In early May, NYC’s famed Death & Co opened a Colorado location in the gorgeous and vast lobby of Denver’s Ramble Hotel. With a daytime cafe, two interior bars, a venue and now outdoor garden bar, this acclaimed and highly anticipated space has truly brought its A-game to the Mile High City. And now, they’re rolling out another bucket-list must — Craft Illusions.

Craft illusions is a unique experience that will combine the art of cocktail-creating with the mystique of magic. Death & Co bartender Brandon Parker, who has previously pursued a career as a full-time magician, will combine his two loves (illusion and drink making) in this new monthly event.

“With this series, I’m really trying to create something memorable and unexpected, while offering guests hospitality in the two forms that I know best,” explains Brandon. “For example, when someone says to you “I don’t like gin,” and then you make them a delicious gimlet and see the joy and surprise on their face, there is a realization that something can be different from what you thought it could be – it can be better. This applies to the experience of close-up magic as well.”

The show will feature close-up magic, giving guests sitting just feet away a chance to experience an entertaining show while sipping on some of the best drinks in The Mile High city.

Craft Illusions will kick off this July 16 at 6 p.m., with a second show at 9 p.m. The event is located in the soon-to-open suite 6A mezzanine level space. Tickets include cocktails, food and the show and are available for purchase now here for $65. Further dates have yet to be announced, stay tuned with us here for all upcoming details.

Death & Co is located at 1280 280 25th Street, Denver and is open for nightly service from 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. DC/AM hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with an interim snack menu from 3 to 5:30 p.m.