beats throughout the night, giving the first look at Meanr Mynr’s upcoming album. The album will be available for purchase at this exclusive release.

Lost Walks

When: July 6, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Arts & Venues presents Lost Walks. The event features a performance of Lost Walk’s Wolf, Woman, Man. The performance showcases lighting and art installations with new and innovative choreography from the Lost Walks team.

Experiment First Friday

When: July 6, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Cabal Gallery, 1875 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10 suggested donation

The Lowdown: Unplug for the night at Experiment First Friday. The event features a completely unplugged art experience. You can create art and connections throughout the night, however, there is a catch. You must keep your phones put away, take no pictures and set aside all technology for the night. The lack of technology makes for a deeper connection to creativity and a more meaningful night.

Saturday, July 7

SCFD Showcase

When: July 7, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. July 8, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $6.25 at entrance

The Lowdown: Denver Botanic Gardens welcomes the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) for an SCFD Showcase. You can explore the gardens at half-price admission, discover amazing performances from groups such as Hannah Kahn Dance Company and more. SCFD will have different educational and entertainment demonstrations throughout the day. You can also purchase goods from local vendors and artists.

Flowetry

When: July 7, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Fort Greene Bar, 321 E 45th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fort Greene Bar presents Flowetry. The event features local spoken word artists showcasing their works with a yogi performing in the background to the sets. Jarisa Williams and Soulflower Denver created the event to raise funds for Building Bridges and bringing love and positivity to Denver.

Fancy Tiger Crafts 12 Year Anniversary Party

When: July 7, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Fancy Tiger Crafts, 59 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate amazing craftiness at Fancy Tiger Crafts 12 Year Anniversary Party. The party features a release of an FTC Iron-On embroidery pattern and other giveaways. You can later toast with the owners, Jaime and Amber — to over a decade of success. The first 100 people in the door will receive a swag bag with an array of amazing items from different vendors.

Frida Kahlo: A Celebration of Life Art Show

When: July 7, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Westwood Food Cooperative, 3738 Morrison Rd., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Westwood Food Cooperative presents Frida Kahlo: A Celebration of Life art show. You can have the chance to submit art paying homage to the amazing Frida Kahlo in honor of her 111th birthday. Or, you can create a masterpiece with the use of a Frida Kahlo model for inspiration.

Jaybo Monk

When: July 7, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mirus Gallery Denver, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free – $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Mirus Gallery Denver welcomes Jaybo Monk. Monk opens a new exhibition called ANALOGOUS. The exhibition features a deeper look into the deconstruction of Monk as an artist and new ideas that have given Monk a new perspective of his art. You can meet Monk and listen to a talk about his new exhibition at the opening reception.

Sunday, July 8

Denver Running Down The Walls

When: July 8, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Cheesman Park, E 8th Ave and Franklin St., Denver

Cost: $50 suggested donation here

The Lowdown: Break a sweat and raise funds at Denver Running Down the Walls. The race features a 5k course that you can run or walk on to honor those who have been held as prisoners of war or political prisoners. Make your voice heard and press for change by running in the race.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

When: July 8, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: See a screening of the upcoming documentary film Won’t You Be My Neighbor? The film follows the phenomenon of Mr. Rogers finding ways to connect people from all walks of life and be better neighbors. You can sip on drinks and nibble on appetizers at BarFly and then watch the film and take a walk down memory lane.

Mark Your Calendars

Yellow Submarine Film

When: July 9, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre, 2800 S Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

Film For All Seasons

When: July 11, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Mayan Theatre, 110 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $8.50 tickets available here

Summer Flea

When: July 13 – 15

Where: Denver Rock Drill, 1717 E 39th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 – $35 tickets available here

Denver County Fair

When: July 13 – 15

Where: Denver County Fair, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $20 tickets available here